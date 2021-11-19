Healey joins AGs probing Instagram’s effects on kids

A group of attorneys general, including the Bay State’s Maura Healey, are investigating the photo-sharing platform Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying parent company Facebook — now Meta Platforms — ignored internal research about the physical and mental health dangers it posed to young people.

“Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health — exploiting children in the interest of profit,” Healey said.

The investigation includes a bipartisan coalition of AGs from California, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. It follows damning reports, first by The Wall Street Journal and based on the company’s own research, that found that the company knew about the harms Instagram can cause teenagers — especially teen girls — when it comes to mental health and body image issues.

Since those first reports, a consortium of news organizations have published their own findings based on leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen, who has testified before Congress.

“Enough is enough,” said California AG Rob Bonta. “We’ve undertaken this nationwide investigation to get answers about Meta’s efforts to promote the use of this social media platform to young Californians — and to determine if, in doing so, Meta violated the law.”

The investigation targets the techniques Meta uses to keep young people on its platforms — and the harms that extended time spent on Instagram can cause.

In a statement, Meta spokesperson Liza Crenshaw called the accusations “false” and said they demonstrate “a deep misunderstanding of the facts.”

“While challenges in protecting young people online impact the entire industry, we’ve led the industry in combating bullying and supporting people struggling with suicidal thoughts, self-injury, and eating disorders,” Crenshaw said.