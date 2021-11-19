Connect with us

Caught on video: The moment 2 gunmen took aim at rapper Young Dolph inside cookie shop

2 mins ago

Photo may have been deleted
Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Twitter

Surveillance footage caught the moment 2 masked gunmen took aim at beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph as he stood inside a cookie shop on Wednesday.

Witnesses say the gunmen drove up in a vehicle, jumped out and opened fire on Dolph while he was inside Makeda’s Butter Cookies in South Memphis.

Dolph was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen are still at large.

The images, which appear to be taken from surveillance footage, circulated on Twitter.com on Wednesday. The photos show two gunmen outside Makeda’s Butter Cookies store — one holding an assault rifle and the other wielding a pistol.

The images were validated by three independent law enforcement sources who spoke to local news outlet FOX 13 on Thursday.

Dolph was in his hometown on Wednesday to hand out turkeys — an annual Thanksgiving tradition.

The rapper was a frequent visitor to the cookie store whenever he was in town. The owner of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, Maurice Hill, said Dolph arrived at the store around 1 p.m. to buy his favorite chocolate chip cookies.

The shop posted video of a recent visit by Dolph on its Instagram page.
 

Shhhhhhhhhh… Shiraz? OWN Shares First Look At “Kings Of Napa” Series Starring Isiah Whitlock

4 mins ago

November 19, 2021

Shhhhhhhhhh… Shiraz? OWN Shares First Look At "Kings Of Napa" Series Starring Isiah Whitlock
Shiiiiiii* we love some good wine!

Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network

This week the Oprah Winfrey Network shared the first look at their juicy new drama, “The Kings of Napa” from acclaimed writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”) and Warner Bros. Television, to premiere on OWN Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“The Kings of Napa” is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy. Watch the first look trailer below:

What do you think?!

The series features Ebonée Noel (“FBI”) who plays August King, the middle sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz who’s passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business. Rance Nix (“Amsterdam Ave”) plays Dana King, the older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. Karen LeBlanc (“Jack Ryan”) plays Vanessa King, the matriarch of the family who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa with her husband Reginald King, played by Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “Da 5 Bloods”). Yaani King Mondschein (“The Prince & Me,” “Saving Grace”) plays Bridgette Pierce, the cousin of the King siblings who works as the vineyard manager for House of Kings wine. Ashlee Brian (“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” “Family Reunion”) plays Christian King, the youngest brother with swag who manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes. And Devika Parikh (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Aquaman”) plays Melanie Pierce, August’s aunt who is now back in the States with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.

“Kings of Napa” is set to premiere premiere on OWN Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Will you be watching?

Natalia Bryant’s All Smiles Partying With Friends At Harry Styles Concert — Photo

15 mins ago

November 19, 2021

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant wore a long gray sweater and jeans to a Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles that she attended with actress Iris Apatow and another friend.

Natalia Bryant was such an excited fan at the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. The 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant was pictured entering the concert venue to witness a dazzling show headlined by the 27-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer, whose been performing around the world on his Love on Tour. Natalia was joined for the night out by actress Iris Apatow and one of their friends.

Natalia Bryant enters the Harry Styles concert on Nov. 17 in Los Angeles (Photo: BACKGRID)

Natalia dressed fairly casual for Harry’s concert. She wore a long gray sweater over a black top to stay warm amidst falling temperatures outside. She also wore blue floral jeans and white and pink sneakers. The teenager kept her dark hair back in a long ponytail. She looked so excited to be arriving at the concert, and who could blame her? After all, it’s Harry Styles!

Natalia’s gotten to enjoy some fun public outings as of late. On Nov. 13, she joined her mother Vanessa, 39, at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchel event in West Hollywood. Natalia looked drop dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink gown. Two months earlier, she made her Met Gala debut in NYC in a floral dress with a dramatic balloon silhouette from Conner Ives

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant at the Baby2Bbay 10 Year Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Natalia similarly stunned when she made her debut on the cover of Teen Vogue for its September issue. In the accompanying interview, the University of Southern California student explained how she and her family honor the legacies of dad Kobe and sister Gianna, were tragically killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. “I love talking about my dad,” she told Teen Vogue. “It’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me. [For] my little sisters [we’re] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would.”

Long Live Dolph: A Look Back At Young Dolph’s Most Legendary Moments

26 mins ago

November 19, 2021

Long Live Dolph: A Look Back At Young Dolph's Most Legendary Moments
R.I.P. Young Dolph

Everyone’s still reeling from the tragic murder of beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph who was shot and killed outside of a local bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” tweeted Memphis mayor Jim Strickland. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The heart-breaking news broke online when a local woman claimed she witnessed the tragedy unfold while on Facebook Live.

Details about the senseless shooting are scarce but the rapper (whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr.) appears to have been targeted after he showed love to Makeda’s Cookies–a local Black-owned bakery he frequented–just a week earlier.

According to reports, Dolph was ambushed as soon as he got out of his car to enter the business. Unconfirmed reports suggest Dolph returned fire but later succumbed to his injuries.

A rapper of many beefs, Dolph thrived while endlessly beefing with Memphis arch nemesis Yo Gotti that erupted into a spray of bullets at his SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina before a club experience.

Fortunately, Dolph emerged unscathed from the shooting and detailed the failed attempt on his life in popular song “100 Shots.”

Later that year, Dolph was shot three times after an argument with three men in Hollywood Boulevard’s tourist district, leaving him in critical condition.

“I’ve been targeted since I was 17, 18, 19,” he said in an interview with the Guardian. “I just knew that I was good.”

Yet he wasn’t “a person that lives in fear”, he added. “You got some people who really worry about that kind of shit. I don’t.”

Dolph is survived by his son, Tre, daughter, Aria, and supportive significant other Mia Jaye.

How will you be remembering Young Dolph? Tell us down below and turn the page to reflect on his most legendary moments ever.

“Dog, this man Dolph gave away a Lamborghini to a fan– and when she sold it a year later, them man commented “GET PAID.” If that ain’t legendary, Ion know what is. Rest up Dolph” – love this story

