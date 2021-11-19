Celebrities
J.Lo Reveals Whether She’d Consider Getting Married A Fourth Time Amidst Ben Affleck Romance
Jennifer Lopez responds to questions about considering marriage to her latest love, Ben Affleck. Is she ready to walk down the aisle a fourth time?
As the “Bennifer 2.0” romance between Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, continues to get more serious, fans are wondering if the two would consider marriage this time around. When promoting her upcoming rom-com Marry Me, Jennifer caught up with Hoda Kotb on The Today show on Nov. 18, answering the question of if she herself would consider saying “I do” a fourth time around with Ben.
“Yeah, I guess,” Jennifer responded. “You know me, I’m a romantic. I always have been.” The “On the Floor” singer then jokingly added, “I’ve been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent.”
“You know me, I’m a romantic.” –@JLo to @hodakotb on whether she would consider getting married again pic.twitter.com/kvpimNZp36
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 18, 2021
If fans can recall, the actress and “Let’s Get Loud” singer has been married a few times before, first to actor Ojani Noa in 1997 until the pair split in 1998. Jennifer then tied the knot with her backup dancer at the time, Criss Judd, in 2001 until their separation in 2002. Her longest-running marriage came two years later when she made it official with singer Marc Anthony. The duo went their separate ways in 2011 and share two children together, fraternal twins Max and Emme, 13.
As for “Bennifer,” marriage doesn’t seem too far off. As fans would know, the A-listers got back together in May 2021 after breaking off their engagement in the early 2000s. The pair has been inseparable since they reunited earlier this year, spotted on multiple vacations and trips together and generally just enjoying spending time with each other. They’ve also been able to succeed in blending their families together, recently enjoying Halloween with each others’ children (Ben shares children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, with ex Jennifer Garner).
In an interview with AdWeek, Ben opened up about his romance with the global pop star. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. [She’s] inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.” Ben said of his beautiful girlfriend, “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating, New Report Claims
‘The King of Staten Island’ and the reality star are now officially seeing each other, after the two got tons of attention for their recent date nights.
After a little over a month of dating, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly dating officially! The 28-year-old comedian and 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star have decided to go official, according to a report by Page Six. The news comes just a day after rapper Flavor Flav shared a photo of the two posing with him and Kim’s mom Kris Jenner to celebrate Pete’s 28th birthday on Tuesday November 16. A source revealed details of their newfound romance to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim really needs laughter in her life right now and has incredibly strong feelings for Pete,” the source said.
Reports that Kim and Pete had started to see each other started cropping up, after Kim made her hosting debut on SNL on October 9, which included an Aladdin parody sketch, where the two stars shared a kiss. The KUWTK star and King of Staten Island actor were spotted out together at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm over Halloween weekend. After the Halloweekend festivities, Pete brought Kim to his hometown of Staten Island for a romantic dinner date.
The pair have seemingly really hit it off, especially if they’re officially dating now. “Kim has not stopped talking to her sisters about Pete,” an insider told HL on November 10, making it sound like the two are crazy about each other. “They text all day everyday and she shares these texts with her sisters
Adele Reveals She Was In A Secret Romance After Divorce & Shares Why It Ended
Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, revealed that her first post-divorce romance didn’t last because she ‘couldn’t be consistent’ with the mystery man.
Adele has been spilling the tea about her divorce from Simon Konecki while promoting her upcoming album, 30, all month long. And in a new interview with The Face, the 33-year-old singer revealed that she was romantically involved with someone a year after the breakup, but before she started seeing current beau Rich Paul. “It was, like, scrambling as quick as I could to get my life back together, so that I could feel normal again,” she said. “I wasn’t dating anyone. There was someone that I have loved – not been in love with, but been so fond of, and have been for years – but I was unable to pretend that I wasn’t in my own storm.”
The “Easy On Me” songstress admitted that she “couldn’t give myself properly” to this lover, whose name she didn’t divulge in the interview. “I couldn’t be consistent, and neither could he,” Adele explained. “It wasn’t right, leaving a marriage and then dating a year after. Even if you feel ready, it’s a gaping, open wound whether you leave or you’re left. So it was more that this person was asking for me to throw myself into it. And I couldn’t because I was still recovering from the breakdown of my marriage.”
Adele said she couldn’t help but “associate him with the breakdown of my marriage, so therefore, he is part of the storm.” The Grammy winner added, “And I was just, you know, really honest with him about it, thank God. Otherwise I could’ve found myself in a situation being in a relationship I didn’t want to be in after coming out of one. I became very aware of the patterns that I was repeating over and over again since I was 16 and 17 – not necessarily in relationships or, you know, intimate relationships, but also my relationship with my friends sometimes.”
Adele’s divorce heartache is fully highlighted in her new album, which comes out on Friday (Nov. 19). One of her new songs, “My Little Love,” even features emotional voice notes of her son Angelo, 9, consoling the superstar in the aftermath of the divorce, which was finalized in March 2019 after two years of marriage. More ballads that Adele sings in her album include “Strangers by Nature,” “Hold On,” “To Be Loved,” and “I Drink Wine.”
Luckily, Adele has found love again thanks to Rich Paul. She spoke about the sports agent — who reps LeBron James — in her recent interview with Oprah that aired on CBS on Nov. 14. “He’s just hilarious. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart,” the mother-of-one explained. “It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”
Selena Gomez Gives Cara Delevingne A Peck On The Cheek For Kiss Cam At The Knicks Game
The model and actress had a fun girls’ night out at the Knicks’ hometown game against the Orlando Magic.
Did someone say, “Girls’ night?” Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne had a sweet and silly moment, while they attended the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday November 17. The two actresses were put on the jumbotron in the middle of the game, and Selena sweetly leaned over and gave the 29-year-old Paper Towns actress a little kiss on the cheek.
SELENA AND CARA ARE SO SICK… SICK FOR THIS I’M CRYING I’M WEAK. pic.twitter.com/oenyTnPD0I
— claire (@ahsweeterplace) November 18, 2021
Both of the ladies seemed like they got a case of the giggles for being up on the big screen in the middle of the NBA game. Cara looked like she was trying to hide her face (although the guy sitting behind her seemed pretty pleased to have his face on the jumbotron and made funny facial expressions behind the model). As Cara was turning away, the 29-year-old Only Murders in the Building star leaned in and pecked her on the cheek, as she was wearing bright red lipstick.
Both the ladies looked absolutely fabulous for the Knicks game. Selena sported a large tan coat and had a big pair of gold earrings for the game. Cara also rocked some gold hoops with a matching gold chain necklace to match. She also wore a black top, and had her hair tied into a messy bun.
While the Knicks game may have been their most recent time hanging out together, Selena and Cara have been friends for years. It seems like the “Lose You To Love Me” singer has been spending a lot of time recently with her gal pals. She made an appearance in her and Cara’s mutual friend Taylor Swift’s recent TikTok, where the “All Too Well” songwriter called Selena her “bestie,” while the two were backstage at Saturday Night Live. Back in October, Selena also sent Cardi B a sweet gift after she gave birth to her son. Other than her gal pals, some fans have started a theory that Selena might be more than friends Captain America star Chris Evans, after the actor followed her on Instagram in October.
