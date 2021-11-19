News
Broncos’ Aaron Patrick “a freak” on special teams as former FCS star carves out role in Denver
After taking an unlikely road to the Broncos’ active roster, special teamer/outside linebacker Aaron Patrick is intent on making the most of his chance in Denver.
Patrick, undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in 2020, spent about a month training and studying at the NFL Alumni Academy in Canton, Ohio, before the former FCS star got his first shot when the Jaguars signed him to their practice squad last December.
“I knew I had something I needed to show,” Patrick said. “With my time at Eastern Kentucky, between being a first-team All-American and the (Ohio Valley Conference) Defensive Player of the Year, I knew what I was capable of….I knew what I could do and I was ready for the opportunity to show it in the pros, regardless of what level I came from.”
The academy, located within the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, gave Patrick a chance to learn up close from former NFL players and coaches, as well as practice that was filmed and sent to all 32 teams. After about a month in Canton, the Jaguars took notice, and he spent the rest of the season on Jacksonville’s practice squad, plus the preseason and first couple games of this year.
Denver signed the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Patrick off the Jaguars’ practice squad Sept. 23, four days after the Broncos’ Week 2 victory in Jacksonville. The 24-year-old — who didn’t start playing football until age 15 and was recruited to EKU as a wideout — made his NFL debut two weeks later against Baltimore. Along with Jonas Griffith and Mike Ford, Patrick was one of several players general manager George Paton acquired in the late preseason/early season to beef up special teams.
In his five games so far, Patrick has played 63% of the total special teams snaps, with five tackles. Paton believes that what Patrick is showing on special teams could eventually translate to more playing time on defense, where he’s only gotten 16 snaps.
“If you watch (Patrick) on special teams, this kid, he’s a freak,” Paton said recently. “He can run and he’s learning how to play (outside linebacker in our scheme).”
The departure of Von Miller at the trade deadline slightly increased Patrick’s chances of playing outside linebacker this year, although he’s still behind Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper and Stephen Weatherly on the depth chart. Plus, Bradley Chubb is supposed to return soon from an ankle injury, while Andre Mintze (hamstring) is also due back in the coming weeks.
Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon called Patrick “a mismatch in everything that we do” on special teams. Despite the Broncos’ overall struggles on special teams, Patrick has emerged as one of the more physical and aware players on the punt/field goal coverage, punt return, kickoff and kick return units.
“He’s got great speed, great size, great power,” McMahon said. “We’ve got to use him. He’s really great in the classroom. He loves football. He’s first class in everything he does, but the best thing is when you get out on the rectangle, he’s got some intangibles that you can’t teach, and he uses them.”
While he looks to continue carving out a role in Denver, Patrick has a couple of tangible goals for the rest of 2021. His first NFL sack is among them considering he had 27.5 of those in his time at EKU, second-most in school history. But Patrick also wants to make his presence felt on special teams even more.
“I want to make a huge special teams play, like blocked punt, blocked field goal, forced fumble on a kickoff, something like that,” Patrick said. “That’s one (goal) that’s completely in my control. Other than that, I plan to prove my worth on defense.”
News
Colorado governor, state union agree to raises for more than 30,000 employees under first-of-its-kind labor agreement
Colorado’s state employees’ union and Gov. Jared Polis have agreed on a new contract that promises the more than 30,000 people who work for state government across-the-board raises, a minimum-wage hike and more paid time off.
This is a first for the state, as the union, Colorado WINS, only recently won collective bargaining rights. That was a result of a 2020 bill Polis signed after scuttling a similar proposal the year prior.
The union, Colorado WINS, said that over 99% of members voted to ratify the contract. Polis supported it, too, and the two sides held a press conference Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion in Denver to mark the agreement.
“Every Coloradan should be able to live (in) and enjoy our great state of Colorado,” Polis said Thursday, flanked by union leaders. “We aren’t just saying that we value our workers; we’re showing it.”
For most of the past decade and even now, state workers in Colorado have been underpaid — at times, vastly so — compared to private-sector workers. The average base salary for a state worker is now 6.5% lower than the prevailing market, according to a Department of Personnel and Administration report released in September. That means someone qualified for a $70,000 state job could expect to fetch close to $5,000 more for comparable work in the private sector.
Skip Miller, president of the union, said at Thursday’s event, “Decades of underfunding have hampered our work, but we’re proud to make progress with this first contract.”
The contract includes 3% across-the-board raises for all state workers in 2022, 2023 and 2024, plus a new $15 minimum wage that applies to the more than 700 state workers who’ve been making less than that. Under the agreement, workers will also get more paid time off, including an additional state holiday on Juneteenth and four weeks of paid family leave, up from two weeks.
The contract also calls for the creation of an “equity, diversity and inclusion task force to make recommendations that improve the workplace for all employees and improve access to public services for all Coloradans,” the union said.
Aspects of the contract that affect state budgeting, like the agreed-to raises, are still subject to approval by the legislature. But Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Dillion Democrat who chairs the Joint Budget Committee, said she believes the committee and the Democrat-controlled legislature will generally support the agreement.
“We really believe in supporting our state workers, and we’re excited,” she said. “Overall I see it as a positive step for us in the state.”
News
Ex-Jets RB Zac Stacy on the run after video shows him violently assaulting ex-girlfriend
Zac Stacy, a former Jets running back, violently assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Saturday, punching her in the head and then throwing her against a television and their son’s chair. The woman said Stacy was visiting her and their five-month-old son, who can be seen in the video.
The extremely graphic video was published by TMZ on Wednesday night.
Stacy left Florida after cops were called and is now on the run, Oakland, Fla., police say. In a video published Thursday, the woman said “I don’t know why his friends are hiding him.”
Stacy’s ex-girlfriend filed for a restraining order against him on Monday, citing the attack, according to TMZ.
“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” she wrote, describing the events seen in the video.
The woman apparently avoided any major injuries from the attack.
The 30-year-old Stacy played in the NFL for three seasons. He was drafted out of Vanderbilt by the Rams in 2013, playing two years in St. Louis before getting traded to New York. His eight games with the Jets in 2015 were his last in the league.
His career numbers include 17 starts (all with the Rams) and 1,355 rushing yards on 357 caries with nine touchdowns.
Several current and former NFL players responded to the video on Thursday. Retired defensive end Chris Long, who played with Stacy on the Rams, said the video “Made my stomach turn…. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bulls—t they do at home.”
Packers receiver Davante Adams wrote that “ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw.”
News
MLS Pick and Parlays – Best Expert Predictions 2021
When it comes to the quality of soccer leagues, MLS isn’t quite on par with the Premier League or other European leagues. But until the Premier League plants a franchise in Colorado, MLS will always get plenty of attention locally.
And that attention can yield profits, as our MLS picks use our eye for Major League Soccer to exploit one of the underrated betting markets in American sports.
By the end of this guide to MLS picks, you’ll know about the different types of bets that are available on America’s top-flight soccer league. You’ll also gain insights into the best betting strategy when wagering on this league and what to look for when deciding on where to wager on this league.
In addition, we selected for you the best sportsbook operators in Colorado. In all of them, you can place daily MLS wagers.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
What is the Best Way to Wager Using Our MLS Picks?
When you’re wagering on Major League Soccer using our expert MLS picks, there’s plenty of strategy involved beyond simply tailing picks from our experts. The most important component of any betting strategy is your bankroll management strategy.
Bankroll management in sports betting refers to how you manage your money while placing your bets, which is vital to the success of any bettor.
The best bankroll management strategy you can use when betting on MLS is to bet the same amount on each wager you place. Doing so can help eliminate the variance that makes sports betting challenging, as a uniform bet amount only requires you to beat the juice that sportsbooks charge on each bet. Failure to bet the same amount on each match can make turning a profit on MLS picks much more challenging.
For example, if you bet on three MLS matches and bet $100 on each match at even money, you would come out ahead by $100 if you won two out of three bets. But if you bet $100 on two matches, and $200 on the third match at the same odds, a 2-1 record could only result in you breaking even if you lose the $200 bet. In the long run, this can really cut into your profits.
The other key item to keep in mind when betting with our MLS picks is that wins and losses are both going to happen when betting on sports. Even the best sports handicappers on the planet only hit somewhere between 55% and 60% on their wagers. Keeping in mind that peaks and valleys are going to come, and that the ultimate goal is a long-term profit, is essential to making good decisions while betting on MLS or any other sport or league.
MLS Picks This Week
For the best MLS picks this week, you’ll want to keep an eye on this space, as we regularly update this page with the latest and greatest MLS predictions. With MLS action taking place from April through December each season, the majority of the year is full of chances to bet on the league. From the opening kickoff of the regular season to the final whistle of the MLS Cup Final, our MLS betting experts have got you covered.
Our MLS picks span a number of betting markets, including traditional markets like the spread, moneyline and over/under. But we also regularly look at markets such as prop bets and futures to give you the best value bets in the league on a regular basis. Our expert handicappers leave no stone unturned while making their MLS picks every week so that you can reap the benefits at your preferred Colorado sportsbook.
Moneyline MLS Picks
As we do everything we can to deliver the best moneyline MLS picks bettors can find, one of the major betting markets we look at is the moneyline. The moneyline is a market where you’re simply betting on which team you think is going to win a Major League Soccer match. In soccer, there are three options in the moneyline market: either side to win the match, or the draw, for the times where you think a match will end in a stalemate.
For example, let’s say that the Colorado Rapids are taking on Real Salt Lake in a Western Conference matchup. On the moneyline, the Rapids could be a -125 favorite, with Real Salt Lake coming in as a +250 underdog and the draw coming in at +125 odds. In this scenario, a $125 bet on the Rapids would win $100, while a $100 bet on RSL would yield $250 and a $100 bet on the draw would win $125.
In most sports, the moneyline consists of just two options, with those options being each team to win the game. But with draws being an option in soccer after regulation time has expired, the draw introduces another element when betting on MLS picks and other soccer matches. If a match ends as a draw, those who bet on either team to win, lose their wagers, while those courageous enough to bet on the draw are graded as winners.
When betting on the moneyline in MLS, you have to be willing to think outside the box. With MLS being a league that lacks the high-end talent of La Liga or similar leagues across the pond, there are no guarantees that the teams at the top of the standings will come out victorious. Plus money bets can carry plenty of value in MLS, and we will recommend them to you when that’s the case.
MLS Parlays
Parlay betting is all the rage in sports gambling, as it offers the opportunity for a Leicester City-esque rags-to-riches story. With clever MLS picks and parlays, you can put a small amount on a series of several bets that are combined into one ticket.
If all of those selections win, the parlay bet is a winner, with the payout being much larger than if you bet each leg individually.
The problem with MLS picks and parlay betting is that the real odds of a parlay bet winning are worse than the payouts that sportsbooks offer for them. Sportsbooks retain a much larger percentage of money from parlay bets than they do from straight bets, with MLS picks and parlays being no exception. Because of that, you should only bet parlays sparingly and go in with the understanding that they’re not a long-term profit generator.
It’s helpful to think of parlays like a penalty shootout. Sure, each individual leg may seem easy. But one small misstep could result in a losing leg that derails the entire thing and leaves you with a loss after a whole lot of hard work.
Still, before you even think about betting on MLS picks and parlays, you should really set aside some time and read the MLS picks from our expert handicappers.
MLS Over / Under Picks
Over/under picks in MLS is a market where the winner of each match is irrelevant. The only thing that matters in over/under picks is how many goals are scored over the course of a match.
Here, sportsbooks will post a total number of goals they anticipate being scored in a match, and you can wager on whether you think the final score of the match will be over or under that amount.
For example, if the Colorado Rapids are playing New York City FC, bookmakers may set the total for the match at 2.5 goals. If there are two or fewer goals scored in the match, the under would be the winning wager in this market. And if there are three or more goals scored in the match, the over would be the winning side for the purposes of this wager.
Deciding on which side to bet on for the over/under requires an understanding of the statistics along with how each team plays soccer. Statistics on chance creation and expected goals generated by each team in a game can help you get a baseline idea on how many goals a team will score.
But understanding the pace at which teams play and whether they like to build methodically or score on quick counters is also important. Don’t feel like putting in the time and doing your homework? Check out our MLS picks.
MLS Futures Picks
Futures betting on MLS is a way to bet on Major League Soccer with wagers that last for the duration of the season rather than for a single match. There are several futures betting markets available for each MLS season, from which team will win the MLS Cup to which side will win each conference among other markets.
These bets can provide you with some extra bang for your buck, just like checking out our MLS picks, as a futures bet lasts a lot longer than a bet on an individual 90-minute match.
When making future bets, you must account for the depth of each roster across MLS. Injuries and squad rotations are a huge part of a full soccer season, even if soccer doesn’t have the same reputation as sports like football where injuries are more violent.
The teams that can replace their starters with capable talent are the teams that often survive the grind that is the MLS season. Our expert handicappers track all this and take it into account when they offer their MLS picks.
Best MLS Season Picks
There are several teams that could be deemed best MLS season picks this year, as they lead the list of favorites to win the MLS Cup heading into the playoffs. The New England Revolution is chief among them, as the Revs have won the Supporters’ Shield for this season by amassing the highest point total in the regular season. New England finished 14 points above the second-best team in the league during the regular season, and they will look to finish the job in the playoffs.
The hometown team is also in a good place heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs, and could be worth a shot in the outright market. The Colorado Rapids claimed the top seed in the Western Conference, barely giving up a goal per match en route to a very successful regular season. If their defense holds up, the Rapids could be the ones lifting the trophy when the postseason is complete.
Below the top two seeds in the league, there are several contenders who could get hot and take home the title. Teams like the Seattle Sounders, Philadelphia Union and New York City FC are all near the top of the list of favorites going into the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. And while they won’t have the benefit of a first-round bye, they will be serious threats to the top seeds.
Best MLS Sportsbooks
Picking the best MLS sportsbook is like picking the best supporters section in MLS, in that they all have their strengths and it ultimately comes down to personal preference. When picking a sportsbook to bet on MLS with, you have to look at each Colorado sportsbook and determine whether it meets your individual needs. Things like the betting odds at each site, the types of promotions that are available, and the features at each site are all factors that can contribute to that decision.
Before signing up and making a deposit at any legal sportsbook in Colorado, it’s a good idea to download their app and test it out for yourself. Looking at the MLS betting section to see what types of bets are available and how easy it’s to get to them can offer you some much-needed clarity when picking out a place to bet.
Our selection of sportsbook that operate in Colorado you can find below:
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. Whilst we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that maybe be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.
Broncos’ Aaron Patrick “a freak” on special teams as former FCS star carves out role in Denver
Long Live Dolph: A Look Back At Young Dolph’s Most Legendary Moments
Colorado governor, state union agree to raises for more than 30,000 employees under first-of-its-kind labor agreement
Donald Trump Didn’t Tell Rioters ‘Go Home’ In Jan. 6 Insurrection Video Outtakes, New Book Says
Ex-Jets RB Zac Stacy on the run after video shows him violently assaulting ex-girlfriend
2 Men Convicted In Malcolm X Assassination Set To Be Exonerated More Than 50 Years After Being Convicted Despite Evidence of Innocence
MLS Pick and Parlays – Best Expert Predictions 2021
Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Facing 2 Felonies Over Brutal Attack On Ex-GF
Avalanche Ecosystem’s Top 3 Gainers in the Last 7 Days as Per CryptoRank.io
The B.C. floods are a mere hint of what climate change could do to the food supply – Macleans.ca
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities5 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19