JulSwap Price Prediction 2021 – Will JULD Hit $0.5 Soon?

Bullish Julswap JULD price prediction ranges from $0.085 to $0.2.

JULD price might also reach $0.5 soon.

JULD bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.029

In JulSwap JULD price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about JULD to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

JulSwap is the equivalent of Uniswap (UNI) developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). JulSwap provides the same trade engine and analytics as UniSwap and few additional features from SushiSwap (SUSHI).

JulSwap provides automated, decentralized exchange of BSC-20 tokens. Moreover, the main goal of this project is to lower the barrier to enter into decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform allows any user to create their own liquidity pool.

According to CoinGecko, the JULD price is trading at $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $190,897, at the time of writing. However, JULD has decreased by 2.4% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, JULD has a circulating supply of 461,744,651 JULD. Currently, JULD trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as HitBTC, Bitcoin.com Exchange, Gate.io, Hoo, and BKEX.

JulSwap JULD Price Prediction 2021

JulSwap (JULD) holds the 695th position on CoinGecko right now. JulSwap JULD price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.

JULD/USDT Price Chart Daily Time Frame (Source: TradingView)

The above chart displays a falling wedge pattern. This pattern is created when the market makes lower lows and lower highs with the contracting range. Moreover, this trend is considered a bullish chart formation but can show both reversal and continuation patterns.

In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the JULD breaks the resistance level of $0.16, it will reach the target of $0.26. Or else, if the price of the JULD breaks the support level of $16.13 means it will fall to the next support level at $0.0295. So, the trend of the JULD is based on the breakout.

JulSwap (JULD) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of JULD.

JULD/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of JULD.

Resistance Level 1 – $0.085

Resistance Level 2 – $0.112

Resistance Level 3 – $0.223

Support Level 1 – $0.03

Support Level 2 – $0.029

The charts show that JULD has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, JULD might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.096.

Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of JULD might plummet to almost $0.029, a bearish signal.

JulSwap (JULD) Average Directional Index (ADX)

Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of JULD. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps crypto traders identify the strength of a trend, instead of its actual direction. It can be used to check whether the market is changing or a new trend is initiating. More so, it is connected with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.

The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. Moreover, a high value indicates a strong trend, and a low price shows a weak trend. It is often joined with directional indicators.

JULD/USDT ADX(Source: TradingView)

The above chart shows the ADX of JULD stays above the range of 21, so it indicates a weak trend.

Conclusion

The JULD is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term Julswap JULD price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility to reach great highs this year. However, this will only happen if it breaks many previous few psychological resistances.

Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the JULD ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.2 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.5, if investors have planned that JULD is a good investment in 2021.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Recommended Articles