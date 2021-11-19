News
Catcher Elias Diaz, Rockies reach a three-year, $14.5 million deal
Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, who put together a solid second half of the 2021 season, has agreed to a three-year contract, the club announced Thursday.
The deal is worth $14.5 million, a source confirmed.
Díaz, 31, slashed .246/.310/.464 through 106 games and hit a career-high 18 home runs, tied for third-most among National League catchers.
The contract keeps Díaz through the 2024 season. The agreement takes care of arbitration for 2022 and covers the first two years of what would have been free agency.
This story will be updated
Pueblo police shoot man who was allegedly armed after chase
A man who police say was armed was shot Wednesday by an officer in Pueblo.
The shooting happened in the area of the 1300 block of West 18th Street, police said in a news release. The incident unfolded at about 11 a.m. when police responded to the 1100 block of West 12th Street on a report of a man who threatened a victim with a firearm.
Officer-Involved Shooting https://t.co/gvVPuZFxaT pic.twitter.com/dyBv56DxYk
— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) November 17, 2021
The victim was approaching a travel trailer hooked up to a pickup truck when he was threatened, police said. The truck and trailer were reported stolen and when police arrived the driver of the truck drove off.
“During a short vehicle pursuit, the driver of the stolen truck lost control of the trailer,” police said, and the truck crashed into a building on West 18th Street. Two men and two women got out of the truck and ran off. One man was armed with handgun, police said.
“After a short foot pursuit, shots were fired by an officer” and the armed suspect was struck, police said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. No other people were injured. The other man and two women who ran from the truck were taken into custody.
An investigation is ongoing. The officer has been place on administrative leave, per department protocol, as a critical incident team investigates the shooting.
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death.
Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, after prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that undermined the case against the men and determined that authorities withheld some of what they knew.
“The event that has brought us to court today should never have occurred,” Aziz told the court. “I am an 83-year-old man who was victimized by the criminal justice system.”
He and Islam, who maintained their innocence from the start in the 1965 killing at Upper Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s. Islam died in 2009.
“There can be no question that this is a case that cries out for fundamental justice,” Biben said.
Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, exhorting Black people to claim their civil rights “by any means necessary.” His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, remains a classic work of modern American literature.
Near the end of Malcolm X’s life, he split with the Black Muslim organization and, after a trip to Mecca, started speaking about the potential for racial unity. It earned him the ire of some in the Nation of Islam, who saw him as a traitor.
He was shot to death while beginning a speech Feb. 21, 1965. He was 39.
Aziz and Islam, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, and a third man were convicted of murder in March 1966. They were sentenced to life in prison.
The third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim — also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan — admitted to shooting Malcolm X but said neither Aziz nor Islam was involved. The two offered alibis, and no physical evidence linked them to the crime. The case hinged on eyewitnesses, though there were inconsistencies in their testimony.
Halim was paroled in 2010. Through a relative, he declined to comment Thursday. He identified some other men as accomplices, but no one else has ever been held accountable for the crime.
Overall, the re-investigation found that the FBI and police failed to turn over evidence that cast significant doubt on Islam and Aziz as suspects, according to a court filing.
The evidence included witnesses who couldn’t identify Islam, implicated other suspects and groups, and gave a description of a shotgun-wielding assassin who didn’t match Islam, the man prosecutors said bore that weapon. Investigators also found an FBI file on a man Halim identified after the trial as one of his accomplices and who fit some other leads.
And the records showed that the late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover ordered agents to tell witnesses not to reveal that they were informants when talking with police and prosecutors, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said.
New York Police Department records showed there were undercover officers in the ballroom at the time of the killing, a fact prosecutors apparently knew before trial but don’t appear to have told defense lawyers, according to the court filing. One undercover officer later testified at an unrelated trial that he’d been acting as part of Malcolm X’s security team and had walloped Halim with a chair — a blow that didn’t jibe with testimony from other witnesses at the alleged assassins’ trial.
Meanwhile, a witness who came forward in recent years told investigators that he had spoken with Aziz shortly after the killing on Aziz’s home phone. Aziz has said from the start that he was home that day with a leg injury.
“There is one ultimate conclusion: Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam were wrongfully convicted of this crime,” and there is no prospect of retrying the 56-year-old case, Vance said. He apologized for law enforcement’s “serious, unacceptable violations of law and the public trust.”
The FBI and NYPD had evidence of Aziz’s and Islam’s innocence within hours but ignored and suppressed it, said one of their attorneys, Deborah Francois, who worked on the case with civil rights lawyer David Shanies and the Innocence Project.
Exposing these injustices at the time “would have changed the history of the civil rights movement in this country,” Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck said, noting that “the bigger questions of how or why this happened still remain unanswered.”
The court filing recounts numerous tips and leads but doesn’t draw any conclusions about who might have been involved, besides Halim.
The NYPD and the FBI said Wednesday that they had cooperated fully with the re-investigation. They declined to comment further.
NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said Thursday she felt for Malcolm X’s family and for Aziz and Islam “if we are responsible for withholding information.”
Attorneys, scholars, journalists and others have long raised questions about the convictions, and alternate theories and accusations have swirled around the case. After Netflix aired the documentary series “Who Killed Malcom X?” early last year, Vance’s office said it was taking a fresh look at the case.
As news of the exonerations reverberated, even New York City’s mayor said the public deserved more answers.
“I hope this doesn’t end the discussion,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “For millions and millions of Americans, we still need to know who killed Malcolm X and who ordered it.”
But the prospect is clouded by the passage of time. Every eyewitness who testified at the trial has died, and all the physical evidence — including a shotgun used in the killing — is gone, as are any phone records that might have existed, Vance said.
___
Associated Press writers Karen Matthews and Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this report.
Giants’ defensive coordinator Pat Graham on head coaching buzz: ‘I don’t even think about it’
Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham is generating buzz as a head coaching candidate for a second straight season.
Graham, 42, whose defense has held opponents to an average of 13 points the past three games, said Thursday he’s not paying any attention to the noise.
“The Pat Graham ‘get fired’ buzz was starting, too. I don’t even think about it,” Graham said with a laugh. “Again, I’m a New York Giant. I love being a New York Giant. This is, again, my dream job to be here representing this organization for the people… [with] some of my best friends.”
Graham’s name was curiously left off a list of 11 vetted minority head coaching candidates that the NFL recently told teams it would endorse for 2022 openings. That doesn’t preclude him from landing a job, however, and Graham’s name remains hot on the coaching carousel.
A recent CBS Sports Report went as far to say that “some in league circles believe Graham would be a serious candidate in New York if ownership opted to move on from Joe Judge in 2022.”
Giants brass does have a high amount of respect for Graham after watching his defense round into form midseason for two consecutive years as the backbone of an offensively challenged team.
There are no signs of ownership souring on Judge, however. Plus, the suggestion that Graham would unseat Judge seems to ignore the club’s internal dynamic, which Graham pointed out on Thursday himself.
“The head coach is one of my best friends, [so is] the ownership,” Graham said. “The fact that the people I learned football from are New York Giants. I mean, I couldn’t ask for a better situation. I could[n’t] care less about that stuff.”
Graham values being a part of the Giants so much he turned down an interview for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy in January. Instead, he signed a lucrative contract extension to remain the Giants’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.
That came off a 2020 season in which Graham’s defense finished ninth in average points allowed (22.3) and 12th in yards (349.3), dramatic improvements over the club’s 2019 rankings of 30th in points (28.2) and 25th in yards (377.3).
This season didn’t start well. The Giants defense ranks only 19th in points allowed (24.0) and 25th in yards (372.4).
Still, for a second straight fall, the team is looking more competitive as November rolls around thanks to Graham’s defense tightening up and winning them games.
That is more than enough reason for Graham to garner significant interest around the league in January’s hiring cycle, even if any Giants success will mean his next opportunity comes elsewhere.
BUCS DOWN WITH JPP
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians raved about Tampa edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, the longtime Giant who is playing through a torn rotator cuff for Todd Bowles’ defense.
“He’s the ultimate warrior,” Arians said on a Wednesday conference call with the New York media. “I’ve never been around a guy who can play injured like JPP can and still plays with a ton of energy and plays [well]. He’s playing with a bad shoulder right now. He practices a little bit during the week and plays on Sundays.”
JPP famously blew off part of his right hand in a 2015 July 4 fireworks accident while playing for the Giants. And still last week he called the pain of his current shoulder injury “by far the worst of them all” in his career.
“I’m barely getting any sleep with this shoulder injury,” he tweeted on Nov. 9. “I’ve had my share of injuries, but this one by far the worst of them all. I already broke my promise to myself, so I’m gonna thug it out until I can’t!
“I’m not asking for sympathy,” JPP added. “I’m just letting y’all know what it feels like to deal with a torn rotator cuff, but I’ll be fine. They can’t do it like me!!!”
Graham, who coached Pierre-Paul in 2016-17 with the Giants, said Thursday: “There are not too many human beings walking around on this planet that can do what he does and do it when he’s got injuries. … He’s a different human being. He’s just different.”
Pierre-Paul, 32, won his second Super Bowl last season with Tampa, stacking it on top of his 2011 championship with the Giants.
The Bucs (6-3) have injuries throughout their lineup and have lost two straight on the road to the Saints, 36-27, and the Washington Football team, 29-19, straddling a Week 9 bye.
JPP only has 2.5 sacks and 15 pressures in seven games this season. But he’s played at least 79% of the Bucs’ defensive snaps the last two weeks, and he’s eager to improve on his 1-1 career record against his former team, which traded him to Florida in the spring of 2018.
“I don’t think we have given any team our best shot yet,” Pierre-Paul told reporters on Thursday. “Better now than never.”
BARKLEY LIMITED, GRONK GOES FULL
Running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Devontae Booker (hip) were limited at Thursday’s Giants practice, the first full padded practice of the week. Meanwhile, Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) was a full participant. ‘The Gronk’ has missed five of the Bucs’ last six games, and he only played six snaps in the Week 8 loss to the Saints.
For the Giants, fullback and special teamer Cullen Gillaspia (calf) was also limited. Wideout Sterling Shepard (quad), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), edge Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle) and special teamer Nate Ebner (knee) did not practice.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas practiced but will not show up on an injury report until he is officially placed on the active roster. He is still just designated for return from injured reserve.
A good sign for Thomas? Matt Peart, who has started at left tackle in Thomas’ absence, stayed late for the developmental period of practice with backups on Thursday, after Thomas had walked inside with the starters.
Refreshingly, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay were not listed on the Giants’ injury report at all. If this holds through Monday, it will be the first time since Week 2 that neither receiver has appeared on a Giants injury report.
Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) was a full participant for the Bucs. But wideout Antonio Brown (ankle), nose tackle Vita Vea (knee) and corner Dee Delaney (ankle/concussion) did not participate. Wideout Chris Godwin (foot) was limited.
