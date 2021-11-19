News
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death.
Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, after prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that undermined the case against the men and determined that authorities withheld some of what they knew.
“The event that has brought us to court today should never have occurred,” Aziz told the court. “I am an 83-year-old man who was victimized by the criminal justice system.”
He and Islam, who maintained their innocence from the start in the 1965 killing at Upper Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom, were paroled in the 1980s. Islam died in 2009.
“There can be no question that this is a case that cries out for fundamental justice,” Biben said.
Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, exhorting Black people to claim their civil rights “by any means necessary.” His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, remains a classic work of modern American literature.
Near the end of Malcolm X’s life, he split with the Black Muslim organization and, after a trip to Mecca, started speaking about the potential for racial unity. It earned him the ire of some in the Nation of Islam, who saw him as a traitor.
He was shot to death while beginning a speech Feb. 21, 1965. He was 39.
Aziz and Islam, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, and a third man were convicted of murder in March 1966. They were sentenced to life in prison.
The third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim — also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan — admitted to shooting Malcolm X but said neither Aziz nor Islam was involved. The two offered alibis, and no physical evidence linked them to the crime. The case hinged on eyewitnesses, though there were inconsistencies in their testimony.
Halim was paroled in 2010. Through a relative, he declined to comment Thursday. He identified some other men as accomplices, but no one else has ever been held accountable for the crime.
Overall, the re-investigation found that the FBI and police failed to turn over evidence that cast significant doubt on Islam and Aziz as suspects, according to a court filing.
The evidence included witnesses who couldn’t identify Islam, implicated other suspects and groups, and gave a description of a shotgun-wielding assassin who didn’t match Islam, the man prosecutors said bore that weapon. Investigators also found an FBI file on a man Halim identified after the trial as one of his accomplices and who fit some other leads.
And the records showed that the late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover ordered agents to tell witnesses not to reveal that they were informants when talking with police and prosecutors, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said.
New York Police Department records showed there were undercover officers in the ballroom at the time of the killing, a fact prosecutors apparently knew before trial but don’t appear to have told defense lawyers, according to the court filing. One undercover officer later testified at an unrelated trial that he’d been acting as part of Malcolm X’s security team and had walloped Halim with a chair — a blow that didn’t jibe with testimony from other witnesses at the alleged assassins’ trial.
Meanwhile, a witness who came forward in recent years told investigators that he had spoken with Aziz shortly after the killing on Aziz’s home phone. Aziz has said from the start that he was home that day with a leg injury.
“There is one ultimate conclusion: Mr. Aziz and Mr. Islam were wrongfully convicted of this crime,” and there is no prospect of retrying the 56-year-old case, Vance said. He apologized for law enforcement’s “serious, unacceptable violations of law and the public trust.”
The FBI and NYPD had evidence of Aziz’s and Islam’s innocence within hours but ignored and suppressed it, said one of their attorneys, Deborah Francois, who worked on the case with civil rights lawyer David Shanies and the Innocence Project.
Exposing these injustices at the time “would have changed the history of the civil rights movement in this country,” Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck said, noting that “the bigger questions of how or why this happened still remain unanswered.”
The court filing recounts numerous tips and leads but doesn’t draw any conclusions about who might have been involved, besides Halim.
The NYPD and the FBI said Wednesday that they had cooperated fully with the re-investigation. They declined to comment further.
NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said Thursday she felt for Malcolm X’s family and for Aziz and Islam “if we are responsible for withholding information.”
Attorneys, scholars, journalists and others have long raised questions about the convictions, and alternate theories and accusations have swirled around the case. After Netflix aired the documentary series “Who Killed Malcom X?” early last year, Vance’s office said it was taking a fresh look at the case.
As news of the exonerations reverberated, even New York City’s mayor said the public deserved more answers.
“I hope this doesn’t end the discussion,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “For millions and millions of Americans, we still need to know who killed Malcolm X and who ordered it.”
But the prospect is clouded by the passage of time. Every eyewitness who testified at the trial has died, and all the physical evidence — including a shotgun used in the killing — is gone, as are any phone records that might have existed, Vance said.
Associated Press writers Karen Matthews and Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this report.
Giants’ defensive coordinator Pat Graham on head coaching buzz: ‘I don’t even think about it’
Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham is generating buzz as a head coaching candidate for a second straight season.
Graham, 42, whose defense has held opponents to an average of 13 points the past three games, said Thursday he’s not paying any attention to the noise.
“The Pat Graham ‘get fired’ buzz was starting, too. I don’t even think about it,” Graham said with a laugh. “Again, I’m a New York Giant. I love being a New York Giant. This is, again, my dream job to be here representing this organization for the people… [with] some of my best friends.”
Graham’s name was curiously left off a list of 11 vetted minority head coaching candidates that the NFL recently told teams it would endorse for 2022 openings. That doesn’t preclude him from landing a job, however, and Graham’s name remains hot on the coaching carousel.
A recent CBS Sports Report went as far to say that “some in league circles believe Graham would be a serious candidate in New York if ownership opted to move on from Joe Judge in 2022.”
Giants brass does have a high amount of respect for Graham after watching his defense round into form midseason for two consecutive years as the backbone of an offensively challenged team.
There are no signs of ownership souring on Judge, however. Plus, the suggestion that Graham would unseat Judge seems to ignore the club’s internal dynamic, which Graham pointed out on Thursday himself.
“The head coach is one of my best friends, [so is] the ownership,” Graham said. “The fact that the people I learned football from are New York Giants. I mean, I couldn’t ask for a better situation. I could[n’t] care less about that stuff.”
Graham values being a part of the Giants so much he turned down an interview for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy in January. Instead, he signed a lucrative contract extension to remain the Giants’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.
That came off a 2020 season in which Graham’s defense finished ninth in average points allowed (22.3) and 12th in yards (349.3), dramatic improvements over the club’s 2019 rankings of 30th in points (28.2) and 25th in yards (377.3).
This season didn’t start well. The Giants defense ranks only 19th in points allowed (24.0) and 25th in yards (372.4).
Still, for a second straight fall, the team is looking more competitive as November rolls around thanks to Graham’s defense tightening up and winning them games.
That is more than enough reason for Graham to garner significant interest around the league in January’s hiring cycle, even if any Giants success will mean his next opportunity comes elsewhere.
BUCS DOWN WITH JPP
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians raved about Tampa edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, the longtime Giant who is playing through a torn rotator cuff for Todd Bowles’ defense.
“He’s the ultimate warrior,” Arians said on a Wednesday conference call with the New York media. “I’ve never been around a guy who can play injured like JPP can and still plays with a ton of energy and plays [well]. He’s playing with a bad shoulder right now. He practices a little bit during the week and plays on Sundays.”
JPP famously blew off part of his right hand in a 2015 July 4 fireworks accident while playing for the Giants. And still last week he called the pain of his current shoulder injury “by far the worst of them all” in his career.
“I’m barely getting any sleep with this shoulder injury,” he tweeted on Nov. 9. “I’ve had my share of injuries, but this one by far the worst of them all. I already broke my promise to myself, so I’m gonna thug it out until I can’t!
“I’m not asking for sympathy,” JPP added. “I’m just letting y’all know what it feels like to deal with a torn rotator cuff, but I’ll be fine. They can’t do it like me!!!”
Graham, who coached Pierre-Paul in 2016-17 with the Giants, said Thursday: “There are not too many human beings walking around on this planet that can do what he does and do it when he’s got injuries. … He’s a different human being. He’s just different.”
Pierre-Paul, 32, won his second Super Bowl last season with Tampa, stacking it on top of his 2011 championship with the Giants.
The Bucs (6-3) have injuries throughout their lineup and have lost two straight on the road to the Saints, 36-27, and the Washington Football team, 29-19, straddling a Week 9 bye.
JPP only has 2.5 sacks and 15 pressures in seven games this season. But he’s played at least 79% of the Bucs’ defensive snaps the last two weeks, and he’s eager to improve on his 1-1 career record against his former team, which traded him to Florida in the spring of 2018.
“I don’t think we have given any team our best shot yet,” Pierre-Paul told reporters on Thursday. “Better now than never.”
BARKLEY LIMITED, GRONK GOES FULL
Running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Devontae Booker (hip) were limited at Thursday’s Giants practice, the first full padded practice of the week. Meanwhile, Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) was a full participant. ‘The Gronk’ has missed five of the Bucs’ last six games, and he only played six snaps in the Week 8 loss to the Saints.
For the Giants, fullback and special teamer Cullen Gillaspia (calf) was also limited. Wideout Sterling Shepard (quad), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), edge Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle) and special teamer Nate Ebner (knee) did not practice.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas practiced but will not show up on an injury report until he is officially placed on the active roster. He is still just designated for return from injured reserve.
A good sign for Thomas? Matt Peart, who has started at left tackle in Thomas’ absence, stayed late for the developmental period of practice with backups on Thursday, after Thomas had walked inside with the starters.
Refreshingly, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay were not listed on the Giants’ injury report at all. If this holds through Monday, it will be the first time since Week 2 that neither receiver has appeared on a Giants injury report.
Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) was a full participant for the Bucs. But wideout Antonio Brown (ankle), nose tackle Vita Vea (knee) and corner Dee Delaney (ankle/concussion) did not participate. Wideout Chris Godwin (foot) was limited.
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s governor spared the life of Julius Jones on Thursday, just hours before his scheduled execution that had drawn widespread outcry and protests over doubts about his guilt in the slaying of a businessman more than 20 years ago.
Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the 41-year-old Jones’ death sentence to life imprisonment. He had been scheduled for execution at 4 p.m.
“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Stitt said in a news release.
A crowd of Jones’ supporters at the Oklahoma Capitol broke out into loud applause and cheers when the decision was announced shortly after noon Thursday, and more than 100 supporters who had gathered outside the prison in McAlester erupted in cheers.
“Today is a day of celebration. It’s a day to recognize all the people who have come together to be able to fight for Julius,” said Rev. Keith Jossell, Jones’ spiritual adviser.
Jones’ mother released a statement Thursday expressing her gratitude.
“For over twenty years, I have been haunted by the idea of watching my baby boy die in an execution chamber for a murder that occurred when he was home with his family,” Madeline Davis-Jones said. “I still believe that every day Julius spends behind bars is an injustice, and I will never stop speaking out for him or fighting to free him. But today is a good day, and I am thankful to Governor Stitt for that.”
Earlier Thursday, Jones’ attorneys filed a last-minute emergency request seeking a temporary stop to his execution, saying Oklahoma’s lethal injection procedures pose a “serious and substantial risk of severe suffering and pain to prisoners.” The lawyers cited last month’s execution in which John Marion Grant convulsed and vomited as he was put to death.
Oklahoma’s methods for capital punishment have been a concern for years. Just Wednesday, in a separate death row case, the state’s Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to grant clemency, citing lethal injection protocols.
Earlier this month, that same board also recommended in a 3-1 vote that Stitt commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Several panel members said they doubted the evidence that led to his conviction.
Amanda Bass, a lawyer representing Jones, said the team had hoped Stitt would grant Jones a chance at parole, but they were grateful that he wasn’t being executed.
“Governor Stitt took an important step today towards restoring public faith in the criminal justice system by ensuring that Oklahoma does not execute an innocent man,” Bass said in a statement.
Jones’ looming execution — and Stitt’s silence on his decision — prompted high school students across Oklahoma City to walk out of their classes Wednesday, and protests had been planned Thursday in Los Angeles; Washington; Newark, New Jersey; and Saint Paul, Minnesota. Prayer vigils were held at the Oklahoma state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor’s mansion.
Jossell said Jones sounded overwhelmed by the support when they talked earlier Thursday.
“Julius has always been so amazed by the fact that so many people God has brought together, Republicans and Democrats, Black, white, gay, straight, Native,” Jossell said. “He is so grateful that all of these people have come together.”
At the Capitol, Devona Willis, 45, an Oklahoma City woman, described the announcement as “a celebration.”
“It’s kind of like somebody gave you a million dollars. You’re not just gonna say ‘Yay!’ and be done with it,” she said.
Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell, a businessman from the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, during a carjacking.
The profile of Jones’ case grew significantly after it was featured in “The Last Defense,” a three-episode documentary produced by Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis that aired on ABC in 2018. After that, reality television star Kim Kardashian West and other professional athletes with Oklahoma ties, including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young, and NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield, urged Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence and spare his life.
Kardashian West said Thursday on Twitter that she spent much of Wednesday on the phone with Jones between his visits with lawyers and his family. She also thanked Stitt and the parole board.
“I’m so grateful to everyone who used their voice and helped to save Julius’s life today,” she said.
Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and co-defendant who was a key witness against him. He and his family maintain he was at home the night of Howell’s murder, eating dinner and playing games with his siblings, and that the jury was never heard this information at trial.
But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the state’s former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming. Oklahoma’s current attorney general, John O’Connor, said Thursday that he respected Stitt’s decision to commute the sentence but that he remained convinced of Jones’ guilt.
“We are greatly disappointed that after 22 years, four appeals, including the review of 13 appellate Judges, the work of the investigators, prosecutors, jurors, and the trial Judge have been set aside,” O’Connor said.
Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell’s stolen vehicle. Investigators also found the murder weapon wrapped in a bandanna with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom. Jones claimed in his commutation filing that the gun and bandanna were planted there by the actual killer, who visited Jones’ house after the killing.
Howell’s sister, Megan Tobey, and two young daughters were in Howell’s SUV when the carjacking happened in his parents’ driveway. Tobey testified before the board that she saw Jones shoot her brother.
“We know Governor Stitt had a difficult decision to make,” the Howell family said Thursday in a statement. “We take comfort that his decision affirmed the guilt of Julius Jones and that he shall not be eligible to apply for, or be considered for, a commutation, pardon or parole for the remainder of his life.”
Last month, Oklahoma ended a six-year moratorium on executions brought on by concerns over its lethal injection methods. Grant, 60, convulsed and vomited as he was being put to death Oct. 28.
He was the first person in Oklahoma to be executed since a series of flawed lethal injections in 2014 and 2015. Richard Glossip was just hours away from being executed in September 2015 when prison officials realized they had the wrong lethal drug. It was later revealed that the same wrong drug had been used to execute an inmate in January 2015.
The drug mix-ups followed a botched execution in April 2014 in which inmate Clayton Lockett struggled on a gurney before dying 43 minutes into his lethal injection — and after the state’s prisons chief ordered executioners to stop.
Associated Press writer Ken Miller contributed to this report.
NFL Pick and Parlays – Best Expert Predictions 2021
By far, NFL picks are the most popular in the United States sports gambling market, and Colorado is no exception to that rule. NFL game days (mostly Sundays with a game or two on Mondays and Thursdays) are loaded with betting opportunities, from single leg bets to exotic parlays with big potential upside.
If you’re looking for the best picks for the NFL, we’ve got you covered.
In this guide to NFL picks, we’ll provide insight into what to consider before locking in your bets. You’ll also find out what betting markets to target and which teams have value each week, as well as in the futures markets.
While your bankroll may not match the value of Patrick Mahomes’ contract, our NFL picks will help you grow your winnings nonetheless.
Also, we’ve gathered for all NFL fans, the most popular and prominent sportsbooks in Colorado, which are offering a wide-variety of NFL odds, bonuses and promotions!
What is the NFL Consensus?
A consensus is hard to come by in the NFL, and it’s reflected in the NFL picks you’ll come across, as there are a maximum of 16 games to choose from each week in the league. With the popularity of NFL betting exceeding that of other sports in the U.S., there is a larger pool of bettors to take either side in each matchup. As a result, there are typically bettors on both sides of each game in massive numbers, without there being a true consensus.
However, there is often a side of NFL picks that more seasoned bettors will gravitate toward in each game while the betting public may gravitate toward the other side. While there is no guarantee that the public or the more experienced, or “sharp”, bettors will be correct, very pronounced splits between those two groups can indicate which side is better to wager on in the NFL.
Rather than worrying about where the sharp versus public consensus is, though, you should simply do your own research to determine what bets are worth making each week.
Reviewing the picks and predictions from the experts (like those on Betting.com) is a great place to start and will point you in the right direction each week. But in the end, the final decision should always be up to you.
Monitoring the actions of other intelligent bettors as a guide more than something you should follow every game will encourage you to come to your own conclusions. This will help make you a smarter bettor while responsibly controlling your bankroll.
Moneyline NFL Picks
Some of the best NFL picks bettors can read are on the moneyline. Moneyline betting consists of you attempting to pick which team is going to win a game in the NFL. The margin of victory doesn’t matter, nor does whether the team wins in regulation or overtime.
All that matters for the purposes of a moneyline bet is whether or not the team you bet on is the winner when the final play is completed. And you know what they say about “any given Sunday,” which is why those supplying NFL picks can get quite defensive if you start questioning their reasoning for what the team they recommend,
In NFL moneyline betting, one team is the “favorite” and the other is the “underdog.” The favorite has odds with a minus sign next to their number, such as -120. The number in those odds represents the amount that you need to wager to win $100 by backing that team. For a team with odds of -120, you’d need to bet $120 to win $100 if that team won its game.
The underdog is displayed with a plus sign next to their odds, such as +120. With plus money odds, the number displayed is the amount that you’d win if you put $100 on that team to come away with the victory. At +120 odds, a $100 bet would yield a profit of $120 if that bet were to win.
If the teams are evenly matched, you may occasionally see a scenario where both teams have a negative symbol. For example, a line may read “Los Angeles Chargers -105 at Denver Broncos -115.” In that case, the team with the higher number (Denver) is the favorite. Expect the NFL picks on games like these to be a bit all over the place.
In the NFL, underdogs can pull an upset in any given week, but favorites generally win, especially while playing at home. With injuries, large rosters and diverse playbooks all contributing to leveling the playing field in the NFL, favorites are far less of a sure thing than in a sport like basketball where teams can win on talent alone.
Because of that, you shouldn’t be afraid to look at underdogs on the moneyline when doing so seems reasonable, and you shouldn’t risk too much on heavy moneyline favorites that carry little to no value.
NFL Picks Against the Spread
The most common form of NFL picks talk about betting against the spread. With the point spread market, bookmakers set the expected margin of victory based on the projected result of each game.
In this market, you can either back the favorite, which has points taken away from their total score to even things up, or you can bet on the underdog, which has points added to its score.
With spread betting, sportsbooks like BetMGM, BetRivers – Claim Offer & BetWay aim to get roughly 50% of the betting action on the favorite and 50% on the underdog. For this reason, the spread will move throughout the week following the betting action.
For example, a betting site may list the Broncos as 3.5-point favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders at the start of the week. If the Raiders’ starting quarterback gets hurt and Denver looks more likely to win, the betting app will shift the line to compensate.
The spread could jump up to 10.5 points or more, meaning the Broncos would have to win by at least 11 points for a spread bet on Denver as the favorite to pay out.
Whichever side you back, the team that has the higher point total once the point spread is applied to the final score is the winner in this market. Both sides typically come in at -110 odds when the point spread is factored, though that can vary slightly.
This means that you’ll likely risk somewhere in the neighborhood of $110 to win $100 when betting NFL point spreads (though you don’t have to bet those exact amounts – whatever amount you bet will follow proportionally).
The smartest NFL picks against the spread are those that consider as many factors as possible heading into each game. There are no guarantees when betting on football, but with thorough preparation, you’re more likely to win big.
Be sure to read up on NFL picks mentioning recent performances and trends, statistical outputs, and on-field matchups that are set to take place on the field in each game. Leaving no stone unturned when researching NFL bets will put you in the best position to pick winners.
NFL Picks This Week
If you’re looking for winners in the NFL without having to perform in-depth research on both teams, you can look at our NFL tips for this week. Our NFL handicappers pave the way like a fullback, evaluating each game and determining which point spread, moneyline and over/under wagers are worth making on a weekly basis so you can sprint through to glory like Derrick Henry.
Our NFL picks are available from Week 1 through the Super Bowl so you’re always covered when placing bets or trying to win your pools this season.
Best NFL Picks for the Regular Season
Throughout the season, our experts will lay out moneyline and against the spread NHL picks in one central location. You can also take advantage of Betting.com’s Odds Compare tool to see where you can get the best bang for your buck.
We’ll also cover futures markets which include season win totals for various teams, as well as which teams will win each division in the NFL. Conference championship and Super Bowl winner markets are also taken into consideration, as we look at each team’s schedule and their strengths and weaknesses to find value in these NFL picks.
Our NFL picks also include individual honors from each NFL season. Full-season awards such as the NFL MVP award, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Super Bowl MVP honors are all covered throughout the year. Since these NFL odds are updated throughout the season, you can wager on these awards long after the season’s opening kickoff.
Beyond individual awards, we also regularly take a look at which players will finish at the top of different statistical categories in the NFL. Many sportsbooks like BetWay and Draftkings offer odds on which players will finish the season with the most passing yards, rushing yards and receiving yards. And while these markets may not be as popular as individual award betting markets, we still look for value in these markets each year.
NFL Super Bowl Betting Tips
Our NFL betting tips also regularly take a look at which teams are worth betting on to win the Super Bowl. To do this, we compare the most up-to-date betting odds for each team to win the championship with their current performance levels and their schedule going forward. This allows us to identify value in the futures markets, as teams look to progress toward their ultimate goal of winning a championship.
In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills are a team that could be worth backing to get to and win the Super Bowl. They have one of the best defenses in the NFL and an offense that can light up a scoreboard. Playing in one of the league’s softest divisions in the AFC East, they should compete for a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs and could make a deep run in the postseason.
Also worth looking at in the AFC may be the Kansas City Chiefs. It hasn’t been an easy year for the Chiefs, but that could make this year a good chance to buy low on the two-time defending AFC champions. No longer the favorites to win their conference, improvement on either side of the ball could make them a trendy team when making football picks with the Super Bowl in mind.
In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams have an excellent chance to win their conference and the Super Bowl. Led by Matthew Stafford for the first time this year, the Rams have a vertical passing attack that they didn’t enjoy last season with Jared Goff as their quarterback. And with former Denver Broncos great Von Miller joining their defensive line, the Rams’ defense could carry them to a title this winter.
Along with our predictions for the Super Bowl, we also look at the game in-depth when the Super Bowl finally does arrive. Our experts break down the biggest game of the NFL season from all angles, making picks across all of the traditional betting markets. We also find player props that take advantage of the expanded list of prop betting options in the Super Bowl, where more players than normal have props available for betting.
Finally, while they’re more for fun than anything else, we also look at the novelty props that are up for grabs during each Super Bowl also. Super Bowl prop bets allow for betting on everything from how long it will take for the National Anthem to be completed to what color sports drink will be poured on the winning coach, and everything in between. We look at all of it and may add a few of these entertainment-based picks if we see fit.
Conclusion
NFL betting is the most popular form of sports wagering in the United States, but it can also be the most difficult type of betting thanks to the nature of pro football. The phrase “Any given Sunday,” is more than just a cliche, as any team truly can come up with a win on any week if they bring their best game plan and execution.
Our NFL picks make betting on pro football easier, as we’ve done the heavy lifting of researching each game to determine where the best bets on the board are. If nothing else, our NFL picks can help you identify and avoid the traps on the board each week in the world of NFL betting.
