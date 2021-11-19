Celer’s cBridge Crosses $1 Billion in Cross-chain Transaction Volume

Optimistic rollups are incompatible with Ethereum L1 and each other.
Celer’s cBridge bridges the gap created by next-generation L2 solutions. Despite their strong scalability advantages for generic smart contracts, optimistic rollups are incompatible with Ethereum L1 and each other. The 1-week delay window locks consumers into their selected rollup. They may withdraw their assets quickly to L1 or another L2 utilizing cBridge.
Celer’s cBridge has crossed $1 billion in cross-chain transaction volume and assets linked by Celer’s cBridge multi-chain network that allows instant and cheap value transfers into ETH and its Layer2s. Since its start in July 2021, Celer’s cBridge has grown steadily, hitting a daily record of $25 million on November 17. The September release of layer two rollups like Arbitrum and Optimism boosted cBridge’s appeal.
“Reaching $1 Billion in transactions is an amazing testament to the effort our team put into designing what we believe is the best cross-chain bridge,” says Dr. Mo Dong, Celer’s Co-founder. “cBridge 2.0 is built to provide a much simpler user experience with a highly scalable and deep multi-chain liquidity management system to support billion-dollar daily cross-chain transfer volume for the entire ecosystem.”
State Channel Technology
Bridging procedures are cheaper than manual transfers, thanks to cBridge’s exclusive State Channel technology. cBridge 2.0 allows any liquidity provider that offers liquidity to any incentivized liquidity pool to start the liquidity farming without staking LP tokens instantly.
Liquidity providers may now aggregate their available liquidity across many chains into a single chain and withdraw it, considerably decreasing operating overheads. In addition to cBridge 2.0, Celer will release a white-label frontend SDK for multi-chain Dapps, cross-chain messaging for NFT, and more, allowing developers to build applications beyond simple cross-chain assets transfers.
While the global market cap of cryptocurrencies continues to rise, investors are witnessing an unprecedented investment interest in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). If the crypto sector can be called dynamic, the NFT market can be considered to be on fire. Sales of NFTs surged to $10.7 billion in Q3 2021, up a staggering 700%+ from the previous quarter, while the total value of NFTs has rocketed to a new record high of $43 billion in October 2021.
The excitement over this space has been accompanied by the birth of a new niche: NFT Metaverses. Bloomberg has called these interactive virtual games the place “where crypto, gaming and capitalism collide” and the next stage in the evolution of the sector.
Metaverses are not a novelty per se. Second Life, broadly recognized as the first Metaverse of the internet era, debuted in 2003 and reached over a million monthly active users at its peak. Many successful Metaverses followed, including Minecraft and Roblox, which in 2021 have 140 million and 43 million monthly active users respectively.
Metaverses in their previous iterations had in-game currencies and economies, in most cases without real-world value. The innovation of NFT Metaverses consists in having native cryptocurrencies that are used for transactions and to receive in-game rewards, all of which have economic value in the real world. Axie Infinity, one of the most popular Metaverses, is on track to generate $2.7 billion in 2021.
moon.ws game development company is now aiming to leverage the power of NFTs to launch the first-ever interplanetary Metaverse – Moon.
Moon: Taking NFT Metaverse Beyond Earth
Moon is the world’s first NFT Metaverse to be entirely based on Earth’s satellite, consisting of:
26,000 HEX virtual land plots, represented by NFTs, covering the entire lunar surface, and which can be bought, sold, rented, and developed as a player sees fit – all with the native Moon
(MON) token.
Developing the Moon as an entirely new civilization, from scratch – opening mines and businesses, building real estate and infrastructure, and creating the political structures needed to administer “Moon countries”.
A play-to-earn structure that rewards top players for winning competitions, for creating value in their countries, and for outmaneuvering competitors via wars, alliances, and superior economic performance.
Gameplay can be described as a combination of Age of Empires, Rise of Nations, and Sim City, combining strategic objectives with long-term planning.
Moon land NFTs are a rare, non-replicable, and finite resource. By developing land holdings into viable economic, political, and military Moon countries, owners increase the value of their holdings. These NFTs can then be traded on crypto exchanges for other crypto and fiat currencies, generating real economic value. A series of sophisticated game add-ons (special building materials, weaponry, know-how boosts, etc.) can help NFT owners to accelerate the development and success of their lunar colonies, increasing their value faster.
Moon is positioning itself to be a unique offering in the NFT Metaverse space, thanks to:
An exciting number of in-game NFTs for players to boost their performance – extra oxygen supplies, mining tools, moon-adapted excavating equipment, and more.
Additional rewards are available by participating in mystery-solving competitions, traveling to the dark side of the moon, and solving conspiracy theories.
Setting up the moon as a base for travel back to Earth, and to other planets in the solar system and beyond – becoming a fully interplanetary Metaverse.
Moon is planning to launch at a very positive moment for Blockchain Metaverses:
Sky Mavis raised $152 million at a nearly $3 billion valuation to help grow Axie Infinity.
Gaming startup Animoca Brands raised at a $2.2 billion valuation in October 2021.
Chimeras raised $2 million in funding to develop its early-stage Metaverse projects.
By combining unique gameplay, a wide range of NFTs, and an ecosystem built for long-term growth, Moon is aiming to become the next major success story in the Metaverse space.
Bullish BEAM price prediction ranges from $0.78 to $2.06.
The BEAM price might also reach $3.
BEAM bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.49.
In BEAM price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about BEAM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Beam is a scalable, private cryptocurrency built on the MimbleWimble and LelantusMW protocols, with the goal of exploring the world of confidential Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
To achieve network consensus, the Beam blockchain employs Proof-of-Work (POW). Beam uses the MimbleWimble protocol to improve privacy and fungibility while reducing blockchain fatigue.
Current Market Status of Beam (BEAM)
According to Coingecko, the price of Beam is $0.561 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,895,253 at the time of writing. However, BEAM dropped to 8.26% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, BEAM has a circulating supply of 90,579,280 BEAM. Currently, BEAM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, BitForex, BitZ, Gate.io and XT.COM.
Beam (BEAM) Price Prediction 2021
Beam (BEAM) holds the 406th position on CoinGecko right now. BEAM price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
A head and shoulders pattern is a performance measure with three peaks on a chart, the outside two being close in height and the middle being the highest.
More so, the theory explains that the chart formation forecasts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal. One of the most reliable trend reversal patterns is the head and shoulders pattern.
Following long bullish trends, the price rises to a peak and then falls to form a trough. The price rises again to form a second high that is significantly higher than the initial peak, then falls again. The price rises a third time, but only to the level of the previous peak before falling again.
Currently, BEAM is waving at its third fall at $0.56. After this, BEAM would continue to fall. With this pattern, BEAM will soon reach $0.46. If the trend reverses, then the price of BEAM may rise to $2.06.
Beam (BEAM) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Beam (BEAM).
From the above chart, it is observed that the following are the resistance and support level of BEAM.
Resistance Level 1 – $0.78
Resistance Level 2 – $1.02
Resistance Level 3 – $1.48
Resistance Level 4 – $ 2.06
Support Level 1 – $0.49
Support Level 2 – $0.34
Support Level 3 – $0.24
The chart depicts the bearish performance of BEAM over the previous month. However, this trend will continue to fall then BEAM would reach support level at $0.46. On the contrary, if the trend reversed then BEAM might rise to $0.90 presenting a bullish signal.
Beam (BEAM) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Let us now look at BEAM’s Average Directional Index (ADX). In particular, the ADX assists traders in determining the strength of a trend rather than its direction. It can also be used to determine whether the market is changing or if a new trend is beginning. It is, however, linked to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
Moreover, the oscillator has a range of 0 to 100. In addition, a high value represents a strong trend, while a low value represents a weak trend. Furthermore, it is frequently combined with directional indicators.
The above chart represents the ADX of BEAM which made a downtrend crossover in mid-May. Currently, the range of ADX is at 16.86, so it indicates a weak trend.
Conclusion
The BEAM is one of the cryptos which is great for long-term investment. In addition, short-term BEAM price prediction is bearish. But, it has a good chance of reaching $2.06 this year. However, this will only happen if many previous psychological barriers are broken.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the BEAM ecosystem, the performance of BEAM would rise reaching $2.06 very soon. But, it might also reach $3 if the investors believe that BEAM is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bullish APENFT NFT price prediction ranges from $0.00000425 to $0.00000464.
NFT price might also reach $0.000005 soon.
NFT bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.00000386.
In APENFT NFT price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price analysis, RSI, and many other information about NFT to analyze the future trend of cryptocurrency.
The APENFT Fund was established to register world-class works of art as an on-chain NFTs. It is based on TRON, one of the world’s three major public networks, and runs on the world’s largest distributed data storage system BitTorrent.
Just as blockchain has democratized finance in an unprecedented way, by transforming the best artists and works of art into NFT, APENFT is not only innovating the way of custody of art but also transforming it from an exclusive item of the elite to a truly belonging to people and mirrors their aspirations. APENFT is everyone’s art.
According to CoinGecko, the NFT price is trading at $0.00000262 with a 24-hour trading volume of $154,810,354, at the time of writing. However, NFT has decreased by 12.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, NFT has a circulating supply of 19,999,800,000,000 NFT. Currently, NFT trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Huobi Global, BitZ, BHEX (BlueHelix Exchange), Gate.io, and KuCoin.
APENFT NFT Price Prediction 2021
APENFT (NFT) holds the 366th position on CoinGecko right now. APENFT NFT price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Ascending Scallop patterns. This pattern is observed during a bullish rally and it is shaped like a J, slightly tilted to the right. At the beginning of the pattern, the price fell. After the reversal, the price continues to rise, and the whole pattern looks like a tilted J.
There may be a breakout in any direction, that is, the possibility of trend reversal and trend continual. Breaking a higher high is considered an upward breakout whereas a breakout below the pattern’s low is treated as a downward breakout. A breakout is necessary to confirm the pattern.
Currently, NFT is waving at its wider bottom with the entry point at $0.00000354. After this small price drop, NFT would continue to rise which will appear as tilted J. With this pattern, NFT will soon reach $0.00000477. If the trend reverses, then the price of NFT may fall to $0.00000285.
NFT Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of NFT.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of NFT.
Resistance Level 1 – $0.00000425
Resistance Level 2 – $0.00000464
Support Level 1 – $0.00000386
Support Level 2 – $0.00000360
Support Level 3 – $0.00000326
The charts show that NFT has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, NFT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.00000464.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of NFT might plummet to almost $0.00000326, a bearish signal.
APENFT (NFT) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of NFT. Generally, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is used to measure the overall strength of the trend. The ADX is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
The oscillator ranges from 0 to 100. The strong trend and weak trend, indicated by high value and low value.
The above chart shows the ADX of NFT stays above the range of 23, so it indicates a sideways trend.
Conclusion
NFT is one of the cryptocurrencies that keeps its ground against the bear market. Furthermore, our long-term NFT price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.00000468 this year. However, this only happens when NFT breaks a lot of past psychological resistance.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the NFT ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.00000464 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.000005, if investors have planned that NFT is a good investment in 2021.
