Charles Hoskinson Speaks up on The US Crypto Infrastructure Bill

Many other senate groups would offer a more comprehensive bill.
Cardano would conduct a campaign to increase awareness of the situation.
Recently, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson posted an update on the US Crypto Infrastructure Bill on his Twitter account, labelled “Brief Regulatory Update.” Hoskinson brought out the dubious wording of the Crypto Infrastructure Bill in his speech.
Hoskinson clarified the terminology used in the Cryptocurrency Infrastructure Bill, explaining it further, and stated:
“we are in a slightly bad position today, because the Infrastructure Bill was passed. If it’s left to its own devices, by 2023 when these mandates come into place…depending on how they are interpreted and what the IRS does with it, it can cause catastrophic damage”.
Also mentioned are Texas and Wyoming as examples of states where the crypto industry must be active in its advocacy for favorable crypto legislation. He said that they (Cardano) would conduct a campaign to increase awareness of the situation.
The Term ‘Broker’
Not only that, but Hoskinson said that the crypto community would be restored if it rose and demanded that the correction be made. But what about the rest of the crypto universe? He said that many other senate groups would offer a more comprehensive bill.
In the Crypto Infrastructure Bill, there is a definition of the term “broker,” which has generated a great deal of debate. The majority of people feel that legal reform is necessary for the cryptocurrency industry to survive and develop. The crypto community and authorities are sure to take note of Charles Hoskinson’s thoughts on cryptocurrency regulation.
The early surge has pushed the MATIC price up by 16 percent.
Buyers may be able to re-enter the upswing at this point.
Since October 29, the price of Matic has been declining, and it is now near the middle of the trading range. Polygon is likely to bounce back from its recent slump, which is spread across the entire crypto market.
The price of MATIC has dropped by about 21% since October 29 and is now $1.50. As of today’s closure, the downward trend has returned at $1.05. During the decline that began on October 29, Polygon could not retest the midway at $1.42.
Fresh Uptrend Expected
The early surge has pushed the MATIC price up by 16 percent, and the market seems to be poised for a brief pullback before a fresh uptrend begins.
The relative strength index (RSI) is the primary reason for this optimistic tendency. A trend line linking the six lower highs of this indicator establishes an upward-sloping resistance barrier. This technical hint indicates that the market is poised for an upward breakthrough. If this occurs, the MATIC price will soar through the range high at $1.80 and the resistance level at $2.06 before settling at $1.80. This would represent a 25% boost in price.
While the price of MATIC continues to rise, a breach of the midpoint at $1.42 implies that Polygon is entering a period of bargain hunting. Failure to immediately recover above $1.42 implies that the downswing may extend to the immediate demand zone of $1.15 to $1.24, as previously stated.
Buyers may be able to re-enter the upswing at this point. The bullish assumption was proven false with this move, and the market fell to the bottom range at $1.05. According to CoinMarketCap, the Polygon price today is $1.50 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,093,461,065 USD. Polygon is down 6.53% in the last 24 hours.
Bitrefill, the startup that offers Bitcoin-funded prepaid cards for different services worldwide, launched a new bill-payment service that allows Salvadorans to pay for multiple basic needs using Bitcoin. The company made the announcement during the three-day conference Adopting Bitcoin carried in El Salvador, which brought together “the Bitcoin and Lightning community”.
Bitcoin has been a legal tender in El Salvador since September 7th, but many businesses were not sticking to the requirement of accomodating the digital coin as a payment method into their operations, Bitrefill’s CEO noted. Some have even stated they rather lose sales. Bitrefill aims to offer a solution for businesses so they can easily adapt to using Bitcoin and ease their current worries.
Related Reading | There Are More People Using Bitcoin Wallets Than Bank Accounts, Says El Salvador President
Bitrefill’s bill-payment method will allow Salvadorians to pay for 150 different services using Bitcoin, including internet, water, insurance, loans, taxes, mortgage, social security services, university expenses, and others. They also allowed payments overseas. 12 services are available at the moment on the website, and they will be adding the rest over the next few weeks.
The platform will be using Bitcoins Lightning Network and on-chain transactions, which allows low fees. “El Salvador can now live entire on Bitcoin”, stated the company.
The feature is offered in alliance with Puntoexpress, a local payment platform. The payment process was simplified for the users so they only need to provide an email address to redeem a voucher code and receipt.
El Salvador, A Bitcoin Land
Bitrefill reported they have processed 187,000 purchases in El Salvador during 2021, and 88% come from the country’s capital, San Salvador. There was a peak of 20,000 payments in September when the ‘Bitcoin law’ went into effect.
The majority of Salvadorians reportedly use the Chivo digital wallet, an app created by the government, as the preferred payment method for Bitrefill purchases.
Bitrefill’s CEO, Sergej Kotliar, stated that they now have headquarters established in El Salvador, a manager in the country, and they are hiring for all roles to cover the company’s needs. He shared his strategy is to be directly involved in the country by being present and maintaining contact with people who provide him with different approaches and information that the company can use to design other services.
The CEO thinks El Salvador could become an example model that other countries could follow. The company also stated in a tweet:
The most important part is that the 80% of unbanked people can now pay for almost everything online, products, services, bills, from the comfort of their home (or their relatives in the USA).
El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin has been a bumpy road. However, the Chivo Wallet surpasses 2.2 million users a few weeks after its launch, gaining around 8,500 new users per hour and reaching 3 million later on. The citizens received $30 each as an incentive for downloading the app, but some reported to Reuters they had problems using it and making withdrawals.
The government remains optimistic, although challenges lay ahead. We are yet to see if innovation and good strategies can help close the gap between the government’s vision and the tension around Salvadorians.
Related Reading |El Salvador Calls Another Bitcoin Dip With $25 Million Purchase
Payment giant MoneyGram International continues to cement its partnership with the Stellar ecosystem. Via an official post, the company announced a new stage for its collaboration by deploying a live cash-in and cash-out pilot initiative in the United States.
Related Reading | Stellar To Launch New Europe-Africa Payment Corridor With This Partner
After ending its relationship with payment solution company Ripple due to the U.S. SEC lawsuit against its executives, MoneyGram established a collaboration with the Stellar Development Foundation. In a little under 2 months, the partners have taken important steps to improve the company’s payment settlement capabilities.
According to MoneyGram, their newest pilot initiative has allowed them to deploy “one of the quickest, most seamless integrations yet”. As of now, participants in the U.S. can make dollar deposits into their wallets at certain MoneyGram establishments and leverage Stellar-based USDC Coin (USDC) to send instant payments abroad.
In addition, participants will be able to exchange Stellar USDC for “any cash currency supported” on MoneyGram. The official post claims:
With Stellar, MoneyGram enables consumers to seamlessly convert USDC to cash, or cash to USDC – all without requiring a bank account. Since USDC is the world’s fastest growing digital dollar currency, the utility and liquidity of this versatile digital asset will only grow as more wallets and companies join the Stellar ecosystem
The company added that this program has made MoneyGram’s payment settlement “instantaneous”, for the first time since its inception. In that way, the company believes that consumers will be able to benefit from an increase in payment efficiency, less risk, and a speed-up fund collection.
Unlike its competitor, MoneyGram believes that cash money will be a part of the future as a tool for the unbaked. In that sense, they attempt to create alternatives to cash and expand the access to financial opportunities to everyone.
How Does The MoneyGram And Stellar Pilot Solution Works?
Per the post, MoneyGram has used Stellar’s resources and documentation for their developer kits and its “well-designed set” of ecosystem protocols (SEPs) with various APIs to create their pilot solution.
Related Reading | How Stellar’s $40M Investment In Tala Will Give Millions Access To Financial Services
Expected to be publicly available in 2021, Jake Urban, Senior Software Engineer at the Stellar Development Foundation made a step-by-step demonstration on how users can exchange and send money via the MoneyGram solution, as seen in the video below. The company said:
By integrating with Stellar, MoneyGram is offering its millions of users a local fiat entry into blockchain, providing those in emerging markets easier access to digital assets than ever before. This pilot is just the first of many steps to create greater access to the world’s financial system for everyone, regardless of where they are.
As of press time, XLM trades at $0,32 with a 6% loss in the daily chart.