Whitney Port Reveals Her Pregnancy Is No Longer ‘Viable’: ‘We Are Pretty Upset’
Whitney Port and husband Tim Rosenman shared a sad pregnancy update amid their first trimester in an emotional new YouTube video.
Whitney Port shared a tough update about her pregnancy in a new video. The 36-year-old TV personality and her husband Tim Rosenman uploaded a new reaction YouTube to a season six episode of The Hills on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The couple wrote that it was a “tough video today” in the “about” section of the video, revealing that they recently found out that their pregnancy “is not viable.”
“We are pretty upset but have been through this before and will be ok,” the bio continued. “We did not know at the time of filming and still wanted to get this out to you guys today.” About five minutes into the clip, Tim, 42, says they don’t have any baby updates but will once the video airs. The clip then cuts to the added update, where Tim reveals that their doctor did not hear their baby’s heartbeat amid the first trimester.
“Last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat and then this week, there was no beat,” a visibly distraught Whitney explained. The Hills alum said a recent ultrasound made it seem like there was “no embryo” and her yolk sac had been thin, indicating that the baby had not been “healthy in the beginning.” Whitney added, “We were obviously really hopeful and I thought it was just going to continue to grow.”
Whitney announced she and Tim were expecting in a YouTube video shared on Nov. 3. The two also share son Sonny, 4, together. She told her viewers it was “likely another unhealthy pregnancy” due to her past miscarriages in the emotional video. Whitney has experienced two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy, an early form of a miscarriage that occurs when a fertilized egg doesn’t fully implant on the uterus. While the two were initially “scared” for the baby’s health, the video featured a promising update from several days later: a detected embryo and heartbeat.
In an interview with PEOPLE published on Nov. 16, Whitney admitted it was difficult to accept pregnancy congratulations considering her past experiences. “It’s so hard for me to even accept a ‘congratulations’ just because I’m still so early in the game,” she said. “I’m still in my first trimester, which I know is something that not a lot of people really share this early on. Everything is still touch and go week by week as women know when they’re going through pregnancy. The first trimester, really anything can happen.”
#BOSSIPSounds: Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters Announces $15K ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Song Submissions Contest
For your red or blue pill pleasure…
Ahead of the December 22 release of “The Matrix Resurrections” in theaters and on HBO Max, a music technology company is announcing an exciting contest.
UnitedMasters, the “record label in your pocket” for independent artists, is giving artists a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by announcing a song submission content with a $15,000 prize. The label is looking for songs created and submitted by UnitedMasters Select artists for the opportunity to earn the cash and have the possibility to be included in the “Matrix Resurrections” upcoming promotional campaign.
Specifically, the label says it’s looking for tracks that “represent The Matrix themes, creativity, production quality, lyrical content, dynamics, mood, and emotion.”
To be considered, your song must be uploaded through the UnitedMasters app, contain vocals, be clear of any and all samples, and above all else – get people excited about “The Matrix Resurrections” release.
Submissions are open now and run until November 28, 2021. You can see full details on the UnitedMasters Exclusives Section in the app or on desktop.
Will YOU be entering UnitedMasters’ “The Matrix Resurrections” submission contest?
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.
ABOUT UNITEDMASTERS
UnitedMasters gives creators access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help directly connect with their fans, and opportunities to connect with brands that want access to premium music produced and owned by independent artists. UnitedMasters artists maintain full ownership over their master recording rights while being introduced to millions of new fans worldwide through direct brand partnerships.
Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters is a music technology company that gives creators access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world’s biggest brands all while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights.
‘Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 3 With Zach
Tori and Zach Roloff took to Instagram to announce the joyous news that they’re expecting their third child ‘this spring’ with a series of gorgeous autumn-themed family pics.
Tori Roloff, 30, and her husband Zach Roloff, 31, are about to be parents-of-three! The Little People, Big World stars shared the exciting news that they’re expecting their third child with an announcement post on Instagram on Nov. 17. The doting mom and dad revealed that they are very “grateful” to add to their already adorable brood in one of the captions for the post and shared gorgeous family pics that included them standing and posing with their two children, including son Jackson, 4, and one-year-old daughter Lilah, in an outside setting full of trees and autumn leaves on the ground.
“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!💙💗#zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3 #storyofzachandtori,” Tori wrote in her caption for the post.
“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff,” Zach wrote in his.
In the pics, the family of four are all wearing dark toned clothes, including a black dress for Tori, a gray striped polo style shirt and black pants for Zach, a gray top for Jackson, and an olive green dress for Lilah. There was also a sign placed in front of them that read “Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022.”
“We’re definitely taking our time with Lilah and Jackson,” Tori, who married Zach in 2015, said at the time. “I am not pregnant and am not planning on being pregnant anytime soon. But, you know, God willing, we definitely want more kids in the future. That’s on our to-do list, so to speak, but right now we’re just enjoying our little unit and our kids.”
‘Masked Singer’s Mallard Admits He Was ‘Dying Laughing’ Over Panelists Thinking He Was Luke Bryan
The Mallard was revealed as a ‘Duck Dynasty’ star on ‘The Masked Singer.’ He spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about how he was cracking up that the panelists thought he was Luke Bryan or Garth Brooks!
The Masked Singer had a shocking double elimination during the Group B semi-finals on November 17. Bobby Berk was revealed as the Caterpillar, and Willie Robertson was unmasked as the Mallard. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Duck Dynasty alum about his Masked Singer experience and whether or not he asked his friend Luke Bryan for singing advice.
“No, I did not ask him any advice,” Willie told HollywoodLife. “I have been on stage several times with him. We actually sang together on our Christmas album. But he’s seen it and I’m sure he understood that the entertainment quality would be fun enough. Although when they thought I may be him, I have to admit I was dying laughing. Nick actually heard me and he said he laughed because I was thinking of what was going through his mind thinking that someone thought that could possibly be him that’s singing was cracking me up.”
Before his reveal, the panelists guessed that the Mallard was a number of country stars, including Luke and Garth Brooks. When Willie heard Garth’s name as a guess, he was stunned. “I was done,” Willie admitted. “I just couldn’t believe it. I was like, I can’t believe the names I’m hearing, and a lot of those guys I know, so it was pretty cool. It was pretty interesting to be put in that class for sure.”
Even though he was dressed up as the Mallard and he was on Duck Dynasty, Willie wasn’t too concerned about “hiding in plain sight” with his costume. He added, “No one seemed to know who I was.” He was right!
Willie was upfront about how The Masked Singer was “the hardest thing I’ve ever attempted to do. I mean, in front of people for sure. People don’t realize that. Singing is one thing but the hardest part is the sweat. I was sweating so much. It would go in my eyes. You couldn’t wipe your face. It was tall so you would get a little off balance and you can’t see. I couldn’t see below my nose so that makes it super interesting. You feel like you’re going to fall every time you move when you’re supposed to be dancing and singing so it’s very difficult.”
His most difficult performance was “My House” by Flo Rida. “That was the hardest for me to do. It had that rap bridge, so that was difficult,” Willie said. “In fact, when I started I was like, ‘There’s no way I’ll ever be able to pull this off, especially under the gun.’ I was so nervous. I was in my dressing room and my wife’s like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I was like, ‘I can’t even talk. I got to focus on this.’ It started so fast. It just starts and doesn’t stop. I had to do that big move where I went all the way over to the judge and come back. I was a little mortified thinking I was going to fall on my face.” The Masked Singer season 6 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.
