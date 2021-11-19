How to
A-Rod – The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez by Selena Roberts Book Review
The book A-Rod – The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez by Selena Roberts was already a media-sensation even before it was published. Both Selena Roberts and Alex Rodriguez were famous enough to draw even people who have never liked reading a book that’s more than two hundred pages long. Roberts has a way of engaging her listeners and readers, making you unable to stray away from the story she has weaved.
I wasn’t a big fan of baseball-I was more of the Tennis fan-but I watched enough of the sports news with my brother, who loved baseball, to know who Alex Rodriguez was. I was amazed by his talent and was in fact, the only baseball player of recent years, who I knew. When Roberts revealed his use of steroids to aid his performance, therefore raising his statistics, I was surprised. A part of me could not deny that this talented player had cheated on all of us who cheered on him and supported him; but a part of me couldn’t deny that this could also be possible. Roberts wouldn’t be so fearless as to release a book about something she had just speculated. There must be something all of us have missed. Something she, apparently, didn’t.
It wasn’t a big surprise to my brother that I had a copy of the book before most people had their own copy. In fact, my brother was the only person in his group of friends-all of which were baseball fans, of course-who welcomed Roberts opinion about A-Rod, one of his favorite baseball players of all time. The unauthorized biography was more than an exposure of A-Rod’s use of steroids; Roberts had delved deeper into the person he was as a person, rather than concentrating on the athlete we know. She presented facts from his childhood, how the use of steroids in his early years as a baseball player in high school has become a habit that he brought until he played for the Texas Rangers. She writes in a way I didn’t expect-more sympathetic than controversial.
The book’s title was apt, actually. Roberts showed us A-Rod’s different experiences-all of which have contributed to why he used performance-enhancing drugs. What actually surprised me was that Roberts had not published the book without confronting Rodriguez first. That and the fact that the athlete didn’t deny the accusation. It was a brave move for both of them and people shouldn’t judge either of them for what they have done-Roberts for writing the book; Rodriguez for using steroids. It is a good book-one that exposed more than the controversial use of steroids-and whether you are a baseball or Roberts fan or not, A-Rod – The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez by Selena Roberts is a book you shouldn’t miss.
Why and When Should You Consult an Optometrist?
In this article, we will throw some light on when one really needs to get in touch with an optometrist, but let’s understand who an optometrist really is.
An optometrist, who is also known as a ophthalmic optician, is a health care specialist who is trained to examine patient’s eyes if there are any defects in vision. He’s the one who tests the eye sight of the patient, gives the right advice on problems related to the vision and recommends whether spectacles or contact lenses would suit the patient. With the implementation of the right techniques, they recognize various diseases of the eye like glaucoma and cataract.
There are many who have an eyesight problem and you are one of them. You have been facing a problem in reading what’s written on the billboards which are at a high on the street. You should not let time slip off your hands and come into contact with an experienced and reliable optometrist so that he can diagnose the eye problems and comes up with the suitable remedy for you. Your eyes are very precious to you and there should not be any negligence or display of a casual behavior when you realize the fact that your eyesight has become weak and you are not able to see the things clearly which are located at a distance. It is strongly recommended that you should consult an optometrist at least once a year so that you can come to know about the condition of your eyes. The day you feel that there’s a problem in the eyesight when it comes to seeing things in a blurred manner, you must not waste time and visit an eye-care professional before things become worse.
A lot of optometrists can be made contact with for their expert services, and most of them run their own private practices. It is entirely up to you whether you want to visit them at a hospital or at a clinic. When you visit an optometrist, he will first check your vision. He will then conduct an eye screening test to see if there are any problems with your vision. An optometrist will prescribe you the suitable medication, spectacles and lens after he has determined what the problem is.
There are many benefits of consulting an optometrist and they are mentioned below.
- Identify Vision Loss – There could be a problem with your eyesight and you don’t realize the same. It can occur if you hold the book close to your face or work in front of large screen computer. An optometrist would examine your eyes and let you know about the problem which you cannot recognize yourself.
- Detect Eye Diseases – One of the best benefits of contacting an optometrist is that he is able to diagnose any eye disease. If you want to prevent vision loss, the best way is to go for an early detection.
- Health Problems – If you do not know already, we would like to you that the blurry vision is one of the symptoms for diabetes. An eye-care professional will tell you if your weak eyesight can make you suffer from diabetes or any other disease.
There are several optometrists that you can contact if you want to go for contact lenses.
When A Donation Goes to Fundraising and Not Programs
Some time ago I spoke to a nonprofit executive who had great news. She had been talking to an influential person in the community who asked her a simple question.
“If you could do one thing to expand the work you’re doing in the community, what would it be?”
Her immediate response was “Invest in fundraising to make our revenue sustainable.”
The way the executive explains it, no sooner had those words left her, that she fretted because she thought a better answer would have been hiring a program officer or some other activity that would have directly impacted the organization’s programmatic work.
Meeting
A couple of days passed without a further word from the influential person. The following week, the nonprofit executive received a call, and it was again the community leader. He wanted to follow-up on his question by asking how much she would invest in fundraising. The executive was someone that’s always been at the top of her game, and she promptly responded that with a gift of $200,000, she would be able to hire additional staff and develop a broader fundraising program, which would help her charity grow and make a more widespread and sustainable impact.
The community influencer thanked her and then politely chatted with her about the good work her nonprofit was doing. Once the executive hung up the telephone–after scheduling a time to meet with him to speak further about the organization–she set out to do a little research. She knew that the gentleman had not been a donor or supporter of the charity, but she sensed there was something of interest for him in the organization and its mission.
The Gift
One of the great aspects of working with individuals is that you never know when they’re going to surprise you. When the executive got to the meeting, the influential community member cut straight to the chase. He offered her $150,000 to invest in her development team and then asked her to use the gift as a challenge to other donors to raise the additional $50,000 that would get her to the $200,000 she needed.
She was floored by the generosity, especially from someone who had not been a donor to the organization. In their conversation, he explained that his son was an addict and although he wanted to “save” his son, he also understood that if he could help other parents in a similar predicament, that would also be important.
Why Fundraising and Not Programs
The donor explained that when the executive first told him if she had extra funds she would invest it into fundraising, it was a reply that he did not expect. Also, from a business perspective, he said it made sense. He understood, as a businessman and philanthropist in the community, that hospitals, universities and cultural organizations made it a point to invest in their operation, including marketing and fundraising. He was also aware that it was essential for smaller nonprofits to follow that path because it helped create donor revenue streams, which supported the ongoing work of organizations within the community.
As he explained it, there was a direct link between increased spending on marketing and fundraising and eventual funds for programs. So, the way he saw it, although he was not making a gift directly to programs, the “investment” he was making would help the organization obtain and develop other donors, which in turn, would help drive money into the programmatic work.
Lucky Break
While many nonprofits don’t have the luck and good fortune that the organization I’m writing about today did to get a sophisticated donor who wants to direct a gift into fundraising, the reality is that smaller community organizations and donors are, in fact, understanding what the large institutions have known for a long time. There has to be an investment in the institutional capacity of a charity, especially marketing and fundraising.
There are ways you can begin to till the soil for your supporters to give more toward your annual fund or directly to capacity building.
- Inform your supporters about how your non-programmatic funds are spent. Be transparent.
- Develop a plan and help your champions, especially your board members, understand why your organization needs investment into the infrastructure of the organization, particularly marketing and fundraising.
- Do your research and understand industry benchmarks on the topic of capacity building and nonprofit sustainability.
Finally, if you receive push-back from board members or not enough traction, think about recruiting board members and champions for your organization that also understand the connection between funding fundraising and your organization’s sustainability. Make it a point to have this matter as a regular topic of conversation at your board meetings and with influential donors. And, if you find an opportunity to attract money that will go directly to building up your marketing and fundraising efforts, create a strategy to go out and ask for it.
What Does A Fire Engineering Consultant Do?
Consultants focus their attention on human behaviors that occur during a blaze. The fire engineering consultant will assist with establishing a tenable environment where all people in the presence of the fire can be safely evacuated. Being a consultant requires an immense amount of discipline. Consultants must put on a variety of hats in order to properly perform their jobs.
These consultants are responsible for establishing a proper fire detection protocol, assisting with active fire protection, passive fire protection, establishing evacuation protocols, and helping to mitigate smoke and manage it. Other areas that consultants assist with are fire modelling, prevention programs, and performing risk analysis of the location they are surveying.
Establishing A Fire Detection Protocol In Your Property
There are many common ways to detect a fire. Many adults are familiar with the various products that they can use to alert them of a fire brewing. Fire detectors are special pieces of equipment that are designed to recognize fire phenomena. Devices are designed to pick up on smoke, gas, ultraviolet lights, and heat.
Smoke detectors are one of the most popular types of fire detection products that are available to the general public. These smoke detectors in dwellings, serve as standalone items. When they catch a whiff of smoke, the detector will sound an alarm informing anyone within the nearby vicinity that there is a fire phenomena occurring. In commercial buildings, fire detection devices are normally modeled in an entire fire alarm system.
The system will incorporate several devices that are designed to recognize fire phenomena. The automatic devices that are normally deployed by corporate businesses can be one or more of the following: smoke detectors, heat detectors, fire and gas detector, or a flame detector. Obviously, it is based on the building owners preference what type of detector that they wish to employ.
Assisting With Active Fire Protection
Active fire protection differs in comparison to passive fire protection. With active fire protection, there are certain systems and items that are employed that require motion and response to the devices to work. There are five different categories of active fire protection.
These categories include: fire suppression, sprinkler systems, fire detection, hypoxic fire prevention, and construction and maintenance. Suppression reviews over the various ways that fires can be extinguished. There are two ways, either through manual intervention or automatically on their own. Sprinkler systems are a device that can be employed to prevent the spread of fires. Detection items are your basic smoke detectors.
Passive Fire Protection Assistance
Working with a fire engineering consultant, building owners will receive passive fire protection assistance along with active fire assistance. Both of these protocols are important and must be employed for the safety of the building that a commercial entity resides in. Passive fire protection is important when it comes to protecting structures and promoting fire safety within the building.
Passive fire protection differs from active protection in the extensive approach that it takes. Passive fire protection focuses on containing fires and slowing their spread through utilizing the building as a barrier. With this type of model, the walls, floors, and the doors of the building will be equipped with fire-resistant materials.
There are many different types of fire-retardant materials that can be used in a building to prevent the spread of a fire, if it were to occur. Some of the things that can be incorporated in the design of the building to safeguard it from spreading fires include: fire-resistant glass and walls, fire stops, grease ducts, special enclosures, and occupancy separators. The fire engineering consultant will be responsible for communicating and working with architects to ensure the proper passive protocols are set into place.
Establishing Evacuation Protocols
One of the main reasons why people get hurt whenever there is a fire in a building is because they panic. When you fail to plan, you plan to fail. A fire engineering consultant will work with business and building owners to establish proper evacuation protocols for their center. It is vital that in the event that a fire does occur, that the people in the building know what to do.
Panic can only make things worse. Therefore, it is important that there are proper evacuation protocols set into place. Emergency exits should be highlighted, informing people of where to go. Fire lifts should also be installed along the outside of the building to help people who are on higher levels, escape the area safely.
Controlling and Managing The Spread of Smoke
Most adults are aware that in many circumstances where a fire breaks out, the fire is not what hurts the people in its presence, instead it is the smoke. Smoke inhalation can cause a person to become disorientated and pass out. In grim situations, an individual exposed to a fire will pass out because of the accumulation of smoke, and be unable to evacuate the building successfully.
A fire engineering consultant can help building and business owners control and manage how smoke spreads within their building. This is a vital component to any fire detection program that is employed. While working with consultant business owners will be informed of the proper steps to take to eliminate smoke in their building, either through ventilation systems or other means.
What Is The Purpose of A Fire Engineering Consultant?
Owning a building or business of your own is an incredible feat. It is important that the building you own and operate out of is safe for anyone that enters its premises. This is why it is vital to have an expert, such as a consultant come by and perform a risk analysis and ensure that proper fire safety protocols are employed and adhered to.
