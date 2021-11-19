Celebrities
Adele’s Son Angelo, 9, Questions Her ‘Love’ For Him In New Song ‘My Little Love’
Adele’s new album is here, and one of the most poignant moments on ‘30’ is a song that features her and Simon Konecki’s 9-year-old son discussing their heartbreaking divorce.
Even before 30 arrived, fans knew that Adele’s album was going to be an emotional rollercoaster. Not only was it her first album since 2015’s 25, but it also marks the first album since Adele, 33, split from her husband, Simon Konecki. While the album is rife with heartache and sadness, there’s one moment that really stands out: “My Little Love,” which uses voice notes from Adele and Simon’s 9-year-old son, Angelo.
The song features snippets of conversations, wherein Adele admits to her son that she’s had a “lot of big feelings” lately. But first, Angelo notes, “I feel like you don’t love me.” Adele asks, “Why do you feel likе that?” later adding, “You know mommy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right?” Of her big feelings, she later says, “Mummy’s been having a lot of big feelings recently,” she says. “Like how?” Angelo asks. “Just like, mummy, I’m, I’m, the feeling that I . . . I feel a bit confused,” she responds, prompting a “Why” from Angelo. “I don’t know. And I feel like I don’t really know what I’m doing.” Angelo responds, “Oh, at all?”
She also says, “I love your dad ’cause he gave you to me. You’re half me and you’re half daddy.” The outro includes emotional voice notes from the singer herself, noting, “I’m having a bad day. I’m having a very anxious day.” She later adds, “I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I feel lonely, and I never feel lonely, I love being on my own.”
Fans first got word of Angelo’s appearance when Adele sat down with Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos to discuss the album. The interview was where fans learned that “My Little Love” was an R&B lullaby to her son, and that it included voice memos of Angelo grappling with the tough questions stemming from Adele and Simon’s divorce. “I love your dad because he gave you to me,” Adele says to Simon during a bedtime conversation, explaining to Brittany that those periods were of serve anxiety. “It was unbearable,” said Adele, “and so if I started getting anxious about something I might or might not have said, I could just listen back to this and be like, ‘OK, I’m fine.’”
“I might not have been emotionally there all the time, but I never wasn’t there for him,” said Adele. The Rolling Stone piece said that “My Little Love” and essentially, all of Adele’s new album, is about showing her son that her mother is “a layered and complicated woman with an identity outside of their relationship, who’s struggled and cried and hurt.” Adele said that her son “needs to know everyone goes through it.” However, she noted that Angelo is a Libra. “[So] he is, like, ‘Chill. It’s fine, Mama. Just chill out.’ ”
Adele spoke with John Mayer for an interview airing on SiriusXM Hits 1 and on the SXM App at 7 am ET on Nov. 19. During the conversation, John asked if Adele was going to tour the new project. This album won’t, no, probably not,” she said. “Because, I’d love to. I was really, I was actually desperate to tour, which for me is wild. Cause I don’t like touring, but like, you know, but in COVID and also like Angelo really enjoyed the last tour. Like he came everywhere, and he loved it and some of that, and he’s putting every time I’ve gone to the studio when I was making this, I’d be like, ‘I’ve got my work.’ He’s like ‘well why don’t I come, and where are we going? What are you doing?’ Like, you know?”
“So I did really actually want to, and I’ve got into the swing of it last time,” she said. “Like, you know, and obviously I’ve got to stadiums and stuff like that, which, you know, without sounding spoiled, it’s easier because it’s less shows, you reach more people like you’d get to stay in places cause it’s, you know, to put down and then take down, put up and put down the shows, the stage. But yeah, I don’t think it’s not, it doesn’t sit right with me putting an album out like this year and then touring it in 2023.”
Celebrities
Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss With Mom Maria Shriver In NYC — Photo
Christopher Schwarzenegger and mom Maria Shriver went for a sweet stroll together in NYC on Wednesday, with Christopher showing off his recent impressive weight loss.
Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, linked arms with mom Maria Shriver, 66, on Thursday in New York City, showing his dramatic weight loss as the two strolled through the Big Apple. Maria sported a long, plush pink coat and black, knee-high leather boots while Christopher displayed his slimmed down figure in a black zip-up jacket, light grey chinos, and white sneakers. The mother-son duo were all smiles as the paparazzi snapped some photos during their night out together.
Paparazzi has caught Maria and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son multiple times on his health journey after he first turned heads in July 2020. At that time, Christopher wore a Brentwood Football t-shirt and brown shorts, showing off his newfound weight loss. Christopher was also seen this past summer grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills and displaying an even more slimmed down figure in a white t-shirt and pair of green shorts.
Christopher was born into fame, and although his older siblings, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger, have somewhat embraced life in the spotlight with their own public careers, Christopher and his sister, Christina Schwarzenegger. Christopher isn’t on social media, and even when he was, his bio warned fans to not follow him if they didn’t know him personally.
Christopher graduated from the University of Michigan in May 2020 — a major life step that motivated him to get in shape and lead a healthier lifestyle. “He made it his goal to get healthy for graduation and he stuck to it,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020. “He started working out and making better food choices. He was away at school living like a typical college kid for a few years, but he’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself.”
The insider added that Christopher didn’t pursue a “fad diet or crash diet” to start losing the weight. He instead simply cut out junk food and began a regular workout routine. We’re excited to see more of Christopher’s fitness journey as he continues to slim down and live a healthier lifestyle!
Celebrities
Khloe Kardashian Shares The Sex Advice A Fan Gave Her To Help Her Get Pregnant
When Khloe Kardashian was trying to get pregnant, a fan reached out with some unsolicited sex advice. In a new interview, she dishes on how she’s handled that and more while living in the spotlight.
Khloe Kardashian has become accustomed to living in the public eye, but certain boundaries crossed by fans have still been “a bit weird” for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. For the Dec 2021/Jan 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan UK, Khloe, 37 revealed how a fan reached out to her during her marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom. “[P]eople would come up to me and give me sex advice because I was trying for a baby for so long,’ she shared. ‘It’s sweet – I understand they were trying to be helpful, but I’m beyond talking about sexual positions with a stranger.”
The Good American founder went on to admit that despite her public persona, she became a bit more guarded about what she shares about her life with her fans. “I used to share anything and everything. I don’t know if it’s age or if I started being more aware and exposed, but you become more guarded – in a healthy way,” she revealed, explaining how she and her family have kept some things to themselves over the past few years “We definitely like to, now, keep some things for us. It’s growing up. You’re allowed to change what you’re comfortable with.”
She went on, “It’s nice to keep a lot of the milestones more private and maybe release a couple of photos. People are still in our lives and know what we’re doing, but it doesn’t have to be the entire birthday party.”
Although she’s been able to distance herself somewhat from the public eye, the mother of three-year-old True shared how sometimes, she gets too heated about certain things to keep to herself. “It depends what mood I’m in – if I’m having a hard week, I snap and that’s when I go on Twitter and start commenting. Sometimes, I spiral,” she revealed. “We’re all used to there being so much crap out there, but sometimes it can be the smallest thing and I just want to set the record straight – especially when it’s about my family, I get more protective.”
When it comes to her daughter, though, Khloe has been pretty strict about what she shares on social media. “I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things! I’m like, “What are you talking about?” The entrepreneur then shared a story of how haters came for her mothering skills.
“I remember I posted a video of [True] talking – she was eating cut up grapes and people were going, “Cut the grapes, she’s going to choke.” And I was like, “They’re cut!” I’m not going to let my child choke,” she stated. “People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake. I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone.”
Celebrities
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Amelia & Link’s Relationship Takes A Drastic Turn
This year’s Thanksgiving was full of ups and downs on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Farouk’s health worsened, Meredith and Nick spent Thanksgiving together, and feelings bubbled over for Amelia and Link.
It’s officially Thanksgiving on Grey’s Anatomy! Even on a holiday, Amelia and Kai are texting, and it puts a big smile on Amelia’s face. Nick drives Meredith to the airport so she can head back to Seattle for Thanksgiving. As soon as she gets there, her flight has been delayed because of snow.
Schmidt’s mom shows up at the hospital, even though Schmidt is working on Thanksgiving. She’s going to set up a Thanksgiving dinner for her son in the cafeteria. She’ll wait! She’s got nothing but time.
Even though Owen is supposed to be home helping his mother, he shows up at the hospital. Owen, Teddy, Megan, and Hayes bring Thanksgiving to Farouk. It’s been 3 weeks since his surgery, and he still isn’t able to go home.
Farouk Nearly Dies
Later, while Teddy and Megan are talking by Farouk’s bedside, he begins to code. Hayes thinks it’s time to put Farouk on ECMO, while Teddy thinks that’s premature. Megan has to make a game-time decision and goes with what Hayes says. When Owen returns, Teddy tells him that Farouk is going to have to go on the heart transplant list.
Meredith ends up stuck in Minnesota because of the snowstorm, which means Amelia is in charge of the 4 kids and Thanksgiving dinner. Link decides to stay over after dropping off Scout to help out. Meredith thinks she’s going to spend Thanksgiving alone in her hotel room, but Nick shows up at her door. They end up making love.
Miller’s dad took baby Prue home with him, so Bailey has been making herself busy at the hospital. Noah shows up at the hospital again. He’s very, very sick. The end is near for him. He asks Owen, “When is this going to be over?” Owen is straight with him and says, “It’ll be over soon.”
Amelia & Link Reunite — Sort Of
Richard finds Bailey crying over Prue and the loss of Miller. “I just want to hold her and tell her everything’s going to be alright,” Bailey says. Richard comforts her and lightens the mood by celebrating Thanksgiving with Schmidt, Nico, and Jo.
After the kids are tucked in, Amelia and Link can breathe a sigh of relief. They have spent a successful Thanksgiving together. “You are nothing like your parents,” Amelia says to Link. Suddenly, Link kisses Amelia. They continue to makeout until Amelia stops and says, “Nothing has changed for me.” And for right now, that’s okay with Link. He kisses her right back, and they have sex on the couch.
