News
Column: Did Lamar Jackson’s last game offer a hint for how to slow the Baltimore Ravens QB? Maybe, but the Chicago Bears need their own plan for the MVP candidate.
Caution: Objects are faster at close range than they appear on film.
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said that was his recollection from facing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson two years ago. Play the wrong angle or get juked and — in a flash — a would-be tackler will appear in Jackson’s rearview mirror.
The Bears are preparing to face Jackson for the first time Sunday at Soldier Field, although he missed practice for the second consecutive day Thursday with what is being reported as a non-COVID-19-related illness.
“He’s probably going to make the first guy miss, you know?” Gipson said. “The speed is there on film, but when you’ve seen him live in person, the dude can run. I played him earlier in his career when his legs were probably more dangerous than his arm, but now it’s even more dangerous because when he’s scrambling, he’s not scrambling to take off running, he’s scrambling looking to throw the ball downfield.”
Gipson’s encounter with Jackson occurred with the Houston Texans in 2019, a game the Ravens won 41-7. It was one of 14 regular-season victories for the Ravens, and Jackson went on to become the youngest MVP in NFL history.
Jackson is in the thick of MVP discussion again this season. He passed for 3,127 yards in 2019 and is on pace for 4,622 yards this year. He rushed for 1,206 yards in ‘19 and is on pace for 1,207. The threat of Jackson as a dynamic ball carrier remains and is unparalleled for a quarterback. He has grown exponentially as a passer, specifically a pocket passer.
The Bears catch the Ravens and presumably Jackson — provided he’s healthy in time — coming off a clunker against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 11. The Ravens lost 22-10, their lowest point total in 46 career regular-season starts by the quarterback.
The Dolphins used a combination of Cover-Zero pressures and then showed Cover-Zero and rushed six while dropping out two defenders. The Ravens were flustered throughout in one of the bigger upsets — and there have been a handful — across the NFL in the last month. What’s unknown is if the game was an aberration, a well-executed plan by a struggling Dolphins team on a short week when the Ravens struggled to adjust or a blueprint for success against an offense averaging a robust 414 yards per game.
“We’ve seen it (before),” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “It forces you to play quick and efficiently. It’s one of those things that until you’ve hurt it consistently or hurt it big, you’re going to keep seeing it.”
The Bears aren’t about to tip their hand about strategy. They’ve relied much more on man coverage in the secondary in Sean Desai’s first year as coordinator than they had previously. That could be dangerous because when defensive backs have their backs turned to Jackson, he can extend plays to the edge of the pocket and create explosive plays with his legs.
Of course, the Dolphins did that time and again in their victory, relying on man coverage on the back end while sending the kitchen sink at Jackson and the Ravens offensive line.
“The Dolphins put it on him,” an NFL scout said. “Can the Bears copy that? Possibly. Do they have the personnel that Miami does in the secondary? They don’t. They don’t have Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and man-to-man corners like Miami does.”
The Dolphins played almost a quarters match over the top and had their defensive backs aligned at the sticks. Jackson’s process was sped up with the pressure coming, and it made it difficult to find routes at the first-down marker.
“A lot of teams against Lamar will be more zone heavy. But what type of zone?” the scout said. “You’d like to play split safety against Greg Roman’s pass game because they are more vertical base. But do you have safeties that can fill the alleys? Because if you play split safety and pull your safeties out of the box, now you have to deal with the run game, the misdirection of the run game and the multiplicity of the run game and Lamar as a consistent threat as a runner. That’s what makes them challenging to defend.”
It remains to be seen how many key players will be back for the Bears defense. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who missed the last two games with a sprained left foot, remained out of practice Thursday. Free safety Eddie Jackson was limited after missing the Steelers game with a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) also were held out.
Desai has been aggressive at times this season and figures to dial up some pressure to see if the Ravens, with extra time coming off their Thursday flop in Miami, have sealed the leaks. But he has to be able to adjust and can’t count on a copycat game plan working in consecutive weeks.
“In this league, I don’t think there’s any one way to do anything,” Desai said. “Baltimore lost a couple games this year and they lost them differently, and they’ve come back on a couple different teams that played them differently. They had three comeback victories where three of the teams were leading in the fourth quarter with different plans. Was that the way? No. Is it a way? For sure. Is it one way that worked on one night? Yes.
“You look at blueprints and say, ‘Hey, let’s just copy this.’ That can work. It could also blow up in your face the same way. So, you’ve got to make sure you play to the strengths of your team.”
The Bears were much better against the run before their bye week, doing a nice job of slowing Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They didn’t have to worry too much about Ben Roethlisberger taking shots at them over the top. Jackson will do that when the chance presents itself, so stacking the box to slow the Ravens ground game, which ranks first in the NFL at 154.1 yards per game, could create problems on the back end.
The Bears need to find a way to pen Jackson in the pocket and try to expedite his processing. They have to prove they can stop the run early in the game too. They need to be disciplined and be able to make plays in space.
“I think Desai will be more split-safety based in obvious passing situations,” the scout said. “He has to get numbers in the box and numbers to the play side. Here’s the thing about Lamar: Even on those read plays, even if he’s wrong and the Bears have Robert Quinn or another defender sitting there waiting for him, Jackson can still beat him and make the play look right.”
And on a play like that, Jackson will be even faster than he appears on film.
News
Kruger Rock fire southeast of Estes Park is 60% contained
The Kruger Rock fire, burning southeast of Estes Park, is 60% contained and the fire has scorched 146 acres, according to firefighters.
The fire, which started during the early morning hours Tuesday, had minimal growth on Thursday, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
A Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger, because of “very dry weather” with single-digit humidity and strong winds is in effect for the area through 5 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight winds on Thursday could gust up 40 mph.
“Conditions are expected to improve Friday morning and (humidity levels) increase, but it will still be dry and windy on Friday,” the weather service said.
Firefighters on Thursday built and secured firebreak handlines on Thursday, the forest service news release said. Just over 200 firefighters are battling the the fire, which was creeping and smoldering on Thursday. Below freezing temperatures overnight helped the fire to lay down.
No aircraft was used Thursday to fight the fire. On Tuesday, a pilot for CO Fire Aviation, a Fort Morgan company, died when his plane crashed while fighting the fire. Marc Thor Olson was an Army and Air Force veteran pilot using a novel nighttime technique when the crash happened.
Aircraft will be available on Friday to support ground crews if weather conditions allow, the forest service said. Firefighters have been patrolling and monitoring the fire overnight.
The fire was reported at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday near near Little Valley and Fish Creek roads. It was sparked when strong winds toppled a tree which downed a powerline. No structure damage has been reported. An area on the northside of the fire near along North St. Vrain Avenue remains under mandatory evacuation.
News
Unvaccinated, partially-vaccinated account for bulk of Missouri COVID infections and deaths
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Since Jan. 1, 2021, the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Missouri have occurred among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, as real-world numbers continue to prove the vaccine is safe and effective in combating the spread of the deadly virus.
On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) updated its COVID Dashboard with information on breakthrough cases and reinfections. Under the breakthrough listing, the state confirmed that the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated account for 87.4% of all cases since the new year. Conversely, just 2% of all fully-vaccinated people have contracted the virus and 0.02% of all fully-vaccinated people have died.
According to the DHSS, the state has recorded 726,208 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 7,565 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,406 total deaths as of Thursday, Nov. 18, a reduction of 11 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.71%.
And while it’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours, the addition of 7,500 new cases—approximately 1,200 more cases than the previous single-day record—is staggering to behold. But Missouri health officials have an explanation for the dramatic shift. On Nov. 18, the state changed how it counts and reports COVID cases and deaths. A DHSS spokeswoman said the state began counting reinfections as new cases.
State health officials report 57.1% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 68.6% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The state has administered 142,874 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
Joplin, St. Louis City, and Kansas City, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Boone counties are the only jurisdictions in the state with at least 50% of its populations fully vaccinated. Thirty-one other jurisdictions in the state are at least 40% fully vaccinated: Atchison, Cole, Jackson, Franklin, Greene, Cape Girardeau, Jefferson, Nodaway, Cass, Ste. Genevieve, Carroll, Andrew, Callaway, Gasconade, Christian, Benton, Adair, Clinton, Dade, Livingston, Ray, Lafayette, Montgomery, Shelby, Osage, Henry, Clay, Camden, Warren, and Howard counties, as well as the city of Independence.
Vaccination is the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS is not tracking probable or pending COVID deaths. Those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 2,135; yesterday, it was 1,055. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 797.
The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021.
Approximately 49.8% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 88,261 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 61,472 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 42.1% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|23,288
Missouri has administered 7,707,728 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Nov. 17, 16.9% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has an 8.9% positivity rate as of Nov. 15. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, and 15.0% on Aug. 1.
As of Nov. 15, Missouri is reporting 1,006 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 1,025. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 23% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
On July 6, the 7-day rolling average for hospitalizations eclipsed the 1,000-person milestone for the first time in four months, with 1,013 patients. The 7-day average for hospitalizations had previously been over 1,000 from Sept. 16, 2020, to March 5, 2021.
On Aug. 5, the average eclipsed 2,000 patients for the first time in more than seven months. It was previously over 2,000 from Nov. 9, 2020, to Jan. 27, 2021.
The 2021 low point on the hospitalization average in Missouri was 655 on May 29.
Across Missouri, 251 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 24%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Nov. 18, the CDC identified 47,244,379 cases of COVID-19 and 762,994 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.61%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Suggest a Correction
News
Silver Dollar City officials say three structures have been damaged in fire; will reopen Friday
BRANSON, Mo.- Silver Dollar City shared an update on Facebook Thursday afternoon about a fire that damaged three buildings.
The post says the fire spread from Heartland Home Furnishings, a woodcarving shop, to Flossie’s Fried Fancies, a pork rind business, in the lower western portion of the park. The fire was discovered before the park opened for the day.
Silver Dollar City says the fire started at 12:45 p.m. and was contained within an hour. The park says the front entrance was open but for one hour prior to the park opening, the majority of the park had no guest access.
Crews are still investigating the exact cause of the fire but do report no one was injured. Silver Dollar City says the park will remain closed for the rest of the day but will open Friday.
This is a developing story.
Suggest a Correction
Column: Did Lamar Jackson’s last game offer a hint for how to slow the Baltimore Ravens QB? Maybe, but the Chicago Bears need their own plan for the MVP candidate.
Cardi B & Offset’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Shows Off Cute New Braids: ‘Stunnin Like Her Daddy’
Kruger Rock fire southeast of Estes Park is 60% contained
Meghan Markle Shares Rare New Photo Of Archie, 2, & He Looks Just Like Prince Harry
Unvaccinated, partially-vaccinated account for bulk of Missouri COVID infections and deaths
Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son
Silver Dollar City officials say three structures have been damaged in fire; will reopen Friday
Charles Hoskinson Speaks up on The US Crypto Infrastructure Bill
‘Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown Says Late Dad Billy ‘Gives Me Signs From Beyond’
Suspected serial killer Perez Reed charged with 2 murders at K.C. area apartment complex
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Celebrities5 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH7 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’