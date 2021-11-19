Khloe Kardashian Shares The Sex Advice A Fan Gave Her To Help Her Get Pregnant

When Khloe Kardashian was trying to get pregnant, a fan reached out with some unsolicited sex advice. In a new interview, she dishes on how she’s handled that and more while living in the spotlight.

Khloe Kardashian has become accustomed to living in the public eye, but certain boundaries crossed by fans have still been “a bit weird” for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. For the Dec 2021/Jan 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan UK, Khloe, 37 revealed how a fan reached out to her during her marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom. “[P]eople would come up to me and give me sex advice because I was trying for a baby for so long,’ she shared. ‘It’s sweet – I understand they were trying to be helpful, but I’m beyond talking about sexual positions with a stranger.”

The Good American founder went on to admit that despite her public persona, she became a bit more guarded about what she shares about her life with her fans. “I used to share anything and everything. I don’t know if it’s age or if I started being more aware and exposed, but you become more guarded – in a healthy way,” she revealed, explaining how she and her family have kept some things to themselves over the past few years “We definitely like to, now, keep some things for us. It’s growing up. You’re allowed to change what you’re comfortable with.”

She went on, “It’s nice to keep a lot of the milestones more private and maybe release a couple of photos. People are still in our lives and know what we’re doing, but it doesn’t have to be the entire birthday party.”

Although she’s been able to distance herself somewhat from the public eye, the mother of three-year-old True shared how sometimes, she gets too heated about certain things to keep to herself. “It depends what mood I’m in – if I’m having a hard week, I snap and that’s when I go on Twitter and start commenting. Sometimes, I spiral,” she revealed. “We’re all used to there being so much crap out there, but sometimes it can be the smallest thing and I just want to set the record straight – especially when it’s about my family, I get more protective.”

When it comes to her daughter, though, Khloe has been pretty strict about what she shares on social media. “I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things! I’m like, “What are you talking about?” The entrepreneur then shared a story of how haters came for her mothering skills.

“I remember I posted a video of [True] talking – she was eating cut up grapes and people were going, “Cut the grapes, she’s going to choke.” And I was like, “They’re cut!” I’m not going to let my child choke,” she stated. “People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake. I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone.”