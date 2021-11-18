Celebrities
What will happen when Jason Kenney’s dissidents—and even some fans!—spend a weekend together – Macleans.ca
Not everyone in the Alberta premier’s party wants him gone, but believing he’ll hang onto the leadership and win another election requires some magical thinking
Folks were quick to draw comparisons when now-former Conservative Senator Denise Batters publicly declared her petition to depose Erin O’Toole as party leader. Why, it’s open dissent in the ranks, just like the United Conservative Party unrest plaguing Jason Kenney! If you couldn’t see me flailing my hands in disagreement from Calgary, rest of Canada, let me shoot down this for-now facile comparison. For one, the internal strife Kenney faces runs much deeper, broader and has lingered for nearly a year now (about as long as his governing crew has trailed the NDP in Alberta polls).
The bigger difference, though, is that O’Toole has lieutenants leaping to his side. Melissa Lantsman’s “hard no.” Michelle Rempel Garner saying the “Liberals are popping Champagne.” Bob Zimmer: “an unnecessary distraction.” In his many months of turmoil, Kenney has had precious few cheerleaders, though the rural backbencher who called him “the leader God raised up for these times” now has business cards that call him “Minister.”
So when United Conservatives hold their annual convention this weekend at a casino hotel on Tsuu T’ina Nation, the novel utterances won’t be coming from Kenney’s detractors, like the 20-some constituency associations that demanded a fast-tracked leadership review, or the latest caucus member to publicly air grievances. Like the mating call of a strutting sage grouse, rare sounds will be heard in this Alberta habitat: calls in defence of Jason Kenney. A minister’s warble; a lobbyist’s crow; a campus keener’s chirp; a pamphleteer’s… cuckoo?
How full-throated these trills will be, or how ritualistic they will sound, are open questions. If genuine Kenney loyalists exist, after this many disastrously managed COVID waves and a tanker-load of other problems, now is certainly their time to speak out. We’ll hear from the many UCPers who want Kenney to quit as leader, pronto; perhaps new voices from caucus will join that chorus, giving the party and public a truer picture of whether that crowd is pervasive or, as the premier insists, just a disillusioned minority.
More important, though, will be the ones in the middle of the United Conservative base—those who believed in Kenney when he descended from federal Parliament to run Rachel Notley’s NDP out of office, but have found him disappointing as premier. These members are either pragmatically quiet about wanting him gone, or are anxiously hoping he’ll change his ways and become that leader they thought he would be.
Jack Redekop finds himself in that camp, somewhat to his surprise. He’d been a firm Kenneyite before—for a while, he was president of Kenney’s federal Conservative riding association in Calgary, and was an early backer on his provincial leadership bid. This week, Redekop was among the 22 UCP riding presidents who publicly demanded the leadership review now scheduled for next April—a date already advanced once due to internal pressure—be held by March at the latest. The riding presidents also want the vote to be made an all-members, grassroots referendum, not simply an AGM vote among delegates who trek to an Edmonton hotel and shell out convention fees. Those 22 constituencies amount to one-quarter of Alberta ridings, the threshold requiring their wishes be carried out, under rules drafted when Kenney helped birth the United Conservatives in 2017. Now that this grassroots-friendly rule isn’t so friendly to the leader, a party staffer will try during the convention to raise that threshold. To Redekop, that’s the sort of top-down crap that got Kenney into this trouble. “They screw around with this and the party’s dead,” Redekop tells Maclean’s in an interview.
But Redekop doesn’t want others to call him a dissident. Some of the constituency leaders surely want Kenney’s head, many of them rural opponents to COVID restrictions and the vaccine-passport system Alberta eventually imposed. But Redekop counts among those who still think Kenney can regain Albertans’ trust, and even victory in the 2023 election. He can, that is, if he comes out at this convention as contrite for having fallen short on his “grassroots guarantee” to his followers, and seeks to overhaul his approach to governing, with more consultation and listening to United Conservatives and Albertans. “How do you develop a team and a caucus that totally does a 180 in whatever their departments are, [that] becomes completely consultative before they bring in legislation?” he says. “He has to surround himself with a group, ministers and caucus that are totally responsive to listening to Albertans and what they’re saying. Jason has to give very specific direction, and some of those ministers probably need to be changed.”
That’s a mighty big ask, especially of a premier who tends to be stubbornly confident in the rightness of his decisions. Change up his staff, his cabinet and the way he’s led Alberta for the last 2½ years. Yet Redekop believes it’s more simple than it sounds, as long as Kenney remembers and takes seriously the grassroots-y rhetoric that he wooed so many Alberta conservatives with in the first place.
This hope for a radically reinvented Jason Kenney points to one of the premier’s most catastrophic problems in his five years of dabbling in the woolly world of Alberta politics. He got United Conservatives to engage in a tonne of magical thinking. He got his base to believe, among other things, that a wonky referendum on a wonky issue—equalization—would somehow bring the Ottawa Liberals to their knees and rejig federalism in Alberta’s favour. That an inquiry into foreign funding of environmental groups and a well-funded energy war room would humble greenies and give the petro-province an upper hand in the Climate Wars. That by leaning hard on personal responsibility and libertarianism, Alberta could weather the COVID storm and get churning on economic recovery. And that this savvy Ottawa operator under Stephen Harper genuinely wanted to know what Duane and Jane in Two Hills believed should be encoded in legislation, even if that blue pickup truck he toured the province in was an obvious bit of prairie cosplay.
It’s all fizzled—his anti-Ottawa push, his “fight back” antics for the oil patch, his pandemic approach and, in what may be ultimately be the fatal self-blow, his proper care and feeding of the grassroots. Now, even as Kenney nears his political deathbed, there are those who believe he can magically become the leader he claimed to be.
Kenney’s leadership will probably survive this weekend’s convention. There’s no measure that can fell him or trigger an immediate review, and his team will no doubt scheme to gain the upper hand over those meddlesome constituencies. People will say mean things about Kenney; others will say pleasant things. But it’s hard to see how he emerges from all of this stronger.
Lauren Davidson Channels ‘My Everything’ Into An Emotional Reflection In ‘Hindsight’
With the new year just around the corner, rising country songstress Lauren Davidson holds a mirror to a moment when things went wrong, but ‘Hindsight’ reveals that they may have actually gone…right.
“Things won’t always feel so blue / memories fade and so will you,” sings Lauren Davidson, right as the chorus to “Hindsight” kicks in. In the title track to her Hindsight Is 2020 EP, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Lauren gets lost in her memories (“I can still see that look in your eyes / like a moment frozen in time”) surrounding the end of a relationship gone wrong. With soaring vocals that match the emotional weight of the song’s lyrics, Lauren realizes that “even the wrong things were right,” and those devastating moments resulted in her being a stronger person.
“Hindsight” heralds Lauren’s new EP, a seven-song collection that includes “Live In The Light,” “Backfire,” “Thinking About You,” “Silver Linings,” “A Little Love,” “I Don’t Need Your Reason” and the title track. “2020 came with a lot of feelings and emotions, to say the least, and I have never been happier to be a songwriter and artist with an outlet to express myself,” Lauren tells HollywoodLife. “These songs are a reflection of that – a mirror image in my mind’s eye of that past year in which I channeled my thoughts, my life, my everything, into a series of songs co-written with some amazing people who continue to champion me through the light and dark times.”
I’m proud to release Hindsight Is 2020 – a collection of songs written in 2020, during the quarantine, when life seemed to be standing still – but I wasn’t,” adds Lauren. “I fell back in love with music this year. Maybe I never actually fell out of love with it, but I felt disconnected from it in many ways. 2020 came with deep-seated reflection in a way I’ve never explored before, and each of these songs is a product of that.”
There’s still plenty of time in 2021 to fall in love with Lauren Davidson’s music. Her approach bridges the gap between the countryside and the urban sprawl, taking the tones of contemporary Country Music and blending in the vibes you’d find on the streets of New York City. She first tasted success in 2019 when “Soaking Up Every Second” earned critical acclaim and a spot on Spotify’s New Music Nashville playlist. Since then, she’s continued to perform around the country, and she created Urban Country Jam, which puts on mini-festivals in major cities, bringing the sound of Nashville to the concrete jungle. With comparisons to Patsy Cline, Linda Ronstadt, and Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren should be on your radar in the coming year. After all, you don’t want to be caught up in your own “hindsight,” wishing you listened to this rising star sooner.
Still Going Strong: Pete Davidson Rang In 28th Birthday With Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Pajammy Jam In Palm Spring
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are ‘keeping up’ with each other after sparking dating rumors last month. The pair recently rang in Pete’s birthday in an intimate house gathering, organized by Kim herself for her bae Pete, PEOPLE is reporting.
The SNL star and his rumored superstar influencer sweetie met in Palm Springs at her mother Kris Jenner’s pad for a fun time with special guest Flavor Flav. A photo to document the special birthday celebration was shared by Flavor on Instagram. In the flick, Pete appears to be wearing the flannel top to match Kim’s flannel pants, and both pieces match momager Kris’ full flannel get up.
Flavor hinted at the birthday celebration for Pete, calling him his ‘adopted son.’
FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @Kimkardashian and @Krisjenner Pete, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for, it lookz real good on you. happy birthday.
Maybe this was a set up for a sleepover? Don’t they look happy???
PEOPLE says Kardashian West, 41, threw the pajammy jam birthday bash for Davidson at Jenner’s Palm Springs home on Tuesday. One of their sources says Kim is still loving Pete’s energy.
“Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch,” the insider says. “They are getting to know each other better and getting along great.“Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it.”
Good for them! Are YOU surprised that Kim and Pete are still going strong?
Maya Hawke, 23, Looks Just Like Mom Uma Thurman As She Laughs It Up On The Red Carpet
No, you’re not seeing things. Before attending a glam gala in New York City, Maya Hawke was the spitting image of her mother, Uma Thurman, while having some fun on the event’s red carpet.
If Quentin Tarantino ever decides to do a prequel to Kill Bill or Pulp Fiction, he knows exactly who to cast. Maya Hawke, the 23-year-old daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, attended the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala on Wednesday (Nov. 17). The Stranger Things star wore a sheer black tulle gown over a blush-hued lining. Maya accessorized the outfit with glam rings and a bracelet while keeping her elegant neck bare of any necklaces or jewels. The starlet’s hair was cut in a sharp bob, which framed her face perfectly.
While on the event’s blue carpet, Maya decided to have a bit of fun before heading in. She twirled the skirt with her hands, smiled, and offered a smile to the photographers. In one photo, Maya was caught laughing, her tongue pressed against her teeth in a silly expression. At that moment, Maya bore the strongest resemblance to her mother.
Maya’s parents first met when they worked together on the 1997 sci-film Gattaca. Ethan, 51, and Uma, 51, married in 1998 – the same year that Maya was born – and welcomed a son, Levon, in 2002. Sadly, the marriage didn’t work out. Uma and Ethan divorced in 2005. Ethan married Ryan Shawhughes in 2008. Uma would go on to be romantically linked to Peter Sabbeth, André Balazs, and Arpad Busson, a former fiancé with whom Uma shares a daughter, Luna, 8. Recently, she struck up a romance with Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin B. Smith, according to a June 2021 writeup in The New York Times.
With two Hollywood A-listers for parents, Maya reflected on the decision to go into the family business. “It makes [for] more expectations, and it makes it so that people doubt your intentions and your ability, and your place, but the truth is that you just have to work hard and hopefully you learn your place,” she told WWD in 2019. “And there are all kinds of ways that it helps you get a foot in the door, but you’re going to get booted out the door if, once you’re in, you suck.” Clearly, Maya doesn’t suck. After landing the role of Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, she’s since appeared in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Fear Street: Part One – 1994, and the upcoming Asteroid City. She even had her own Stranger Things mini-series spin-off, Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins.
