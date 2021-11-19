Features of Knowledge Base Software

Picasa was introduced by Google to give users the freedom to ‘create’ their own memories. People who love editing but are not well versed with the technical aspects of it, can easily use Picasa’s desktop client to edit photos, videos, pictures, and create greeting cards, etc. While using the application has its perks, it also has drawbacks of its own. Often when pictures are deleted from Picasa, they get wiped off the computer system itself. At such times, when one does not have another copy and is in dire need to recover the pictures, you can use a deleted picture recovery software.

Most Picasa users, view all their pictures on the application. However, sometimes, by mistake, one may end up deleting pictures from Picasa. These pictures are often not even found in the Recycle Bin of the computer. This only leaves the user puzzled as to how pictures deleted from Picasa, are erased from the entire computer system.

Understanding the way Google Picasa works will help one realize why deleting images from Picasa, erases them from the computer system. Picasa is an application that acts as a photo organizer and editor. It does not store the image files, but simply accesses them when the user wishes to either view or edit the file. To put it simply, it means that any task performed on the file in Picasa, is actually done to the original file. Thus even when you delete the file from Picasa, it is the original file that gets deleted.

In this case, the file gets permanently deleted because the user must have either pressed ‘Shift + DEL’ or emptied the Recycle Bin after deleting the file.

Recovering the photos even after such a loss is not at all difficult. People who have multiple copies of their files would not even be bothered about trying to retrieve the lost photos, however, those who do not have a back-up, can use a deleted picture recovery software. These software work on the principle that even when it has been deleted, it is only marked as deleted by the file system. Until the space used for saving the original picture (now deleted) is re-used (or overwritten), the lost file can be recovered. Thus using third party applications you can easily recover deleted photos.

Photo Recovery is a reliable & user friendly deleted picture recovery software that is compatible with both Mac and Windows OS. It is capable of recovering audio, video, and image data belonging to almost any file format (JPEG, GIF, BMP, WAV, MP3, AVI etc.). Its simple and easy-to-use interface makes it convenient for all users to recover deleted photos with ease.