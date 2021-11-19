Gifto Price Prediction 2021 – Will GTO Hit $1 Soon?

Bullish Gifto price prediction ranges from $0.05 to $0.14

Gifto price might also reach $1 soon.

Gifto bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.024

In Gifto (GTO) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about GTO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Gifto is the application tokens unveiled in 2017. Moreover, the token is launched on Binance launchpad. The platform has released many innovations, including the largest crypto wallet for wide market use. More so, the highest active user blockchain game, and other mass consumer apps. However, Gifto Chain and wallet is created by global contributors over technology, operations, partnerships, and community.

According to CoinGecko, the GTO price is trading at $0.03349 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,434,180, at the time of writing. However, GTO has increased by 5.39% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, GTO has a circulating supply of 770,236,879.20 GTO. Currently, GTO trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Upbit, BiONE, and VCC Exchange.

Gifto (GTO) Price Prediction 2021

Gifto (GTO) holds the 543rd position on CoinGecko right now. GTO price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.

GTO/USDT Price Chart Daily Time Frame (Source: TradingView)

The above chart shows the Symmetrical Triangle patterns. Generally, a symmetrical triangle is made up of a downward diagonal upward trend line and an upward diagonal downward trend line. When the price rises, it will inevitably break through the upper trend line to break, and in an uptrend, the price will rise or break. A lower trend line forms a breakthrough and a downward trend in which prices fall.

In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the GTO breaks the resistance level of $0.093, it will reach the target of $0.162. Or else, if the price of the GTO breakout the support level of $0.024 means it will fall to the next support level at $0.015. So, the trend of the GTO is based on the breakout.

Gifto (GTO) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of GTO.

GTO/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of GTO.

Resistance Level 1 – $0.055

Resistance Level 2 – $0.091

Resistance Level 3 – $0.14

Support Level 1 – $0.027

Support Level 2 – $0.017

Support Level 3 – $0.011

The charts show that GTO has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, GTO might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.055.

Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of GTO might plummet to almost $0.027, a bearish signal.

Gifto (GTO) Average Directional Index (ADX)

Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of GTO. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can be used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.

The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.

The above chart shows the ADX of GTO stays above the range of 10.58, so it indicates a sideways trend.

Conclusion

The GTO is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term GTO price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $1.05 this year. However, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.

Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the GTO ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.5 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $1, if investors have planned that GTO is a good investment in 2021.

