Bitcoin Resumes Decline, What Could Trigger More Downsides

According to new statistics, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the top ERC-20 token among the top 1,000 ETH whales. WhaleStats calculated that SHIB represents 21.68 percent of the aggregate market share of $2.35 billion. The second most held asset is Crypto.com’s native token, CRO, with 5.54 percent ($603.9 million).
With a market valuation of $26.9 billion, SHIB is presently the 11th most valuable crypto asset, implying that the ETH whales own around 9% of all SHIB in circulation. The passionate SHIB community is pushing crypto trading platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood to offer the commodity. Its Change.org petition to persuade them has gathered over 530,000 signatures as of this writing. SHIB was listed on Coinbase Pro in late September.
Whales and new investors alike have recently come to Shiba Inu, some for the first time. According to Watcher News, a crypto whale just spent over $8 million for 170 billion Shiba Inu coins. This investor used Ethereum to buy SHIB at a bargain.
Crypto Whales in Action
Crypto whales have been consuming almost 20 billion SHIB tokens each during the latest drop. This may drive investors to other meme currencies seeking new opportunities. Many are holding out hope that the meme currency would rebound from recent losses and resume its October run to one cent and beyond. Shiba Inu is now worth $0.0000459.
During the latest crypto market drop that started around Nov. 11, SHIB has lost just 4.1 percent, now trading at $0.00004854. SHIB is down 43.6 percent from its high of $0.00008616 on Oct. 28. The asset’s popularity hasn’t dwindled, as the official SHIB Twitter account surpassed 2 million followers on Wednesday.