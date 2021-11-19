Celebrities
Jonathan Larson: 5 Things About The ‘Rent’ Playwright Andrew Garfield Is Playing In Netflix Movie
Andrew Garfield stars as the Jonathan Larson in ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ Here are 5 key things to know about the brilliant playwright who wrote ‘Rent.’
Tick, tick… BOOM! is the ultimate love letter to musical theater. Andrew Garfield plays the late Jonathan Larson, the famed playwright who created Rent. The Netflix film begins streaming on November 19.
Jonathan’s life came to a tragic end when he was 35 and on the cusp of his big break. From his death to his connection to Stephen Sondheim, HollywoodLife has rounded up the key things to know about Jonathan.
1. Jonathan died suddenly at the age of 35.
Jonathan was found dead in his kitchen on January 25, 1996, at the age of 35, according to The New York Times. He died of a dissecting aortic aneurysm. An autopsy revealed that Jonathan had “more than foot-long tear inside his aorta, the main artery carrying blood from the heart to all other organs, that was caused by a congenital weakness in the blood vessel.”
It’s believed that Jonathan had been suffering from undiagnosed Marfan syndrome, a genetic condition that can damage the heart. Jonathan had been complaining of chest pains and even went to the hospital twice before his tragic death. The doctors did not diagnose his condition and sent him home.
2. He never got to see ‘Rent’ on Broadway.
Jonathan died the day of Rent’s first Off-Broadway preview performance. The mourning cast members ended up performing Rent for Jonathan’s family and friends later that night. Rent became a massive Broadway hit. Jonathan posthumously won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tonys for Best Book of a Musical, Best Musical, and Best Original Score.
3. ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is based on his life.
The Netflix film, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is based on the semi-autobiographical musical that Jonathan wrote before Rent. Lin-Manuel saw Rent as a teenager, and the show inspired Lin-Manuel’s own In The Heights. He ended up seeing a production of tick, tick… BOOM! in college. “It felt like a private message in a bottle from Jonathan, that said ‘This is harder than you think it’s going to be, but it’s worth it if you really love it.’ It was scary and incredibly clarifying for me,” the director told The Hindu.
4. He was a waiter while writing his musicals.
While Jonathan was trying to get his big break, he worked at the Moondance Diner in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. He worked at the diner for nearly a decade and wrote musicals during his off time. The Moondance Diner is where Jonathan met Jesse L. Martin, who ended up originating the role of Tom Collins in Rent on Broadway.
5. Stephen Sondheim was Jonathan’s mentor.
Jonathan wrote a fan letter to Sondheim while he was in college and Sonheim responded. Sondheim would write recommendation letters for Jonathan and send them to producers. At one point, the famed playwright left Jonathan a voice message on his answering machine and told the young writer that he had a promising career ahead.
Celebrities
Scarlett Johansson Rocks Plunging Sequined Top At 1st Post-Baby Event With Colin Jost — Photos
Scarlett Johansson made her first public appearance since giving birth to son Cosmo at the American Cinematheque Awards. Scarlett wowed in a sequined top and white pantsuit.
Scarlett Johansson, 36, made her debut as a mom of two at the American Cinematheque Awards on November 18. She walked the red carpet with husband Colin Jost, 39, and wowed in a plunging sequined top paired with a white pantsuit. This is the first time Scarlett has been seen in public since the birth of her and Colin’s son, Cosmo, was announced in August 2021.
The actress and Colin held hands on the red carpet as they posed for photos. They often looked lovingly in each other’s eyes. Scarlett was honored at the event with the American Cinematheque Award.
Scarlett and Colin were able to keep her pregnancy a secret. The couple never publicly confirmed that they were expecting. After news of their baby’s birth was announced in August 2021, Colin confirmed the news on Instagram.
“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks,” Colin wrote on August 18.
Baby Cosmo is Scarlett’s second child and her first with the Saturday Night Live cast member, whom she married in October 2020. Scarlett has a daughter named Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
While pregnant, Scarlett sued Disney and accused the company of breaching her contract when it offered Black Widow on Disney+ while it was still showing in theaters. The actress had sought a $50 million payout. A settlement was reached in September 2021. Scarlett opened up about her decision to take on Disney at the American Cinematheque Awards.
“It was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration. I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing,” Scarlett told The Hollywood Reporter. “In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives’ lives and livelihood.”
Celebrities
Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested at Orlando Airport
Ex-NFL Player Zackary “Zac” Stacy was arrested at the Orlando International Airport after he exited a flight from Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.
Stacy is accused of savagely beating his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, the mother of his 5-month-old son.
The beating was captured on hidden cameras in Evans’ studio apartment in Oakland, Florida last Saturday.
Stacy fled the state after the attack, but he was persuaded by law enforcement to return to Florida to face the music.
Orlando Police took him into custody and he was booked into the Orange County Jail late Thursday, according to OPD spokesperson Heidi Rodriguez.
Stacy appears to have a smirk on his face in the mugshot released by the Orange County Jail.
In a series of Twitter posts this week, Evans complained that she was ignored by Oakland police officers who waited 4 days to issue a restraining order against the former NY Jets running back.
However, the OPD claims officers responded “within minutes” to Evans’ emergency call Saturday around 2:30 p.m. and determined “a domestic violence battery had taken place.”
Oakland police Detective Shawn Dozier claimed Stacy, “had fled the scene,” by the time officers arrived.
Evans took to Twitter to thank her supporters last night. She tweeted, “Personally I feel the state should have several more charges, but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there.”
Personally I feel the state should have several more charges, but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there.
CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT! https://t.co/Zo8vlPzAS9
— K Evans (@KEvans_) November 19, 2021
#zacstacy #domesticviolence The Florida justice system has been failing me. I have filed police reports previously and the State Attorney hasn’t picked them up. Other women fall victim to this everyday. Please call attention to the Florida State Attorney. pic.twitter.com/ugaXNdSfzR
— K Evans (@KEvans_) November 18, 2021
Celebrities
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax
Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
Shiloh looked so grown up for the red carpet appearance, as she kept it casual in ripped jeans and a black sweatshirt, along with light blue Converse sneakers. She had her hair pulled back into a bun and was all smiles as she took photos with the group. Meanwhile, Pax rocked grey jeans and Converse, along with a flannel button down shirt, and Angelina stunning in a calf-length black dress.
This look was more reminiscent of Shiloh’s usual tomboy style compared to the other red carpet outfits we’ve seen her wearing recently. In October, Shiloh attended various premieres and events for her mom’s movie, Eternals, and she rocked a few different dresses on the public outings. At the Los Angeles premiere, she wore one of her famous mom’s old beige dresses, paired with flat white shoes. At the Rome premiere, she wore a black mini dress with her hair styled in a gorgeous, braided updo.
Angelina has been parading her six kids on public outings quite a bit ever since she split from their father, Brad Pitt, in September 2016. The exes are still embroiled in a bitter custody battle over the children. Earlier this year, Brad was awarded joint custody of the five minor kids. However, when Angelina won her battle to have the judge in their divorce case thrown out, the joint custody decision, which was made by that judge, was reversed. An appellate court upheld that decision after Brad tried to argue it. The actor has kept his relationship with his kids out of the public eye since the 2016 divorce.
