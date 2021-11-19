News
J.C. Jackson: Patriots defense is one of NFL’s best and ‘going to be scary’
Minutes after dismantling the Falcons, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson made a promise Thursday night.
“Defense played outstanding. I can’t even describe like — we’ve got to keep it up. It’s gonna get scary,” he said. “It’s going to be scary.”
Naturally, Jackson was coming off another game with an interception, his AFC-leading sixth pick. He snagged Matt Ryan’s final throw in a 25-0 shutout, and came inches shy of racing it back for a touchdown. But as Jackson tiptoed the sideline, half of his right foot landed out of bounds, which handed possession to the Patriots offense.
Lucky for him, Ryan’s backup, Josh Rosen, was kind enough to hand it right back. Kyle Van Noy cashed Rosen’s interception in for six points, icing on a piece-of-cake performance. In all, the Pats finished with four picks and four sacks.
“I don’t want to brag too much, but I feel like we’ve got one of the best defenses in the league right now,” Jackson said.
The numbers back him up.
Van Noy’s pick-six was the second in three games for the Patriots, a stretch when they’ve scored two touchdowns and allowed one. Naturally, Jackson accounted for the other touchdown. During this same period, he’s allowed two catches and caught three passes himself.
J.C. Jackson had another strong game in coverage, allowing only one reception on 3 targets for 7 yards, including an INT, his 6th of the season.
Opposing QBs have lost -23.7 EPA when targeting Jackson this season, the 4th-best mark league-wide.#NEvsATL | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/rfjPqYMzhk
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 19, 2021
No one has exemplified the Pats’ leap better than Jackson or Van Noy, who tallied a team-high eight tackles, two sacks and an interception. The veteran linebacker admitted Thursday’s performance felt like fantasy.
“Those are the kind of games you dream about as a kid,” he said.
What these fantastical performances have done for the Patriots is fundamentally change their reality. At 7-4, they can make a legitimate run at the AFC East, with two games against Buffalo still to play. Their defense may be the best in the league, which ensures they’re a threat to any contender.
Before Thursday’s shutout, the Pats ranked second in DVOA and points allowed per game. They ranked top five in interception percentage and top 10 in sack percentage. All of those rankings should rise by the end of Week 11.
Atlanta may have been low-hanging fruit Thursday, but the sign of a great team is disposing of every bad opponent on your schedule as expected. During their five-game winning streak, when they’ve toppled the Jets, Panthers and Falcons, the Pats’ margin of victory is a whopping 25 points. Especially lately, they have their defense to thank for that.
“When we’ve got smart guys who can play,” Jackson said, “we’re always going to make plays like that.”
A scary thought, indeed.
News
Moore: Will Joe Biden learn Jimmy Carter’s inflation lesson?
In the 1980 presidential campaign, the Republican challenger, Ronald Reagan, said, “A recession is when your neighbor loses his job. A depression is when you lose yours. And recovery is when Jimmy Carter loses his.” The Gipper turned out to be correct. The gale-force winds of rising inflation had knocked working-class people to the ground, with paychecks shrinking month after month. Reagan wound up winning a landslide victory, and Carter was bounced out of office.
The middle class hates inflation. The New York Times recently surmised that the effects of inflation are mostly “psychological,” and that people should appreciate that “the U.S. economy is doing well.” Wrong. People feel the impact of rising prices daily. It doesn’t just make them FEEL poorer. They are poorer.
President Joe Biden doesn’t seem to get that, and if he doesn’t get it soon, he may suffer the same fate of a ruined presidency that befell Carter. Biden has been touting wage gains for workers of 4%. During normal times, that would be a very solid number. Except, for every one of the past six months, the consumer price index has outpaced wage gains. Over the past year, inflation has been running at 6.2%, which means that the public’s purchasing power is relentlessly shrinking even with 4% wage increases.
Even more worrisome, the government recently reported that the costs facing businesses to produce their goods and services, the producer price index, is up more than 8% from just a year ago. Such costs are soon and inevitably passed on to shoppers in the form of higher consumer prices.
One of the prices we are all most sensitive to is the gas price at the pump. Gas is now $3.41 a gallon nationally, up $1.31 a gallon from last November. So don’t be surprised if $5 a gallon isn’t around the corner.
Biden isn’t just a victim of bad luck. His policies have detonated this inflation bomb. Remember, when Biden came into office, the first item he signed was a $1.9 trillion stimulus spending plan, which was completely unnecessary because we already had nearly $1 trillion of unspent COVID-19 relief funds in the pipeline. These trillions of dollars of more money heaved into the economy fanned inflation.
Then Biden declared war on American oil, gas and coal. As a result, domestic oil production has fallen by roughly 2 million barrels a day from when Donald Trump was president. So, at $83 a barrel, this means we are losing about $165 million per day in national output and $50 billion a year. It has only given OPEC and the Saudi oil sheikhs leverage to reduce production to raise prices, and there’s nothing we can do about it.
Biden has canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and now wants to shut down a major Midwestern pipeline that is already operative.
No one in the Biden administration seems to have a clue of what to do. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughed hysterically when asked what the United States’s response should be to rising gas prices. She said she would need “a magic wand” to bring prices down. It didn’t help matters that Biden reversed a Trump administration directive to allow drilling in oil-rich Alaska a few weeks ago.
Biden seems clueless, and he may need a lifeline of calling a friend to figure out how to combat this alarming inflation trend, which is now anything but “transitory.” By far, the most urgent step to stop the stampede of higher prices is to kill his $3.5 trillion social welfare spending bill, which would be paid for in part by borrowing and printing even more dollars. You don’t have to have an advanced degree in economics to understand this will worsen inflation. Yet he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi keep insulting the people by saying the Godzilla bill “will cost nothing — it’s free.”
And while we are on the subject of Biden’s false claims, he continues to assure the public that he won’t raise taxes on those who make less than $400,000. But, Mr. President, inflation is a tax. You’re paying this Biden tax every time you fill up your gas tank.
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
News
Franks: Senior hands at the helm hold too much power
American leadership has grown extremely old. It is unprecedented. It offers challenges and it gives a distinct advantage to the folks who have been doing the same thing for 30+ years.
But they govern thanks to their historical and institutional knowledge, which yields for them unprecedented power as well, power that is not healthy for America. Change is needed.
Individuals who hold the top positions in the federal government should not see this line of argument as a personal attack. It stands regardless of the political party or individual. And I’ve worked alongside many of them 25+ years ago when I served in Congress.
We have an octogenarian Democratic leadership in Congress and a member of the Supreme Court who was nominated by Democratic President Bill Clinton.
At the end of this term, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be 82 years old, the oldest ever to hold that role; the Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will be 83; the third top Democrat in the House of Representatives Jim Clyburn, the Majority Whip, will be 82. At the end of this term the Republican Leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell will be 80. President Pro Tempore of the U.S. Senate Patrick Leahy is 81 years old (he has announced his retirement — and will be replaced by 88-year-old Sen. Diane Feinstein). Also, the President of the United States Joe Biden at the end of November next year will be 80, older than any other president in history. Lastly, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer is 84 — the seventh oldest person to ever serve on the Supreme Court. The years of government service for all of them would eclipse 30 years. I can say without any reservation that this has never happened all at once, ever.
They all know their jobs extremely well. But those who sit in Congress also know how to use the legislative process to their benefit, giving them extraordinary powers. It is simply not a fair fight.
They can run circles around the other members of their caucus and the Democrats can easily and adroitly handle the press to their advantage. After all, have any of them recently talked about the pending demise of Social Security by 2034 or Medicare by 2024 as attested by the Congressional Budget Office? All of this does not bode well for America. It is too few having far too much control and power.
How do they do it? Simple. They run Congress in a constant crisis mode. They control the calendar, schedule and agenda. They have not allowed Congress to operate in the manner our forefathers had designed.
Our forefathers intended for all members of the House of Representatives and senators to have an equal voice in the process of deliberation and voting as they equally represent their respective congressional districts and states.
This would be accomplished through “Regular Order” when bills go to the committees. There are hearings and the regular markup of legislation. Bills are then passed from subcommittee to full committee through the Rules Committee and onto the House and Senate floor for full and open debate. We do not have this today.
There has not been Regular Order in Congress and the passage of the federal government’s spending programs in more than 25 years. It has become the new normal. This forces an emergency Continuing Resolution year after year with the perpetual threat of a federal government shutdown.
We have dealt with the crisis of raising the debt ceiling nearly every year in recent memory. This allows the octogenarian leadership to tell their rank and file members to vote party line or else the world will come to an end. This cannot be constructive.
.The collateral damage that comes with top-down crisis management is that we create a very polarized Congress and thus, a polarized nation.
Polarization is the No. 1 enemy of a democratic society.
So, the leadership should free its members of Congress to do something they have not been allowed to do in about three decades — their jobs as dictated by practices in governance that served our nation so well for so long.
Otherwise, the course we are following will only get worse.
Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. He is the host of the podcast “We Speak Frankly.” This column was provided by Tribune News Service.
News
Cline: Old school politics blames Big Oil for price surge
Given that Joe Biden turns 79 on Saturday, perhaps it’s no surprise he went “old school” attempting to deflect the problematic politics of rising gas prices. He’s blaming Big Oil.
President Biden on Wednesday asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate “what is happening with oil and gas markets” and “bring all of the Commission’s tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing.”
In a letter to FTC Chairman Lina Khan, Biden wrote he wanted to “call your attention to mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies. The bottom line is this: Gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies’ costs are declining.”
The only evidence Biden cited was the existence of what he called an “unexplained large gap” between the price of “unfinished gasoline” and prices at the pump.
Specifically, Biden stated that “in the last month, the price of unfinished gasoline is down more than 5% while gas prices at the pump are up 3% in that same period,” offering this as evidence of “potentially illegal conduct.”
The Federal Trade Commission issued a report in 2005 in response to similar allegations of market manipulation.
“Some observers suggest that oil company collusion, anticompetitive mergers or other anticompetitive conduct — not market forces — may be the primary cause of higher gasoline prices,” the report stated.
But after examining decades’ worth of allegations, the report concluded that the “vast majority of the FTC’s investigations have revealed market factors to be the primary drivers of both price increases and price spikes.”
Such findings have not stopped politicians over the years from alleging illegal behavior on the part of oil and gas companies or commodities traders to distract voters from their energy policies.
In 2011, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Carl Levin alleged that excessive oil speculation was driving up gasoline prices.
President Barack Obama responded to rising oil prices in 2012 by announcing a plan to limit Wall Street speculation in oil.
In 2014, Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a bill, co-sponsored with more than a dozen other senators, to require the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to clamp down on oil speculators, whom the senators blamed for rising gasoline prices.
A co-sponsor of that measure, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), directly blamed oil speculators for rising gas prices.
And when gas prices spiked in the lead-up to the 2000 election, President Bill Clinton declared there was “no economic explanation” for the increase and he promised “an aggressive inquiry into the oil industry’s pricing practices,” The Washington Post reported. Democratic Rep. Ed Markey of Massachusetts (now Sen. Markey) blamed an “unholy alliance of the big oil companies and Newt Gingrich and Bob Dole.”
An MIT study that examined oil prices between 2004 and 2011, published in the American Economic Journal in 2017, found “speculative activity did not lead to large or sustained changes in price.”
Whenever gas prices post significant increases, allegations of illegal and anti-competitive behavior follow, often made by politicians who are in office at the time that prices increase.
Academic and government research finding that oil and gas price fluctuations are overwhelmingly caused by normal market forces have done little, if anything, to put an end to these claims.
Andrew Cline is president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free-market think tank in New Hampshire. This column provided by InsideSources.
J.C. Jackson: Patriots defense is one of NFL’s best and ‘going to be scary’
Gifto Price Prediction 2021 – Will GTO Hit $1 Soon?
Business Cards Are Still Effective As an Excellent Marketing Tool
Why and When Should You Consult an Optometrist?
Moore: Will Joe Biden learn Jimmy Carter’s inflation lesson?
November Means Big News for Boost Coin Community
Why Laughter Is Good For You
When A Donation Goes to Fundraising and Not Programs
Franks: Senior hands at the helm hold too much power
Drep [new] Price Prediction – How Much Will DREP Be Worth in 2021?
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities6 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH1 week ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19