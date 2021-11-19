News
Dear Abby: Son fears dad’s victim of online love scams
Dear Abby: My parents separated nearly 20 years ago. My father, who is retired, has been living alone for many years. I suspect he gets scammed for money on the internet. I know for sure it has happened twice. I have talked to him about it more than once. He routinely forwards me emails to check if they are legitimate. However, I think he falls for romance scams and is too embarrassed to tell me about it. He isn’t going to be unable to pay his bills or go into debt, but I’m still concerned. Should I do more, even though it may be very uncomfortable for us both?
— Concerned Son in Nova Scotia
Dear Son: If you think your father has fallen for romance scams in the past, you should have more discussions with him about how prevalent they are and what to watch out for. Do not personalize it if you think it might embarrass him, but do mention the danger of sending money to someone he might know only online. Do some research. If you think this is what may be happening, forward your findings to him after the discussion.
Dear Abby: I am 60 years old and married. Every time we see my wife’s family, her parents pressure me to buy a car. (Our old one got totaled.) We don’t leave the house often except for exercise, and our daughter delivers our groceries to us.
Because I got sick of the nagging, I purchased a 9-year-old vehicle. When I brought it home, my wife began griping incessantly about my choice. She didn’t like it and wanted to return it, so I did.
The next time we saw her parents, we told them we didn’t need a car and we’re happy without one. It made them very upset. Every time we have seen them since, they continue to pester me about it. What should I do about this infuriating situation?
— No Car in Alabama
Dear No Car: Understand that your in-laws probably mean well, but do not allow yourself to be dragged into an argument about your decision. Tell them you do not wish to discuss it further and, if they persist, see them less often — much less often.
Dear Abby: I have a wonderful neighbor who loves to give me beautifully arranged bouquets of flowers. The problem is, although I appreciate her very much, I do not enjoy receiving flowers because I don’t like seeing them die. My husband knows this. Also, I don’t have enough room for all the vases. I’m not unappreciative, but I don’t know how to let her know I no longer want flowers as gifts. I would like to be as tactful as possible without hurting her feelings. Please help.
— Overwhelmed in Arizona
Dear Overwhelmed: Invite your generous neighbor to lunch and give her a small gift. (Candy, perhaps.) During the lunch thank her for her kindness and praise her for her flower arranging talent, but add that WATCHING THEM DIE DEPRESSES YOU, and to please stop. Ask if she would like you to return her vases you have collected, and if she says yes, have them boxed and ready to give her after the lunch. If she refuses your offer, find out if a neighborhood florist can use them. If not, recycle or toss them.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Country Club creates exclusive enclave near downtown Denver
Denver’s Country Club neighborhood was developed in conjunction with the Denver Country Club in the early 1900s to provide an exclusive community for the city’s elite families.
The neighborhood was designated as a Historic Landmark District in 1990 and continues to be Denver’s premier neighborhood. Country Club routinely tops lists of Denver’s best neighborhoods.
“The location is unsurpassed,” says Craig Harcek, 8z real estate agent. “It’s a small pocket of exclusive, extraordinary homes.”
Why Country Club?
Country Club features elite, palatial homes on large lots that offer easy accessibility to downtown Denver and Cherry Creek. The neighborhood is quiet, with 100-year-old American elms, wide roads, and limited traffic. The area is both walkable and bikeable.
“It’s peaceful and gorgeous,” Harcek says.
Neighbors love decorating their homes for holidays, especially creating extravagant Halloween and Christmas displays.
“You’re a mile and a half from downtown and close to shopping and dining,” Harcek says. “It has everything you’d want in an exclusive neighborhood while being in the middle of an urban area.”
What’s available?
The Country Club neighborhood offers existing single-family homes that include Denver Square homes, a square-shaped, two-story house with a big front porch, and other early 20th century styles, including Gothic, Colonial, and Mediterranean homes.
While there’s no new construction, it’s common to see top to bottom remodels in the neighborhood, Harcek says.
Many of the homes have been in the same family for generations, he adds.
Because the houses rarely turnover, they don’t stay on the market long. At any given time, there are 10 or fewer homes for sale with prices that range from $650,000 to $4.5 million.
Despite the higher price point, Country Club houses typically stay on the market for less than a week.
Who’s moving in?
Because the houses are bigger and more expensive, Country Club draws buyers who are a mix of coastal professionals relocating to Denver and local buyers who can afford to move up to more expensive homes due to appreciation on their existing homes, Harcek says.
“People who are coming from San Francisco or Silicon Valley and the East Coast are seeking out something that offers comparable luxury,” Harcek says. “Country Club is a standout for those buyers. It’s where they prefer to be.”
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post's preparation.
Patriots blank Falcons 25-0 on Thursday Night Football, win fifth straight
Three days before hosting the Patriots, Falcons coach Arthur Smith paid them a compliment.
“They’re physical as hell,” Smith told reporters.
He continued by saying the Pats don’t get enough credit for their physicality. Then Smith traced physicality as a through line from Bill Belichick’s current team to the defenses he coached in the 1980s. Traveling further back in time, Smith bottom-lined today’s Patriots as a team that wins the same way teams won in the ’50s: by playing physical, fundamentally sound football.
He had no idea how right he was.
The Pats pounded the Falcons 25-0 Thursday night, blasting them on both sides of the ball in a 60-minute show of strength. Belichick’s defense posted its first shutout of the season and has now held opponents scoreless for 19 straight series. The Patriots bullied Atlanta into five straight turnovers to close their latest win, including a Kyle Van Noy pick-sick.
Van Noy finished with a team-high eight tackles, two sacks and the interception. The Pats (7-4) followed their best defensive performance of the season last weekend with another gem that yielded a season-low 165 total yards.
Offensively, rookie quarterback Mac Jones outdueled Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, his most optimistic pro comparison during the draft process. The Pats defense shut Ryan out for the second time in his career, limiting him to 19-of-28 for 153 yards and two picks before Atlanta’s backup quarterbacks each got intercepted. Jones finished 22-of-26 for 207 yards, a touchdown and one pick.
Patriots kicker Nick Folk drilled four field goals, including a season-long 53-yarder in the third quarter. Running back Damien Harris rushed for 56 yards in his return from a concussion, trailing only Rhamondre Stevenson’s 69.
The Patriots’ five-game win streak is the second-longest in the league after Tennessee’s six-game roll. If the Titans beat Houston on Sunday, the NFL’s two hottest teams will collide next week in Foxboro.
But before they could come home, the Pats had to travel on three days rest and dispatch a wounded Falcons team.
Home cooking carried Atlanta’s defense early, when Jones and Co. punted on the first drive of the game. But after forcing a punt of their own, the Patriots followed with a field goal drive late in the third quarter. Folk hit from 32 yards after a miscommunication sent Jones’ third-down pass for Hunter Henry out of the end zone.
After another Atlanta punt, the Pats punched their way downfield with heavy personnel, and Harris ripping off gains of 14 and 17 yards to cross midfield. Once Harris reached the red zone, Jones stepped back and hit Nelson Agholor underneath against a busted coverage. Agholor then raced 19 yards untouched for his second touchdown of the season.
Trailing 10-0, the Falcons finally found a rhythm with a few third-down conversions over the middle. Ryan led his offense down to the Patriots’ 14, where Van Noy threw Atlanta in reverse starting with a 13-yard sack on third down. The Falcons’ field goal unit took another step back when an illegal formation penalty negated Younghoe Koo’s successful 45-yard try.
Backed up five yards, Koo swung his next kick wide left. Two more punts followed, before Jones’ 2-minute drill yielded another Folk field goal and a 13-0 Pats lead at halftime.
Two turnovers highlighted the third quarter, when Jones fired into heavy coverage on the outskirts of field goal range and found Falcons corner A.J. Terrell. But his defense did the rest, forcing a turnover on downs with 52 seconds left in the quarter at the Patriots’ 16-yard line. Dont’a Hightower halted a third-and-1 run for no gain, which led to a combined run stuff courtesy of backup defensive tackle Carl Davis and safety Adrian Phillips on fourth-and-short.
Devin McCourty killed the next Falcons drive by sliding under a Ryan overthrow that failed to find the sideline at 12 minutes left. J.C. Jackson snatched the next pick, then Van Noy and finally Phillips sent the Pats home happy and hunting for another opponent to shut out and outmuscle in 10 days time.
Here were the best and worst Patriot performances from Thursday:
Best
LB Kyle Van Noy: Two sacks, a pick-six and a team-high eight tackles. The best stretch of Van Noy’s season continues.
Pass rush: The Patriots totaled four sacks, a dozen QB hits and several hurries.
Safeties: McCourty grabbed the interception and tallied another pass deflection, but Kyle Dugger strapped himself to star rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who finished with three catches.
K Nick Folk: There’s an argument to be made Folk is this team’s MVP. He’s 25-of-27 on the season, with his only misses from 54 yards out and further.
Worst
CB Myles Bryant: The second-year nickelback allowed multiple completions for first downs while in man coverage. He finished with two tackles.
MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after bus incident
KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse Thursday after police said they briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors.
Judge Bruce Schroeder said the man had claimed to be working for MSNBC. The judge said he was stopped because he was following the bus from about a block behind and went through a red light.
NBC News said in a statement that he was a freelancer who received a citation for a traffic violation that took place near the jury vehicle, and he “never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them.”
The network said it regretted the incident and would fully cooperate with an investigation.
The jurors, who began deliberating on Tuesday, are anonymous by order of the court. Schroeder said they were riding in a bus whose windows had been covered over to keep them from seeing any signs about the case.
Schroeder said the person who followed the jury bus had been told by his boss in New York to do so. Kenosha police tweeted that the person was briefly taken into custody and issued several traffic-related citations.
The judge called it an “extremely serious matter” and said it will be “referred to the proper authorities for further action.”
Rittenhouse, 18, shot and killed two people and wounded a third during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last year. He testified he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him.
The judge had barred anyone from photographing jurors at the outset of the politically charged trial.
