How To Find Healthy Dinner Recipes
When I’m looking for information about something I just type the word or phrase into Google and I can usually find what I’m looking for in the first couple of pages of results. When I typed in “Healthy Dinner Recipes” I was overwhelmed. There were lots of results of course, so I clicked on the first one and got a list of dishes:
Appetizers, Beverages, Breakfast, Candies & Treats, Entrées, Healthy Cookies, Cakes & Bakes ….Wraps, Sandwiches & Burgers.
The word ‘dinner’ doesn’t even appear, and on checking out some of the meals, they didn’t even appear that healthy to me. The next site I tried was actually better, although I had to scan a lot of recipes to find something that appealed to me.
Criteria for a healthy recipe
If you’re like me, time is precious so I have to find what I need fairly quickly. Unfortunately when it comes to finding ideas for healthy dinner recipes you still have to do a lot of looking. I try to scan the recipe and screen out ones that don’t meet my basic criteria for a healthy dinner meal. Here are the things I look for when selecting a suitable dinner recipe:
– a generous portion of mixed vegetables
– a source of protein such as lean meat, fish or beans
– a source of carbohydrates like potatoes or brown rice.
Whole wheat bread, whole grain rice and whole-wheat pasta are healthier choices than the white varieties. A green salad always makes a healthy choice.
If you are a vegetarian it’s much easier to find a healthy recipe. The thing to look for though is an adequate source of protein. Soybeans are a good alternative to meat but should be consumed in moderation. The Harvard School of Public health has a good article on protein on their web page. (http://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/protein.html).
Other Sources
So, where else can you find healthy food recipes? Another good online source is Amazon.com. If you search on the keyword ‘healthy dinner recipes’ you will find a lot of books listed, (of course this isn’t going to help you get dinner ready this evening!). The only thing to be aware of is that a lot of these books are focused around weight loss diets, which are not necessarily good for you in the long run. Nevertheless Amazon is a good source of information.
If you have children it’s especially difficult to find recipes that are nutritious and appeal to them. This problem is worse if you are trying to change the eating habits of the family. The CDC website (http://www.cdc.gov/nccdphp/dnpa/nutrition/nutrition_for_everyone/quick_tips/healthy_children.htm) has some good information about preparing healthy dinners for children.
Conclusion
In conclusion, there is a ton of information out there but trying to zero in on the best healthy dinner recipes for you and your family is going to take time. You also have to be prepared to make a lot of changes until you find something that works for everyone. I used to joke about our kids’ reaction to some of my dishes (Lima bean soup comes to mind) – if they don’t like it, it must be good for you!
Seriously though, there are lots of good healthy dinner recipes available that everyone will love. You just need to be able to spend the time to find them, and experiment a little in the kitchen.
The School Lunch Program Is Starving
The School Lunch Program
Healthy food makes healthy kids, right? Right, but in order for kids to eat healthy foods, they have to have access to them first. Unfortunately healthy food is hard to come by in today’s school lunch program. School cafeterias are woefully underfunded even with assistance from the Child Nutrition Act. Passed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1963, the Child Nutrition Act is a federal law that stemmed from the National School Lunch Program which is responsible for feeding over 30 million children each day in over 101,000 public and private schools. However, with inflation and cutbacks in school budgets, it only provides schools about $1 per student. Cafeterias simply cannot afford the fresh healthy food that kids need. Sometimes schools have no choice but to take part in the Department of Agriculture’s commodities program for items like meat and cheese. These items come from farmers’ surplus stock and, although it may be a cost effective method for obtaining pricier food items, it can be disastrous as proven in 2008 when one of the largest suppliers of meat for the National School Lunch Program was caught slaughtering ill cows.
The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act
The good news is there is a bill up for vote in the House of Representatives that would add $4.5 billion over the next 10 years to help feed America’s school children. It would be the first non-inflationary increase in funding of the school lunch program by the federal government in 30 years. The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act was passed unanimously by the Senate in August, 2010 and was scheduled for a House vote by the end of September. It seemed like a no-brainer especially since the Senate passed the bill by a process called unanimous consent where they agreed to pass it without a voice vote. The bipartisan bill has since been delayed in Congress and will not be voted on by the House until after the November 15 elections. This legislation is near and dear to the heart of First Lady, Michelle Obama, who is looking to Congress to pass this bill as a crucial part of her Let’s Move campaign. Her goal is to end childhood obesity within a generation and allocating more money for healthy food in our kids’ schools will go a long way in meeting that goal.
This bill also addresses the lack of proper funding for low-income students. U.S. Senator Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, explained that this legislation “invests heavily in new initiatives designed to automatically enroll more eligible low-income children with our National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs and includes a major expansion of afterschool feeding programs.”
The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act will also increase nutritional standards in schools by allowing the Secretary of Agriculture to establish nutritional standards. The Department of Agriculture continues to modify and improve the nutrition standards for school meals by including more fruits, vegetables and whole grains and less sugar and processed food. In fact, this legislation could mark the end of the junk food vending machine era in schools.
The Future of the School Lunch Program
Assuming Congress passes the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act in November, school kids nationwide will benefit from healthier food options, as cafeterias will have enough funding to buy higher quality food. The $4.5 billion will be distributed over the next 10 years and it should put us on track to lower childhood obesity rates. However, school administrators need further help in order to make good use of these additional funds. Since they are used to buying mostly bulk frozen food, they will need to establish relationships with distributors who also deal with fresh food. Matching local farmers to schools can help bridge the gap between meat and produce, and the hungry kids who will eat it for lunch. Unfortunately, fresh and healthy food tends to cost more than frozen processed food so it’s important for schools to know how to get this food without breaking their budgets. If schools are encouraged (or forced) to remove their junk food vending machines, they need ideas on what types of machines to replace them with. Vending machines that offer healthy items like baked chips, nuts and dried fruit are available as well as drink machines that dispense milk, juice and water as opposed to sugar and chemicals. A few helpful hints, as well as a list of farmers and distributors willing to participate in the school lunch program, will help school administrators make good use of their new funds.
If Congress does not pass this important legislation, it is crucial that we teach our kids which types of foods are healthy and which foods will make them grow big and strong. Schools can also help in this effort by removing junk food vending machines on their own. Replacing them with healthy vending machines is a giant step forward in limiting the sugar and empty calories kids consume when allowed to make their own snack decisions. School administrators and food service workers do the best they can with their budgets but there are ways to improve kids’ health even without $4.5 billion in help from the government.
Think You Are Too Young to Develop Breast Cancer?
Unfortunately, I am seeing younger and younger women being diagnosed with Breast Cancer. The youngest woman that consulted with me was 19 years of age! What would cause this onslaught of increased Breast Cancer risk for women of such a young age?
About 7% of newly diagnosed Breast Cancer cases occur in women under 40. This means that over 13,000 young women, many of them mothers or pregnant women discover that their life is about to drastically change. The frightening news, according to a 2013 study done by the AMA, the incidence of metastatic Breast Cancer nearly doubled from 1976 to 2009. Survival rates are worse when compared to older women that are pre or postmenopausal.
Eighty-five percent of women who develop Breast Cancer do NOT have a family history of the disease.
So what does that tell us? That these cancers are developing because toxicity from the environment and poor food choices.
According to the University of Columbia, 95% of cancers are due to diet and the accumulation of toxins.
Let’s briefly look at Essential #1, Let Food Be Your Medicine. The S.A.D. diet (Standard American Diet) has poisoned the masses for decades. The processing of food and the thousands of chemicals that are used in the food industry, have created a toxic burden that the body has to try to eliminate.
Cancer loves acidic food. Your body loves alkaline food. You either feed the cancer or feed the body when you pick up that fork.
Often I hear, “But it’s in my genes”. Sorry, but your DNA is NOT your destiny. With the science of Epigenetics, you have the ability to change your gene expression with the food you put in your mouth. Your genes can be turned off or on with stress, sleep, food and chemicals.
“Would you rather have a sticky bun or broccoli talking to your genes?” ~ Dr. Robert Roundtree.
To eat clean, focus on these types of foods:
1.) Cruciferous vegetables green drink
2.) Green Leafy vegetables
3.) Healthy organic oils such as olive, grapeseed, flax, walnut and avocado
4.) Matcha Green tea
5.) Raw, organic soaked nuts and seeds
6.) Fermented foods like Kombucha, kefir and sauerkraut
7.) Garlic
8.) Mushrooms like Reishi and Chaga
9.) Very few fruits except Green apples, lemon and occasional berries
10.) Raw Whey Protein
11.) Clean protein from 100% grass fed, hormone free, antibiotic free, free-range animals
Ideally, your goal is to eat 80% raw and 80% alkaline. This can easily be accomplished by juicing in the morning, blending your veggies in a smoothie for lunch and having a small amount of fish or protein with a salad or lightly sautéed vegetables.
If you are on a Breast Cancer healing journey, this 7 day sample menu will show you how easy and delicious it can be. Feed your body and NOT the cancer, by making wise food choices. Next week I will discuss the toxicity issue that may be at the root of the increase of younger women developing Breast Cancer.
Quit Smoking With Nature’s Help
Smoking is very dangerous to your health. Most smokers feel that there is nothing that they havent tried in order to quit. However, they may not be aware of the many natural means available which others have used to finally end this very destructive habit. It is possible to quit smoking, if you devise a plan, cleanse and support the body and use natural methods to curb nicotine cravings.
Most, if not all, people in the United States believe that smoking is unhealthy. Why then do people smoke? The answer lies in the addictive nature of nicotine. Over 80 percent of smokers declare that they want to quit and plan to do so at some point. Even heroin addicts admit that nicotine is truly the hardest drug habit to kick. (Haas, p.964)
Almost one-third of cases of pancreatic carcinoma can be attributed to cigarette smoking. Most lung cancers are caused by cigarette smoking. (Smokers are five to ten times more likely to suffer from lung cancer than nonsmokers). The more cigarettes you smoke per day and the earlier you started smoking, the greater the risk of lung cancer.
Children of smokers have an increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome, respiratory infections and lung cancer.
“Children of smokers have a much higher incidence and severity of asthma, bronchitis, colds and ear infections. They also have impaired lung development and reduced lung function tests.” American Journal of Public Health, p. 209, Feb. 1989)
If you eat a balanced diet, drink a lot of clean water and take a vitamin supplement daily, you may feel that you are generally healthy. However, if you smoke, this is typically not the case. Heavy smokers do not get as much of a benefit from a healthy diet. Blood levels of Vitamin C are much lower in smokers. Zinc, Vitamin A and folic acid are often depleted in the bodies of smokers.
Now that we have covered just a few of the negative effects of smoking on the body, lets figure out how to quit – and without drugs! It may come as a surprise to you that there is a way to be free of this horrible addiction without using prescription medication for help.
Lets now cover some ideas on how to actually go about quitting.
Have you tried to quit before and failed? Did you quit for awhile and then start again? You may feel that because you tried and failed, that it proves that you cant quit. However, this is not the case. In reality, you get points each time you attempt to quit. You inevitably learned something each time you tried, which gets you that much closer to being successful in quitting. Most quitters did not do it on their first try. So just think of it as your “practice” run! (3)
A main part of your quit smoking plan, is to figure out which interventions you will use when you are hit with a craving to smoke. Try to avoid being around other smokers. Learn some deep breathing exercises that you can use to de-stress. Exercise is also a great way to limit stress and keep you busy.
Something to consider once you have decided to quit smoking, is how to get the toxins out of your body. One theory is that many dependencies originate in the liver. Cleansing and detoxifying the liver is a crucial first step toward breaking free of these addictions. Detoxifying the liver will reduce the cravings for nicotine. (ESP, p. 279)
You can use echinacea to help flush the nicotine out of the lymph system and lungs. Vitamin C is a great chelator of toxic substances in the body. (Which means it will “grab” the offenders and flush them out through the waste system). A usual dose of C is 1000 mg four times per day. N-Acetyl-cysteine 1000 mg, two doses of glutamine 1000 mg, four capsules of Evening Primrose Oils and 20 Sun Wellness Chlorella tabs are a good regimine for removing nicotine toxicity from the body. (Page p. 548)
It is important during your detox and quitting time that you “avoid junk foods and sugar that aggravate cravings” (Page p.548) Ginseng can help you to normalize sugar cravings, as can stevia, stevioside or FOS. Trace mineral and mineral deficiencies can play a part in some addictions. Magnesium, potassium, calcium and zinc should all be included in the diet when trying to quit smoking. (ESP, p.279)
The main concern when quitting tobacco are the cravings! There are many choices when it comes to this issue. Essential oils, vitamins and herbal teas are all on the list of items in the “cravings” category.
Eating a diet which promotes body alkalinity is said to show less desire for tobacco. To calm your nerves, try Magnesium 800 mg daily, stress B-complex 100 mg daily, valerian/wild lettuce drops in water. (Page, p.548) Young Living Essential Oils offers a blend called “Peace and Calming” which, some people have reported, was all they needed during their quitting time.
Oil of clove is also reported by many people to be extremely effective in their war with nicotine cravings. In Stanley Burroughs Master Cleanser book, he states “For those who wish to quit smoking, place a small amount (of clove oil) on your finger – place it on back of the tongue and you immediately lose your desire to smoke. This is an easy way if you really want to quit.” Peppermint oil has also been reported to be effective. Just a touch of it on the tongue, in the same manner as you apply the clove oil will do it.
Single oils which may be helpful in smoking cessation in addition to clove and peppermint, are cinnamon and nutmeg. Other blends of oils recommended for reducing addictive behavior are Harmony, Thieves, Exodus II, Peace and Calming, JuvaCleanse and JuvaFlex. These can be directly inhaled or diffused, applied topically on the temples and/or back of the neck four times daily, or used as a warm compress over the liver.
Quitting smoking is not an easy task to undertake. However, if you give your body the right tools, you can repair the damage done by smoking, you can reduce your cravings and YOU CAN QUIT! Try some of these simple, natural and effective helpers. Nature is the best medicine, so believe in yourself and watch it happen!!
Some resources for people who would like more information:
Young Living Essential Oils, [http://www.fragrantfamily.com/sadiesgift]
Easyway by Allen Carr order at http://www.half.com or http://www.amazon.com
American Lung Association, [http://www.alamn.org] (then click quit smoking)
Committed Quitters, http://www.committedquitters.com
National Cancer Institute, http://www.smokefree.gov
The Stop Smoking Center, http://www.stopsmokingcenter.net
The Master Cleanser by Stanley Burroughs, order at http://www.half.com or http://www.amazon.com
