Kirill Kaprizov’s big night lifts Wild to big win over Stars
Whether coach Dean Evason would ever actually admit it is a completely different story. But it sure felt like he was trying to send a message to Kirill Kaprizov ahead of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars.
Not only did Evason demote him in the lineup for the first time this season, he also took Kaprizov away from Mats Zuccarello, his longtime security blanket dating back to last season.
That said, with the Wild coming off a penalty kill in the opening 20 minutes of play, Kaprizov found himself on the ice with Zuccarello. And of course the dynamic duo cashed in.
After a cheeky pass from Victor Rask — who had been a healthy scratch for a week and a half — Zuccarello found Kaprizov with a perfect pass on the doorstep for a tap-in goal. As soon as the puck hit the back of the net, Kaprizov flashed a big smile toward Zuccarello, who was already racing in for a hug. You think those guys like playing together?
That connection sparked the Wild to a runaway 7-2 win over the Stars. It also sparked Kaprizov to his best game in recent memory as he finished with one goal and three assists.
“I definitely think it was a little bit of a signal,” Kaprizov said through a translator when asked about being split up from Zuccarello. “I think both of us went out there and played our game, played the best we could, and it just so happened that both of us ended up getting some points together.”
Though it might seem unfair to say Kaprizov has been struggling this season — especially considering he leads the team with 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) — it’s fair to want more out of a potential superstar. He has left something to be desired with his up-and-down play this season and was basically invisible in Tuesday’s loss to the San Jose Sharks.
That might explain Kaprizov’s demotion heading into Thursday’s game. Frankly, the Wild need more out of the 24-year-old Russian, and a little tough love might be exactly what he needs. Heck, a couple of weeks ago even Kaprizov admitted that sometimes he needs a kick in the butt to get him going.
It worked on this particular night as Kaprizov looked dialed in for 60 minutes of play regardless of if Zuccarello was by his side.
“I think he’s done a hell of a job,” Zuccarello said of Kaprizov’s play so far this season. “He’s a hard worker every time get gets on the ice, and sometimes we have to see beyond the goals and assists, and see what he creates and how hard he works for the team.”
As much as Kaprizov’s response proved to be the story of the night, Rem Pitlick actually got the Wild going in the first period with a snipe to make it 1-0. Not long after that, Kaprizov hammered home the pass from Zuccarello to stretch the lead to 2-0.
That sequence actually forced Evason to reunite Kaprizov and Zuccarello for the remainder of the first period before he went back to his original lines.
After a back-and-forth second period, Ryan Hartman added a goal late in the frame to make it 3-0 in favor of the Wild.
That set the stage for a highly entertaining third period where winger Jacob Peterson helped the Stars cut the deficit to 3-1 early on. While that ignited some thoughts of a comeback, Alex Goligoski made it 4-1 a few minutes later with a wrist shot through traffic, then Kaprizov feathered a nifty pass to Freddy Gaudreau, who cashed in to make it 5-1.
After a rather meaningless goal from center Jamie Benn to trim the Stars deficit to 5-2, Kaprizov hooked up with Zuccarello to make it 6-2, and Rask finalized the score at 7-2 less than a minute later.
“We loved how we responded,” Evason said. “We played team first. We weren’t extending our shifts. We weren’t individually trying to score. We were scoring the right way. That was certainly nice for us to see and obviously nice for the group to get rewarded when they do that.”
As for Kaprizov, specifically, not only did his teammates see a game like this coming, they haven’t been worried about his play in the slightest.
“I think he’s been playing great hockey,” Gaudreau said. “He’s been solid. He stuck with it. He’s doing the right things and that’s what matters. I think that’s just what he deserves to get on the board with a four-point night.”
Timberwolves find their shooting stroke in win over Spurs
Chris Finch has been waiting for a game like Thursday all season.
The coach has been befuddled by Minnesota’s lack of outside shooting through the team’s first 14 games. The Timberwolves were getting relatively open looks from deep by shooters who, over the course of their careers, shot the ball well. But the looks were not falling.
Minnesota entered the night shooting 32.5 percent from deep — 24th best out of 30 teams. Guys like Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince were all shooting the long ball at a clip well below their career averages.
Finch continued to tout his Blackjack analogy — if you sit at the table long enough, the cards will turn your way. Or, in the case of the shooters, if you continue to let it fly, the shots will fall.
And, Thursday against San Antonio, the shots finally fell.
Blackjack.
Minnesota shot 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range in its 115-90 win over the Spurs at Target Center. The win is the Timberwolves’ second straight, marking their first stretch of consecutive wins since starting the season 2-0.
The lid finally came off the Target Center hoops for a number of the team’s shooters. Beasley went 5 for 10 from deep. Jaden McDaniels went 6 for 8 from the field. Russell went 4 for 11 from 3-point range. Prince buried three triples before he was ejected for a hit to the head.
The shooting was a product of more flow. Frankly, everything was a product of the flow. Minnesota had 30 assists on its 41 makes. The Wolves turned the ball over just 13 times and the offense was as balanced as it’s been all season.
“When the ball does the work for you and you trust that the next player’s going to make the same decision with the same pure mindset, this is what happens,” Finch said. “You have a way more balanced attack and then you’re harder to guard and everything. It’s great. It’s been a long time coming for us to play this way. Now we got to play way more like this.”
Finch thinks the offense has been building toward a night like this, sans the three atrocities the team put forth in three losses to the Clippers. The head coach saw progress in the offense, which finally erupted.
Karl-Anthony Towns sparked the flame. He punished the Spurs’ smaller defenders on the interior, and attacked from the perimeter when San Antonio threw bigs his way. Towns finished with 25 points on 9 for 16 shooting, adding 12 rebounds and five assists.
Anthony Edwards finished with just 13 points, but 10 of those came in a first quarter in which the Wolves jumped out to a 22-3 lead that set the tone for the game. Minnesota kept San Antonio (4-11) at an arm’s length all evening.
It was one of Minnesota’s most controlling and complete victories of the season.
“I just thought we came out hungry and we came out wanting to prove a point that we can win back-to-back games. It was a challenge we gave ourselves,” Towns said. “I think it was not even us versus the Spurs, it was us versus us and see if we can back up the talk. I thought we did a great job coming out the gates ready to play. Obviously the game, lose a little bit of the lead here and there. All in all, pretty good. Very happy with the way we played, especially defensively.”
Briefly
Apple Valley product Tre Jones played 14 minutes for the Spurs. He finished with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.
Puppy reunited with owner nearly a week after being stolen by car thieves in St. Paul
A Minneapolis woman was reunited with her stolen puppy Thursday afternoon, nearly a week after car thieves drove off with the 5-month-old American Bully when they stole her Toyota Camry out of a St. Paul parking lot, she said.
Grace Howard was inside the Chipotle at Highland Crossing Retail Center picking up an order last Friday evening, when her car was stolen out of the parking lot along Ford Parkway. Inside was her dog, Sky.
With the help of St. Paul police and dog lovers on social media, Howard launched a campaign to find her missing puppy, offering a cash reward for her return.
After nearly a week of waiting and worrying, Howard received a phone call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday from someone in St. Paul who said they bought Sky from another person and immediately recognized her from the photos circulating on social media.
“We are overjoyed,” Howard said Thursday evening, as Sky slept following her dayslong ordeal. “The emotional exhaustion I’m feeling — I went from just the lowest of lows to ecstatic and crying tears of joy.”
Howard said Sky appears to be healthy and has no apparent injuries, adding that she was apprehensive until she recognized her owner’s scent.
“She was very happy to see me,” Howard said. “She’s just kind of getting back to her old self.”
Howard said she was grateful to everyone who circulated photos of Sky online and to the person who returned her. Howard’s car, a black 2012 Toyota Camry with license plate EJP-985, is still missing, but she’s content just to have her dog back for now.
“That’s not even on my mind,” she said of the car. “Maybe in a few days, when things get back to normal, I’ll start worrying about that.”
Twin Cities federal courthouses plan justice and democracy centers to encourage study of civics
The Twin Cities’ federal courthouses will soon each house a Justice and Democracy Center, to encourage students to study and understand civics and the law.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim announced the project Tuesday at the Westminster Town Hall Forum in Minneapolis. The centers are projected to be open to the public over the next two years.
“We want to inspire young people to want to know more about democracy,” Tunheim said. “Inspire them to be active in their communities; inspire them to look forward to voting and expressing their thoughts on important obligations; inspire them to understand all points of view and listen; inspire them to consider careers in the law to help others; inspire them to seek solutions and change where change is necessary; inspire them to understand how our democracy can work for them, and above all, inspire them to be good American citizens.”
The centers will include interactive learning displays with oral histories of judges and the courts, demonstrations from federal agencies like the U.S. Marshals Service, historical documents, themed installations such as women in the law and dedicated space for workshops and for national programs such as Court Camp and Just the Beginning.
Tunheim envisions the center being used for school field trips, mock trials, exposing students to legal careers and for self-guided public tours.
The centers can be used by teachers as a tool to bring the study of civics and government in balance with the current focus on science and technology, he said.
“Increasingly in this electronic age, it is readily apparent that civic engagement is falling, especially among younger citizens,” he said. “In 2016 and in 2020 national surveys conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania, showed one in four Americans were unable to name the three branches of government.”
According to another survey, one-third of Americans could not name any of the five rights that are protected by the First Amendment, he said, and that 70 percent of 12th-graders had never written a letter to express an opinion on an important issue.
“The United States, over the past 50 years, has spent 1,000 times more per student on STEM education than on history and civics,” he said.
St. Paul’s center, located in the Warren E. Burger building at 316 Robert St., will open in June. The Minneapolis center, located in the Diana E. Murphy building at 300 S. Fourth St., is to open in 2023.
The centers are being funded by the federal court and community sponsors.
