News
As Ravens offense regroups, Lamar Jackson has a new distinction: the NFL’s most blitzed QB
In a league of copycat defenses, the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears might as well be different species.
Miami is second in the NFL in blitz rate, according to Pro Football Reference; Chicago is second to last. Miami has three defensive backs with double-digit pass rushes this season, according to Sports Info Solutions, including one with 69; Chicago has one with just nine. Miami has blitzed multiple teams with multiple Cover 0 looks; Chicago has used the pressure-heavy coverage just three times all season.
But after the Ravens wilted against the Dolphins’ hyperaggressive approach in Week 10, producing what offensive coordinator Greg Roman called a “straight-to-DVD performance” in a 22-10 road loss, coach John Harbaugh knows the Bears defense he’s studied on tape might not resemble the one he sees Sunday in Chicago. Not when blitzing quarterback Lamar Jackson, once one of the NFL’s worst strategies, has turned into one of the league’s better plans.
“I would expect them to blitz based on what they saw Thursday,” Harbaugh said Monday. “So we’re preparing for that as well.”
The Ravens are used to it by now. According to SIS, Jackson has been blitzed on 31.7% of his drop-backs this season, tied for the NFL’s second-highest rate, behind only that of Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields (32.0%). Jackson’s 120 drop-backs against the blitz this year not only lead the NFL but have him on pace for the second most in any season since 2015. (That year, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles faced 235 blitzes in a 16-game season, according to SIS.)
Jackson’s last outing, in which he faced constant presnap Cover 0 looks — potential blitzers massed at the line of scrimmage, defensive backs in man-to-man coverage guarding the first-down marker — wasn’t even the most blitz-crazed of his season. Miami blitzed him 20 times on 50 drop-backs. In Week 4, the Denver Broncos blitzed him 27 times on 42 drop-backs.
Over his first three years in the NFL, Jackson had never faced 15 blitzes in a game, partly because of the Ravens’ run-heavy tendencies. This year, he’s had four such games.
“Week in and week out, that’s our main concern, especially as offensive linemen: Keep that guy clean,” center Bradley Bozeman said Thursday. “The guy, he’s special back there. Keeping him clean, letting him be able to do the things that he can do, let him be ‘Lamarvelous.’ And we’re going to continue to work and try to pick up these blitzes, keep guys off of him and do the best we can.”
The Ravens’ main concern this week is having Jackson ready for Soldier Field; he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an illness unrelated to the coronavirus. Not far behind on their to-do list: finding a counterpunch for defensive pressure.
Jackson’s struggles against the blitz this season don’t seem especially immense. He’s completed 63.5% of his passes for 6.9 yards per attempt, according to SIS, and has four touchdowns and three interceptions against five or more pass rushers. Jackson’s passer rating against the blitz (84.3) isn’t far below his season-long overall mark (93.1).
But in high-leverage situations, Jackson has underwhelmed. He has taken 12 sacks, or one for every 10 drop-backs. His mark of minus-17.7 expected points added — a measure of efficiency that accounts for situational factors such as down, distance and field position, effectively valuing a 3-yard run on third-and-short more than a 3-yard run on first-and-10 — is one of the NFL’s lowest against the blitz, according to SIS.
“We’ll get it fixed, though,” Jackson said Nov. 11, after finishing 26-for-43 for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Dolphins. “We have a lot of games left in the season. We’re good.”
Two years ago, blitzing Jackson was like playing with fire — and defensive coordinators got towering infernos more than they did controlled burns. Despite subpar accuracy (57.8%), Jackson made the most of his completions, throwing 20 touchdown passes and just two interceptions and finishing with a 113.2 passer rating. His EPA against the blitz during his Most Valuable Player-winning season: 34.86, one of the NFL’s highest marks.
Defenses seemed to learn their lesson. Jackson was blitzed less often in 2020 (22.2% of drop-backs) than in 2019 (26.4%). His accuracy against pressure improved, as it has again this year, but his big-play rate stabilized. He threw just six touchdowns. His passer rating fell to 94.2.
Last week, the Dolphins decided to test Jackson’s presnap command and midplay processing with brutal repetition. Their exotic blitzes looked ripped from Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s pressure playbook. To free up outside rushers, Miami defenders would often engage interior linemen before “popping,” dropping into zone coverages that discouraged shallow routes over the middle.
When the Ravens had screens called against blitzes, they rarely worked — sometimes because of where the Dolphins lined up their defensive backs, tight end Mark Andrews said, and sometimes because of “poppers” rallying to the ball. On a handful of pass plays, the Ravens missed blocks. Other times, Jackson’s internal clock was a little slow.
“Pass pro[tection] is obviously something that, along with our run blocking and everything we do, it’s a constant chase,” Roman said. “We’re trying to get better at it all the time. When it comes to protection versus pressures and blitzes, it all depends. It’s kind of a math game. And once you solve the math problem, then it becomes a technique and guys-blocking-guys game. So I’d say overall, it was pretty good in that game, really, overall. I mean, they had some free runners that — we’ve just got to get the ball out.”
The Ravens might not be far from turning the corner. Patrick Mekari (ankle), the team’s top offensive tackle this season, returned to practice this week and could help stabilize the right side of the line. If wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (thigh) plays Sunday, Jackson should have his top three wide receivers available for just the second time this season. A few big plays might discourage the kind of safety blitzes that Miami weaponized in Week 10.
Harbaugh this week has welcomed the opportunity to beat back pressure looks, saying the Ravens have “some great answers” for Cover 0 looks. As he put it Monday, “Live by the sword, die by the sword.” Considering Chicago’s banged-up, middling defense — No. 23 in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders — Bears coaches might feel the same way.
“In general, if people are going to kind of throw the dice out there,” Roman said, “you’ve got to make them play, or you’re just going to keep seeing it.”
Week 11
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 4 ½
News
J.C. Jackson: Patriots defense is one of NFL’s best and ‘going to be scary’
Minutes after dismantling the Falcons, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson made a promise Thursday night.
“Defense played outstanding. I can’t even describe like — we’ve got to keep it up. It’s gonna get scary,” he said. “It’s going to be scary.”
Naturally, Jackson was coming off another game with an interception, his AFC-leading sixth pick. He snagged Matt Ryan’s final throw in a 25-0 shutout, and came inches shy of racing it back for a touchdown. But as Jackson tiptoed the sideline, half of his right foot landed out of bounds, which handed possession to the Patriots offense.
Lucky for him, Ryan’s backup, Josh Rosen, was kind enough to hand it right back. Kyle Van Noy cashed Rosen’s interception in for six points, icing on a piece-of-cake performance. In all, the Pats finished with four picks and four sacks.
“I don’t want to brag too much, but I feel like we’ve got one of the best defenses in the league right now,” Jackson said.
The numbers back him up.
Van Noy’s pick-six was the second in three games for the Patriots, a stretch when they’ve scored two touchdowns and allowed one. Naturally, Jackson accounted for the other touchdown. During this same period, he’s allowed two catches and caught three passes himself.
J.C. Jackson had another strong game in coverage, allowing only one reception on 3 targets for 7 yards, including an INT, his 6th of the season.
Opposing QBs have lost -23.7 EPA when targeting Jackson this season, the 4th-best mark league-wide.#NEvsATL | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/rfjPqYMzhk
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 19, 2021
No one has exemplified the Pats’ leap better than Jackson or Van Noy, who tallied a team-high eight tackles, two sacks and an interception. The veteran linebacker admitted Thursday’s performance felt like fantasy.
“Those are the kind of games you dream about as a kid,” he said.
What these fantastical performances have done for the Patriots is fundamentally change their reality. At 7-4, they can make a legitimate run at the AFC East, with two games against Buffalo still to play. Their defense may be the best in the league, which ensures they’re a threat to any contender.
Before Thursday’s shutout, the Pats ranked second in DVOA and points allowed per game. They ranked top five in interception percentage and top 10 in sack percentage. All of those rankings should rise by the end of Week 11.
Atlanta may have been low-hanging fruit Thursday, but the sign of a great team is disposing of every bad opponent on your schedule as expected. During their five-game winning streak, when they’ve toppled the Jets, Panthers and Falcons, the Pats’ margin of victory is a whopping 25 points. Especially lately, they have their defense to thank for that.
“When we’ve got smart guys who can play,” Jackson said, “we’re always going to make plays like that.”
A scary thought, indeed.
News
Moore: Will Joe Biden learn Jimmy Carter’s inflation lesson?
In the 1980 presidential campaign, the Republican challenger, Ronald Reagan, said, “A recession is when your neighbor loses his job. A depression is when you lose yours. And recovery is when Jimmy Carter loses his.” The Gipper turned out to be correct. The gale-force winds of rising inflation had knocked working-class people to the ground, with paychecks shrinking month after month. Reagan wound up winning a landslide victory, and Carter was bounced out of office.
The middle class hates inflation. The New York Times recently surmised that the effects of inflation are mostly “psychological,” and that people should appreciate that “the U.S. economy is doing well.” Wrong. People feel the impact of rising prices daily. It doesn’t just make them FEEL poorer. They are poorer.
President Joe Biden doesn’t seem to get that, and if he doesn’t get it soon, he may suffer the same fate of a ruined presidency that befell Carter. Biden has been touting wage gains for workers of 4%. During normal times, that would be a very solid number. Except, for every one of the past six months, the consumer price index has outpaced wage gains. Over the past year, inflation has been running at 6.2%, which means that the public’s purchasing power is relentlessly shrinking even with 4% wage increases.
Even more worrisome, the government recently reported that the costs facing businesses to produce their goods and services, the producer price index, is up more than 8% from just a year ago. Such costs are soon and inevitably passed on to shoppers in the form of higher consumer prices.
One of the prices we are all most sensitive to is the gas price at the pump. Gas is now $3.41 a gallon nationally, up $1.31 a gallon from last November. So don’t be surprised if $5 a gallon isn’t around the corner.
Biden isn’t just a victim of bad luck. His policies have detonated this inflation bomb. Remember, when Biden came into office, the first item he signed was a $1.9 trillion stimulus spending plan, which was completely unnecessary because we already had nearly $1 trillion of unspent COVID-19 relief funds in the pipeline. These trillions of dollars of more money heaved into the economy fanned inflation.
Then Biden declared war on American oil, gas and coal. As a result, domestic oil production has fallen by roughly 2 million barrels a day from when Donald Trump was president. So, at $83 a barrel, this means we are losing about $165 million per day in national output and $50 billion a year. It has only given OPEC and the Saudi oil sheikhs leverage to reduce production to raise prices, and there’s nothing we can do about it.
Biden has canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and now wants to shut down a major Midwestern pipeline that is already operative.
No one in the Biden administration seems to have a clue of what to do. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughed hysterically when asked what the United States’s response should be to rising gas prices. She said she would need “a magic wand” to bring prices down. It didn’t help matters that Biden reversed a Trump administration directive to allow drilling in oil-rich Alaska a few weeks ago.
Biden seems clueless, and he may need a lifeline of calling a friend to figure out how to combat this alarming inflation trend, which is now anything but “transitory.” By far, the most urgent step to stop the stampede of higher prices is to kill his $3.5 trillion social welfare spending bill, which would be paid for in part by borrowing and printing even more dollars. You don’t have to have an advanced degree in economics to understand this will worsen inflation. Yet he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi keep insulting the people by saying the Godzilla bill “will cost nothing — it’s free.”
And while we are on the subject of Biden’s false claims, he continues to assure the public that he won’t raise taxes on those who make less than $400,000. But, Mr. President, inflation is a tax. You’re paying this Biden tax every time you fill up your gas tank.
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
News
Franks: Senior hands at the helm hold too much power
American leadership has grown extremely old. It is unprecedented. It offers challenges and it gives a distinct advantage to the folks who have been doing the same thing for 30+ years.
But they govern thanks to their historical and institutional knowledge, which yields for them unprecedented power as well, power that is not healthy for America. Change is needed.
Individuals who hold the top positions in the federal government should not see this line of argument as a personal attack. It stands regardless of the political party or individual. And I’ve worked alongside many of them 25+ years ago when I served in Congress.
We have an octogenarian Democratic leadership in Congress and a member of the Supreme Court who was nominated by Democratic President Bill Clinton.
At the end of this term, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be 82 years old, the oldest ever to hold that role; the Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will be 83; the third top Democrat in the House of Representatives Jim Clyburn, the Majority Whip, will be 82. At the end of this term the Republican Leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell will be 80. President Pro Tempore of the U.S. Senate Patrick Leahy is 81 years old (he has announced his retirement — and will be replaced by 88-year-old Sen. Diane Feinstein). Also, the President of the United States Joe Biden at the end of November next year will be 80, older than any other president in history. Lastly, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer is 84 — the seventh oldest person to ever serve on the Supreme Court. The years of government service for all of them would eclipse 30 years. I can say without any reservation that this has never happened all at once, ever.
They all know their jobs extremely well. But those who sit in Congress also know how to use the legislative process to their benefit, giving them extraordinary powers. It is simply not a fair fight.
They can run circles around the other members of their caucus and the Democrats can easily and adroitly handle the press to their advantage. After all, have any of them recently talked about the pending demise of Social Security by 2034 or Medicare by 2024 as attested by the Congressional Budget Office? All of this does not bode well for America. It is too few having far too much control and power.
How do they do it? Simple. They run Congress in a constant crisis mode. They control the calendar, schedule and agenda. They have not allowed Congress to operate in the manner our forefathers had designed.
Our forefathers intended for all members of the House of Representatives and senators to have an equal voice in the process of deliberation and voting as they equally represent their respective congressional districts and states.
This would be accomplished through “Regular Order” when bills go to the committees. There are hearings and the regular markup of legislation. Bills are then passed from subcommittee to full committee through the Rules Committee and onto the House and Senate floor for full and open debate. We do not have this today.
There has not been Regular Order in Congress and the passage of the federal government’s spending programs in more than 25 years. It has become the new normal. This forces an emergency Continuing Resolution year after year with the perpetual threat of a federal government shutdown.
We have dealt with the crisis of raising the debt ceiling nearly every year in recent memory. This allows the octogenarian leadership to tell their rank and file members to vote party line or else the world will come to an end. This cannot be constructive.
.The collateral damage that comes with top-down crisis management is that we create a very polarized Congress and thus, a polarized nation.
Polarization is the No. 1 enemy of a democratic society.
So, the leadership should free its members of Congress to do something they have not been allowed to do in about three decades — their jobs as dictated by practices in governance that served our nation so well for so long.
Otherwise, the course we are following will only get worse.
Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. He is the host of the podcast “We Speak Frankly.” This column was provided by Tribune News Service.
As Ravens offense regroups, Lamar Jackson has a new distinction: the NFL’s most blitzed QB
Theta Fuel Price Prediction 2021 – Will TFUEL Hit $1 Soon?
What Would Ann Landers Say?
A-Rod – The Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez by Selena Roberts Book Review
J.C. Jackson: Patriots defense is one of NFL’s best and ‘going to be scary’
Gifto Price Prediction 2021 – Will GTO Hit $1 Soon?
Business Cards Are Still Effective As an Excellent Marketing Tool
Why and When Should You Consult an Optometrist?
Moore: Will Joe Biden learn Jimmy Carter’s inflation lesson?
November Means Big News for Boost Coin Community
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities6 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH1 week ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19