11 Important Benefits of Watching Dramas
We have a lot of concrete evidence that dramas have a positive influence. The same is the case with performing arts, theatre, and movies. In fact, dramas offer a lot of social, emotional, and physical benefits. Also, they help us appreciate arts and culture. In this article, we are going to talk about some important benefits of watching dramas. Read on to find out more.
1. Self-Confidence
Different aspects of arts like improvisation can help you understand the way you can appraise situations, be creative and confident. You can learn how to trust your ideas and abilities. Also, the confidence gained from these skills can help you apply the knowledge to your life, career, and school as well.
2. Imagination
If you be creative and learn to make a creative choice, you can improve your power of imagination. So, you can view the world around you in different ways. After all, imagination is much more important than the knowledge you have.
3. Empathy
If you learn to understand the roles, characters, and subtext of your desired drama, you will be able to relate to different situations, cultures, and backgrounds in a much better way. So, you can learn to develop tolerance and have compassion.
4. Cooperation
In theater, several players collaborate with each other. In some cases, the performance standard depends upon an ensemble performance. For best results, combining a variety of creative ideas and skills is of paramount importance.
So, everyone has to engage in performance, rehearsals, feedback, and discussions. Ultimately, all of it helps improve cooperation among everyone.
5. Concentration
If you watch dramas, you can learn to focus your voice, body, and mind in a much better way.
6. Communication Skills
Without any doubt, dramas can help you improve your non-verbal as well as verbal communication. However, it’s important to note that you can reap the benefits of watching dramas throughout your life.
After all, you want to improve your expression, tone of speech, articulation and vocal projection. Also, it can help you improve your observation and listening skills.
7. Fun
Watching dramas can help you enjoy the elements of laughter, humor and play. And all of these elements can give you a lot of motivation and reduces stress.
9. Emotional Outlet
If you watch dramas, you can learn to express different types of emotions. Plus, you can get the encouragement to understand similar feelings in real life. Therefore, you can learn to manage your tension and aggression.
10. Physical Fitness
The performance of passive performances still requires a lot of intensive movement for a long period. Therefore, a lot of performing arts can help you improve your control, balance, coordination and flexibility.
11. Memory
Watching dramas can improve your memory as well. Just like your other muscles, your memory requires that you exercise on a regular basis. So, this is another great benefit of watching dramas in the here and now.
In short, if you want to enjoy all these benefits, we suggest that you start watching dramas today. Hopefully, you will find this article helpful.
Is Art Necessary?
I am an artist at heart and an accountant by profession. I make paper collage paintings and also enjoy painting with acrylic on canvas. I particularly like learning new techniques and styles of painting.
However for some time now I have been plagued by the question “Is art necessary?” I have felt perhaps I ought to put my time to better use. Do something really productive and worthwhile. Do something that would improve the world, something really useful and perhaps to make a difference. And also find my purpose. Yes the perennial question – is this all there is? Suddenly making art started to feel like a kind of selfish indulgence. Like I should have utilised my time to do something more important. So I started to think if any art was necessary at all.
Every single day I read the morning paper. I read to keep myself informed of the news. The news is of crimes committed. Of horrible crimes against women and little children. Of the destruction wrought by natural calamities. Of people suffering from lack of water or too much of it. Of the air being polluted and of climate change. Of plastic destroying marine life while uncaring governments ruin the environment. Of the corrupt politicians destroying the social fabric for personal gain. Off Ill-informed people running the economy to the ground. Wrong people at the helm of affairs suppressing and destroying the good. Makes me wonder if anything will ever help stop the rot. Hardly gives me any reason to smile at all. Save for the little cartoon on the back page, Calvin and Hobbes.
So while I have largely felt like Nero fiddling when Rome was burning, I suddenly caught myself on the last line there. The little cartoon Calvin and Hobbes seemed to be the only thing relieving me from the relentless depression of the morning paper. The little stuffed tiger and the very cute expressions. The cleverly drawn cartoon with barely 3 or 4 panels conveying an idea usually a witty one. Drawing the reader into the life of a little kid sometimes making the reader wonder where the story goes next. I am always compelled to read this cartoon. Even on mornings when I am running late I have a quick look at the cartoon. On holidays I take the time to sit and marvel at the talent of the cartoonist. How the stuffed tiger looks so alive in one panel and like a toy in the next. Thank you Bill Watterson.
So what is this cartoon if not art I asked myself? It provides me a momentary respite from the depressing news and tediousness of the daily newspaper. In a way it enriches me by giving me a glimpse of something fantastic. So isn’t this all that art is meant to do?
In a world plagued with sadness perhaps art is like the clouds parting and letting in a ray of sunshine. Is that not important? There will always be death and destruction and blood and tears. There will always be bad news and people in need of help. But then art must exist too. Art provides a kind of relief to the dreariness of one’s life. Perhaps this could be also why they made so much art in the past centuries when daily life was a grind and there was so much sickness and suffering from plagues and wars. And today when we look art works from the past we are uplifted and filled with a sense of awe, of the greatness of their vision, of the enormity of their talent and of the permanence of their works.
This is why art is necessary. Though not all art can be compared to the great masters, in its own way every artwork speaks to someone. It does provide that glimmer of light in a cloudy day. It elevates the soul of its maker and makes the viewer consider if only for a moment a glimpse into a different world. And if it is really good art, it makes the viewer pause and perhaps smile or be awed.
So art is necessary. All art is necessary. I arrived at the conclusion that it was important for me to continue to make art for myself and for the benefit of others.
The next question I am considering now is how much time should I spend on my art. Perhaps I shall refer again to a quote by little Calvin, “God put me on this earth to accomplish a certain number of things. Right now I am so far behind that I will never die.”
Life in the American Dream
The more money you make, the bigger your bills. You may buy a house, a new car, loan money to others, and increase your debt. When I built my house, I thought, I was doing well. However, the American dream became an American nightmare. You should always save money not spend it.
Credit…I started building my credit as soon as I turned eighteen. First, I took a loan on a truck my grandparents gave me. It was only for eight hundred dollars but I made the payments on time. This is critical to get good credit. Next was a credit card then a lease on a Ford Explorer. Neither the credit cards or the vehicle was worth the money. Last, I bought a house. After four years of payments, my credit score was 850. Wow!
The house…It was piece of crap but you can remodel it. I bought it for 20k. It was an old mill house moved to the country. Use a loader to clear trees and vines that had grown up around it. Nevertheless, it was near my in-law’s home and my wife had to have it and you should always pick a good neighborhood to raise a family.
Loan…After several years, I decided to take a loan to finish the house. To get a loan, you need good credit or have collateral. It is an advantage to use networking. As for me, I knew the loan officer’s wife and went to school with his daughter. The bank only required a contractor to do the work. I got three bids and got a loan for 45k. Always read the fine print known as underwriting.
Contractors…The first contractor turned out to be a snake. He cut corners and lied about how much things were going to cost. The workers he hired, never finished any projects, and stole all the tools that belong to me. He did not last long. The bank chose the next contractor to finish the house. This contractor was the most expensive of the three bidders. Sadly, he was not much different. He cost me another 45k. To pick a good contractor ask question about what they are doing and how much it going to cost. The more forth coming they are the better.
Nightmare…Through all this, I was paying interest on the loan. Paying rent for the mobile home, I was staying in at the time. I also assisted by working on the house whenever I had free time away from my full-time job, in order to lower the cost of building. It was overwhelming. After the house was finished, my payments increased dramatically. Eventually, my payments got behind and I lost my good credit score. It feels like I am standing on a chair while someone kicked the legs out from under me.
Now, I am in disorder, reaching up to get back on the chair with a dream that this is only a nightmare.
American Dream…All my life, I lived in a mobile home. All I ever wanted was a house growing up. Now that I have one, this dream is a nightmare. The American dream is just what it is, a dream. All these problems is what you call living the American dream.
Funny story…A long time ago, a family built a home. The day they completed the home, they had a party. They got in a fight and burnt it to the ground. This is my family. Heehee!!
The Slumber Party and Its Progression in Time
What comes to mind when you think of a slumber party? Visions of little girls in their pajamas eating pizza and talking about boys are likely the thought of most people. What was once the perfect birthday party for a girl entering into the teen years has become something of an almost routine party for girls as young as six years of age. For many, the slumber party is no longer reserved for teenage girls with boys just fighting to crash the party and catch the girls off guard.
In some ways, it is sad that the slumber party has lost its place in teenage history because certainly, girls of six or seven do not know the proper way to have a slumber party. What would a slumber party be without pizza all over the floor and boys trying to sneak in to join the party? Add that to dreams of staying away all night talking, giggling, and making fun of the boys who are trying so hard to break in and join in the girls’ fun because naturally, they were not invited.
Throughout history, a slumber party tended to be the “coming of age” for a teenage girl, and usually followed or replaced a 13th birthday party. Come now, do you really think a six year old can do justice to a slumber party? Doubtful – a group of six year olds will fall asleep before the fun even begins. Either that or someone will get homesick and have to be driven home in the middle of the night. We should reserve the sanctity of the slumber party for those who made it famous, notably, the teenagers with their sneaky lot of boys trying to get in on the fun. Now, that, everyone, is a slumber party in its true form, and its true meaning must be preserved for future generations of teenage girls.
