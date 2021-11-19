News
Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show
It was the Meghan hour Thursday on the talk show of her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, as the Duchess of Sussex helped welcome a special guest, hit the studio lot to prank vendors and said she’ll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner herself.
“I love to cook. We’ll be home and just sort of relax and settle in,” Meghan said of her second Thanksgiving in California with Prince Harry and, now, their two kids.
Meghan and DeGeneres, who met at a pet store more than a decade ago, chatted about Halloween (Archie was a dinosaur and baby Lili a skunk), and more serious issues like Meghan’s work to push for federal paid family leave. And she said Harry has taken nicely to the California lifestyle in Montecito, where Ellen is one of their neighbors.
“He loves it,” Meghan said. “We’re just happy.”
Meghan got Ellen-style goofy when she donned an earpiece so Ellen could tell her what to say and do as she perused the wares of three vendors on the studio lot. Meghan mewed in cat ears, devoured hot sauce on crackers like a chipmunk and held a huge crystal to her face — all after a pretend assistant told the trio of sellers to treat her just like everybody else. They could barely keep from laughing.
“Let Mommy taste some. My boo loves hot sauce,” Meghan told one seller with a table full of hot sauces. “Mommy wants some heat.”
Later on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Ellen and Meghan welcomed Brittany Starks, a Tennessee mother and hairdresser who gave back after being helped herself through hard times by braiding the hair of schoolchildren for free. Since, she has started a charity, A Twist of Greatness.
The show and philanthropy partner TisBest donated $20,000 to her cause. Meghan and Harry matched it with another $20,000.
“We were so touched by your story,” Meghan told Starks, giving her hug.
Patriots-Falcons inactives: Jonnu Smith active, Cordarrelle Patterson out
The Patriots are at full strength.
All of the 13 players listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report are active in Atlanta. The Pats are only down a few backups, including running back J.J. Taylor and tight end Devin Asiasi.
For the Falcons, leading rusher and second-leading receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has been ruled out. Patterson sprained his ankle last week in Dallas and had been questionable.
Both teams’ complete inactives lists are below.
PATRIOTS
QB Jarrett Stidham
TE Devin Asiasi
RB J.J. Taylor
LB Ronnie Perkins
OL Yasir Durant
FALCONS
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
WR Christian Blake
S Jaylinn Hawkins
DL John Cominsky
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison
Brazil’s Amazon deforestation surges to worst in 15 years
RIO DE JANEIRO — The area deforested in Brazil’s Amazon reached a 15-year high after a 22% jump from the prior year, according to official data published Thursday.
The National Institute for Space Research’s Prodes monitoring system showed the Brazilian Amazon lost 13,235 square kilometers of rainforest in the 12-month reference period from Aug. 2020 to July 2021. That’s the most since 2006.
The 15-year high flies in the face of Bolsonaro government’s recent attempts to shore up its environmental credibility, having made overtures to the administration of President Biden and moved forward its commitment to end illegal deforestation at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow this month.
Before Jair Bolsonaro’s term began in Jan. 2019, the Brazilian Amazon hadn’t recorded a single year with more than 10,000 square kilometers of deforestation in over a decade. Between 2009 and 2018, the average was 6,500 square kilometers. Since then, the annual average leapt to 11,405 square kilometers, and the three-year total is an area bigger than the state of Maryland.
“It is a shame. It is a crime,” Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental nonprofit groups, told The Associated Press. “We are seeing the Amazon rainforest being destroyed by a government which made environmental destruction its public policy.”
Bolsonaro took office with promises to develop the Amazon, and dismissing global outcry about its destruction. His administration has defanged environmental authorities and backed legislative measures to loosen land protections, emboldening land grabbers. This week at a conference in the United Arab Emirates to attract investment, he told the crowd that attacks on Brazil for deforestation are unfair and that most of the Amazon remains pristine.
Brazil’s environment ministry didn’t immediately respond to an AP email requesting comment on the Prodes data showing higher deforestation.
The state of Para accounted for 40% of deforestation from Aug. 2020 to July 2021, according to the data, the most of any of nine states in the Amazon region. But its year-on-year increase was slight compared to Mato Grosso and Amazonas states, which together accounted for 34% of the the region’s destruction. The two states suffered 27% and 55% more deforestation, respectively.
And early data for the 2021-2022 reference period signals further deterioration. The space agency’s monthly monitoring system, Deter, detected higher deforestation year-on-year during both September and October. Deter is less reliable than Prodes, but widely seen as a leading indicator.
Boston enrollment down 2,000 students even while state numbers stayed the same
There are 2,000 fewer students enrolled in public school in Boston compared to last year despite state figures remaining the same, the latest enrollment report from the Department of Education shows.
There are currently 46,196 students enrolled in Boston, according to the data released Thursday, compared with 48,112 students during the 2020-2021 school year.
Before the pandemic, 50,480 students were attending school in Boston. The decline appears to have come from across most grade levels with no large drop in one area.
Will Austin, founder of Boston Schools Fund, noted that enrollment has declined at Boston Public Schools for eight straight years, which COVID-19 accelerated.
Austin said federal and state funding is tied to enrollment and BPS distributes funds on a per pupil basis. “Enrollment declines create budget issues. They just do,” Austin told the Herald.
He said several factors are driving the decline including lower birth rates, smaller home sizes, increasing housing costs and the impact of the pandemic.
An outlier to the issues have been private and Catholic schools.
Catholic schools in Boston initially saw a dip in enrollment early in the pandemic, but there was a surge when schools shut down and the Boston Archdiocese kept its doors open. About 31,000 students were attending schools in the Boston Archdiocese last year and 32,500 are enrolled this year which is on par with pre-pandemic figures.
Coronavirus has had significant impacts on student enrollment in Boston and statewide, and the latest report shows state enrollment has stayed the same since last year.
There are 911,529 students enrolled in Massachusetts schools this year, nearly the same figure as last year which was 911,465, according to the data.
Some areas such as preschool and kindergarten enrollment have seen small upticks. Preschool enrollment is up about 6,000 students since the 2020-2021 school year and kindergarten students have increased by about 5,000.
Enrollment in Massachusetts is still down significantly — about 37,000 students —since before the pandemic. In a normal year, enrollment usually declines by 3,000 students.
During the 2019-2020 school year, there were 948,000 students enrolled in Massachusetts schools.
The departure of nearly 40,000 students was mostly driven by families switching over to private school or homeschooling during the pandemic, as previously reported in the Herald. The largest decline in enrollment during the pandemic was seen in preschool and kindergarten students.
During a Nov. 2020 meeting, DESE Commissioner Jeff Riley said, “The loss here is for the pre-K and kindergarten students, and we expect that many of those children will be back in our system for next year,” but that rebound has not happened.
The report also shows a majority of students in Massachusetts are considered high needs, about 55%, which could encompass students with disabilities, those learning English or those on individualized education plans. That figure has increased from 51.6% last year.
