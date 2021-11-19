Celebrities
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Amelia & Link’s Relationship Takes A Drastic Turn
This year’s Thanksgiving was full of ups and downs on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Farouk’s health worsened, Meredith and Nick spent Thanksgiving together, and feelings bubbled over for Amelia and Link.
It’s officially Thanksgiving on Grey’s Anatomy! Even on a holiday, Amelia and Kai are texting, and it puts a big smile on Amelia’s face. Nick drives Meredith to the airport so she can head back to Seattle for Thanksgiving. As soon as she gets there, her flight has been delayed because of snow.
Schmidt’s mom shows up at the hospital, even though Schmidt is working on Thanksgiving. She’s going to set up a Thanksgiving dinner for her son in the cafeteria. She’ll wait! She’s got nothing but time.
Even though Owen is supposed to be home helping his mother, he shows up at the hospital. Owen, Teddy, Megan, and Hayes bring Thanksgiving to Farouk. It’s been 3 weeks since his surgery, and he still isn’t able to go home.
Farouk Nearly Dies
Later, while Teddy and Megan are talking by Farouk’s bedside, he begins to code. Hayes thinks it’s time to put Farouk on ECMO, while Teddy thinks that’s premature. Megan has to make a game-time decision and goes with what Hayes says. When Owen returns, Teddy tells him that Farouk is going to have to go on the heart transplant list.
Meredith ends up stuck in Minnesota because of the snowstorm, which means Amelia is in charge of the 4 kids and Thanksgiving dinner. Link decides to stay over after dropping off Scout to help out. Meredith thinks she’s going to spend Thanksgiving alone in her hotel room, but Nick shows up at her door. They end up making love.
Miller’s dad took baby Prue home with him, so Bailey has been making herself busy at the hospital. Noah shows up at the hospital again. He’s very, very sick. The end is near for him. He asks Owen, “When is this going to be over?” Owen is straight with him and says, “It’ll be over soon.”
Amelia & Link Reunite — Sort Of
Richard finds Bailey crying over Prue and the loss of Miller. “I just want to hold her and tell her everything’s going to be alright,” Bailey says. Richard comforts her and lightens the mood by celebrating Thanksgiving with Schmidt, Nico, and Jo.
After the kids are tucked in, Amelia and Link can breathe a sigh of relief. They have spent a successful Thanksgiving together. “You are nothing like your parents,” Amelia says to Link. Suddenly, Link kisses Amelia. They continue to makeout until Amelia stops and says, “Nothing has changed for me.” And for right now, that’s okay with Link. He kisses her right back, and they have sex on the couch.
Celebrities
Christina Aguilera Rocks Sexy Black Dress With Latex Sleeves At Latin Grammy Awards – Photo
She’s still ‘dirrty’! Christina Aguilera sizzled in an ultra-sexy black gown for the Latin Grammy Awards, where she also slayed with a tribute performance to Rubén Blades.
Christina Aguilera, 40, was a vision at the Latin Grammy Awards! The “Genie In A Bottle” icon looked drop dead gorgeous in a strapless black bustier style down as she walked the red carpet in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 18. She added a touch of drama to the look with a patent leather style latex shrug featuring ’80s inspired puffed up sleeves and gloves.
The pop star was still wearing her bright red hair, which she also sported in the video for her Spanish language song “Pa’ Mis Muchachas.” She opted to keep her locks into a slick ponytail, with her shorter layers framing her face. Xtina’s cleavage was on full display in the ensemble, which she accented with layered silver cross necklaces that matched the rings on her left hand.
Just a day prior, the “Dirrty” singer appeared on stage at the Latin Recording Academy’s “Person Of The Year” gala to perform a tribute for Latin music legend Rubén Blades, 73 (Blades has many accolades, including 9 GRAMMY awards). Once again, Christina dazzled in a plunging black blazer with a red sequin trim. She paired the revealing top with fitted leather leggings and platform boots. Notably, she was sporting her signature blonde locks.
Christina has been making waves in the Latin music realm in recent weeks thanks to the long awaited release of her upcoming Spanish album. She dropped the first single and video, “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” with some help from fellow Latinas Nathy Peluso, Becky G, and Nicki Nicole. In the video, the gals go undercover at a sexy party as they attempt to get close to and take down a mob boss, all while still looking fabulous. The upcoming album will be her second Spanish album following Mi Reflejo in 2000.
The star has previously addressed the criticism over “not being Latin enough,” despite her father Fausto Aguilera hailing from Ecuador. “It’s a big deal right now, and it’s really nostalgic and part of my Latin culture and history,” she said to Billboard magazine in July as she teased the new project. “So, this is really, really fun to get into some family roots and explore who I am now as a woman musically. Things are coming from a different approach.”
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Hold Hands In 1st PDA Photo Amid Romance
PDA alert! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were spotted out in California, seemingly confirming their romance after back-to-back dates in recent weeks.
Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, were spotted holding hands in their first photos together. The pair stepped out in Palm Springs, California on Thursday, Nov. 18 on a daytime date just weeks after meeting on Saturday Night Live when Kim hosted the Oct. 9 episode. Kim was all-smiles as she rocked a sexy high-cut white bodysuit with a boyfriend style pair of gray sweatpants in the images published via the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, Pete opted for a beige and black pair of pajama style pants from Kim’s SKIMS line, a black t-shirt and a blue baseball cap. The comedian finished his ensemble with a colorful pair of New Balance sneakers and black nail polish. Pete was laughing as he walked alongside the KKW Beauty founder, seemingly enjoying his time with her.
The actor recently celebrated his 28th birthday at the home of Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, 66, where he twinned with Kim and Kris in the same PJs. Rapper and TV personality Flavor Flav was also present for the intimate bash. Kim flashed a peace sign and duck face at the camera as she stood behind Pete, who stuck his tongue out at the camera. “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” Flavor Flav wrote alongside his IG post. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,” he also said.
The hand holding photo comes after weeks of speculation that Kim and Pete struck up a romance after working together on SNL: during the episode, the couple hilariously played Disney characters Jasmine and Aladdin on a romantic carpet ride that ended with Pete’s Aladdin giving Kim’s Jasmine a kiss. Just two weeks after, Pete was spotted with Kim at Knott’s Berry Farm where they could be seen riding a rollercoaster together alongside her sister Kourtney Kardashian and friends. Pete and Kim were reportedly holding hands at the park and looked like a couple.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then jetted back to New York for the WSJ Innovator Awards (looking fab in a brown leather dress from her SKIMS X Fendi collaboration) where she and Pete on two back to back dates. Notably, Kim filed for divorce from husband Kanye West, 44, in February — but has remained supportive of his music and work and vice versa (Kanye was even in the audience at SNL).
“Kim really needs laughter in her life right now and has incredibly strong feelings for Pete,” a source said to Page Six on Nov. 18. “She just wants to laugh and have a great time right now. She needs to have some fun. Things have been heavy in her life with the divorce and everything. She wants something very different than what she had with Kanye…Although Kim is taking things one day at a time, she’s having a blast with Pete and plans on continuing to see him.”
Celebrities
Beyonce Rocks Tennis Skirt & Tiny Sweater In Grand Estate For Gorgeous New Photos
Beyoncé showed off a sexy sporty tennis style to her Instagram Thursday, seemingly celebrating her ‘Be Alive’ song for the Venus & Serena Williams biopic, ‘King Richard.’
Flawless! Beyoncé took to her Instagram on Thursday to show off a sexy preppy look. The 40-year-old just released her track “Be Alive” for the Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard about the famed tennis stars, and it looks like she’s celebrating with a gorgeous tennis style of her own!
The “Single Ladies” singer showed off her best country club chic with a light grey short sleeve sweater tucked in to a pleated grey pinstripe tennis skirt, pairing the look with red, white, and green-striped Gucci tube socks and sporty white Ivy Park sneakers. Beyoncé also accessorized her style with cool shades and minimal jewelry, wearing her honey bronde locks long and curled and sporting a Gucci little crossbody Ophidia bag. The pop star posed in a Ivy League-looking locale, with a stocked bookshelf and English-style brick building.
In true Beyoncé fashion, she left the photo caption-less, leading fans to wonder where exactly she was located. Even so, followers still appreciated the various photos she posted and the stylish look. “So cute!” one fan wrote while another simply stated, “Yes mama.” Numerous others flooded the post with various fire and heart emojis, showing their support for the beloved singer.
After laying low musically for a while, the mother-of-three released “Be Alive” on Nov. 12 for the Will Smith-starring King Richard, highlighting Black female excellence in the lyrics to celebrate Venus & Serena’s inspiring life story. “It feels so good to be alive (It feels so, so, so, so good) / Got all my sisters by my side (I got all my sisters by my side) / Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried (Black off if I tried),” she sings on the chorus, per Genius.
“That’s why I lift my hеad with pride / Now we’re sitting on top of thе world again, huh.” Later in the track, Beyoncé boasts that she is “hustle personified” while asking, ” Do you know how much we have cried? / How hard we had to fight?”
King Richard debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19.
