Colorado governor, state union agree to raises for more than 30,000 employees under first-of-its-kind labor agreement

When it comes to the quality of soccer leagues, MLS isn’t quite on par with the Premier League or other European leagues. But until the Premier League plants a franchise in Colorado, MLS will always get plenty of attention locally.

And that attention can yield profits, as our MLS picks use our eye for Major League Soccer to exploit one of the underrated betting markets in American sports.

By the end of this guide to MLS picks, you’ll know about the different types of bets that are available on America’s top-flight soccer league. You’ll also gain insights into the best betting strategy when wagering on this league and what to look for when deciding on where to wager on this league.

In addition, we selected for you the best sportsbook operators in Colorado.

What is the Best Way to Wager Using Our MLS Picks?

When you’re wagering on Major League Soccer using our expert MLS picks, there’s plenty of strategy involved beyond simply tailing picks from our experts. The most important component of any betting strategy is your bankroll management strategy.

Bankroll management in sports betting refers to how you manage your money while placing your bets, which is vital to the success of any bettor.

The best bankroll management strategy you can use when betting on MLS is to bet the same amount on each wager you place. Doing so can help eliminate the variance that makes sports betting challenging, as a uniform bet amount only requires you to beat the juice that sportsbooks charge on each bet. Failure to bet the same amount on each match can make turning a profit on MLS picks much more challenging.

For example, if you bet on three MLS matches and bet $100 on each match at even money, you would come out ahead by $100 if you won two out of three bets. But if you bet $100 on two matches, and $200 on the third match at the same odds, a 2-1 record could only result in you breaking even if you lose the $200 bet. In the long run, this can really cut into your profits.

The other key item to keep in mind when betting with our MLS picks is that wins and losses are both going to happen when betting on sports. Even the best sports handicappers on the planet only hit somewhere between 55% and 60% on their wagers. Keeping in mind that peaks and valleys are going to come, and that the ultimate goal is a long-term profit, is essential to making good decisions while betting on MLS or any other sport or league.

MLS Picks This Week

For the best MLS picks this week, you’ll want to keep an eye on this space, as we regularly update this page with the latest and greatest MLS predictions. With MLS action taking place from April through December each season, the majority of the year is full of chances to bet on the league. From the opening kickoff of the regular season to the final whistle of the MLS Cup Final, our MLS betting experts have got you covered.

Our MLS picks span a number of betting markets, including traditional markets like the spread, moneyline and over/under. But we also regularly look at markets such as prop bets and futures to give you the best value bets in the league on a regular basis. Our expert handicappers leave no stone unturned while making their MLS picks every week so that you can reap the benefits at your preferred Colorado sportsbook.

Moneyline MLS Picks

As we do everything we can to deliver the best moneyline MLS picks bettors can find, one of the major betting markets we look at is the moneyline. The moneyline is a market where you’re simply betting on which team you think is going to win a Major League Soccer match. In soccer, there are three options in the moneyline market: either side to win the match, or the draw, for the times where you think a match will end in a stalemate.

For example, let’s say that the Colorado Rapids are taking on Real Salt Lake in a Western Conference matchup. On the moneyline, the Rapids could be a -125 favorite, with Real Salt Lake coming in as a +250 underdog and the draw coming in at +125 odds. In this scenario, a $125 bet on the Rapids would win $100, while a $100 bet on RSL would yield $250 and a $100 bet on the draw would win $125.

In most sports, the moneyline consists of just two options, with those options being each team to win the game. But with draws being an option in soccer after regulation time has expired, the draw introduces another element when betting on MLS picks and other soccer matches. If a match ends as a draw, those who bet on either team to win, lose their wagers, while those courageous enough to bet on the draw are graded as winners.

When betting on the moneyline in MLS, you have to be willing to think outside the box. With MLS being a league that lacks the high-end talent of La Liga or similar leagues across the pond, there are no guarantees that the teams at the top of the standings will come out victorious. Plus money bets can carry plenty of value in MLS, and we will recommend them to you when that’s the case.

MLS Parlays

Parlay betting is all the rage in sports gambling, as it offers the opportunity for a Leicester City-esque rags-to-riches story. With clever MLS picks and parlays, you can put a small amount on a series of several bets that are combined into one ticket.

If all of those selections win, the parlay bet is a winner, with the payout being much larger than if you bet each leg individually.

The problem with MLS picks and parlay betting is that the real odds of a parlay bet winning are worse than the payouts that sportsbooks offer for them. Sportsbooks retain a much larger percentage of money from parlay bets than they do from straight bets, with MLS picks and parlays being no exception. Because of that, you should only bet parlays sparingly and go in with the understanding that they’re not a long-term profit generator.

It’s helpful to think of parlays like a penalty shootout. Sure, each individual leg may seem easy. But one small misstep could result in a losing leg that derails the entire thing and leaves you with a loss after a whole lot of hard work.

Still, before you even think about betting on MLS picks and parlays, you should really set aside some time and read the MLS picks from our expert handicappers.

MLS Over / Under Picks

Over/under picks in MLS is a market where the winner of each match is irrelevant. The only thing that matters in over/under picks is how many goals are scored over the course of a match.

Here, sportsbooks will post a total number of goals they anticipate being scored in a match, and you can wager on whether you think the final score of the match will be over or under that amount.

For example, if the Colorado Rapids are playing New York City FC, bookmakers may set the total for the match at 2.5 goals. If there are two or fewer goals scored in the match, the under would be the winning wager in this market. And if there are three or more goals scored in the match, the over would be the winning side for the purposes of this wager.

Deciding on which side to bet on for the over/under requires an understanding of the statistics along with how each team plays soccer. Statistics on chance creation and expected goals generated by each team in a game can help you get a baseline idea on how many goals a team will score.

But understanding the pace at which teams play and whether they like to build methodically or score on quick counters is also important. Don’t feel like putting in the time and doing your homework? Check out our MLS picks.

MLS Futures Picks

Futures betting on MLS is a way to bet on Major League Soccer with wagers that last for the duration of the season rather than for a single match. There are several futures betting markets available for each MLS season, from which team will win the MLS Cup to which side will win each conference among other markets.

These bets can provide you with some extra bang for your buck, just like checking out our MLS picks, as a futures bet lasts a lot longer than a bet on an individual 90-minute match.

When making future bets, you must account for the depth of each roster across MLS. Injuries and squad rotations are a huge part of a full soccer season, even if soccer doesn’t have the same reputation as sports like football where injuries are more violent.

The teams that can replace their starters with capable talent are the teams that often survive the grind that is the MLS season. Our expert handicappers track all this and take it into account when they offer their MLS picks.

Best MLS Season Picks

There are several teams that could be deemed best MLS season picks this year, as they lead the list of favorites to win the MLS Cup heading into the playoffs. The New England Revolution is chief among them, as the Revs have won the Supporters’ Shield for this season by amassing the highest point total in the regular season. New England finished 14 points above the second-best team in the league during the regular season, and they will look to finish the job in the playoffs.

The hometown team is also in a good place heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs, and could be worth a shot in the outright market. The Colorado Rapids claimed the top seed in the Western Conference, barely giving up a goal per match en route to a very successful regular season. If their defense holds up, the Rapids could be the ones lifting the trophy when the postseason is complete.

Below the top two seeds in the league, there are several contenders who could get hot and take home the title. Teams like the Seattle Sounders, Philadelphia Union and New York City FC are all near the top of the list of favorites going into the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. And while they won’t have the benefit of a first-round bye, they will be serious threats to the top seeds.

Best MLS Sportsbooks

Picking the best MLS sportsbook is like picking the best supporters section in MLS, in that they all have their strengths and it ultimately comes down to personal preference. When picking a sportsbook to bet on MLS with, you have to look at each Colorado sportsbook and determine whether it meets your individual needs. Things like the betting odds at each site, the types of promotions that are available, and the features at each site are all factors that can contribute to that decision.

Before signing up and making a deposit at any legal sportsbook in Colorado, it’s a good idea to download their app and test it out for yourself. Looking at the MLS betting section to see what types of bets are available and how easy it’s to get to them can offer you some much-needed clarity when picking out a place to bet.

