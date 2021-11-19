Kirill Kaprizov’s big night lifts Wild to big win over Stars

Whether coach Dean Evason would ever actually admit it is a completely different story. But it sure felt like he was trying to send a message to Kirill Kaprizov ahead of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars.

Not only did Evason demote him in the lineup for the first time this season, he also took Kaprizov away from Mats Zuccarello, his longtime security blanket dating back to last season.

That said, with the Wild coming off a penalty kill in the opening 20 minutes of play, Kaprizov found himself on the ice with Zuccarello. And of course the dynamic duo cashed in.

After a cheeky pass from Victor Rask — who had been a healthy scratch for a week and a half — Zuccarello found Kaprizov with a perfect pass on the doorstep for a tap-in goal. As soon as the puck hit the back of the net, Kaprizov flashed a big smile toward Zuccarello, who was already racing in for a hug. You think those guys like playing together?

That connection sparked the Wild to a runaway 7-2 win over the Stars. It also sparked Kaprizov to his best game in recent memory as he finished with one goal and three assists.

“I definitely think it was a little bit of a signal,” Kaprizov said through a translator when asked about being split up from Zuccarello. “I think both of us went out there and played our game, played the best we could, and it just so happened that both of us ended up getting some points together.”

Though it might seem unfair to say Kaprizov has been struggling this season — especially considering he leads the team with 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) — it’s fair to want more out of a potential superstar. He has left something to be desired with his up-and-down play this season and was basically invisible in Tuesday’s loss to the San Jose Sharks.

That might explain Kaprizov’s demotion heading into Thursday’s game. Frankly, the Wild need more out of the 24-year-old Russian, and a little tough love might be exactly what he needs. Heck, a couple of weeks ago even Kaprizov admitted that sometimes he needs a kick in the butt to get him going.

It worked on this particular night as Kaprizov looked dialed in for 60 minutes of play regardless of if Zuccarello was by his side.

“I think he’s done a hell of a job,” Zuccarello said of Kaprizov’s play so far this season. “He’s a hard worker every time get gets on the ice, and sometimes we have to see beyond the goals and assists, and see what he creates and how hard he works for the team.”

As much as Kaprizov’s response proved to be the story of the night, Rem Pitlick actually got the Wild going in the first period with a snipe to make it 1-0. Not long after that, Kaprizov hammered home the pass from Zuccarello to stretch the lead to 2-0.

That sequence actually forced Evason to reunite Kaprizov and Zuccarello for the remainder of the first period before he went back to his original lines.

After a back-and-forth second period, Ryan Hartman added a goal late in the frame to make it 3-0 in favor of the Wild.

That set the stage for a highly entertaining third period where winger Jacob Peterson helped the Stars cut the deficit to 3-1 early on. While that ignited some thoughts of a comeback, Alex Goligoski made it 4-1 a few minutes later with a wrist shot through traffic, then Kaprizov feathered a nifty pass to Freddy Gaudreau, who cashed in to make it 5-1.

After a rather meaningless goal from center Jamie Benn to trim the Stars deficit to 5-2, Kaprizov hooked up with Zuccarello to make it 6-2, and Rask finalized the score at 7-2 less than a minute later.

“We loved how we responded,” Evason said. “We played team first. We weren’t extending our shifts. We weren’t individually trying to score. We were scoring the right way. That was certainly nice for us to see and obviously nice for the group to get rewarded when they do that.”

As for Kaprizov, specifically, not only did his teammates see a game like this coming, they haven’t been worried about his play in the slightest.

“I think he’s been playing great hockey,” Gaudreau said. “He’s been solid. He stuck with it. He’s doing the right things and that’s what matters. I think that’s just what he deserves to get on the board with a four-point night.”