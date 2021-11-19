News
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death.
Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, after prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that undermined the case against the men and determined that authorities withheld some of what they knew.
“The event that has brought us to court today should never have occurred,” Aziz told the court. “I am an 83-year-old man who was victimized by the criminal justice system.”
It pained Islam’s sons, Ameen Johnson and Shahid Johnson, that their parents died before seeing the conviction reversed. Still, Ameen Johnson said his father would have been ecstatic to clear his name.
“His reputation meant a lot to him,” the son said, and now “we don’t have to watch over our backs, worrying about any repercussions from anybody who thought that he might have been the one that killed Malcolm X.”
Aziz and Islam, who maintained their innocence from the start in the 1965 killing at Upper Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s. Islam died in 2009.
“There can be no question that this is a case that cries out for fundamental justice,” Biben said.
Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, exhorting Black people to claim their civil rights “by any means necessary.” His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, remains a classic work of modern American literature.
Near the end of Malcolm X’s life, he split with the Black Muslim organization and, after a trip to Mecca, started speaking about the potential for racial unity. It earned him the ire of some in the Nation of Islam, who saw him as a traitor.
He was shot to death while beginning a speech Feb. 21, 1965. He was 39.
Aziz and Islam, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, and a third man were convicted of murder in March 1966. They were sentenced to life in prison.
The third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim — also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan — admitted to shooting Malcolm X but said neither Aziz nor Islam was involved. The two offered alibis, and no physical evidence linked them to the crime. The case hinged on eyewitnesses, although there were inconsistencies in their testimony.
Halim was paroled in 2010. Through a relative, he declined to comment Thursday. He identified some other men as accomplices, but no one else has ever been held accountable for the crime.
The re-investigation found that the FBI and police failed to turn over evidence that cast significant doubt on Islam and Aziz as suspects, according to a court filing.
The evidence included witnesses who couldn’t identify Islam, implicated other suspects and groups, and described a shotgun-wielding assassin who didn’t match Islam, the man prosecutors said bore that weapon. Investigators also found an FBI file on a man Halim identified after the trial as one of his accomplices and who fit some other leads.
And the records showed that the late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover ordered agents to tell witnesses not to reveal that they were informants when talking with police and prosecutors, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said Thursday.
New York Police Department records showed there were undercover officers in the ballroom at the time of the killing, a fact prosecutors apparently knew before trial but don’t appear to have told defense lawyers, the court filing said. One undercover officer later testified at an unrelated trial that he’d been acting as part of Malcolm X’s security team and had walloped Halim with a chair — a blow that didn’t jibe with testimony from other witnesses at the alleged assassins’ trial.
Meanwhile, a witness who came forward in recent years told investigators that he had spoken with Aziz shortly after the killing on Aziz’s home phone. Aziz has said from the start that he was home that day with a leg injury.
“There is one ultimate conclusion: Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam were wrongfully convicted of this crime,” and there is no prospect of retrying a 56-year-old case in which every eyewitness who testified has died and the physical evidence is gone, Vance said. He apologized for law enforcement’s “serious, unacceptable violations of law and the public trust.”
The FBI and NYPD had evidence of Aziz’s and Islam’s innocence within hours but ignored and suppressed it, said one of their attorneys, Deborah Francois, who worked on the case with civil rights lawyer David Shanies and the Innocence Project.
“The bigger questions of how or why this happened still remain unanswered,” Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck said.
The court filing recounts numerous tips and leads but doesn’t draw any conclusions about who might have been involved, besides Halim.
The NYPD and the FBI said Wednesday that they had cooperated fully with the re-investigation. They declined to comment further.
NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said Thursday she felt for Malcolm X’s family and for Aziz and Islam “if we are responsible for withholding information.”
Attorneys, scholars, journalists and others have long raised questions about the convictions, and alternate theories and accusations have swirled around the case. After Netflix aired the documentary series “Who Killed Malcom X?” early last year, Vance’s office said it was taking a fresh look.
“It would be great if this murder was solved, but it’s not solved,” said Tamara Payne, who co-authored the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Dead are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X” with her late father, Les Payne.
“The damage is done, but my hope … is that we learn from this,” Payne said.
___
Associated Press writers Ted Shaffrey, Bobby Caina Calvan, Deepti Hajela and Karen Matthews contributed to this report.
News
UM System to enforce federal vaccine mandate: Who’s required to get a shot?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — Faculty, staff, and student employees at four of the state’s universities will be required to get vaccinated by January after the University of Missouri Board of Curators voted Thursday to comply with the federal mandate.
Since the start of the school year, the University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC), University of Missouri Columbia (Mizzou), University of Missouri Science and Technology, and University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL) invited the campus community to upload their vaccination card.
After a 7-1 vote Thursday, faculty, staff, and student workers will be required to update their vaccination card by Jan. 4 unless they have an exemption.
“We have hundreds of millions of dollars in federal research and other contracts and grants,” Mizzou President Mun Choi said. “Some of these projects are critically important, whether it’s MU Health Care physicians treating veterans. We produce 14,500 doses of the key ingredients that go into cancer medicine each week to treat patients throughout the western hemisphere.”
Choi also pointed out the National Security and Defense research done at Missouri S&T. He said Biden’s mandate leaves little choice for an organization not to require all employees to get vaccinated.
Between the four campuses, nearly 29,000 faculty, staff, and students have uploaded their vaccination cards as of this week — but Choi believes there are more.
“There are maybe employees, as well as student employees, that have already been vaccinated that did not upload their vaccination status,” Choi said.
UM System Curator Todd Graves abstained from voting.
“It’s a gross overreach of authority of the office of the President, and I’m not going to help him with it, but I’m also not going to hurt the university,” Graves said before the vote.
Under the resolution, there are three exemptions, religious and medical reasons, and based on the university’s decision, how close of contact an individual has with a federal contracted employee.
Vice-chair of the board Greg Hoberock told other curators he would like to see the universities move people around.
“If we can move some people around to reach this lack of interaction and I understand that there’s a cost associated with that and I understand that we may be able to get reimbursed for those costs if we make a claim,” Hoberock said. “I want to strongly encourage the university at all different levels to make those accommodations as much as you can.”
Choi said he is going to challenge the universities to segregate people when possible. He pointed out to the board he feels as if there are almost four exemptions for employees.
“I believe with the three exemptions that we’ve provided, as well as the opportunity for us to segregate those that can be demonstrated not to interact with those that support work of federal contracts,” Choi said.
The board is now tasked with creating policies on if and how an employee could be penalized for not complying. A spokesperson for Mizzou said more details will be announced in the coming weeks on how employees may request exemptions.
Choi said because of the funding and research for the system, this decision had to be made.
When asked if he thinks this mandate will cause people to leave their job, he said, “there may be some.”
“We would do all that we can so that we don’t have to separate employees,” Choi said. “There are many mechanisms to pursue because an individual decides that they want to quit working at the university.
Currently, Attorney General Eric Schmitt has a lawsuit against the federal mandate. In the resolution passed by the board, if Schmitt prevails, the requirement stops.
Employees have until Jan. 4 to get vaccinated to allow enough time to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18 under the mandate.
Choi told the board, of the 7,000 employees at MU Health Care, only four decided not to get vaccinated. Students who are not employees of the university do not fall under the mandate.
Suggest a Correction
News
Kansas mom sues Walmart for allegedly giving COVID-19 vaccine to daughter without consent
OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe, Kansas mother has filed a lawsuit against Walmart over the COVID-19 vaccine.
The lawsuit alleges that the woman’s 15-year-old girl was vaccinated by a Walmart employee at the store’s pharmacy without parental consent.
The 15-year-old girl wanted the COVID-19 vaccine so she could hang out with her friends.
“The biggest problem I have with this situation is that Walmart vaccinated my daughter without my consent and knowledge,” said the girl’s mom Michelle Tonkinson.
The lawsuit alleges on September 10, Tonkinson’s daughter went to the Walmart near 135th and South Black Bob with her 21-year-old brother-in-law. While there she asked the pharmacist for the COVID-19 vaccine and it didn’t seem to matter who signed her paperwork.
“They told him that it could be anybody above the age of 18, that it did not have to be a parent,” Tonkinson said of what the 21-year-old family member told her. “He was very clear with them that he was not her parent, as was my daughter.
After expressing their concerns with the company, Tonkinson’s attorney Linus Baker received a letter from Walmart that said the company had made a decision on the claim and directed him to call and discuss.
“They told me that no remorse whatsoever, no apologies. They said they had immunity and that that was it,” Baker said. “They violated parental consent, they violated her right to privacy in medical malpractice. You have to get consent when you do these things.”
Baker based the lawsuit he filed in Johnson county court Thursday on parental rights.
“Minors in Kansas have to have consent to get a medical procedure,” Baker said. “Getting a vaccination, a needle of something into you, as a medic procedure. In Kansas, a 15-year-old cannot give herself consent for that and Walmart should know that.”
Tonkinson said the decision to vaccinate her daughter should have been made between her, her daughter, and her pediatrician, not a Walmart employee.
“I want other people to know that this is happening. I want other people to be aware because if they’ve done it to my daughter, I don’t think that she’s the only one,” she said.
The lawsuit quotes Walmart’s website, directing folks to talk to the pharmacist or state department of health for immunization consent requirements for minors. Kansas law states a minor 16 years or older may give consent for medical treatment when no parent or guardian is immediately available. This girl is 15.
FOX4 called the Walmart pharmacy near 135th and South Black Bob Road to ask if minors are required to have parental consent to get a COVID-19 vaccine and the person who answered said yes, a parent must be present.
Walmart corporate sent this statement:
“Walmart is committed to offering quality and compliant health care. We take allegations like this seriously. We will review the claims and respond with the court as appropriate once we are served.”
Walmart’s communications manager said they were unaware of the lawsuit until FOX4 reached out to them.
Suggest a Correction
News
Set an alarm and grab your coat: Friday morning’s lunar eclipse promises quite a show
ST. LOUIS – Set your alarms. Early Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse will begin just after midnight as the sun, Earth, and moon come into almost perfect alignment. And it’s a celestial event that’s easy to view.
“It’s not like a solar eclipse where you need glasses or you might need to travel halfway across the world. It’s as easy looking up, seeing the Moon, and it will put on a great show for us tonight,” said Will Snyder, the manager of the Saint Louis Science Center’s James S. McDonnell Planetarium.
For the partial lunar eclipse, we’ll have clear skies to see it if you don’t mind setting an early alarm.
“This eclipse has a lot going for it in regards to its length and its visibility, but it is practically in the middle of the night and we’ll have the greatest eclipse right after 3 a.m.,” Snyder said.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align such that the Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light from reflecting off the moon.
“So, you can think of it as the Earth blocking out that actually allows us to see the moon in the sky.”
The Earth casts two shadows during a lunar eclipse.
“The outermost edge, there is still some sunlight filtering through. That’s called the penumbra. But the umbra is dead in the center and that’s where the majority of the sun’s light is being blocked.
How to see the eclipse
The moon will arrive at the umbra at 1:18 a.m. and we’ll have about three and a half hours of the Moon passing through the deep shadow until it exits at 4:47 a.m.
“The great eclipse is around 3 a.m. You go out around then. You’ll have a great show, and you can watch as much of the end of the eclipse as you want to.
Although technically not a Blood Moon, a name reserved for total lunar eclipses, the moon’s face will be 97% covered at maximum eclipse, meaning it will probably still turn a red color.
“With just a tiny little part outside of the darkest part of the (moon’s) shadow, it is likely we start to see some of those blood-red, maybe muddy-brown hues start to come through,” Snyder said.
So no need to stay up all night, but set that alarm right in the middle.
It will be visible to the naked eye. To enhance your view, you can grab binoculars or a camera with a tripod.
There will be two total lunar eclipses, or “Blood Moons,” in 2022: one May 15 to 16, and one on Nov. 8.
Suggest a Correction
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
Lessons From Reason’s “The Fake Environmentalist Attack on Bitcoin” Mini-Doc
UM System to enforce federal vaccine mandate: Who’s required to get a shot?
Kansas mom sues Walmart for allegedly giving COVID-19 vaccine to daughter without consent
Khloe Kardashian Shares The Sex Advice A Fan Gave Her To Help Her Get Pregnant
Set an alarm and grab your coat: Friday morning’s lunar eclipse promises quite a show
Fired Ferguson officer identified as armed demonstrator at Rittenhouse trial
Moscow Mills sued for alleged traffic ticket quota scheme
Bitcoin Resumes Decline, What Could Trigger More Downsides
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Amelia & Link’s Relationship Takes A Drastic Turn
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Celebrities5 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH7 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’