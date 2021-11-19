Kelly: What’s Mike Gesicki’s future with the Miami Dolphins? | Commentary

Let’s define who Mike Gesicki is so we can get this out of the way.

He’s a dynamic athlete. The Miami Dolphins knew this when they selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft, following his eye-opening NFL Combine performance.

He’s spent the past two and half seasons proving he’s a dangerous pass-catcher — 170 receptions for 2,004 yards and 13 touchdowns — one who can sky through the air and make impressive one-handed catches on a regular basis.

He’s an effective flex weapon, whose presence on the field forces defensive coordinators to make tough decisions about who (safety, linebacker, cornerback) should cover him and how.

He’s undeniably one of the Dolphins’ top targets on a struggling offense, a promising 26-year-old playmaker who is trending up.

But, Gesicki isn’t a tight end.

Two sets of Dolphins coaches have watched him struggle with his blocking so much that they’ve gotten to the point they’ve stopped asking him to block.

The Dolphins have four other tight ends on the roster because Gesicki can’t do that important aspect of the tight end position, and as a result he’s more of a slot receiver this year than he is a tight end.

There’s absolutely no shame in that. He’s the direction the NFL is heading, with players who can create obvious mismatches. The problem is, no matter how Gesicki is used, the Dolphins will still need a legitimate tight end, someone who can work on the line of scrimmage.

That’s why Durham Smythe has played 353 offensive snaps this season, while Adam Shaheen has played 255 and Cethan Carter 43.

Gesicki edges them all out at 492 snaps, but there are times and schemes — like Miami’s base RPO offense — when he can’t be on the field unless he’s lined up wide as a split end receiver.

Considering some teams have decided to defend Gesicki with a cornerback (see Baltimore for example), it would be ideal if the Dolphins used an actual receiver in that spot. But the fragility of DeVante Parker and Will Fuller and the unreliability of Preston Williams has prevented that from happening.

To complicate matters, Gesicki is an impending free agent and the franchise is stuck between a rock and a hard place regarding his future.

The going rate for standout tight ends is between $10 million and $14 million a season. That’s the market the New England Patriots set with the signing of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith last offseason.

Gesicki and his camp will want a new deal that pays him something in that neighborhood, but the challenging part is finding a team willing to write the check.

It’s not impossible, but certainly won’t be easy considering they know he’s not a complete player, and his presence on the field usually telegraphs the play (it’s a pass) since he’s rarely ever in the lineup for running plays, and isn’t reliable enough to be counted on for max protection packages.

Considering there are quite a few talented tight ends like Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert, Cleveland’s David Njoku, Giants’ Evan Engram, Minnesota’s Tyler Conklin, Atlanta’s Hayden Hurst, Tampa Bay’s O.J. Howard, Chargers’ Jared Cook, Dallas’ Dalton Schultz and Arizona’s Zach Ertz – expected to become free agents don’t be surprised if the Dolphins roll the dice with Gesicki.

Want to do a long-term deal with Gesicki? It will likely be for what Mark Andrews, a complete tight end, got from the Baltimore Ravens this year when he signed a four-year extension that is worth $56 million, guaranteed him $37.5 million, and has him making an annual salary of $14 million a season.

Miami could used the tradition ($9.3M) or franchise tag ($10.8M) on Gesicki, to buy themselves an extra season of development, and evaluations time.

Going that route is risky based on the last three players – tight end Charles Clay, defensive end Olivier Vernon and receiver Jarvis Landry – Miami used the tradition or franchise tag on, who all left that offseason – one way or another – after signing lucrative deals with other teams.

The compensation Miami got for losing those players – whether it be a pick traded for a compensatory pick inherited – at the time isn’t even worth mention, and the fact Miami never truly replaced any of them is damning.

So the fear that history could repeat itself if Gesicki were exposed, and departed is troubling. But overpaying a limited tight end because he’s one of the few reliable players on this team the right answer?