APENFT Price Prediction 2021 – Will NFT Hit $0.000005 Soon?
- Bullish APENFT NFT price prediction ranges from $0.00000425 to $0.00000464.
- NFT price might also reach $0.000005 soon.
- NFT bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.00000386.
In APENFT NFT price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price analysis, RSI, and many other information about NFT to analyze the future trend of cryptocurrency.
The APENFT Fund was established to register world-class works of art as an on-chain NFTs. It is based on TRON, one of the world’s three major public networks, and runs on the world’s largest distributed data storage system BitTorrent.
Just as blockchain has democratized finance in an unprecedented way, by transforming the best artists and works of art into NFT, APENFT is not only innovating the way of custody of art but also transforming it from an exclusive item of the elite to a truly belonging to people and mirrors their aspirations. APENFT is everyone’s art.
According to CoinGecko, the NFT price is trading at $0.00000262 with a 24-hour trading volume of $154,810,354, at the time of writing. However, NFT has decreased by 12.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, NFT has a circulating supply of 19,999,800,000,000 NFT. Currently, NFT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Huobi Global, BitZ, BHEX (BlueHelix Exchange), Gate.io, and KuCoin.
APENFT NFT Price Prediction 2021
APENFT (NFT) holds the 366th position on CoinGecko right now. APENFT NFT price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Ascending Scallop patterns. This pattern is observed during a bullish rally and it is shaped like a J, slightly tilted to the right. At the beginning of the pattern, the price fell. After the reversal, the price continues to rise, and the whole pattern looks like a tilted J.
There may be a breakout in any direction, that is, the possibility of trend reversal and trend continual. Breaking a higher high is considered an upward breakout whereas a breakout below the pattern’s low is treated as a downward breakout. A breakout is necessary to confirm the pattern.
Currently, NFT is waving at its wider bottom with the entry point at $0.00000354. After this small price drop, NFT would continue to rise which will appear as tilted J. With this pattern, NFT will soon reach $0.00000477. If the trend reverses, then the price of NFT may fall to $0.00000285.
NFT Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of NFT.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of NFT.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.00000425
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.00000464
- Support Level 1 – $0.00000386
- Support Level 2 – $0.00000360
- Support Level 3 – $0.00000326
The charts show that NFT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, NFT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.00000464.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of NFT might plummet to almost $0.00000326, a bearish signal.
APENFT (NFT) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of NFT. Generally, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is used to measure the overall strength of the trend. The ADX is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
The oscillator ranges from 0 to 100. The strong trend and weak trend, indicated by high value and low value.
The above chart shows the ADX of NFT stays above the range of 23, so it indicates a sideways trend.
Conclusion
NFT is one of the cryptocurrencies that keeps its ground against the bear market. Furthermore, our long-term NFT price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.00000468 this year. However, this only happens when NFT breaks a lot of past psychological resistance.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the NFT ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.00000464 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.000005, if investors have planned that NFT is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
JulSwap Price Prediction 2021 – Will JULD Hit $0.5 Soon?
- Bullish Julswap JULD price prediction ranges from $0.085 to $0.2.
- JULD price might also reach $0.5 soon.
- JULD bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.029
In JulSwap JULD price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about JULD to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
JulSwap is the equivalent of Uniswap (UNI) developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). JulSwap provides the same trade engine and analytics as UniSwap and few additional features from SushiSwap (SUSHI).
JulSwap provides automated, decentralized exchange of BSC-20 tokens. Moreover, the main goal of this project is to lower the barrier to enter into decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform allows any user to create their own liquidity pool.
According to CoinGecko, the JULD price is trading at $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $190,897, at the time of writing. However, JULD has decreased by 2.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, JULD has a circulating supply of 461,744,651 JULD. Currently, JULD trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as HitBTC, Bitcoin.com Exchange, Gate.io, Hoo, and BKEX.
JulSwap JULD Price Prediction 2021
JulSwap (JULD) holds the 695th position on CoinGecko right now. JulSwap JULD price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart displays a falling wedge pattern. This pattern is created when the market makes lower lows and lower highs with the contracting range. Moreover, this trend is considered a bullish chart formation but can show both reversal and continuation patterns.
In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the JULD breaks the resistance level of $0.16, it will reach the target of $0.26. Or else, if the price of the JULD breaks the support level of $16.13 means it will fall to the next support level at $0.0295. So, the trend of the JULD is based on the breakout.
JulSwap (JULD) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of JULD.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of JULD.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.085
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.112
- Resistance Level 3 – $0.223
- Support Level 1 – $0.03
- Support Level 2 – $0.029
The charts show that JULD has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, JULD might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.096.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of JULD might plummet to almost $0.029, a bearish signal.
JulSwap (JULD) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of JULD. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps crypto traders identify the strength of a trend, instead of its actual direction. It can be used to check whether the market is changing or a new trend is initiating. More so, it is connected with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. Moreover, a high value indicates a strong trend, and a low price shows a weak trend. It is often joined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of JULD stays above the range of 21, so it indicates a weak trend.
Conclusion
The JULD is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term Julswap JULD price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility to reach great highs this year. However, this will only happen if it breaks many previous few psychological resistances.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the JULD ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.2 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.5, if investors have planned that JULD is a good investment in 2021.
Selfkey (KEY) Coin Price Prediction 2021 – Will KEY Hit $0.05 Soon?
- Bullish Selfkey KEY coin price prediction ranges from $0.0123 to $0.03
- The KEY coin price might also reach $0.05 soon.
- KEY bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.005.
In Selfkey KEY coin price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about KEY coin to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A blockchain-based identity platform is Selfkey. Selfkey provides individuals, companies, exchanges, fintech startups, and banks. The Selfkey (KEY) is used in the ecosystem to manage the events happening inside of it and to ensure fluid transaction procedures.
According to CoinGecko, the KEY coin price is trading at $0.008369 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,944,182 at the time of writing. However, Selfkey has increased by 26.79% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Selfkey has a circulating supply of 4.61B KEY. Currently, KEY coin trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, CoinTiger, KuCoin, HitBTC, and ExMarkets.
Selfkey KEY Coin Price Prediction 2021
Selfkey (KEY) coin holds the 573rd position on Coingecko right now. Selfkey KEY coin price prediction 2021 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Symmetrical Triangle patterns. Generally, a symmetrical triangle is made of a downward diagonal upward trend line and an upward diagonal downward trend line. When there is a price increase, it will inevitably break through the upper trend line to break, and in an uptrend, the price will increase or break. A lower trend line develops a breakthrough and a downward trend in which prices drop.
In the daily time frame chart, the KEY coin can reach $0.034 if the bull trend continues. Else, if the price of the KEY breaks the support level of $0.0068, it will fall to the next support level at $0.0033. So, the trend of the KEY coin is based on the breakout.
KEY Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of KEY.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of KEY.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.012845
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.019397
- Resistance Level 3 – $0.034443
- Support Level 1 – $0.007157
- Support Level 2 – $0.004938
- Support Level 3 – $0.003184
The charts show that KEY coin has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XDC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.034
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of KEY might plummet to almost $0.005, a bearish signal.
Selfkey (KEY) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of KEY. Generally, the Average Directional Index (ADX) helps crypto traders identify the strength of a trend, instead of its actual direction. It can use to check whether the market is changing or it initiating a new trend. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value represents a strong trend, and a low value represents a weak trend. It is often combined with the directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of KEY stays above the range of 23, so it indicates a weak trend. Major price reversal could happen soon.
Conclusion
The KEY coin is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term KEY coin price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time high of $0.043 this year. However, this happens only if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the KEY ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.03 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.05, if investors have planned that KEY coin is a good investment in 2021.
JUST Coin Price Prediction 2021 – Will JST Hit $0.3 Soon?
- Bullish JST price prediction ranges from $0.07 to $0.2.
- JST price might also reach $0.3 soon.
- JST bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.02.
In JUST JST coin price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price analysis, RSI, and many other information about JST to analyze the future trend of cryptocurrency.
JUST is a decentralized smart contract lending ecosystem on the TRON network. It functions as a decentralized stablecoin system and introduces the first decentralized stablecoin USDJ on the TRON network. In JUST, another JST token is used for decentralized governance and payment of stability fees.
According to CoinGecko, the JST price is trading at $0.046 with a 24-hour trading volume of $102,245,103, at the time of writing. However, JST has increased by 13.9% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, JST has a circulating supply of 1,433,850,000 JST. Currently, JST trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, ZG.com, and CoinTiger.
JUST JST Coin Price Prediction 2021
JUST (JST) holds the 336th position on CoinGecko right now. Just JST coin price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the “Falling Wedge pattern”. Generally, the Falling wedge is a bullish pattern that starts from the top high and contracts as the price falls. However, this price movement forms a downward cone. When the highs and lows of a trend converge. This shows that due to the huge volume of trade during this time, the price of JST will continue to rise and in the near future it will surpass its all-time high price ever.
In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the JST breaks the resistance level of $0.13, it will reach the target of $0.17. Or else, if the price of the JST breaks the support level of $0.049 means it will fall to the next support level at $0.040. So, the trend of the JST is based on the breakout.
JST Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of JST.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of JST.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.07
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.09
- Resistance Level 3 – $0.15
- Resistance Level 4 – $0.20
- Support Level 1 – $0.042
- Support Level 2 – $0.029
- Support Level 3 – $0.020
The charts show that JST has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, JST might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.2.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of JST might plummet to almost $0.029, a bearish signal.
JUST (JST) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of JST. Generally, ADX is used to measure the overall strength of the trend and it is related to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
The oscillator ranges from 0 to 100. The strong trend and weak trend is indicated by high value and low value. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of JST stays above the range of 38, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
JST is one of the cryptocurrencies that keeps its ground against the bear market. Furthermore, our long-term JST price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.19 this year. However, this only happens when JST breaks a lot of past psychological resistance.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the JST ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.2 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.3, if investors have planned that JST is a good investment in 2021.
