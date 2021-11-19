News
Dave Young: Finally Colorado launches a retirement savings program for everyone
Will you have enough money in retirement? It’s great to look forward to retirement, but how much is needed, and what tools can help us get there?
It takes more than just Social Security to cover the 80% of your pre-retirement annual income, which is what financial advisors recommend. A smart retirement plan is designed to take care of your post-retirement days and help you lead a stress-free life. Everyone deserves a dignified and sustainable retirement. There is no better time to start taking steps to ensure your retirement is secure.
ElderWatch did a survey in April 2021 that found 55% of Coloradans over 50 wished they had started saving before age 25. The same survey found 23% of employed Coloradans over 50, with incomes under $75,000, said their current employer did not offer a way to save for retirement. According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s Retirement Confidence Survey, 45% of workers ages 55 or older have less than $100,000 in savings and investments.
Unfortunately, in today’s world, that won’t go very far once they’ve stopped working. And the issue of retirement security is heightened for people of color and women.
The racial retirement gap refers to the economic inequalities Black, brown, and Indigenous Coloradans face as they plan for retirement. Racial gaps in retirement security were large before the coronavirus struck, and the economic disruptions caused by the health pandemic will likely worsen the problem. Since Black Coloradans and people of color are paid significantly less than their white counterparts, they have fewer opportunities to build their savings and invest.
Wealth begets more wealth. The Black Lives Matters movement across Colorado and the country last summer prompted a statewide conversation about ways to correct these economic inequities. Those inequities don’t end when people retire.
Gender exacerbates the gap further. The average woman in the United States earned 81.6 cents to every dollar men earned in 2019. The gender wage gap is even wider for women of color. Black women in 2018 were paid 62% of what non-Hispanic white men were paid.
So what can be done?
Colorado’s new Secure Savings Program is a retirement savings plan for private-sector workers who currently do not have access to workplace retirement savings plans. The plan will offer an accessible retirement savings option to almost one million Coloradans and their families, more than 40% of the state’s workforce, who do not currently have access to a retirement savings account or plan at work.
Secure Savings is a win for employees, employers, and taxpayers. It provides a pathway to economic security in retirement, allows employers to offer a competitive benefit at no cost with minimal administrative burden, and saves taxpayers money. In Colorado, those tax savings add up to as much as $18 billion over the next 15 years.
Workers, including people who are self-employed and seasonal, will have an easy way to save for their future. Instead of being tied to the employer like traditional retirement plans, the Secure Savings Program is tied to and travels with the employee if they move to a different job. Employees can opt-out if they choose. This will be one of the largest programs in the state’s history to help lift folks out of generational poverty.
The program will be administered at no cost to employers, with no employer fees or fiduciary liability. The administrative burden will be minimal, with no employer matching contributions, and it will be compatible with payroll systems. This allows small and medium businesses to be competitive with a full benefits compensation package. Employers will have the option of sponsoring their own plans, or simply enrolling in the Colorado Secure Savings Program.
The cost of doing nothing is astronomical — almost $18 billion, or half the state budget — which is why we are excited for the rollout of this program in October 2022. When people don’t save for retirement, people end up relying on safety net services for housing, health care, and food to survive.
Are you on a pathway to a sustainable and dignified retirement?
For more information on the Secure Savings Program, go to our website at https://treasury.colorado.gov/colorado-secure-savings-program.
Dave Young is the Colorado state treasurer.
Kelly: What’s Mike Gesicki’s future with the Miami Dolphins? | Commentary
Let’s define who Mike Gesicki is so we can get this out of the way.
He’s a dynamic athlete. The Miami Dolphins knew this when they selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft, following his eye-opening NFL Combine performance.
He’s spent the past two and half seasons proving he’s a dangerous pass-catcher — 170 receptions for 2,004 yards and 13 touchdowns — one who can sky through the air and make impressive one-handed catches on a regular basis.
He’s an effective flex weapon, whose presence on the field forces defensive coordinators to make tough decisions about who (safety, linebacker, cornerback) should cover him and how.
He’s undeniably one of the Dolphins’ top targets on a struggling offense, a promising 26-year-old playmaker who is trending up.
But, Gesicki isn’t a tight end.
Two sets of Dolphins coaches have watched him struggle with his blocking so much that they’ve gotten to the point they’ve stopped asking him to block.
The Dolphins have four other tight ends on the roster because Gesicki can’t do that important aspect of the tight end position, and as a result he’s more of a slot receiver this year than he is a tight end.
There’s absolutely no shame in that. He’s the direction the NFL is heading, with players who can create obvious mismatches. The problem is, no matter how Gesicki is used, the Dolphins will still need a legitimate tight end, someone who can work on the line of scrimmage.
That’s why Durham Smythe has played 353 offensive snaps this season, while Adam Shaheen has played 255 and Cethan Carter 43.
Gesicki edges them all out at 492 snaps, but there are times and schemes — like Miami’s base RPO offense — when he can’t be on the field unless he’s lined up wide as a split end receiver.
Considering some teams have decided to defend Gesicki with a cornerback (see Baltimore for example), it would be ideal if the Dolphins used an actual receiver in that spot. But the fragility of DeVante Parker and Will Fuller and the unreliability of Preston Williams has prevented that from happening.
To complicate matters, Gesicki is an impending free agent and the franchise is stuck between a rock and a hard place regarding his future.
The going rate for standout tight ends is between $10 million and $14 million a season. That’s the market the New England Patriots set with the signing of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith last offseason.
Gesicki and his camp will want a new deal that pays him something in that neighborhood, but the challenging part is finding a team willing to write the check.
It’s not impossible, but certainly won’t be easy considering they know he’s not a complete player, and his presence on the field usually telegraphs the play (it’s a pass) since he’s rarely ever in the lineup for running plays, and isn’t reliable enough to be counted on for max protection packages.
Considering there are quite a few talented tight ends like Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert, Cleveland’s David Njoku, Giants’ Evan Engram, Minnesota’s Tyler Conklin, Atlanta’s Hayden Hurst, Tampa Bay’s O.J. Howard, Chargers’ Jared Cook, Dallas’ Dalton Schultz and Arizona’s Zach Ertz – expected to become free agents don’t be surprised if the Dolphins roll the dice with Gesicki.
Want to do a long-term deal with Gesicki? It will likely be for what Mark Andrews, a complete tight end, got from the Baltimore Ravens this year when he signed a four-year extension that is worth $56 million, guaranteed him $37.5 million, and has him making an annual salary of $14 million a season.
Miami could used the tradition ($9.3M) or franchise tag ($10.8M) on Gesicki, to buy themselves an extra season of development, and evaluations time.
Going that route is risky based on the last three players – tight end Charles Clay, defensive end Olivier Vernon and receiver Jarvis Landry – Miami used the tradition or franchise tag on, who all left that offseason – one way or another – after signing lucrative deals with other teams.
The compensation Miami got for losing those players – whether it be a pick traded for a compensatory pick inherited – at the time isn’t even worth mention, and the fact Miami never truly replaced any of them is damning.
So the fear that history could repeat itself if Gesicki were exposed, and departed is troubling. But overpaying a limited tight end because he’s one of the few reliable players on this team the right answer?
Man arrested in connection with disappearance of 11-year-old Westminster girl
Westminster police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the case of an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight Tuesday.
Michael Patrick Buckley was arrested for sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse, police announced Thursday in a blog post.
The girl was reported missing Tuesday evening after telling her mother she was going to a nearby park and failing to return home. She was found safe Wednesday after a tip from a citizen led investigators to her, police said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Rocky Mountain National Park officials propose $5 increase in daily entry, camping fees
Officials of Rocky Mountain National Park are proposing increases in fees for park entry and camping, saying in a news release that the increases are necessary “to improve and maintain high-quality visitor services.”
Daily vehicle entry fees would increase $5 to $30. Weekly passes ($35) and annual passes ($70 per year) would be unchanged.
Summer fees for camping at the Moraine Park, Glacier Basin, Aspenglen and Timber Creek campgrounds would increase $5 to $35 per night. Winter camping fees at Moraine Park — the only campground that is open in winter — would increase from $20 to $35 per night. Group camping fees at Glacier Basin, which currently vary from $40 to $60 per night depending on the size of the group, would increase by $10 per night.
According to the release, the proposed fee increases, which would go into effect May 1, would help fund more hazard tree mitigation (removal of dead or dying trees), hiking trail repairs and improvements, wilderness campsite improvements, bear management and restoration of historic rock walls along Trail Ridge Road. Those walls were built during the depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps and are in need of repair.
Park officials are accepting public comments through Jan. 7. They can be submitted online or by mail. The mailing address:
Rocky Mountain National Park
Office of the Superintendent
1000 US Hwy 36
Estes Park, CO 80517
