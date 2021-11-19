HEALTH
Alternative Cancer Treatment – Fucoidan And Breast Cancer
There are over 1,000 studies currently published on the nutrient Fucoidan, 128 show how it helps with Cancer, and 18 of those are specific for Breast Cancer. Fucoidans are fucose-enriched sulfated polysaccharides found in some brown sea vegetables, brown algea and marine invertibrates. Fucoidan seems to support every organ and cell function in our bodies, and therefore, scientists are studying it for many different ailments. There have been remarkable results from the cancer specific studies, including improving chemo efficacy.
The most recent study available, published October 2013, showed that fucoidan induced G1 phase arrest and even caused apoptosis. In other words, fucoidan stopped the cancer from progressing and triggered the death of the cancer cells. The study showed that ROS productions was increased, which suggested that fucoidan induced oxidative damage in MCF-7 Breast Cancer Cells. (1)
In a study from January 2013, it was shown that fucoidan improved chemo efficacy in destroying breast cancer cells. What’s interesting to me about that, is that we learn we don’t need to choose an entirely holistic treatment regimen OR an entirely traditional treatment route. There are nutrients that help make traditional methods of treatment even more effective. (2)
I’ve sited only 2 of the 18 fucoidan for breast cancer specific studies available on pubmed.gov. I highly recommend reading through the others to see just how effective fucoidan is for cancer treatment. In fact, according to the clinical results from Dr. Akira, MotoKuniribkushu Cancer Center in Japan, 78% of his breast cancer patients experienced a 50-100% reduction in cancer cells from using fucoidan.
In my experience using fucoidan for breast cancer, I was able to reduce the size of my tumor from 8 cm to 7 cm over the course of 2 months. I had a mastectomy at the end of that period so I wasn’t able to continue monitoring the size of the mass. I continue to take fucoidan every day and no new cancer has developed.
My Dad passed away from metastatic melanoma in 2009. The moment I was diagnosed with breast cancer early in 2013 I started feverishly researching supplements I could take to help me win my fight. The more I learn about fucoidan, the more I wish I’d known then, in 2009, what I know now. There are 16 studies published on fucoidan for skin cancer, melanoma specifically. I can not go back in time and help my Dad, but I can help spread the word today, to others looking for holistic cancer treatment.
Studies cited:
1. Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China, Oct. 2013
2. Department of Bioscience and Biotechnology, Graduate School of Bioresource and Bioenvironmental Sciences, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan, January 2013
HEALTH
How To Find Healthy Dinner Recipes
When I’m looking for information about something I just type the word or phrase into Google and I can usually find what I’m looking for in the first couple of pages of results. When I typed in “Healthy Dinner Recipes” I was overwhelmed. There were lots of results of course, so I clicked on the first one and got a list of dishes:
Appetizers, Beverages, Breakfast, Candies & Treats, Entrées, Healthy Cookies, Cakes & Bakes ….Wraps, Sandwiches & Burgers.
The word ‘dinner’ doesn’t even appear, and on checking out some of the meals, they didn’t even appear that healthy to me. The next site I tried was actually better, although I had to scan a lot of recipes to find something that appealed to me.
Criteria for a healthy recipe
If you’re like me, time is precious so I have to find what I need fairly quickly. Unfortunately when it comes to finding ideas for healthy dinner recipes you still have to do a lot of looking. I try to scan the recipe and screen out ones that don’t meet my basic criteria for a healthy dinner meal. Here are the things I look for when selecting a suitable dinner recipe:
– a generous portion of mixed vegetables
– a source of protein such as lean meat, fish or beans
– a source of carbohydrates like potatoes or brown rice.
Whole wheat bread, whole grain rice and whole-wheat pasta are healthier choices than the white varieties. A green salad always makes a healthy choice.
If you are a vegetarian it’s much easier to find a healthy recipe. The thing to look for though is an adequate source of protein. Soybeans are a good alternative to meat but should be consumed in moderation. The Harvard School of Public health has a good article on protein on their web page. (http://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/protein.html).
Other Sources
So, where else can you find healthy food recipes? Another good online source is Amazon.com. If you search on the keyword ‘healthy dinner recipes’ you will find a lot of books listed, (of course this isn’t going to help you get dinner ready this evening!). The only thing to be aware of is that a lot of these books are focused around weight loss diets, which are not necessarily good for you in the long run. Nevertheless Amazon is a good source of information.
If you have children it’s especially difficult to find recipes that are nutritious and appeal to them. This problem is worse if you are trying to change the eating habits of the family. The CDC website (http://www.cdc.gov/nccdphp/dnpa/nutrition/nutrition_for_everyone/quick_tips/healthy_children.htm) has some good information about preparing healthy dinners for children.
Conclusion
In conclusion, there is a ton of information out there but trying to zero in on the best healthy dinner recipes for you and your family is going to take time. You also have to be prepared to make a lot of changes until you find something that works for everyone. I used to joke about our kids’ reaction to some of my dishes (Lima bean soup comes to mind) – if they don’t like it, it must be good for you!
Seriously though, there are lots of good healthy dinner recipes available that everyone will love. You just need to be able to spend the time to find them, and experiment a little in the kitchen.
HEALTH
The School Lunch Program Is Starving
The School Lunch Program
Healthy food makes healthy kids, right? Right, but in order for kids to eat healthy foods, they have to have access to them first. Unfortunately healthy food is hard to come by in today’s school lunch program. School cafeterias are woefully underfunded even with assistance from the Child Nutrition Act. Passed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1963, the Child Nutrition Act is a federal law that stemmed from the National School Lunch Program which is responsible for feeding over 30 million children each day in over 101,000 public and private schools. However, with inflation and cutbacks in school budgets, it only provides schools about $1 per student. Cafeterias simply cannot afford the fresh healthy food that kids need. Sometimes schools have no choice but to take part in the Department of Agriculture’s commodities program for items like meat and cheese. These items come from farmers’ surplus stock and, although it may be a cost effective method for obtaining pricier food items, it can be disastrous as proven in 2008 when one of the largest suppliers of meat for the National School Lunch Program was caught slaughtering ill cows.
The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act
The good news is there is a bill up for vote in the House of Representatives that would add $4.5 billion over the next 10 years to help feed America’s school children. It would be the first non-inflationary increase in funding of the school lunch program by the federal government in 30 years. The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act was passed unanimously by the Senate in August, 2010 and was scheduled for a House vote by the end of September. It seemed like a no-brainer especially since the Senate passed the bill by a process called unanimous consent where they agreed to pass it without a voice vote. The bipartisan bill has since been delayed in Congress and will not be voted on by the House until after the November 15 elections. This legislation is near and dear to the heart of First Lady, Michelle Obama, who is looking to Congress to pass this bill as a crucial part of her Let’s Move campaign. Her goal is to end childhood obesity within a generation and allocating more money for healthy food in our kids’ schools will go a long way in meeting that goal.
This bill also addresses the lack of proper funding for low-income students. U.S. Senator Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, explained that this legislation “invests heavily in new initiatives designed to automatically enroll more eligible low-income children with our National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs and includes a major expansion of afterschool feeding programs.”
The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act will also increase nutritional standards in schools by allowing the Secretary of Agriculture to establish nutritional standards. The Department of Agriculture continues to modify and improve the nutrition standards for school meals by including more fruits, vegetables and whole grains and less sugar and processed food. In fact, this legislation could mark the end of the junk food vending machine era in schools.
The Future of the School Lunch Program
Assuming Congress passes the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act in November, school kids nationwide will benefit from healthier food options, as cafeterias will have enough funding to buy higher quality food. The $4.5 billion will be distributed over the next 10 years and it should put us on track to lower childhood obesity rates. However, school administrators need further help in order to make good use of these additional funds. Since they are used to buying mostly bulk frozen food, they will need to establish relationships with distributors who also deal with fresh food. Matching local farmers to schools can help bridge the gap between meat and produce, and the hungry kids who will eat it for lunch. Unfortunately, fresh and healthy food tends to cost more than frozen processed food so it’s important for schools to know how to get this food without breaking their budgets. If schools are encouraged (or forced) to remove their junk food vending machines, they need ideas on what types of machines to replace them with. Vending machines that offer healthy items like baked chips, nuts and dried fruit are available as well as drink machines that dispense milk, juice and water as opposed to sugar and chemicals. A few helpful hints, as well as a list of farmers and distributors willing to participate in the school lunch program, will help school administrators make good use of their new funds.
If Congress does not pass this important legislation, it is crucial that we teach our kids which types of foods are healthy and which foods will make them grow big and strong. Schools can also help in this effort by removing junk food vending machines on their own. Replacing them with healthy vending machines is a giant step forward in limiting the sugar and empty calories kids consume when allowed to make their own snack decisions. School administrators and food service workers do the best they can with their budgets but there are ways to improve kids’ health even without $4.5 billion in help from the government.
HEALTH
Think You Are Too Young to Develop Breast Cancer?
Unfortunately, I am seeing younger and younger women being diagnosed with Breast Cancer. The youngest woman that consulted with me was 19 years of age! What would cause this onslaught of increased Breast Cancer risk for women of such a young age?
About 7% of newly diagnosed Breast Cancer cases occur in women under 40. This means that over 13,000 young women, many of them mothers or pregnant women discover that their life is about to drastically change. The frightening news, according to a 2013 study done by the AMA, the incidence of metastatic Breast Cancer nearly doubled from 1976 to 2009. Survival rates are worse when compared to older women that are pre or postmenopausal.
Eighty-five percent of women who develop Breast Cancer do NOT have a family history of the disease.
So what does that tell us? That these cancers are developing because toxicity from the environment and poor food choices.
According to the University of Columbia, 95% of cancers are due to diet and the accumulation of toxins.
Let’s briefly look at Essential #1, Let Food Be Your Medicine. The S.A.D. diet (Standard American Diet) has poisoned the masses for decades. The processing of food and the thousands of chemicals that are used in the food industry, have created a toxic burden that the body has to try to eliminate.
Cancer loves acidic food. Your body loves alkaline food. You either feed the cancer or feed the body when you pick up that fork.
Often I hear, “But it’s in my genes”. Sorry, but your DNA is NOT your destiny. With the science of Epigenetics, you have the ability to change your gene expression with the food you put in your mouth. Your genes can be turned off or on with stress, sleep, food and chemicals.
“Would you rather have a sticky bun or broccoli talking to your genes?” ~ Dr. Robert Roundtree.
To eat clean, focus on these types of foods:
1.) Cruciferous vegetables green drink
2.) Green Leafy vegetables
3.) Healthy organic oils such as olive, grapeseed, flax, walnut and avocado
4.) Matcha Green tea
5.) Raw, organic soaked nuts and seeds
6.) Fermented foods like Kombucha, kefir and sauerkraut
7.) Garlic
8.) Mushrooms like Reishi and Chaga
9.) Very few fruits except Green apples, lemon and occasional berries
10.) Raw Whey Protein
11.) Clean protein from 100% grass fed, hormone free, antibiotic free, free-range animals
Ideally, your goal is to eat 80% raw and 80% alkaline. This can easily be accomplished by juicing in the morning, blending your veggies in a smoothie for lunch and having a small amount of fish or protein with a salad or lightly sautéed vegetables.
If you are on a Breast Cancer healing journey, this 7 day sample menu will show you how easy and delicious it can be. Feed your body and NOT the cancer, by making wise food choices. Next week I will discuss the toxicity issue that may be at the root of the increase of younger women developing Breast Cancer.
