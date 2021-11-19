News
Biden praises Canada, Mexico as leaders discuss strains
By AAMER MADHANI, ROB GILLIES, and MARIA VERZA
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reviving three-way North American summitry after a five-year break, President Joe Biden on Thursday joined with the leaders of Canada and Mexico to declare their nations can work together and prove “democracies can deliver” even as they sort out differences on key issues.
But as Biden, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, spoke of their mutual respect, the three leaders also found themselves dealing with fresh strains on trade, immigration, climate change and other matters.
“We can meet all the challenges if we just take the time to speak to one another, by working together,” said Biden, who hosted the North American neighbors for what had been a near-annual tradition in the decade before President Donald Trump came to office.
It was a day of full-on diplomacy that required careful choreography as Trudeau and Lopez Obrador each met separately with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before gathering for a three-way conversation in the East Room that featured a language mix of English, French and Spanish.
The leaders issued a post-summit statement saying they had agreed to collaborate on addressing migration, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic — without specifying how they would resolve their differences.
As they played up the closeness of the alliance, points of tension were also clear.
They include differences between Washington and Ottawa over proposed tax incentives that would benefit U.S. electric car auto manufacturers; frustration from López Obrador that the U.S. isn’t moving to issue more temporary work visas even as American businesses complain they are suffering from a worker shortage; and disappointment by the U.S. and Canada that Mexico is not moving faster to address climate change.
Biden met first with Trudeau, calling the U.S.-Canada relationship one of the easiest in the early going of his presidency. Trudeau said his values are deeply aligned with Biden, but there are issues of disagreement.
As they sat down for talks, Biden confirmed their differences over proposed electric vehicle tax incentives in his massive social services and climate bill, and noted the legislation hadn’t “even passed yet in the House.”
The provision in Biden’s proposed spending plan would offer American consumers a $7,500 tax credit if they buy electric vehicles through 2026. The following year, only purchases of electric vehicles made in the U.S. would qualify for the credit. The base credit would go up by $4,500 if the vehicle was made at a U.S. plant that operates under a union-negotiated collective bargaining agreement.
“It doesn’t recognize the level to which auto production has been incredibly integrated between our two countries over the past 50 years,” Trudeau said after the meetings. “It’s possible for an auto part to crisscross the border six or seven times before it finally rolls off an assembly line in a completed vehicle.”
Trudeau said the credit would pose quite a problem for vehicle production in Canada.
“The Americans are very aware of Canada’s position on this and our concerns around it, and quite frankly the threats it poses to over 50 years of integrated auto-making in our two countries which was mostly reaffirmed in the Canada, U.S., Mexico free trade agreement, the new NAFTA,” Trudeau said.
Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday called the incentive a clear violation of an updated trade agreement among the three countries that aimed to protect U.S. jobs and products made in North America.
The union provision has also sparked pushback from some non-union shops and U.S. lawmakers. Still, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden “is pretty committed to the bill providing good-paying union jobs.”
Trump had an icy relationship with López Obrador’s predecessor, pressing Enrique Peña Nieto to never publicly say that Mexico wouldn’t pay for a wall along its border with the southern U.S.
But López Obrador appeared to reach a one-issue understanding with Trump: Mexico slowed the flow of Central American migrants trying to reach the U.S. border, and Trump often appeared to turn a blind eye to just about every other facet of the complicated relationship.
López Obrador offered warm words for Biden when they appeared before the cameras Thursday. The two leaders discussed Mexico’s relations with the U.S. under Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt before the portraits of both that Biden has displayed prominently in the Oval Office.
The Mexican president praised Biden for treating his government with respect, something he noted has not always been a given in the two countries’ long history, and for including funding in his spending bill to overhaul the immigration system. But he also alluded to his desire to see the U.S. move quickly on temporary visas.
López Obrador has mentioned on multiple occasions his interest in the U.S. government expanding its work visa program so more Mexicans and Central Americans can fill the demand for labor in the U.S. The temporary workers in turn could have access to the higher pay they seek in the U.S. without becoming part of the illegal immigration flow.
“Why not study the workforce demand and open the migratory flow in an orderly manner?” López Obrador said.
After the meetings ended, Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard characterized the day as “very successful,” adding, “There is an ideological, political affinity and good chemistry between the three and that is going to mean a new stage in the relationship.”
Ebrard said the U.S. had agreed to put in motion a development program for Central America similar to what Mexico has proposed, but he did not specify what the program would entail. Mexico has pushed an expansion of one of López Obrador’s signature social programs that pays farmers to plant trees on their land to relieve the economic pressure to migrate.
Thursday’s meetings at the White House marked the first trilateral get-together for North American leaders since a June 2016 gathering of Trudeau, Barack Obama and Enrique Peña Nieto in Ottawa. The tradition of three-way meetings started when George W. Bush played host to Mexico’s Vicente Fox and Canada’s Paul Martin in 2005 at his ranch in Texas.
Mexico’s priorities heading into the summit were to obtain concrete advances on immigration and more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
The U.S. and Canada have expressed frustration that López Obrador has failed to get on board with global efforts to curb climate emissions. The Mexican president skipped this month’s U.N. climate summit in Glasgow and has accused elite nations of demonstrating “hypocrisy” when it comes to environmentalism.
Trudeau and Biden also discussed the future of an oil pipeline that crosses part of the Great Lakes and is the subject of rising tension over whether it should be shut down. Biden is caught in a battle over Enbridge’s Line 5, a key segment of a pipeline network that carries Canadian oil across the U.S. Midwest.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat and Biden ally, has demanded closure of the 68-year-old line because of the potential for a catastrophic rupture along a 4-mile section (6.4 kilometers) in the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The Biden administration has not taken a position but is under increasing pressure to do so.
Canada last month invoked a 1977 treaty that guarantees the unimpeded transit of oil between the two nations.
___
Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report. Gillies reported from Halifax, Nova Scotia. Verza reported from Mexico City.
Kirill Kaprizov’s big night lifts Wild to big win over Stars
Whether coach Dean Evason would ever actually admit it is a completely different story. But it sure felt like he was trying to send a message to Kirill Kaprizov ahead of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars.
Not only did Evason demote him in the lineup for the first time this season, he also took Kaprizov away from Mats Zuccarello, his longtime security blanket dating back to last season.
That said, with the Wild coming off a penalty kill in the opening 20 minutes of play, Kaprizov found himself on the ice with Zuccarello. And of course the dynamic duo cashed in.
After a cheeky pass from Victor Rask — who had been a healthy scratch for a week and a half — Zuccarello found Kaprizov with a perfect pass on the doorstep for a tap-in goal. As soon as the puck hit the back of the net, Kaprizov flashed a big smile toward Zuccarello, who was already racing in for a hug. You think those guys like playing together?
A match made in heaven 🤩 @mnwild | #mnwild pic.twitter.com/qsyGrZNvlM
— Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) November 19, 2021
That connection sparked the Wild to a runaway 7-2 win over the Stars. It also sparked Kaprizov to his best game in recent memory as he finished with one goal and three assists.
“I definitely think it was a little bit of a signal,” Kaprizov said through a translator when asked about being split up from Zuccarello. “I think both of us went out there and played our game, played the best we could, and it just so happened that both of us ended up getting some points together.”
Though it might seem unfair to say Kaprizov has been struggling this season — especially considering he leads the team with 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) — it’s fair to want more out of a potential superstar. He has left something to be desired with his up-and-down play this season and was basically invisible in Tuesday’s loss to the San Jose Sharks.
That might explain Kaprizov’s demotion heading into Thursday’s game. Frankly, the Wild need more out of the 24-year-old Russian, and a little tough love might be exactly what he needs. Heck, a couple of weeks ago even Kaprizov admitted that sometimes he needs a kick in the butt to get him going.
It worked on this particular night as Kaprizov looked dialed in for 60 minutes of play regardless of if Zuccarello was by his side.
“I think he’s done a hell of a job,” Zuccarello said of Kaprizov’s play so far this season. “He’s a hard worker every time get gets on the ice, and sometimes we have to see beyond the goals and assists, and see what he creates and how hard he works for the team.”
As much as Kaprizov’s response proved to be the story of the night, Rem Pitlick actually got the Wild going in the first period with a snipe to make it 1-0. Not long after that, Kaprizov hammered home the pass from Zuccarello to stretch the lead to 2-0.
That sequence actually forced Evason to reunite Kaprizov and Zuccarello for the remainder of the first period before he went back to his original lines.
After a back-and-forth second period, Ryan Hartman added a goal late in the frame to make it 3-0 in favor of the Wild.
That set the stage for a highly entertaining third period where winger Jacob Peterson helped the Stars cut the deficit to 3-1 early on. While that ignited some thoughts of a comeback, Alex Goligoski made it 4-1 a few minutes later with a wrist shot through traffic, then Kaprizov feathered a nifty pass to Freddy Gaudreau, who cashed in to make it 5-1.
After a rather meaningless goal from center Jamie Benn to trim the Stars deficit to 5-2, Kaprizov hooked up with Zuccarello to make it 6-2, and Rask finalized the score at 7-2 less than a minute later.
“We loved how we responded,” Evason said. “We played team first. We weren’t extending our shifts. We weren’t individually trying to score. We were scoring the right way. That was certainly nice for us to see and obviously nice for the group to get rewarded when they do that.”
As for Kaprizov, specifically, not only did his teammates see a game like this coming, they haven’t been worried about his play in the slightest.
“I think he’s been playing great hockey,” Gaudreau said. “He’s been solid. He stuck with it. He’s doing the right things and that’s what matters. I think that’s just what he deserves to get on the board with a four-point night.”
Timberwolves find their shooting stroke in win over Spurs
Chris Finch has been waiting for a game like Thursday all season.
The coach has been befuddled by Minnesota’s lack of outside shooting through the team’s first 14 games. The Timberwolves were getting relatively open looks from deep by shooters who, over the course of their careers, shot the ball well. But the looks were not falling.
Minnesota entered the night shooting 32.5 percent from deep — 24th best out of 30 teams. Guys like Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince were all shooting the long ball at a clip well below their career averages.
Finch continued to tout his Blackjack analogy — if you sit at the table long enough, the cards will turn your way. Or, in the case of the shooters, if you continue to let it fly, the shots will fall.
And, Thursday against San Antonio, the shots finally fell.
Blackjack.
Minnesota shot 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range in its 115-90 win over the Spurs at Target Center. The win is the Timberwolves’ second straight, marking their first stretch of consecutive wins since starting the season 2-0.
The lid finally came off the Target Center hoops for a number of the team’s shooters. Beasley went 5 for 10 from deep. Jaden McDaniels went 6 for 8 from the field. Russell went 4 for 11 from 3-point range. Prince buried three triples before he was ejected for a hit to the head.
The shooting was a product of more flow. Frankly, everything was a product of the flow. Minnesota had 30 assists on its 41 makes. The Wolves turned the ball over just 13 times and the offense was as balanced as it’s been all season.
“When the ball does the work for you and you trust that the next player’s going to make the same decision with the same pure mindset, this is what happens,” Finch said. “You have a way more balanced attack and then you’re harder to guard and everything. It’s great. It’s been a long time coming for us to play this way. Now we got to play way more like this.”
Finch thinks the offense has been building toward a night like this, sans the three atrocities the team put forth in three losses to the Clippers. The head coach saw progress in the offense, which finally erupted.
Karl-Anthony Towns sparked the flame. He punished the Spurs’ smaller defenders on the interior, and attacked from the perimeter when San Antonio threw bigs his way. Towns finished with 25 points on 9 for 16 shooting, adding 12 rebounds and five assists.
Anthony Edwards finished with just 13 points, but 10 of those came in a first quarter in which the Wolves jumped out to a 22-3 lead that set the tone for the game. Minnesota kept San Antonio (4-11) at an arm’s length all evening.
It was one of Minnesota’s most controlling and complete victories of the season.
“I just thought we came out hungry and we came out wanting to prove a point that we can win back-to-back games. It was a challenge we gave ourselves,” Towns said. “I think it was not even us versus the Spurs, it was us versus us and see if we can back up the talk. I thought we did a great job coming out the gates ready to play. Obviously the game, lose a little bit of the lead here and there. All in all, pretty good. Very happy with the way we played, especially defensively.”
Briefly
Apple Valley product Tre Jones played 14 minutes for the Spurs. He finished with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.
Puppy reunited with owner nearly a week after being stolen by car thieves in St. Paul
A Minneapolis woman was reunited with her stolen puppy Thursday afternoon, nearly a week after car thieves drove off with the 5-month-old American Bully when they stole her Toyota Camry out of a St. Paul parking lot, she said.
Grace Howard was inside the Chipotle at Highland Crossing Retail Center picking up an order last Friday evening, when her car was stolen out of the parking lot along Ford Parkway. Inside was her dog, Sky.
With the help of St. Paul police and dog lovers on social media, Howard launched a campaign to find her missing puppy, offering a cash reward for her return.
After nearly a week of waiting and worrying, Howard received a phone call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday from someone in St. Paul who said they bought Sky from another person and immediately recognized her from the photos circulating on social media.
“We are overjoyed,” Howard said Thursday evening, as Sky slept following her dayslong ordeal. “The emotional exhaustion I’m feeling — I went from just the lowest of lows to ecstatic and crying tears of joy.”
Howard said Sky appears to be healthy and has no apparent injuries, adding that she was apprehensive until she recognized her owner’s scent.
“She was very happy to see me,” Howard said. “She’s just kind of getting back to her old self.”
Howard said she was grateful to everyone who circulated photos of Sky online and to the person who returned her. Howard’s car, a black 2012 Toyota Camry with license plate EJP-985, is still missing, but she’s content just to have her dog back for now.
“That’s not even on my mind,” she said of the car. “Maybe in a few days, when things get back to normal, I’ll start worrying about that.”
