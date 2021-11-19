“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: At Long Last … Ray Finally Meets Britney’s Mom!

Guess who is coming to dinner with Ray and Britney on “Life After Lockup”?!

”

Awww this is sweet. After running into all kinds of drama last week, “Life After Lockup” couple Britney and Ray appear to be back on the right track in Friday’s upcoming episode. Friday Ray will finally get to meet Britney’s mom! Do you think he’s ready for her line of questioning?

Check out the clip below:

Do you think Ray will pass or fail the Mom test? We actually think Britney got herself a good one. We’ve been watching “Love After Lockup” and “Life After Lockup” for years now and he actually seems to be one of the most genuine guys to come from the lockup side!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shawn has a slip up with Sara, leaving her in tears. Ray gets questioned hard by Britney’s mom. Eric leaves Puppy speechless. After a rocky fight with Shane, Lacey drops a bombshell. Daonte decides to risk it all for love.

Oh lawd, we are WORRIED for Daonte — the man really keeps finding himself being worked over! Who is your favorite “Life After Lockup” couple?

A new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, November 19th at 9PM EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?