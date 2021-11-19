News
Charlie Baker slams Legislature over delay in ARPA spending
Gov. Charlie Baker, anxious to get almost $4 billion in COVID-19 relief dollars out the door, expressed his frustration with the Legislature’s failure to reach an agreement by its seven-week recess this week on how to spend the money.
“Massachusetts was already behind most of the country in utilizing these funds before the latest setback, and further delay will only continue to leave residents, small businesses and hundreds of organizations frozen out from the support the rest of the country is now tapping into to recover from this brutal pandemic,” Baker’s press secretary Terry MacCormack said in a statement.
MacCormack also said that the Legislature’s decision six months ago to subject most of the funds to a legislative process that entailed several lengthy public input sessions “created a massive delay in putting these taxpayer dollars to work.”
Lawmakers initially said they planned to get a bill on Baker’s desk by Thanksgiving.
The Baker administration first proposed a plan to start spending $2.8 billion of the ARPA dollars six months ago, in mid-June. Baker already allotted $394 million from the ARPA pot for measures including paid leave, emergency public health needs and the vaccine lottery.
Before Baker, a Republican, could get further, the Democrat-led state Legislature seized control of the remaining funds in June.
The state House and Senate have passed separate plans to spend $3.82 billion from a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and state tax surplus money from last year, as the Herald previously reported. The plans would use the funds for jobs, infrastructure, public health, housing and other pandemic recovery needs.
Massachusetts lags behind most other states in ARPA spending, though states have until 2024 to allocate the funds and another two years to spend them. So far, thirty-three states have already earmarked or spent money, and seven, including neighbors Maine, New York and Connecticut, have already spent over 90% of their cash.
Negotiations among legislators can continue in informal sessions, but any agreement made during the recess must be unanimous since any lawmaker can stop a bill from advancing during this time.
Though formal sessions are scheduled to resume on Jan. 5, it’s unclear whether the bills will die or carry over between sessions.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Downing also slammed the Legislature’s inaction, saying “working-class families, small business owners, and essential workers struggling to make a livable wage need the relief ARPA funds will bring.”
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show
It was the Meghan hour Thursday on the talk show of her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, as the Duchess of Sussex helped welcome a special guest, hit the studio lot to prank vendors and said she’ll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner herself.
“I love to cook. We’ll be home and just sort of relax and settle in,” Meghan said of her second Thanksgiving in California with Prince Harry and, now, their two kids.
Meghan and DeGeneres, who met at a pet store more than a decade ago, chatted about Halloween (Archie was a dinosaur and baby Lili a skunk), and more serious issues like Meghan’s work to push for federal paid family leave. And she said Harry has taken nicely to the California lifestyle in Montecito, where Ellen is one of their neighbors.
“He loves it,” Meghan said. “We’re just happy.”
Meghan got Ellen-style goofy when she donned an earpiece so Ellen could tell her what to say and do as she perused the wares of three vendors on the studio lot. Meghan mewed in cat ears, devoured hot sauce on crackers like a chipmunk and held a huge crystal to her face — all after a pretend assistant told the trio of sellers to treat her just like everybody else. They could barely keep from laughing.
“Let Mommy taste some. My boo loves hot sauce,” Meghan told one seller with a table full of hot sauces. “Mommy wants some heat.”
Later on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Ellen and Meghan welcomed Brittany Starks, a Tennessee mother and hairdresser who gave back after being helped herself through hard times by braiding the hair of schoolchildren for free. Since, she has started a charity, A Twist of Greatness.
The show and philanthropy partner TisBest donated $20,000 to her cause. Meghan and Harry matched it with another $20,000.
“We were so touched by your story,” Meghan told Starks, giving her hug.
Patriots-Falcons inactives: Jonnu Smith active, Cordarrelle Patterson out
The Patriots are at full strength.
All of the 13 players listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report are active in Atlanta. The Pats are only down a few backups, including running back J.J. Taylor and tight end Devin Asiasi.
For the Falcons, leading rusher and second-leading receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has been ruled out. Patterson sprained his ankle last week in Dallas and had been questionable.
Both teams’ complete inactives lists are below.
PATRIOTS
QB Jarrett Stidham
TE Devin Asiasi
RB J.J. Taylor
LB Ronnie Perkins
OL Yasir Durant
FALCONS
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
WR Christian Blake
S Jaylinn Hawkins
DL John Cominsky
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison
Brazil’s Amazon deforestation surges to worst in 15 years
RIO DE JANEIRO — The area deforested in Brazil’s Amazon reached a 15-year high after a 22% jump from the prior year, according to official data published Thursday.
The National Institute for Space Research’s Prodes monitoring system showed the Brazilian Amazon lost 13,235 square kilometers of rainforest in the 12-month reference period from Aug. 2020 to July 2021. That’s the most since 2006.
The 15-year high flies in the face of Bolsonaro government’s recent attempts to shore up its environmental credibility, having made overtures to the administration of President Biden and moved forward its commitment to end illegal deforestation at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow this month.
Before Jair Bolsonaro’s term began in Jan. 2019, the Brazilian Amazon hadn’t recorded a single year with more than 10,000 square kilometers of deforestation in over a decade. Between 2009 and 2018, the average was 6,500 square kilometers. Since then, the annual average leapt to 11,405 square kilometers, and the three-year total is an area bigger than the state of Maryland.
“It is a shame. It is a crime,” Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental nonprofit groups, told The Associated Press. “We are seeing the Amazon rainforest being destroyed by a government which made environmental destruction its public policy.”
Bolsonaro took office with promises to develop the Amazon, and dismissing global outcry about its destruction. His administration has defanged environmental authorities and backed legislative measures to loosen land protections, emboldening land grabbers. This week at a conference in the United Arab Emirates to attract investment, he told the crowd that attacks on Brazil for deforestation are unfair and that most of the Amazon remains pristine.
Brazil’s environment ministry didn’t immediately respond to an AP email requesting comment on the Prodes data showing higher deforestation.
The state of Para accounted for 40% of deforestation from Aug. 2020 to July 2021, according to the data, the most of any of nine states in the Amazon region. But its year-on-year increase was slight compared to Mato Grosso and Amazonas states, which together accounted for 34% of the the region’s destruction. The two states suffered 27% and 55% more deforestation, respectively.
And early data for the 2021-2022 reference period signals further deterioration. The space agency’s monthly monitoring system, Deter, detected higher deforestation year-on-year during both September and October. Deter is less reliable than Prodes, but widely seen as a leading indicator.
