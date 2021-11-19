“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: At Long Last … Ray Finally Meets Britney’s Mom!

Guess who is coming to dinner with Ray and Britney on “Life After Lockup”?!
Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV
”
Awww this is sweet. After running into all kinds of drama last week, “Life After Lockup” couple Britney and Ray appear to be back on the right track in Friday’s upcoming episode. Friday Ray will finally get to meet Britney’s mom! Do you think he’s ready for her line of questioning?
Check out the clip below:
Do you think Ray will pass or fail the Mom test? We actually think Britney got herself a good one. We’ve been watching “Love After Lockup” and “Life After Lockup” for years now and he actually seems to be one of the most genuine guys to come from the lockup side!
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Shawn has a slip up with Sara, leaving her in tears. Ray gets questioned hard by Britney’s mom. Eric leaves Puppy speechless. After a rocky fight with Shane, Lacey drops a bombshell. Daonte decides to risk it all for love.
Oh lawd, we are WORRIED for Daonte — the man really keeps finding himself being worked over! Who is your favorite “Life After Lockup” couple?
A new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, November 19th at 9PM EST on WeTV.
Nanny Faye and Chase Chrisley are going on another adventure in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’ Faye decides to teach Chase how to gamble — with hermit crabs.
Nanny Faye and Chase Chrisley have made it to Florida on the family vacation! These two are getting up to some hilarious shenanigans once again in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 18 episode of Chrisley Knows Best. They head out on a boat to gamble on a hermit crab!
“Why crabs?” Chase asks Nanny Faye, who has a simple answer. “Chase, I don’t think you’re ready for the big leagues yet, so we have to start with the small and work on up,” Faye replies.
Nanny Faye has decided to name their crabs after the ladies from The Golden Girls — Blanche, Sophia, Rose, and Dorothy. Sadly, Chase does not understand the reference. For this first round, they’re going to be betting on Blanche.
At first, it looks like Blanche may come through for Nanny Faye and Chase. The crowd gets wild cheering on their hermit crabs. “This is insanity. I don’t know how these people are getting so hyped up over crab racing,” Chase admits.
Nanny Faye tells Chase that these are “my people, and this is how we do it.” Chase responds that Nanny’s “people are a little bit crazy.” Blanche ends up losing the race, which means Nanny Faye and Chase are out of some cash.
Whenever Nanny Faye and Chase spend time together, these two always get up to something unexpected. Nanny Faye loves to take risks, and she’s been open about her love for horse betting. Nanny Faye and Chase even went to the Kentucky Derby and had the best time! Faye’s best words of advice? Never mess with a winning streak.
The synopsis for the November 18 episode reads, “Julie gets revenge when Todd steals her vacation surprise; Faye schools Chase on how to be lucky.” Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on USA Network.
Randall Emmett is taking a step back from the podcast he hosts with ex-fiancée Lala Kent.
Following a series of episodes of the podcast, during which Lala addressed her new life as a single mom to eight-month-old Ocean Kent Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules star and film producer took his turn in the host chair, where he looked back on the show they built and vowed to remain private as he moves forward post-split.
“About two years ago, or maybe even a little more, I came to Lala with an idea to start a podcast. [We] just kind of jumped into it. We didn’t know what we were doing. We didn’t know if anyone would listen,” Randall revealed on the November 17 episode of Give Them Lala… With Randall. “Together we kind of grew in this podcast and learned a lot, and we started having these amazing guests and [it was] just an awesome, awesome time.”
“It’s just been really f-cking fun,” he continued.
After admitting that he is “really proud” of what he and Lala have “done together,” Randall announced his plans to take a step back from hosting the show “for now.”
“We’ve had a lot of fun and the podcast is going to continue having a lot of fun, and Lala’s going to keep that going,” he explained. “I’m really excited to still be part of [the business] side of it and that’s it. I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera… [to] focus right now on family and my children, Ocean, London, [and] Rylee, and also my film business.”
In addition to Ocean, Randall is dad to daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.
Randall went on to say that he is “proud” of all of his and Lala’s past episodes, but he is especially proud of the episode in which Lala first shared her pregnancy news.
“I’m most proud of probably breaking kind of our whole pregnancy journey, you know, announcing it and being open about that and then the birth of Ocean and talking about all the different things,” he shared.
Although Randall didn’t reveal any new details about his and Lala’s breakup, which allegedly occurred as a result of him being caught with two other women in Nashville, he did say that he would remain “private” about his personal life.
“Lala and I have a beautiful, beautiful baby in Ocean and I’m always going to be private,” he told listeners.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.