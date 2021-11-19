Charlie Baker slams Legislature over delay in ARPA spending

Gov. Charlie Baker, anxious to get almost $4 billion in COVID-19 relief dollars out the door, expressed his frustration with the Legislature’s failure to reach an agreement by its seven-week recess this week on how to spend the money.

“Massachusetts was already behind most of the country in utilizing these funds before the latest setback, and further delay will only continue to leave residents, small businesses and hundreds of organizations frozen out from the support the rest of the country is now tapping into to recover from this brutal pandemic,” Baker’s press secretary Terry MacCormack said in a statement.

MacCormack also said that the Legislature’s decision six months ago to subject most of the funds to a legislative process that entailed several lengthy public input sessions “created a massive delay in putting these taxpayer dollars to work.”

Lawmakers initially said they planned to get a bill on Baker’s desk by Thanksgiving.

The Baker administration first proposed a plan to start spending $2.8 billion of the ARPA dollars six months ago, in mid-June. Baker already allotted $394 million from the ARPA pot for measures including paid leave, emergency public health needs and the vaccine lottery.

Before Baker, a Republican, could get further, the Democrat-led state Legislature seized control of the remaining funds in June.

The state House and Senate have passed separate plans to spend $3.82 billion from a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and state tax surplus money from last year, as the Herald previously reported. The plans would use the funds for jobs, infrastructure, public health, housing and other pandemic recovery needs.

Massachusetts lags behind most other states in ARPA spending, though states have until 2024 to allocate the funds and another two years to spend them. So far, thirty-three states have already earmarked or spent money, and seven, including neighbors Maine, New York and Connecticut, have already spent over 90% of their cash.

Negotiations among legislators can continue in informal sessions, but any agreement made during the recess must be unanimous since any lawmaker can stop a bill from advancing during this time.

Though formal sessions are scheduled to resume on Jan. 5, it’s unclear whether the bills will die or carry over between sessions.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Downing also slammed the Legislature’s inaction, saying “working-class families, small business owners, and essential workers struggling to make a livable wage need the relief ARPA funds will bring.”

Herald wire services contributed to this report.