Celebrities
Adele Reveals She Was In A Secret Romance After Divorce & Shares Why It Ended
Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, revealed that her first post-divorce romance didn’t last because she ‘couldn’t be consistent’ with the mystery man.
Adele has been spilling the tea about her divorce from Simon Konecki while promoting her upcoming album, 30, all month long. And in a new interview with The Face, the 33-year-old singer revealed that she was romantically involved with someone a year after the breakup, but before she started seeing current beau Rich Paul. “It was, like, scrambling as quick as I could to get my life back together, so that I could feel normal again,” she said. “I wasn’t dating anyone. There was someone that I have loved – not been in love with, but been so fond of, and have been for years – but I was unable to pretend that I wasn’t in my own storm.”
The “Easy On Me” songstress admitted that she “couldn’t give myself properly” to this lover, whose name she didn’t divulge in the interview. “I couldn’t be consistent, and neither could he,” Adele explained. “It wasn’t right, leaving a marriage and then dating a year after. Even if you feel ready, it’s a gaping, open wound whether you leave or you’re left. So it was more that this person was asking for me to throw myself into it. And I couldn’t because I was still recovering from the breakdown of my marriage.”
Adele said she couldn’t help but “associate him with the breakdown of my marriage, so therefore, he is part of the storm.” The Grammy winner added, “And I was just, you know, really honest with him about it, thank God. Otherwise I could’ve found myself in a situation being in a relationship I didn’t want to be in after coming out of one. I became very aware of the patterns that I was repeating over and over again since I was 16 and 17 – not necessarily in relationships or, you know, intimate relationships, but also my relationship with my friends sometimes.”
Adele’s divorce heartache is fully highlighted in her new album, which comes out on Friday (Nov. 19). One of her new songs, “My Little Love,” even features emotional voice notes of her son Angelo, 9, consoling the superstar in the aftermath of the divorce, which was finalized in March 2019 after two years of marriage. More ballads that Adele sings in her album include “Strangers by Nature,” “Hold On,” “To Be Loved,” and “I Drink Wine.”
Luckily, Adele has found love again thanks to Rich Paul. She spoke about the sports agent — who reps LeBron James — in her recent interview with Oprah that aired on CBS on Nov. 14. “He’s just hilarious. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart,” the mother-of-one explained. “It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”
Celebrities
Selena Gomez Gives Cara Delevingne A Peck On The Cheek For Kiss Cam At The Knicks Game
The model and actress had a fun girls’ night out at the Knicks’ hometown game against the Orlando Magic.
Did someone say, “Girls’ night?” Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne had a sweet and silly moment, while they attended the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday November 17. The two actresses were put on the jumbotron in the middle of the game, and Selena sweetly leaned over and gave the 29-year-old Paper Towns actress a little kiss on the cheek.
SELENA AND CARA ARE SO SICK… SICK FOR THIS I’M CRYING I’M WEAK. pic.twitter.com/oenyTnPD0I
— claire (@ahsweeterplace) November 18, 2021
Both of the ladies seemed like they got a case of the giggles for being up on the big screen in the middle of the NBA game. Cara looked like she was trying to hide her face (although the guy sitting behind her seemed pretty pleased to have his face on the jumbotron and made funny facial expressions behind the model). As Cara was turning away, the 29-year-old Only Murders in the Building star leaned in and pecked her on the cheek, as she was wearing bright red lipstick.
Both the ladies looked absolutely fabulous for the Knicks game. Selena sported a large tan coat and had a big pair of gold earrings for the game. Cara also rocked some gold hoops with a matching gold chain necklace to match. She also wore a black top, and had her hair tied into a messy bun.
While the Knicks game may have been their most recent time hanging out together, Selena and Cara have been friends for years. It seems like the “Lose You To Love Me” singer has been spending a lot of time recently with her gal pals. She made an appearance in her and Cara’s mutual friend Taylor Swift’s recent TikTok, where the “All Too Well” songwriter called Selena her “bestie,” while the two were backstage at Saturday Night Live. Back in October, Selena also sent Cardi B a sweet gift after she gave birth to her son. Other than her gal pals, some fans have started a theory that Selena might be more than friends Captain America star Chris Evans, after the actor followed her on Instagram in October.
Celebrities
Paulina Porizkova, 56, Strips Down & Claps Back At Haters Of Her Sexy Photos: ‘Living My Best Life’
Paulina Porizkova looked sexier than ever when she stripped down completely naked while clapping back at trolls who think her photos are too sexy.
Paulina Porizkova, 56, loves the skin she is in, and rightly so – she looks amazing. The model posted a new photo of herself completely naked with just a tiny black bar over her chest and a star icon over her crotch as she showed off her fabulous figure. Paulina is known to show off her body in sexy bikini photos and she has received a ton of backlash from haters. Paulina finally had enough and she clapped back at all the trolls. You can see the sexy photo, HERE!
After receiving a comment on one of her photos that bashed her for posting sexy photos to Instagram, Paulina fought back. She posted the new, nearly nude photo with a caption that read, “Yesterdays comment of one @jamesorvin Is only important insofar as to highlight the still common belief THAT WOMEN ARE ESSENTIALLY CHATTEL. That once we have stopped breeding, we should be retired to provide nourishment for others.”
The comment Paulina is referring to, read, “You focused way too much on yourself and your looks. At your age, you should be bathing in the love of your kids and your grandkids instead of traveling all over the world, parading around half naked and acting like a 16 year old. Move near your kids and grandkids, settle down, get a nice house, make it welcoming for your kids and grandkids and start living a life for others.”
Paulina continued her caption, “I’m 56, and living my best life. After a lifetime spent taking care of others, I finally get to do ME. Sure, I can also knit and bake and bask in the warm glow of my family on the rare occasion they need me, but I can also bask in the glow of a tropical sun, a lover’s arms, and here the fabulous light of @luigiandIango.”
She went on to explain why she posts sexy photos, writing, “I post bikini and nude photos because I finally feel good in my skin. I don’t do this for compliments or likes. (Although they are very nice indeed). I’m doing it because you see thousands of images of younger women in the same situations. That’s what you’re used to seeing. No one tells them to put their clothes on. By what standard is it ok to ogle a nude teen, but not a mature woman?”
“I have done the same sort of photos since I was fifteen,” she said. “Back then, I couldn’t be proud of who I was because I didn’t yet know who I was. I did what others asked of me. I posed for others. An older woman is allowed wisdom, humor, patience – but not sensuality. Not sexiness. This is a major societal taboo which is precisely why I post what I post. I may be 56, but I’m as fully a woman as I was thirty years ago, in fact, I’d argue: more so. I’m finally fully inhabiting this body of mine, I fully appreciate it, and I am fully celebrating it. I may be posting for you. But I pose for myself.”
Paulina concluded her post, “Those of you who have issues with nudity- there is a small button that reads ‘unfollow.’ And since I’m not an airport – there is no need to announce your departure. (This last line is borrowed from @annikavonholdt who takes no prisoners).”
Celebrities
Attorney Accuses Erika Jayne of Protecting Tom & Bank Accounts, Claims RHOBH Star’s Faking Compassion for Victims
Erika Jayne claims she is in the dark when it comes to the $2 million Thomas Girardi is accused of stealing from former clients.
Amid a federal lawsuit against the two of them, which suggests Thomas used settlement funds meant for widows and orphans of plane crash victims to sustain the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s over-the-top lifestyle, the lawyer who filed the suit is claiming Erika’s attorney offered a bizarre testimony during a recent court hearing.
“Erika (through counsel) has just stated in court that she doesn’t know if Tom stole the money from the widows and orphans. That is SHOCKING. He has admitted as such. There is a criminal investigation (referred by the Chicago judge) into Tom,” Jay Edelson revealed on Twitter on November 16.
“So there is no confusion,” he continued, “[Erika Jayne]’s prior comments that she wants the Lion Air widows and orphans to get their stolen money back was all talk. Her lawyer made this clear in court. She is simply protecting Tom and their collective bank accounts.”
In a lawsuit filed by Edelson PC in December 2020, Erika and Thomas were accused not only of embezzling $2 million from the widows and orphans but also of staging a sham divorce to protect their assets.
In the nearly one year since, Thomas and his now-defunct law firm, Girardi Keese, have been accused of transferring money meant for numerous clients to Erika and her businesses. And because of that, Erika is facing a $25 million lawsuit, which demands she return the money she used for bills and other expenses.
In a third tweet, Jay Edelson noted that Erika’s attorney never denied that settlement money meant for clients had been used to pay Erika’s bills.
“And never once did [Erika Jayne]’s lawyer deny that client money was used to pay her bills. Instead he spent his time launching into a speech about the mass tort bar (which he knows nothing about),” he added.
Weeks ago, Erika was seen facing tough questions at the RHOBH reunion in regard to what she did or didn’t know about the alleged crimes her now-estranged husband was committing against his clients and the millions he allegedly sent to her. Following the special, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Erika was “grateful the reunion episodes are behind her.”
“It was hard to live, it was hard to talk about and it was hard to relive,” the insider explained. “She’s ready for a break from the viewers being so on top of her every week. But she will be sharing more in season 12.”
