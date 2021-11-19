News
Healey joins AGs probing Instagram’s effects on kids
A group of attorneys general, including the Bay State’s Maura Healey, are investigating the photo-sharing platform Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying parent company Facebook — now Meta Platforms — ignored internal research about the physical and mental health dangers it posed to young people.
“Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health — exploiting children in the interest of profit,” Healey said.
The investigation includes a bipartisan coalition of AGs from California, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. It follows damning reports, first by The Wall Street Journal and based on the company’s own research, that found that the company knew about the harms Instagram can cause teenagers — especially teen girls — when it comes to mental health and body image issues.
Since those first reports, a consortium of news organizations have published their own findings based on leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen, who has testified before Congress.
“Enough is enough,” said California AG Rob Bonta. “We’ve undertaken this nationwide investigation to get answers about Meta’s efforts to promote the use of this social media platform to young Californians — and to determine if, in doing so, Meta violated the law.”
The investigation targets the techniques Meta uses to keep young people on its platforms — and the harms that extended time spent on Instagram can cause.
In a statement, Meta spokesperson Liza Crenshaw called the accusations “false” and said they demonstrate “a deep misunderstanding of the facts.”
“While challenges in protecting young people online impact the entire industry, we’ve led the industry in combating bullying and supporting people struggling with suicidal thoughts, self-injury, and eating disorders,” Crenshaw said.
Ticker: Lobstermen must haul in gear to save whales; Heating aid up
Lobster fishermen off the Maine coast must begin to remove gear from a newly protected area intended to help whales, the federal government said.
New rules make an approximately 950-square-mile area of the Gulf of Maine essentially off limits to lobster fishing from October to January.
Federal officials said Wednesday that lobstermen in the area must remove their gear and may not set new traps. The feds expect gear to be removed within two weeks.
Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said the late fall orders raise safety concerns. He said the feds “have an obligation to take fisherman safety into concern when they make these decisions.”
Additional heating aid in spending plan
The White House is taking steps to help distribute billions of dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of $3 billion to $4 billion annually.
Electricity and natural gas prices are roughly 11% higher than a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index. Heating oil prices have more than doubled over the past year.
“These new programs and funding were designed to ensure that if the weather was colder or the prices were higher, we would have the highest resources ever to help as many hard-pressed families as possible,” said Gene Sperling, who’s overseeing coronavirus relief for the White House. “
Massachusetts weather for Thanksgiving travel: Forecasters monitoring ‘significant storminess’ potential
As millions hit the roads and head to the air for Thanksgiving next week, meteorologists are closely watching a pattern that could wreak havoc for travelers.
Forecasters are monitoring whether a “big storm” could form for Tuesday and Wednesday, during the peak of Thanksgiving travel.
“We’re closely watching how all of these pieces come together and if a big storm develops from this pattern or not,” Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist for AccuWeather, told the Herald on Thursday. “This is a pattern that can bring significant storminess.
“We’re heading into a very unsettled and a very changeable weather pattern into early next week,” he added.
Whether the storm happens or not, Porter warned that travel will likely be impacted next week. First, it looks like a strong push of rain will be dumped into southern New England from Sunday night into Monday.
Behind that, the coldest air of the season will be diving southward from Canada into the East Coast.
“There will be gusty winds that could cause problems for travel, especially air travel which could be impacted quite a bit by gusty winds,” Porter said. “That impact on the Northeast can cascade problems to the rest of the country as well.”
Some of those wind gusts are expected to top 50 mph.
The real-feel temps between the wind and the cold air could make it feel like the teens in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It should feel really cold as we head into the midweek time period,” Porter said.
There will be a major spike in travel for this Thanksgiving after a drop last year, when no one had been vaccinated yet.
“It’s important for people who are traveling to be aware of the latest forecast, which should come into greater focus during the next couple of days,” Porter said. “It’s definitely something people need to be paying attention to ahead of their Thanksgiving travel.”
Hot Property: Hidden gem neighborhood in Cambridge
As luxury build-outs in the Greater Boston area have achieved a happy plateau — where buyers know more or less what amenities and finishes they can expect in a high-end renovation — it might be time to turn back to the old real estate adage of location, location, location.
After all, you might want to take a walk around the neighborhood at some point. Buyers poking around Cambridge will find both — a swank house and a hidden gem neighborhood — with 14 Norumbega Street #14.
The three-bedroom condominium conversion in Cambridge’s Strawberry Hill enjoys the quiet away from the bustle of the city squares while being optimally located next to public transportation to Harvard Square, shopping and dining spots along Huron Avenue, and scenic dog walking around Fresh Pond Reservation.
Sitting on the right side of modern without overdoing it on the trends, the home’s open floor plan on the main living level has several things going for it: a shiplap feature wall with fireplace and oak shelving for visual interest, wide plank flooring, and a stylish kitchen that subtly blends in with the home’s aesthetic. Stainless steel Thermador appliances and a waterfall quartz island with seating add a sleek touch. Rounding out the first floor is a primary suite with a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath.
At more than 1,800 square feet, there’s more than enough elbow room for the whole family. The condo adds two more bedrooms on the second floor, each with tons of storage, plus a laundry room.
The bonus space in Strawberry Hill also yields a cute private yard space with a stone patio, and parking for one car.
To learn more about the property, on the market for $1,399,000, contact Aurel Garban with Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-875-1914.
