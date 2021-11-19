Connect with us

Bitcoin Resumes Decline, What Could Trigger More Downsides

Bitcoin
Bitcoin price failed to stay above $60,000 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. BTC could extend losses below $55,000 in the near term.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $61,000 resistance zone.
  • The price is now trading below $58,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line with resistance near $58,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could extend losses below $55,500 and $55,000 in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Gains Bearish Momentum

Bitcoin price attempted a recovery wave above the $60,000 level. However, BTC failed to gain strength above $60,500 and started a fresh decline. There was a sharp decline below $60,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The bears gained strength for a move below the $58,000 support level. The price even traded below the $56,500 level. A low is formed near $55,858 and the price is still trading with a bearish angle.

An initial resistance on the upside is near the $56,500 level. The first major resistance is near the $57,000 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $60,964 swing high to $55,858 low. There is also a key bearish trend line with resistance near $58,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The main resistance is now forming near the $58,000 and $58,500 levels. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $60,964 swing high to $55,858 low.

A proper close above the $58,500 level could set the tone for a steady recovery. The next major resistance is near the $59,800 and $60,000 levels. Any more gains could open the doors for a move towards the $61,200 level.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to recover above the $58,000 resistance zone, it could extend decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $55,500 level.

The first major support is now forming near the $55,200 level. The next major support is near the $55,000 level, below which the bears might aim more downsides. In the stated case, the price may perhaps slide towards the $53,500 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $55,500, followed by $55,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $56,500, $57,000 and $58,500.

Why Marathon Is Comfortable With Bitcoin Plunging, Says BEP Is $6,500

November 19, 2021

Bitcoin
Marathon Digital Holdings’ (MARA) Fred Thiel said that Bitcoin price would need to drop 80% for the coin to stop being profitable for the company thus entering a challenging situation. Marathon is not worried about the past week’s dip.

During a Bloomberg QuickTake Stock interview, Fred Thiel, Las Vegas-based company’s chief executive officer of Marathon, expressed assurance for Bitcoin’s future and stated that Bitcoin mining is “obviously a very profitable business”  and the company can “ride this market for quite a long time.”

Thiel expressed that, factoring operational mining costs (energy plus hosting), Bitcoin’s breakeven rate is roughly $6,500, meaning that the digital coin would need to drop at least 80% for Marathon to face challenging difficulties, so the price of Bitcoin plunging under $60,000 still translates into profits for them.

What’s not in that cost, if you would, is the depreciation in the miners that we buy. We depreciate our miners over five years, so the payback on that is less than a year at today’s margins. (…) We are a very small team from an operational overhead perspective, so that gets covered very quickly.

Thiel stated those costs are a very comfortable place for the company to be at and believes that Marathon is “one of the most efficient miners in the industry today” because of their agile model that focused on investing in “the miners that produce the maximum return”.

Related Reading | Marathon Digital Holdings Reported A 17% Spike In Bitcoin Mining

Are Miners Selling Their Bitcoin?

Amidst Bitcoin’s bumpy week, speculative comments on social media say that many miners have been selling their BTC the past few days. Bloomberg reporters asked Thiel about the company’s own decision after seeing that the coin dropped below 60k. Thiel responded that they are a long-term holder of Bitcoin and are not planning on selling.

We went into the market in January and bought $150 million of Bitcoin and investment has paid off very handsomely for us. We bought it at an average price of $31,000. So Bitcoin where it is today has paid off very nicely. But we intend to be a long-term holder.

Bitcoin trading at $57,156 in the daily chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Thiel shared the company is optimistic about Bitcoin’s future. They firmly believe that “as a limited supply asset” its value and popularity will keep on rising, and the daily headlines “about new use cases and more uses” backs that optimism.

He also called the U.S. “a very interesting center for Bitcoin mining” because of its excess of energy, opposed to Europe’s situation, and explained that “Some Bitcoin miners need to sell their Bitcoin holdings just to cover their operations”, not worried about the speculations.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Mining Raises Marathon Digital’s BTC Holds To $457M

What’s The Future Of Marathon’s $650M Offering

After Marathon’s debt increase of $150 million that aggregates to the previous $500 million offering size, Thiel shared the decision was taken in order to have “cash on the balance sheet” and stay in “a position of liquidity” so they can potentially take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace that could accelerate their growth, like buying more miners, miner companies that could grow their mining capacity, or invest on improving their mining operation’s energy efficiency.

He further stated that the company is not interested in using the bonds to buy Bitcoin in the open market because they produce it, “unless there are some pricing opportunities” like a $10,000 drop, but they would still be carefully looking into the projections since they want to be “very good custodians” of their shareholders’ capital.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. shares at $51,46 in the daily chart | Source: MARA on TradingView.com
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. shares at $51,46 in the daily chart | Source: MARA on TradingView.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bags Top Spot in ERC-20 Holding Leaderboard

November 19, 2021

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bags Top Spot in ERC-20 Holding Leaderboard
  • Whales and new investors alike have recently come to Shiba Inu.
  • The asset’s popularity hasn’t dwindled.

According to new statistics, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the top ERC-20 token among the top 1,000 ETH whales. WhaleStats calculated that SHIB represents 21.68 percent of the aggregate market share of $2.35 billion. The second most held asset is Crypto.com’s native token, CRO, with 5.54 percent ($603.9 million).

With a market valuation of $26.9 billion, SHIB is presently the 11th most valuable crypto asset, implying that the ETH whales own around 9% of all SHIB in circulation. The passionate SHIB community is pushing crypto trading platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood to offer the commodity. Its Change.org petition to persuade them has gathered over 530,000 signatures as of this writing. SHIB was listed on Coinbase Pro in late September.

Whales and new investors alike have recently come to Shiba Inu, some for the first time. According to Watcher News, a crypto whale just spent over $8 million for 170 billion Shiba Inu coins. This investor used Ethereum to buy SHIB at a bargain.

Crypto Whales in Action

Crypto whales have been consuming almost 20 billion SHIB tokens each during the latest drop. This may drive investors to other meme currencies seeking new opportunities. Many are holding out hope that the meme currency would rebound from recent losses and resume its October run to one cent and beyond. Shiba Inu is now worth $0.0000459.

During the latest crypto market drop that started around Nov. 11, SHIB has lost just 4.1 percent, now trading at $0.00004854. SHIB is down 43.6 percent from its high of $0.00008616 on Oct. 28. The asset’s popularity hasn’t dwindled, as the official SHIB Twitter account surpassed 2 million followers on Wednesday.

Mobox (MBOX) Price Value Uplifts Nearly 80% In A Week

November 19, 2021

Mobox (MBOX) Price Value Uplifts Nearly 80% In A Week
  • MBOX has surged nearly 80% within a week.
  • The price value of MBOX has surged from $4.27 to $7.28.
  • MBOX has joined with BinanceNFT on the newly set METAfund.

Despite the fact that the crypto industry faces many challenges and regulations to operate in countries, it is still growing widely. The entire crypto market is gaining and growing in terms of popularity and users. As cryptocurrencies are considered to be the future of the financial sector, many institutional investors see them as an investment vehicle.

Several cryptocurrencies are trending in the market while some surpass the performance of leading cryptocurrencies. Significantly, cryptocurrencies are volatile in nature, thus it is partially risky, and partially profitable. Some digital-assets rise and some fall in price value depending on the sell and buy rate of the day. 

MOBOX is known as “GameFi,” a combination of the words “gaming” and “decentralized finance (DeFi).” The term “DeFi” refers to a variety of services that eliminate the middleman in financial transactions. It’s a no-cost, “earn while you play” game. Users of the MOBOX utilize KEYs to open chests and obtain random MoMo NFTs, which may be bought and traded.

Current Market Status

At the time of writing, the trading price of MBOX was $7.28 with a trading volume of $1,043,277,44 in the last 24-hours. The price value of MBOX has soared to 81% in a week and it is 64% up for the day. The current circulating supply of MBOX is 78,059,316 coins and it holds 237th rank.

Trading Chart of MBOX

The chart depicts the bullish pattern over the past week. The price value of MBOX has uplifted from $4.27 to $7.28 within a week. With 30-day statistics, the trading chart presents that MBOX has gained over 62% which seems impressive. Moreover, MBOX is available to trade on top exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, Gate.io, Bitget, and ZT.

Considering the recent updates, the announcement of Mobox’s collaboration with Binance Labs might be the reason for the price surge. It has partnered with BinanceNFT on the newly launched METAfund, which allows game developers to bring their creations to life on the METAverse. The MBOX ecosystem has more exciting updates for their users which will help with more price surges. If the bullish trend continues, then MBOX will set up a new ATH soon.

