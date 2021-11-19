News
Kidnapping suspect found in Montrose, woman still missing
A kidnapping suspect is in custody and police are continuing to search for the missing woman, according to the Montrose Police Department.
On Friday, police announced they had located Tre Richardson, 27, and took him into custody. They also found the Ford Windstar they believed he had been driving. He’s accused of kidnapping Angela Oneill, 41.
She has not been found as of Friday morning. She was last seen in the Grand Junction area, police said.
Oneill is described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
Former Ravens OLB Jamie Sharper eager to return to Baltimore as Georgetown assistant in Saturday’s game at Morgan State
When former Ravens outside linebacker Jamie Sharper returns to Baltimore as the defensive line coach for the Georgetown football team, he knows not to expect a warm reception from fans.
“I didn’t go to Morgan State,” he quipped ahead of Saturday’s game against Morgan State at Hughes Stadium at noon. “So they don’t care about that at all. I’ll just be on the sideline.”
Still, Sharper, 46, is looking forward to revisiting the city where he landed as a rookie selected in the second round of the 1997 NFL draft from the University of Virginia. Since leaving after the 2001 season, he played for the Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks and has made a few appearances at Ravens games at M&T Bank Stadium as a guest and fan.
“The biggest thing is just being able to come back to the area and to relive some of those feelings of being around football in that area,” he said. “Maryland was truly special to me. So now to go up there and do battle against Morgan State, a proud university, and go up against those guys is great for Georgetown University and our team.”
Sharper has become a trusted member of coach Rob Sgarlata’s staff. As experienced as Sharper is, his thirst for knowledge has impressed Sgarlata.
“It’s great to witness somebody who wants to keep learning,” he said. “He’s a guy who played in the NFL, and he’s coming in and asking, ‘How are you teaching this? How does this work?’ So that’s been really refreshing and great for our kids to see as well.”
Saturday’s game will give Sharper a chance to catch up with Derrick Alexander, the Bears pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach who was a wideout with the Ravens until 1997, which was Sharper’s rookie season. Sharper said Alexander and the late Michael Jackson shepherded the 1997 draft class.
“One of my dear friends, Michael Jackson, was a mentor when I first got to Baltimore, and Derrick Alexander was his running mate,” Sharper said. “Michael Jackson had different businesses going on and a lot of charity events going on, and Derrick Alexander was right there with him.”
In five years with the Ravens, Sharper accumulated 328 tackles, 14 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble return for a touchdown. Besides contributing to the organization’s run to its first Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XXXV, Sharper recalled losing games to Kordell Stewart and the hated Pittsburgh Steelers and being part of a 1997 draft class that included outside linebackers Peter Boulware (first round), Tyrus McCloud (fourth) and Cornell Brown (sixth) and inside linebacker Tyrell Peters (free agent).
“It felt like a college atmosphere with all of us young linebackers coming in to play with Ray [Lewis],” Sharper said.
After his final season with the Seahawks in 2005, Sharper worked as a scouting intern for the Texans during the 2013 preseason and then as the linebackers coach at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans. He joined Georgetown in August 2018 as the outside linebackers coach before shifting to the defensive line this season.
The Hoyas (2-7), who did not play last season or practice in the spring because of coronavirus restrictions, have lagged defensively this fall, surrendering an average of 187.9 rushing yards and 20 touchdown runs to opponents. Sharper said he misses the ability to show his current crop of players what to do rather than telling them.
“I think it’s more analytical,” he said of being a coach rather than a player. “You’re using your brain to try to see if you can get the game plan and the players to mesh. You have an idea of what you think you can do against a team, and you want to get it to a point where your defense and your players understand it. That’s the biggest thing that shows whether you can get it done on that Saturday or Sunday.”
Despite his championship pedigree, Sharper rarely talks about his Super Bowl win with his players. Sgarlata recalled Sharper compiling film of several NFL retirees he had arranged to talk to the players last winter and there was only one highlight of Sharper sacking then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
“You have to drag it out of him,” Sgarlata said. “Sometimes I’ll go, ‘Hey, Coach, you played in the NFL,’ and he’ll go, ‘Oh yeah, I did,’ and that’s it. So it’s interesting. It’s not typical.”
Defensive coordinator Kevin Doherty said Sharper’s background gives him instant credibility with the players.
“I think they have a very high level of respect for him and what he’s been able to accomplish in his life,” he said. “He probably commands more attention than most of the guys speaking from a coach’s standpoint.”
Sharper downplayed the significance of his background while trying to reach out to current and future players.
“The biggest thing is what you can do to help them learn,” he said. “Players understand whether they can get something from you to help them out, and they will matriculate to you if you have that knowledge and desire to make them better.”
Sharper said he has tried to share what he learned from those who coached him. He said former Ravens defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis was a stickler about his players using their hands.
“We knew how to get off of blocks by using our hands,” he said. “Playing with your hands was the biggest thing I remember playing defense in Baltimore.”
Sharper said he would like to do what he can to help the Hoyas close out the season on a positive note. Sgarlata said the team has a similar incentive to win the game for Sharper in his return to Baltimore.
“I know it’s important to him,” Sgarlata said. “He’s talked about how close that defensive room was and what we’re trying to create within our own culture here, and it’s been fun to hear him relate those stories. I know that he’s got a lot of family and friends in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. So having him come back to Baltimore, especially getting up to Morgan State, will mean a great deal to him.”
Saturday, noon
Stream: ESPN+
Radio: 88.9 FM
Ex-Jets running back Zac Stacy arrested and charged for attacking ex-girlfriend in front of their infant son
Former Jets running back Zac Stacy is jailed in Florida for the beating of his ex-girlfriend in front of the couple’s infant son.
The 30-year-old was arrested by Orlando police Thursday and is being held in Orange County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, a second degree felony, and criminal mischief, a third degree felony, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Daily News.
The alleged attack took place last Saturday afternoon in Oakland, about 19 miles west of Orlando, according to the warrant.
The woman told authorities she had been “extending an olive branch” to Stacy when he allegedly “got physical” with her, striking her and throwing her “against the television, causing it to crack and fall over,” the warrant states. Stacy allegedly hit his child’s mother as she tried to get up and then “picked her up again and threw her onto the baby’s bouncy chair” before leaving the scene, according to the warrant.
Graphic video of the incident has been published by TMZ Sports.
The woman, who filed a restraining order against Stacy the following day, once he was already on the run.
The woman was “provided security assistance” by authorities on Thursday, according to TMZ. She is now “in an undisclosed location.”
For aggravated battery, Stacy faces up to 15 years in prison and up to five for criminal mischief, according to the outlet.
UFC Betting – Everything You Need to Know 2021
Boxing used to be one of the sports that drove the sports betting industry, but that sport has sort of been replaced recently by the UFC. UFC stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship and it is a league that prides itself on delivering huge events that are made for fans and bettors alive.
The UFC is a combat sport, and it’s also a sport that you traditionally have to pay extra to watch. If you’re going to be ponying up the money to get the live PPV event, then you can try to get some of that back by betting on the action.
UFC betting does not work like any of the four major sports in the US, and you are going to find some new betting markets available. This can be a good thing, but it might take you some time before you are able to learn about each market.
This guide is going to put you on the right track, and hopefully it’s the perfect introduction to UFC betting. You’ll want to make yourself comfortable for this one as reading this will last longer than most UFC fights.
If you’re ready to begin, simply move on to the next section to learn more about UFC betting.
If you wondering where you can place your UFC bets, we selected for you top sportsbooks that always offer UFC betting odds:
How to bet on the UFC
The first step to UFC betting is to visit your favorite sportsbook, or one that you have read about online. This might seem like a simple step, but I have to cover all of my bases here.
Another important thing to know when trying to bet on the UFC is when the bouts or fights actually take place. The UFC is not like other major sports in that they follow a set schedule with predictable dates.
UFC Betting is very different from betting on other sports, and you aren’t going to see some bets that you are familiar with. Knowing what bets are available to you, and what each bet means is another extremely important step.
We are going to cover the UFC betting markets in the next section of this review, and that should give you a little bit of guidance. Really though, you are free to bet on anything offered from the sportsbook, and on any fight that is covered.
We’ve already teased it a bit, but are you ready to learn about the top UFC betting markets that are available?
UFC Betting Markets
I could take the easy way out and simply list the UFC betting markets, but I’m not going to do that to you. I will provide a list of the markets, but I’m also going to explain what each of the markets means.
If you have never bet on the UFC before then you are really going to need to pay attention to these descriptions. It’s pretty important for you to know and understand what you are betting on if you actually want to have a real shot at winning some money.
Here is a quick breakdown of the six most common UFC betting markets that you will find:
Moneyline Bet
A moneyline bet is the bet that you should focus on first when you begin to bet on the UFC. With this bet you are simply placing a wager on the fighter that is going to win the fight. It really doesn’t get much simpler than this one.
Parlay Bet
Parlay UFC betting has sort of taken over the US sports betting industry, especially in Colorado. It appears that residents of this state love to take some big risks, like rooting for another NFL franchise besides the Broncos.
A parlay bet is simply just a combination bet. If you are going to put together a parlay then you are simply going to pick several winners from a UFC event and combine that into one single bet.
Over/Under Bet
Even though UFC is not like sports that are played with a ball or a puck, over/under betting options still exist. And no, you aren’t making an over/under bet on how many stitches a fighter is going to need after the bout.
Over/under betting when it comes to the UFC is based on how many total rounds the fight will go. Fights that end in a decision will go all five rounds, but some could be ended in as little as 10 seconds.
Round Betting
In case you weren’t aware, UFC fights are completed in rounds. This is similar to quarters or periods in other sports except there is way more blood and punches being landed.
If you want to try and win several different times during one single UFC bout then you will want to take a look at round betting. There are several different ways to bet on each round, but the most common is taking which fighter scores the most points.
Method of Victory
If you are looking for another easy bet to make then you will want to take a look at the Method of Victory markets. There are really only three options with this bet, and that is why it has become so popular.
UFC fights can end by submission, decision, or everyone’s favorite: knockout. All you have to do is pick how the fight will end to make yourself a winner with this bet.
Prop Bets
Even though some UFC bouts don’t last a long time, there is still a chance to squeeze in some prop bets as well. You aren’t worried about who wins the fight or how with this bet, but you will be betting on specific instances that take place.
UFC Betting Strategy
If you think you are ready to actually start betting on the UFC then your next step is to come up with a betting strategy. This is really all up to you, but you at least need to have some sort of plan before you begin with UFC Betting.
One of the best UFC betting strategies to use when placing bets on the UFC is to focus on the undercard. The main title bouts get all of the attention, but there are great betting opportunities on the undercard as well.
Another strategy to use is to do plenty of research and you have already taken the first step by reading this article. Of course, you are going to want to do more extensive research, especially if you have never heard of the fighters getting ready to battle it out.
Just like with any other sport, you are going to have to take some time to develop a UFC betting strategy that works and you are comfortable with. There can be some trial and error with this process, but don’t do too much damage to your bank account when doing so.
UFC Schedule – When are the Fights?
The short answer to this question is that UFC fights typically take place on Saturday. At least that is when the main title bouts are, but there could be other UFC events going on throughout the week.
Since this is an individual sport then it really just depends on when Dana White and the people at UFC can get fighters lined up. There isn’t really a set time period in which the UFC “season” takes place either as it goes all throughout the year.
Unless you don’t pay any attention to ESPN or other sports outlets then it’s pretty hard to miss the announcements for each fight. There is quite the buildup for each UFC event, and the biggest pay-per-view events will be held on Saturday nights.
Where to Find the Best UFC Picks?
The Denver Post and Betting.com are two of the best places to find the top UFC picks, and that really should be your first stop. You could also ask your friend for his opinion, but you might want to ask him to spell the name of the fighters first.
You’re probably looking for the winners of each UFC title bout, but that’s not the only predictions that are going to be found. Method of victory and results of each round can also be found here, and it’s a great tool to use before making any bets.
It’s okay to admit that you need a little help sometimes, especially when it comes to winning some UFC bets. You still aren’t guaranteed to win with the expert predictions, but at least you will be informed.
UFC Odds comparison and Live UFC odds
You might wrongly believe that because the UFC is not extremely popular in the US that finding odds would be a challenge. That is 100 percent inaccurate as most mobile betting apps like BetMGM, BetRivers & BetWay in Colorado are actually going to feature UFC fights in promotions.
Now that you have a better idea of how UFC betting works, your next task is to do a UFC odds comparison. This might sound like a hassle, but it’s something that could end up putting extra money in your pocket.
UFC odds comparisons can be done on all of the top betting markets, and you might find some very different odds. You obviously want to take the odds that will give you the best potential payout, unless you like giving away free money.
You can also bet along with the UFC fight and live odds are going to be commonly found. The moneyline markets and method of victory will offer the best live odds, and you are going to see those changing quite a bit between each round.
UFC Expert Predictions
The term “expert” gets thrown around way too loosely in today’s world, and you can find these “experts” all over social media or the internet. There are a few places to get UFC expert predictions and starting at Betting.com and the Denver Post should be your first stop.
This is a sport that has some big names and personalities and they seem to clean up on their opponents regularly. You will see some upsets in the title bouts at times, but betting the favorite is usually the right way to go.
Conclusion
If you are someone that has a weak stomach then watching the UFC is not going to be something that you enjoy. That doesn’t mean that you still can’t bet on the UFC, especially with all this information that we provided you.
Check out Betting.com or the Denver Post for all of the top UFC picks and predictions each weekend and get those bets in. There are a number of different ways to bet on the UFC, and you can actually win multiple times in one single bout.
The UFC is never going to become one of the biggest betting markets in the United States, but it’s available at all of the top betting sites in Colorado like:
BetWay – GET YOUR $250 RISK-FREE BET!
BetRivers – 100% FIRST DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $250!
BetMGM – GET YOUR $250 RISK-FREE BET!
DraftKings – GET A DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $1,000
Get up off the mat and get in on the action for the next UFC event.
