Women’s basketball: Gophers extend win streak vs American
After their best shooting performance of the season, the Minnesota women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to three by beating American University on Wednesday night 73-56 at Williams Arena.
“You know, (I) give our guys credit for responding, especially after the start of the first few possessions,” Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. “Happy with the win. Happy to be able to take a look at this, learn some things, and continue to get better.”
Minnesota opened up the game with a miss, then two consecutive turnovers, and found themselves trailing American 8-4 early. However, Whalen took a timely timeout.
Then, the Gophers settled in and quickly gained momentum as they went on a 13-point run that stretched over five minutes to take a 17-8 lead, highlighted by a trio of threes from graduate students Gadiva Hubbard, Deja Winters and junior Jasmine Powell.
The Gophers finished the first quarter with a 21-12 lead, a season-high point total for Minnesota in the opening quarter of play.
After Minnesota’s big run, American had a seven-point run of its own that stretched from the end of the first quarter into the second, but Powell ended it with her second three-pointer of the night with 8:28 seconds remaining to get the Gophers back on track, as they led 24-17.
The Gophers held a 35-28 lead over American at halftime, with 15 of those points coming off the bench.
Powell and Winters fueled the Gophers in the first half, combining for 15 points, as Powell went on to finish the game with 12 points, a season-high eight assists, and a team-high six rebounds.
“Our team responds,” Whalen said. “We got more active, and I think our players got more of a feel of what they were trying to do. We always respond, and it’s a credit to the players on the team.”
When the second half got underway, the Gophers continued to build on their lead behind Kadiatou Sissoko, who scored 13 of her season-high 17 points in the second half, as she also tallied five rebounds and an assist.
All 15 healthy players on Minnesota’s roster saw minutes in the win, marking freshman Maggie Czinano’s career- debut. The bench scored a season-high 30 points, led by graduate student Laura Bagwell-Katalinich, who scored eight points in her season debut coming back from an injury.
With just over one minute remaining in the game, sophomore Erin Hedman gave the Gophers their largest lead of the night at 73-52 as she scored her first basket this season, hitting a three-pointer.
In the 17-point win, the Gophers shot season-highs in field goal percentage and three-point percentage at 46% (29-63) and 36% (9/25).
“(To) come out here executing that is great to see because they (my teammates) work on that every day,” Powell said on the team’s offensive shooting and scoring night. “Just moving the ball and finding the open player, that’s what we want to do. We want to get in the paint, we want to find the open player, and our guys, they take pride in knocking those shots down.”
Minnesota is now a perfect 3-0 all-time against American. Upcoming this weekend, they will partake in the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, and will take on Connecticut first at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
How a right-wing provocateur is using race to reach Gen Z
MANKATO, Minnesota — Charlie Kirk stood 80 miles from where George Floyd was murdered, faced an overwhelmingly white audience, and declared he was going to say things “no one dares say out loud.”
What followed was an avalanche of aspersions and debunked claims about Floyd, the Black man whose death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer set off a global reckoning over racial injustice and broad calls for change. But the white conservative agitator had a counter view: Floyd was a “scumbag,” he said, unworthy of the attention.
The insult lodged at Floyd — a 46-year-old father suspected of passing off a counterfeit $20 bill — was intended to be shocking. But anyone familiar with Kirk shouldn’t be surprised. For years, the conservative provocateur and his group, Turning Point USA, have built a following inflaming racial divides and stoking outrage. Kirk thrived during President Donald Trump’s tenure — landing speaking spots at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and 2020 and occasionally counseling Trump on campaign messaging and tactics.
Now the 28-year-old is expanding his reach, trying to rally a next generation of aggrieved white conservatives. On a tour of college towns, he blasts schools and local governments for teaching about racism, with a confrontational style some call dangerous. Yet Kirk is drawing large crowds of millennials and Gen Zers, millions of online followers and donor cash, often with little media attention.
Kirk is stoking fear among a group that is coming of age in a time of social restlessness, said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a Minneapolis civil rights lawyer and activist.
“He’s taking the discontent that some people may be experiencing and combining it with racial animus, which is a dangerous recipe in a country that is still in the midst of racial turmoil,” she said.
Like many leading Republicans, including Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and Trump, Kirk seizes on opposition to critical race theory. The once obscure academic framework has been transformed by conservatives into a catchall term for education about inclusion, diversity and systemic racism in the U.S.
Kirk’s answer is a free K-12 alternative curriculum described as the key to a “reliable, honest and quality America-first education,” and is aimed primarily at homeschooling parents.
It’s just one offering in Kirk’s buzzing conservative content portal designed to meet young people where they live online. There’s also an array of podcasts hosted by Kirk and other conservative figures, and a “Professor Watchlist” to label instructors “who discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda.”
“Turning Point Live” is a three-hour streaming talk show aimed at Gen Z and featuring 20-something host John Root. Recent guests include Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, both Republicans.
And there’s plenty of swag: “Buy merch. Save America,” the site suggests.
Turning Point USA’s online audience is large and growing. It averaged 83,000 monthly unique visitors over the past three years, but it grew to a monthly average of 111,000 in the past year, according to the digital intelligence firm Similarweb. That’s more than three times the traffic for conservative radio host Laura Ingraham’s website over the past year.
That traffic is driven in part by at least a dozen social media accounts across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that, combined, have more than 10 million followers online.
Money into Kirk’s nonprofit network has followed the traffic.
Turning Point USA is a 501c3 nonprofit, meaning contributions are tax-deductible and its donors are not disclosed. But in 2019, the most recent year for which tax records are public, Turning Point USA raised more than $28 million, according to Internal Revenue Service filings. That’s almost twice what it raised in 2014, its first-year as a tax-exempt charity.
Though Turning Point USA doesn’t have to disclose its donors, some are foundations established by wealthy conservatives, which report their donations to the IRS in annual tax filings. A partial list reads like a roster of conservative megadonors, including foundations affiliated with the late megadonor Foster Friess and the Uihlein and Bradley families, who also help finance leading conservative policy groups such as American Legislative Exchange Council, the Cato Institute and the Federalist Society.
Kirk also leads a fundraising group aimed specifically at political advocacy. That group, Turning Point Action, has endorsed several congressional candidates for 2022. The list includes Washington’s Joe Kent, Illinois’ Catalina Lauf, Florida’s Anna Paulina Luna and Ohio’s Max Miller, all candidates who ran to oppose GOP House members who voted for Trump’s second impeachment.
Kirk has shown a knack for anticipating the outrage of the moment.
He was quick to assail shutdown orders at the dawn of the pandemic, and then claimed falsely that Trump won the 2020 election. He has attacked Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, blamed spiking violent crime on efforts to defund police departments and months before Youngkin was seizing on parental outrage in Virginia, Kirk had turned to critical race theory.
“He works within the framework of the Trump movement. He is a good barometer of what the Republican right wing feels it can get away with,” said Michael Hayden, a spokesman for the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit group that tracks far right figures and organizations.
Turning Point USA was listed among the 11 groups involved in the “March to Save America” rally that preceded the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Days before the rally, Kirk boasted on Twitter about sending buses “full of patriots to DC to fight for this president.” He later deleted the tweet.
Online contributions to Turning Point’s website spiked immediately after the riot, according to Similarweb, which can track frequency of online payments but not amounts.
Kirk is not among the more than a dozen rally organizers subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol siege. A committee spokesperson would not comment on whether Kirk has been interviewed or approached by the committee.
Lately Kirk, who did not respond to interview requests, has stayed out of the headlines. However, an event in Idaho drew attention last month when a man shouted from a crowd: “How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
Kirk answered by denouncing the comment, but blamed the left: “They are trying to make you do something that will be violent, that will justify a takeover of your freedoms and liberties.”
Raised in the upper-income Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, Kirk became politically involved young, volunteering in middle school and high school on political campaigns. His quick rise began shortly after high school when he quit attending Harper College, a Chicago-area community college, to pursue political activism and co-founded Turning Point USA with Chicago-area tea party activist and mentor Bill Montgomery.
Kirk’s “Exposing Critical Racism Theory” tour has promoted recent stops in Alabama, Idaho, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Vermont. Last month, he packed a convention center ballroom in Mankato, Minnesota, with roughly 600 people — mostly teenagers and college students — on a Tuesday evening.
Once a prairie farming hub south of Minneapolis, Mankato has swelled into a diversifying mini-metro. Minnesota State University, food production plants and the Mayo Clinic’s satellite campus all have drawn African and Latin American immigrants, while the Black population has grown steadily.)
For 90 minutes, Kirk spoke directly to the virtually all-white crowd and told them radical leftists want them to feel ashamed.
“Just because you’re a white person does not mean you have to begin apologizing simply for how God made you,” he said.
He repeated widely debunked claims about Floyd’s criminal record and suggested that the cause of Floyd’s death was a drug overdose, rather than homicide, as the medical examiner found.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, the local Republican congressman, was in the audience and later said in a Facebook post that he “enjoyed attending” and hearing Kirk “discuss the need to stand up and defend America and our founding principles.”
Riley Carlson, the campus coordinator for Turning Point USA at Minnesota State, said she didn’t know much about critical race theory before the event.
“We’re just excited Charlie is here to explain it,” said the senior from St. Michael, a Minneapolis suburb. “There’s so many different ways you can look at it. And I’m looking for where I stand on it.”
Kirk’s message is a hard sell to most young people. Roughly 60% of voters younger than 30 said they think racism is a very serious problem in the United States, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 110,000 voters in the 2020 election. It’s the largest percentage of any age group surveyed.
Meanwhile, Trump lost younger voters by 30 percentage points last year, VoteCast shows.
“It’s a wedge issue to fire up a shrinking base,” said John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics and an expert in young voters.
But it demonstrates Kirk’s finger is on the pulse of conservative anger, said Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow with the liberal People for the American Way.
“Fearmongering about critical race theory has really seemed to rise to the top of the messaging of the groups I watch,” he said. “There’s been a pivot toward that and Kirk has been wise to the fundraising power it promises.”
Chris Finch inspires improved second-half rebounding in Timberwolves’ win over Kings
The Sacramento Kings had 14 turnovers in the first half while shooting 33 percent from the field, yet still led the Minnesota Timberwolves by four at the break.
How?
The Kings out-rebounded Minnesota 30-17 through the first 24 minutes. Every loose ball belonged to Sacramento, which had eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is often mild mannered and pragmatic, but his lid was about to blow in the locker room after watching such a sorry first-half effort.
“You got Finchy in there yelling. That’s not him, know what I’m sayin?” Wolves guard Anthony Edwards said. “When he doin’ that we gotta tighten up. He bangin’ on the door, we gotta tighten up. We can’t have Finchy in here acting out of character. We for sure had to find a way to rebound.”
There were no clips of offense played in the first half — though that wasn’t good through two quarters, either. No, there was only one adjustment to focus on.
“We looked at three or four rebounding clips. Inexcusable in terms of our lack of boxouts, lack of competitiveness for the ball, 50-50 balls, we seemed like we were stuck in mud at times,” Finch said. “We addressed it and that’s all we really talked about. We didn’t really watch any offense or anything like that.
“If you want to win the game, you’re going to rebound. It’s going to come down to that.”
Minnesota attacked the glass in the second half, out-rebounding Sacramento by five on the way to a 107-97 victory.
“We did a great job in the second half of limiting their second-chance points,” Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “It’s a testament to everyone coming together and trying to rectify the situation.”
At least one of them. There was one question hanging over the Timberwolves following their Monday 99-96 loss to Phoenix. Despite that result, Minnesota played hard and competed with one of the NBA’s top teams at Target Center. But could they do it again? Could the Wolves follow up one solid performance with another?
Short answer: Not really. They did win, though.
Edwards scored 16 points in the final frame, burying four triples, to lead Minnesota to the win. And if you’re the Timberwolves, it’s better to win ugly than lose ugly. Wednesday certainly was ugly, at least for the first 36 minutes.
The game had the feel of two struggling teams looking for ways to lose, until Minnesota rose up and won it in the fourth. The offense came largely from Edwards. The second-year standout hit one big shot after another to give Minnesota a cushion in what was a tie game in the fourth quarter. The highlight of the night came when Edwards was in a mismatch with Kings’ big man Chimezie Metu on the perimeter. He sized Metu up and delivered a hesitation move to blow by Metu and get to the rack for a slam.
Edwards finished with 26 points for the night.
“What I do in the first and third quarter, it don’t even matter to me,” Edwards said. “In the fourth quarter, I feel like I’ve got a switch that turns out and I feel like I’m trying to make every shot that I take, so that’s pretty much what happened.”
The good news for Minnesota is Sacramento (6-9) will be one of its “stiffest” competitors for a Western Conference play-in spot. San Antonio, whom the Wolves host Thursday, is another. If they can just be better than those foes, well, that might be enough.
Towns finished with 22 points and six rebounds on a hyper-efficient 9 for 12 shooting performance. But it was Patrick Beverley who kept Minnesota afloat in the first half with his effort on both ends of the floor.
“He was awesome in the first half, getting to the basket, just also directing traffic defensively, switching up between man and zone at times,” Finch said. “He was very locked in at times. He’s a vet. He’s a great leader. He’s been great for our team, and in must-win game situations, he knows what it’s going to take.”
And, if the Wolves want to keep winning, it will probably take a little bit more.
Former Anoka middle school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing students
A former Anoka middle school teacher was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing his students.
Jefferson Jerome Fietek, 47, pleaded guilty in August to three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, admitting to assaulting five boys during his 14 years as theater director at Anoka Middle School for the Arts, according to a news release issued by the Anoka County attorney’s office.
The 30-year prison term was the statutory maximum for Fietek’s crimes, and he will be required to register as a predatory offender after he is released, the news release said.
“It is horrible that Fietek took the innocence of young boys for his own pleasure,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said in the news release. “Although a 30-year prison sentence will not return that innocence, today is an important step in the healing of those hurt by the defendant.”
Each of Fietek’s victims supported the plea agreement, Palumbo’s office said.
Police began an investigation into Fietek in June 2020, when allegations surfaced in a Facebook post by a former student who is now an adult living in Utah.
Fietek, who was living in the Boston area at the time, had resigned from the Anoka-Hennepin school district in 2019. The district was first made aware of allegations against Fietek through the post and reported the information to law enforcement immediately, according to a district spokesman.
Fietek was an outspoken advocate for gay students in the Anoka-Hennepin school district. He was actively involved in the fierce debate over anti-gay bullying that rattled the school district in 2010 after a string of student suicides and the filing of two federal lawsuits by students who were bullied in district schools for their actual or perceived sexual orientation.
In most instances of abuse detailed in the charges against Fietek, he used his reputation as a respected teacher to gain the trust of his victims’ families, who often allowed the boys to spend time alone with Fietek at his home, where he assaulted them. One victim described Fietek as a father figure to some of his students.
In the case of another victim, Fietek first contacted the boy — who was a student at Anoka Middle School for the Arts — on the dating app Grindr and arranged to meet him at the school for sex.
