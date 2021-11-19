Tech
Business Cards Are Still Effective As an Excellent Marketing Tool
The world of business is now digitized, and in marketing, this impact is being felt more intensely. From email, video to social media, there isn’t anyone ignoring this ongoing revolution.
While these new branding techniques have revolutionized modern enterprise, they cannot still replace the good old business card. This is a simple tool that nevertheless boosts your credibility, adds a professional touch to your company’s profile and enables you to grow your networking capacity.
According to Statistic Brain, over 27 million cards are printed daily, highlighting how important this strategy is even in a digitalized world. A 2016 Adobe Study shows that for every 2,000 cards an organization passes out, sales increase by 2.5%. Without a doubt, this is a technique no marketer can afford to ignore.
If you are planning to launch a marketing campaign, it is important to include your company cards. This is still an effective tool in the contemporary marketing landscape for the following reasons:
1. Personal Touch in Networking
Networking still remains the best technique to grow a company. For this to work, you have to show genuine desire to connect and this is something a physical card does better than emailing your contacts or sending them via social media.
2. Effectiveness
Assume you are attending a conference and want to leverage available opportunities. It is easier to hand out your card when you meet a potential lead. This is still the most effective tool in lead generation.
3. First Impressions Matter
When you meet a potential lead and you want to start building a relationship, the best way is not promising to send an email or a WhatsApp message with your contacts. A beautifully designed card is all you need to captivate the attention of a potential lead. By impressing at the earliest opportunity, you will have done a lot towards growing your brand.
4. Versatility
A lot of information can be squeezed into this piece of paper including contacts, business location, working hours, email address, website URL, services and your logo. This simple paper instantly tells all about you and it is easier for a target customer to be inspired to learn more about your company.
5. More sharing
One reason business card printing remains popular is the fact that these are physical objects that can easily be given out. In fact, potential customers do request them and it would be good if you have some on you.
6. Preparedness
Modern consumers are more informed than ever before. They know a good company when they see one. If you don’t have a card when they request for one, you have already lost a customer. These tools enable you to be always prepared.
It might be a digital world but some old tricks in marketing still work and a business card is one of the best.
Tech
Why Laughter Is Good For You
How Laughter Can Reduce Stress and Improve Your Health
A merry heart doeth good like a medicine; but a broken spirit drieth the bones. -Proverbs 17:22
Feeling stressed out, angry or sad? Dread going to work?
Try this: Open your mouth as wide as you can, bug out your eyes, stick out
your tongue, bring your hands up like the claws of a lion, then erupt in a
mighty roar of hearty laughter.
Or this: Sitting down, pretend you’re on a roller coaster approaching the
top of the hill. Slowly raise your arms higher and higher, bend back, lift your
feet off the ground, and in a rising tone of voice, exclaim: “Oooooohh.” Then,
as the imaginary coaster races downhill, bring your arms crashing down with a
big belly laugh that crescendos as you bend over at the waist.
Even if your laughter seems forced, don’t be surprised if you feel much
better. Just as lifting weights and doing aerobic exercises can strengthen the
body and invigorate the spirit, scientists today believe that the act of laughter
can be a physically and emotionally therapeutic force.
The lion and roller coaster laughs, together with about a dozen others, are
now featured exercises in 1000 “laughter clubs” worldwide. A growing trend
first reported on by ABC’s Peter Jennings in a l9981 World News Tonight
report, laughter clubs (about 100 in the U.S.) are the absolute latest in stress-
reduction therapy, easing tensions of modern life and enhancing one’s health.
And laughter workouts are being effectively used in corporate settings,
hospitals, nursing homes, and even grade schools.
Frame Your Mind To Mirth
Ever since the mid-l960’s, when the well-known Saturday Review writer
Norman Cousins was diagnosed with a terminal disease and said he laughed
himself to health by watching “Candid Camera” and funny Marx Brothers
movies (and by ingesting megadoses of vitamin C), scientists have been
tantalized by the possibilities of this mind-body connection.
Four centuries before this, Shakespeare was writing about the healing
power of levity in The Taming of the Shrew: “And frame your mind to mirth
and merriment, which bars a thousand harms and lengthens life.”
Today, Dr. William Fry, a psychiatrist, laughter researcher, and professor
emeritus at Stanford University Medical School, agrees with Shakespeare:
“When you’re laughing you discharge tension associated with the three primary
negative emotions–anxiety, fear, and anger,” says the physician, who has
devoted 30 years to laughter research. “Any of these emotions in excess can
lead to diseases that shorten life. If you can laugh at what you fear, the fear
just vanishes.
“Mirthful laughter,” he continues, “is a total body activity that conditions
the heart muscle, exercises the diaphragm, abdominal and thoracic muscles,
and augments our respiratory exchange, with more oxygen coming in and
more carbon dioxide going out, improving lung capacity.”
Moreover, the stimulation of laughter, he explains, improves circulation
because it elevates the heart rate and blood pressure. “A day’s worth of hearty
laughter,” Dr. Fry figures, “is about equal to ten minutes on the rowing
machine.”
“Without question, laughter has a healing and preventive effect on our
health, much like moderate exercise, meditation, prayer, or yoga,” adds Dr. Lee
Berk, associate professor of pathology and human anatomy at the School of
Medicine of Loma Linda University, in southern California.
“In fact, the parallels between laughter and exercise are uncanny,” says
Berk, a laughter pioneer who reels off a list of health benefits that make
laughter a virtual panacea: “Laughter,” he reckons, “can relax the muscles,
increase alertness and memory, reduce physical pain, lessen emotional stress,
boost the immune system, lower blood pressure, improve circulation, increase
vigor, defuse anger, and may even produce endorphins that provide a natural
high.”
Such dazzling gains have not gone unnoticed by many U.S. hospitals, which
offer humor rooms, humor wagons (filled with videos, oversized props like
Groucho glasses and stick-on noses, and magic tricks), in-house humor TV
channels, and clowns. Practitioners believe that any of these methods–
through the laughter they produce–can improve respiratory ailments like
asthma and chronic bronchitis (forcing air out of the lungs), and the outlook of
patients.
Not to mention cardiac rehabilitation, where laughter may be key, notes
Berk:
“In a study of cardiac patients asked to watch humorous videos for 30
minutes daily for an entire year, there was an 8.3% recurrence of heart attacks
as compared to 41.7% in the group treated by conventional methods. If I had
come up with a medication that accomplished that–I’d be on my way to
Sweden to get a Nobel Prize! Laughter is FREE–which means we have the
ability to heal ourselves and reduce stress. Isn’t that amazing?”
Taking Laughter To Work and School
Small wonder that some companies are now extending themselves beyond
dress-down days, sports tournaments, and ice-cream parties to offering
employees organized laughterfests, aided by more than 20 U.S. humor-
consulting firms.
One key player in the U.S. laughter business is psychologist Steve Wilson, a
self-proclaimed “joyologist” who left behind his private practice in Gahanna,
Ohio to co-found both the North American Laughter Club and World Laughter
Tour Inc.,which certifies “laughter leaders.”
“When you double over and go limp with laughter and end up telling your
friends– ‘Thanks I needed that!’–you really did need it,” exclaims Wilson. “A
laughter burst in a corporate setting,” he observes, “gives employees a chance
to discharge tension, it energizes them (better than a coffee break), and boosts
their creativity. And creativity is essential for planning, problem-solving, and
decision-making. Employees who are creative and energized are going to be
more productive.”
Just ask Bobbe White, a business development officer at the State Street
Bank and Trust Co. in Quincy, Illinois, who paces employees through giggles
once a week: “When I first did this at a staff meeting, they thought I was nuts!”
laughs White, who received laughter leader accreditation at Columbus State
Community College, in Ohio, where she was trained by the World Laughter
Tour Inc.
“Employees,” she admits, “were apprehensive and reluctant. But a year
later, they’re more relaxed, they laugh more easily, they deal with customer
conflict with less strain–and our laughter club has created a feeling of overall
camaraderie.”
Bank vice president Glennon Rost, 42, agrees: “At first, I couldn’t believe
they were asking me to do this,” he chuckles, “but in no time I was laughing all
over the place. Life’s too short to spend any of it mad at the world. And you
can’t be mad or worry about a bad loan while you’re laughing. It’s also easier
to approach a colleague later in the day if you’ve seen them break loose in
laughter.”
The irony is that humans laugh less and less as they mature, attempting to
squelch their childlike giggles, an instinct contrary to their emotional and
physical health.
“The average American pre-school child laughs about 400 times a day,3
marvels Steve Wilson, “while the average American adult is maybe laughing as
little as 15 times! That’s because we’re bogged down by stress.”
To prevent this happening to a new generation, some grade schools are
addressing the problem head-on, using laughter clubs to reduce peer and
parental pressures. “These kids,” says Wilson, “are getting a lifetime
inoculation to protect them from losing their ability to laugh so they don’t lose
385 laughs by the time they’re grown up. My philosophy of life is: DON’T
POSTPONE JOY. Mark Twain said ‘life is uncertain, so eat your dessert first.'”
Laugh For No Reason
The laughter club movement began in Bombay in l995, when an inventive
Indian physician, Dr. Madan Kataria, a longtime student of humor and yoga,
observed that patients who laughed frequently tended to recover more quickly
from illness and stayed healthier longer. He discovered that a session of forced
laughter in the morning could create a sense of well-being and leave behind an
emotional glow.
“The idea came to my mind in a flash,” says Kataria, in an interview from
Bombay. “I had read so much research about the health benefits of laughter,
yet nobody was laughing enough in our stressful, modern life.
“So one day,” he recalls, “I went to a public park at 7 a.m., stood on a
corner, and started laughing at jokes with five people. But then I thought, why
not laugh for no reason–because laugher is infectious.”
So it was. Kataria founded a company, Laughter Clubs International, which
has sprouted more than 400 affiliates in India with 50,000 members, most of
whom meet in the early morning at public parks or apartment complexes
before going to work.
Dr. Kataria, who has written a landmark book about his techniques, Laugh
For No Reason [Madhuri International, l999], believes a laughter “prescription”
is the best prevention:
“More than 70% of illnesses–like high blood pressure, heart disease,
anxiety, depression, frequent coughs and colds, peptic ulcers, insomnia,
allergies, asthma, menstrual difficulties, tension headaches, stomach upsets
and even cancer–have some relation to stress,” he says.
“A good laugh,” he concludes, “brings you instant relaxation and has been
proven to reduce the blood levels of stress hormones like adrenalin, dopamine,
and cortisol.”
Fake It Till You Make It
Whether in Bombay or Chicago, the format of laughter clubs is the same,
consisting of a 20-minute blend of mirthful laughter, deep breathing and
stretching exercises. No jokes or comedy are required!
Certified laughter leader Margot Escott of Naples Florida, a psychotherapist
and national speaker on humor and healing, prepares participants in the
following way: “I always begin by saying: ‘Forced or simulated laughter might
seem phony or fake to you, but the body doesn’t know the difference. You get
the same benefits from laughter–whether it’s ‘real’ or not!'”
“Self-induced laughter,” adds Dr. Kataria, “is contagious–and very soon the
voluntary laughter does get converted into genuine peals of giggles.”
Steve Wilson, who was trained by Dr. Kataria, notes: “You don’t even have to
be in the mood to laugh. Motion creates emotion,” he believes, “so fake it till
you make it.”
At the start of every laughter session, members launch into a three-minute
warm-up, repeating, “Ho-Ho,Ha-Ha-Ha”–a rhythmic chant spoken in unison
with brisk clapping.
“Doing this,” says Wilson, “stimulates acupressure points in the palms of
the hands and oxygenates the blood.”
Next is deep breathing, a core element borrowed from yoga that releases
tension and relaxes participants.
Then the real fun begins with a group of interactive laughs. The first is
called the Greeting laugh: Look into the eyes of the person next to you.
Exchange a hand-shake or high-five while laughing in a warm, inviting tone.
Then keep changing partners, shaking hands, and laughing.
Any number of improvised laughs may follow, such as the roller coaster
and lion, or the always popular Humming: Laugh with the lips closed, so the
sound of the laugh has to come out of your nose. This makes a humming
sound which resonates throughout the skull. “Fluttering your arms and hands
like wings is optional,” says Wilson, “but it’s a sure fire way to augment
laughs!”
Other staples includes:
Cocktail laugh: A parody of superficial party behavior. Pretend you’re
holding a martini on one hand, shake hands daintily with the other, and then
laugh in a “kiss-kiss,” phony, coy, sarcastic manner.
Argument laugh, one of the most cathartic, is especially popular in schools:
Two people face one another, both wagging an accusatory index finger at the
other in an angry posture while vigorously laughing.
This one’s a favorite of ten-year-old Nick White, son of laughter leader
Bobbe White: “My older sister [Korey, 12] and I argue a lot and I like doing the
pointing!” Nick reports in a gleeful telephone interview. “When we’re doing the
argument laugh, we’re not really mad. Laughing makes kids feel better so you
don’t worry about anything.”
Nick says he also likes the Crazy Dance: You dance any which way, arms
and legs in motion, while you’re shaking with laughter.
And don’t forget the Penguin: You keep your arms at your sides, your heels
together, and just waddle around and laugh, circulating from member to
member.
Don’t participants feel a bit silly roaring like a lion or flapping hands
around like a bird? “The word ‘silly’ comes from an old English word meaning a
blessing or a gift,” says Escott, “so to be silly is to give someone a blessing.”
Interspersed between structured giggles are exercises–gentle neck and
shoulder stretches and side-and waist bends, all meant to limber up and tone
the muscles and promote flexibility and relaxation.
Due to the sometimes intense physicality of a laughter workout, Dr.
Kataria and his followers warn that pregnant women, those with uterovaginal
prolapse (weakening of the ligaments supporting the uterus), heart patients,
individuals with high blood pressure, anyone with eye complications (especially
glaucoma), a hernia or hemorrhoids, or those recovering from recent
abdominal surgery should not participate in a laughter session.
Laughter For Seniors and the Chronically Ill
Perhaps its most seductive effect, laughter (like chocolate) nearly always
provides a potent euphoric benefit, reports Dr. Kataria, “because it increases
the release of endorphins–the body’s own morphine, natural pain killers,”
producing a “runner’s high.” Endorphins, he has proven, can lessen pain
perception in those suffering from arthritis, tension headaches, and a myriad
of other maladies faced by seniors or the chronically ill.
As Norman Cousins wrote in his bestselling book, Anatomy of an Illness,4
“ten minutes of genuine belly laughter had an anesthetic effect and would give
me at least two hours of pain-free sleep.”
That’s why laughter clubs are becoming increasingly popular in nursing
homes, says laughter leader Barb Templeton, activities director at the Heritage
Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Naples, Florida, a skilled nursing
home with 97 residents.
“Laughter therapy is an elixir that can absolutely mask pain and cut
through the depression and boredom of being in a nursing home,” remarks
Templeton, who says residents who are disabled can fully participate–whether
lying down, or using walkers or wheelchairs.
Talk to Yvonne Cook, a resident of the home, age 62: “I had a stroke and
can’t move my left side,” she says in a phone interview,”but the exercises help
my strong side and I can laugh sitting down. After laughter club, there are lots
of smiling faces in wheelchairs!”
John DeBruyn, although only age 50, is also a resident at Heritage after
suffering multiple strokes. “Laughter club,” he confides, “keeps me out of the
dumps. I see what depression does to people…it’s a killer. So I always feel like
laughing.”
Thomas White, age 83 and suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, attends
laughter club every week at the urging of his wife Marguerite, a non-resident at
Heritage: “I’ve noticed he’s less tense, more relaxed and happy. We’ve laughed
all our lives–through 50 years of marriage–and we’re not stopping now!”
Finally, for seniors living independently, like Dottie Wilson, age 89, of
Naples, Florida, laughter clubs provide an emotional boost: “The first time I
went to a laughter club, at my church, I was on a high until I went to bed! I
could hardly sleep I was so stimulated,” she recalls. “I didn’t know any of the
50 people in the group and it was a great icebreaker. Seniors need this. It’s
better than a visit to the doctor because it takes the focus away from age and
ailments. You get in touch with your lighter side.”
Speaking of icebreakers, nothing works faster than the Ice-Cube Down The
Back, says Steve Wilson: “This laugh was invented by women in their 80’s and
90’s–members of a laughter club in an assisted living facility in Canton, Ohio.
They tried it out on the day they went on a picnic. You pretend someone just
put an ice-cube down your back, wriggle around, and start giggling.”
The Spiritual Component of Laughter
The finale of each laugh workout arrives with three affirmative cheers: The
leader delivers the first punch line by saying: ‘We are the happiest people in
the world.’ Everyone raises their arms and says, ‘Y-e-ee-s!’ ‘We are the
healthiest people in the world.’ ‘Y-e-s!’ ‘We are Laughter Club members! ‘Y-e-
e-s!'” Then members stretch their arms out toward the sky, close their eyes
and, in India, pray for world peace.
“If we laughed more, we’d fight less and there would be more peace in the
world,” exclaims Steve Wilson, who explains that laughter clubs always feature
an underlying spiritual component:
“If you only derive the physical benefits of laughter, that’s good, but not
good enough. We also have to get the spirit of laughter. So when we’re cooling
down at the end of a session, the leader always mentions ’emotional
balancing,'” comprised of three practices: On Mondays, group members are
encouraged to pay compliments; Wednesdays are reserved for practicing
gratitude;Fridays are centered on forgiveness.
The end result is no less than a spiritual makeover, promises Wilson: “With
all this, in the face of a setback or disappointment, you can make an RMA–
rapid mental adjustment–and decide to be amazed and amused, rather than
angry or hurt.
“Your anger,” he warns in parting, “is your worst enemy–for your heart and
for your attitude. So laughter workouts turn out to be the ultimate cost-
effective therapy. Laughter is free, it’s easy to pass around, and it prevents
hardening of the attitudes!!”
* * * *
Side-Bar
Tips for Putting More Laughter Into Your Life
1)Create your own Mirth-Aid Kit: Find humor videos, toys, and fun props like
wind-up toys, Groucho glasses, a clown nose, a mechanical laugh bag, a horn,
bubbles–anything that amuses you, and tuck them into your desk, glove
compartment, or briefcase. The next time you’re stressed, take them out and
amuse yourself and others.
2)Join or start a laughter club (for instructions log onto:
http://www.worldlaughtertour.com)
3)Find a humor ally–a laughing buddy who makes you laugh and vice-versa.
Trade funny stories and laughs. Or subscribe to Humor
[email protected]://www.jesthealth.com.
4)Surround yourself with humor: At home, decorate the refrigerator with
magnetized cartoons, humorous columns, and fun photos, or create a family
humor bulletin board.
5)Tell stories on yourself:Take your bloopers, foibles, and shortcomings…and
laugh about them.
6)Spend time with preschool children: Kids are natural laughers who don’t put
a negative spin on setbacks. Let it rub off on you.
7)Loosen up unrelenting standards: Anything you can do to reduce
perfectionism and create a casual atmosphere will increase potential for
laughter in your life. Worry, anxiety and perfectionism kill laughter
8)Share the laughter wealth:When you read a newspaper or magazine, keep a
pair of scissors handy, cut out cartoons or articles that strike you as funny, and
pop them in the mail to friends and family
9)Exploit the contagious laugh effect: Laughter loves company– As Victor
Borge said: “A smile is the shortest distance between two people.” So seek out
cheerful, good-natured people and avoid crabby, grouchy, negative, or
sarcastic people.
10)Bring your sense of humor to work: The funny line and bottom line can go
hand-in-hand.
Side-bar based upon interviews with humor consultants: Steve Wilson of
WorldLaughterTour; Joel Goodman of The Humor Project Inc.; and Patti Wooten
of Just For The Health of It.
Mirth Aid Kit available for photography, created by Patti Wooten.
For more information about laughter clubs: http://www.worldlaughtertour.com
For more information about developing humor skills: Association for Applied and Therapeutic Humor
Tech
Review: Russell Shorto’s “The Island At The Center Of The World”
Up to now the preponderant view held by many historians is that Dutch contribution to American history and particularly to that of New York has been one of irrelevancy. As we no doubt realize, the winners write history, and unfortunately, whatever the losers may have contributed, it seems to be lost or forgotten in the shuffle.
Fortunately, during the past thirty years and thanks to the translation of many Dutch records that have been recently discovered pertaining to the early colony of New Netherlands, a different picture has emerged. It is this new perspective that author Russell Shorto has vividly and brilliantly captured in his latest gem of a book entitled, The Island at the Center of the World.
Shorto devotes considerable ink in defending his thesis that the success of Manhattan as a commercial center, or New York, as it was renamed after the British takeover, did not begin with the English but rather had very deep roots in the early Dutch community. It was in fact in the late 1640s that the city of New Amsterdam under Dutch rule began its rise to become North American’s shipping hub. Furthermore, one of the key actors who played a pivotal role in the community was, up to now, a long forgotten visionary, Adriaen van der Donck, who often found himself, locked in a power- struggle with Peter Stuyvesant. The latter has always been more recognizable than the former, particularly due to the fact that it was he who surrendered the Dutch colony to the British.
What was very little publicized up to now was that van der Donck had being heavily influenced by the more progressive thinking of some of Europe’s most enlightened thinkers as Descartes, Grotius, and Spinoza. It is the freedoms espoused by these thinkers that van der Donck believed in. Eventually, they would find root in the Dutch colony, ultimately becoming the foundation of many of the democratic principles forming the basis of the American cultural, economic and sociological psyche. On the other hand, Stuyvesant, who lacked the same formal education as van der Donck, was stuck in his old tyrannical concepts and narrow- minded prejudices, which effect was to stifle the aspirations of the inhabitants of the Dutch colony. It is fortunate for the USA that the theories and beliefs of van der Donck won out.
As a side note and to indicate the extent of the Dutch influence on American culture, Shorto also reveals such interesting tidbits as what settlers emigrating to the Dutch colony would bring along with them, the derivation of words such as cookies, cole slaw and Santa Claus, that can all trace their roots to the Dutch colony of New Netherlands. We also have an overview and some fascinating insights as to what actually transpired between the Dutch and the English at the time the latter took possession of New Nederland.
Shorto’s animated characterizations of individuals and events is consistently enlightening entertaining, informative and balanced, all of which make for a powerful analysis of events that have had an unbelievable influence on American culture, political and economic institutions.
The review was contributed by: NORM GOLDMAN EDITOR OF BOOKPLEASURES
_______________________________________________________________
Tech
SEO Services
Professional SEO services can lift your site above your competitors. According to SEO experts, they help business owners deliver their sites to top rank search engines. They ensure that the site has a unique setting that attracts Internet users. Search engine optimization experts apply the newest analytics service, which has a positive impact on a website. SEO companies are facing great competition in the SEO field. However, they introduce guaranteed SEO services to cope with the competition.
These SEO companies have a strategy requiring clients to pay the major search engines (including Google and Yahoo) for monthly website maintenance. However, the company has guaranteed SEO services, where clients do not pay maintenance for that month.
Google has remained top, since they have accurate methods and algorithms that deliver credible results to the searchers. However, Google has made it difficult for web developers to use optimization tricks in manipulating search engines. This is why SEO companies have the guaranteed SEO money refund.
SEO companies ensure that guaranteed SEO services include the Google’s webmaster guidelines. Webmaster guidelines boost website rank and search activity. The services clients get from SEO experts are like marathons. However, clients should be aware that SEO tricks can have a great impact on a website and damage it-which is why they have to use the legitimate SEO strategies in order to receive impressive results.
Although one may read a lot about the search engine ranking, no search engine optimization company can ensure that his or her site will get the first page in Google or Yahoo search engine results. Despite this, SEO companies have guaranteed SEO services and it is great when one signs with Google. The fact remains that SEO services assure clients that even if the site will not rank among the top search engines, the money will not be a waste because of the refund.
Many webmasters are confused when hiring a search engine optimization SEO expert. Although SEO experts are believed to save time and improve webmaster sites through SEO strategies, they can also frustrate webmasters. Thus, webmasters must investigate the pros and cons of SEO services. The major tasks of the SEO experts are:
– Ensure that the site is well reviewed in the content or structure
– Provide Search engine optimization SEO advice on website development like use of JavaScript and web hosting
– Develop website content using SEO services
– Provide online business improvement campaigns
– Target keyword research
– Offer SEO training
However, the webmasters can grasp search engine optimization SEO through websites. They will understand the benefits of hiring an SEO expert and what to expect from one.
It is clear that when webmasters hire a search engine optimization SEO expert, they stand a better chance of maximizing their SEO services. When they want to start a new site it is good to look for web developers who have web design talent. The web developer will ensure that a webmaster’s site reaches the top search engine ranking like Google or Yahoo. The web developer also assists in improving an existing site.
However, webmasters have to ask several questions about search engine optimization SEO including:
1. Do they have previous examples and testimonies from past clients?
2. Do they follow the guidelines from the Google webmaster?
3. Do they implement the SEO Internet marketing services to improve online business?
4. Do they have experience in the webmaster’s industry?
5. Do they have knowledge of the webmaster’s country/city?
6. Do they have experience in developing sites for international companies?
7. What are the best SEO techniques to implement on the webmaster’s site?
8. How long has the SEO expert been in web design?
9. Does the SEO expert have good communication skills when making changes on the client’s site?
Although the SEO experts provide great SEO services to their clients, there are a few who ruin the web design industry through their greed in marketing efforts and manipulate search engine rank. If search engine optimization SEO does not involve ethical practices, the site may have low visibility on Google or even be removed from the Google index.
SEO and social media marketing ensure that one’s site has the best SEO Internet marketing, which means that their company can remain competitive in the online market. All the individual has to do is transition in their online business.
SEO Internet marketing has major components, which develop the website traffic, and top search engine rankings. However, webmasters should be aware that these components are not easy to get. They must apply formulas and SEO strategies to produce effective results. There are many websites providing pertinent information about SEO and online marketing, and you can learn from them.
If one’s business does not have SEO Internet marketing strategies, he or she will need help from SEO experts. They will have to find SEO expert websites, who will help the business owner’s site have many customers in online marketing. The obligation of SEO experts is to create exposure to businesses. They focus on SEO Internet marketing goals and provide top search engine rank like Google and Yahoo. However, to accomplish all this, web developers use SEO custom services, which have long-lasting SEO Google rank.
SEO companies ensure that your site has all the SEO Internet marketing such as business improvement, localized product sales, high quality online generation and the rest. Webmasters are guaranteed to remain competitive in the online business if they stick with SEO experts. They will have all they need to ensure business success.
Business owners who do have a business website lose massive amounts of money from online marketing. They should know that SEO Internet marketing mandates a business website, since it is a necessary online marketing tool. A website or blog is same as news ads, letterheads, or the yellow pages. However, the website must be user-friendly and just as advertisement is important, the SEO website is the same.
It is true that 44% of small businesses do not have a website or blog. They are unable to reach 73% of Internet users each day. If your company has a website, customers can research the latest products the business owner’s company offers. SEO Internet marketing can help any company through their site to sell products. All businesses should have their own website, including companies using websites provided by insurance.
Business Cards Are Still Effective As an Excellent Marketing Tool
Why and When Should You Consult an Optometrist?
Moore: Will Joe Biden learn Jimmy Carter’s inflation lesson?
November Means Big News for Boost Coin Community
Why Laughter Is Good For You
When A Donation Goes to Fundraising and Not Programs
Franks: Senior hands at the helm hold too much power
Drep [new] Price Prediction – How Much Will DREP Be Worth in 2021?
Coming Soon: Obesity to Surpass Smoking As the Main Cause of Cancer
Review: Russell Shorto’s “The Island At The Center Of The World”
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities6 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH1 week ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19