Biden taps Boulder’s KC Becker to head EPA’s mountain, plains region
President Joe Biden has chosen Boulder’s KC Becker, the recent speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives, for a top job in the Environmental Protection Agency.
In a news release Thursday, the White House announced Biden intends to appoint Becker to be administrator of the EPA’s Region 8, which covers Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and 28 Tribal Nations.
Becker, a Democrat, exited the legislature after being term-limited in 2020. She represented Boulder in the state House, ascending to the speakership for her final two years at the Capitol.
While a legislator, Becker was known for work on aggressive climate-action policies, including the landmark 2019 state law meant to overhaul regulation of the state’s oil and gas industry.
Becker is also an attorney who worked for nearly seven years as an attorney-advisor in the Solicitor’s Office at the US Department of the Interior.
Catcher Elias Diaz, Rockies reach a three-year, $14.5 million deal
Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, who put together a solid second half of the 2021 season, has agreed to a three-year contract, the club announced Thursday.
The deal is worth $14.5 million, a source confirmed.
Díaz, 31, slashed .246/.310/.464 through 106 games and hit a career-high 18 home runs, tied for third-most among National League catchers.
The contract keeps Díaz through the 2024 season. The agreement takes care of arbitration for 2022 and covers the first two years of what would have been free agency.
This story will be updated
Pueblo police shoot man who was allegedly armed after chase
A man who police say was armed was shot Wednesday by an officer in Pueblo.
The shooting happened in the area of the 1300 block of West 18th Street, police said in a news release. The incident unfolded at about 11 a.m. when police responded to the 1100 block of West 12th Street on a report of a man who threatened a victim with a firearm.
Officer-Involved Shooting
— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) November 17, 2021
The victim was approaching a travel trailer hooked up to a pickup truck when he was threatened, police said. The truck and trailer were reported stolen and when police arrived the driver of the truck drove off.
“During a short vehicle pursuit, the driver of the stolen truck lost control of the trailer,” police said, and the truck crashed into a building on West 18th Street. Two men and two women got out of the truck and ran off. One man was armed with handgun, police said.
“After a short foot pursuit, shots were fired by an officer” and the armed suspect was struck, police said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. No other people were injured. The other man and two women who ran from the truck were taken into custody.
An investigation is ongoing. The officer has been place on administrative leave, per department protocol, as a critical incident team investigates the shooting.
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death.
Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, after prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that undermined the case against the men and determined that authorities withheld some of what they knew.
“The event that has brought us to court today should never have occurred,” Aziz told the court. “I am an 83-year-old man who was victimized by the criminal justice system.”
He and Islam, who maintained their innocence from the start in the 1965 killing at Upper Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s. Islam died in 2009.
“There can be no question that this is a case that cries out for fundamental justice,” Biben said.
Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, exhorting Black people to claim their civil rights “by any means necessary.” His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, remains a classic work of modern American literature.
Near the end of Malcolm X’s life, he split with the Black Muslim organization and, after a trip to Mecca, started speaking about the potential for racial unity. It earned him the ire of some in the Nation of Islam, who saw him as a traitor.
He was shot to death while beginning a speech Feb. 21, 1965. He was 39.
Aziz and Islam, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, and a third man were convicted of murder in March 1966. They were sentenced to life in prison.
The third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim — also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan — admitted to shooting Malcolm X but said neither Aziz nor Islam was involved. The two offered alibis, and no physical evidence linked them to the crime. The case hinged on eyewitnesses, though there were inconsistencies in their testimony.
Halim was paroled in 2010. Through a relative, he declined to comment Thursday. He identified some other men as accomplices, but no one else has ever been held accountable for the crime.
Overall, the re-investigation found that the FBI and police failed to turn over evidence that cast significant doubt on Islam and Aziz as suspects, according to a court filing.
The evidence included witnesses who couldn’t identify Islam, implicated other suspects and groups, and gave a description of a shotgun-wielding assassin who didn’t match Islam, the man prosecutors said bore that weapon. Investigators also found an FBI file on a man Halim identified after the trial as one of his accomplices and who fit some other leads.
And the records showed that the late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover ordered agents to tell witnesses not to reveal that they were informants when talking with police and prosecutors, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said.
New York Police Department records showed there were undercover officers in the ballroom at the time of the killing, a fact prosecutors apparently knew before trial but don’t appear to have told defense lawyers, according to the court filing. One undercover officer later testified at an unrelated trial that he’d been acting as part of Malcolm X’s security team and had walloped Halim with a chair — a blow that didn’t jibe with testimony from other witnesses at the alleged assassins’ trial.
Meanwhile, a witness who came forward in recent years told investigators that he had spoken with Aziz shortly after the killing on Aziz’s home phone. Aziz has said from the start that he was home that day with a leg injury.
“There is one ultimate conclusion: Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam were wrongfully convicted of this crime,” and there is no prospect of retrying the 56-year-old case, Vance said. He apologized for law enforcement’s “serious, unacceptable violations of law and the public trust.”
The FBI and NYPD had evidence of Aziz’s and Islam’s innocence within hours but ignored and suppressed it, said one of their attorneys, Deborah Francois, who worked on the case with civil rights lawyer David Shanies and the Innocence Project.
Exposing these injustices at the time “would have changed the history of the civil rights movement in this country,” Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck said, noting that “the bigger questions of how or why this happened still remain unanswered.”
The court filing recounts numerous tips and leads but doesn’t draw any conclusions about who might have been involved, besides Halim.
The NYPD and the FBI said Wednesday that they had cooperated fully with the re-investigation. They declined to comment further.
NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said Thursday she felt for Malcolm X’s family and for Aziz and Islam “if we are responsible for withholding information.”
Attorneys, scholars, journalists and others have long raised questions about the convictions, and alternate theories and accusations have swirled around the case. After Netflix aired the documentary series “Who Killed Malcom X?” early last year, Vance’s office said it was taking a fresh look at the case.
As news of the exonerations reverberated, even New York City’s mayor said the public deserved more answers.
“I hope this doesn’t end the discussion,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “For millions and millions of Americans, we still need to know who killed Malcolm X and who ordered it.”
But the prospect is clouded by the passage of time. Every eyewitness who testified at the trial has died, and all the physical evidence — including a shotgun used in the killing — is gone, as are any phone records that might have existed, Vance said.

Associated Press writers Karen Matthews and Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this report.
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Split: Model & Actor Reportedly Break Up After Over 1 Year Of Dating
Tami Roman Gave Her Husband A Pass To Have A Baby With Another Woman & Return To Her In ‘One Or Two Years’
3 Reasons To Get Hold of Solana Before Its Too Late
Kate Middleton Stuns In Gorgeous Green Sequin Gown For The Royal Variety Performance — Photos
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis & Chleb Ravenell Split, Kathryn Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Thomas
Giants’ defensive coordinator Pat Graham on head coaching buzz: ‘I don’t even think about it’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
