Long Live Dolph: A Look Back At Young Dolph’s Most Legendary Moments

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Long Live Dolph: A Look Back At Young Dolph's Most Legendary Moments
R.I.P. Young Dolph

Everyone’s still reeling from the tragic murder of beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph who was shot and killed outside of a local bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” tweeted Memphis mayor Jim Strickland. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The heart-breaking news broke online when a local woman claimed she witnessed the tragedy unfold while on Facebook Live.

Details about the senseless shooting are scarce but the rapper (whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr.) appears to have been targeted after he showed love to Makeda’s Cookies–a local Black-owned bakery he frequented–just a week earlier.

According to reports, Dolph was ambushed as soon as he got out of his car to enter the business. Unconfirmed reports suggest Dolph returned fire but later succumbed to his injuries.

A rapper of many beefs, Dolph thrived while endlessly beefing with Memphis arch nemesis Yo Gotti that erupted into a spray of bullets at his SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina before a club experience.

Fortunately, Dolph emerged unscathed from the shooting and detailed the failed attempt on his life in popular song “100 Shots.”

Later that year, Dolph was shot three times after an argument with three men in Hollywood Boulevard’s tourist district, leaving him in critical condition.

“I’ve been targeted since I was 17, 18, 19,” he said in an interview with the Guardian. “I just knew that I was good.”

Yet he wasn’t “a person that lives in fear”, he added. “You got some people who really worry about that kind of shit. I don’t.”

Dolph is survived by his son, Tre, daughter, Aria, and supportive significant other Mia Jaye.

How will you be remembering Young Dolph? Tell us down below and turn the page to reflect on his most legendary moments ever.

“Dog, this man Dolph gave away a Lamborghini to a fan– and when she sold it a year later, them man commented “GET PAID.” If that ain’t legendary, Ion know what is. Rest up Dolph” – love this story

Donald Trump Didn’t Tell Rioters ‘Go Home’ In Jan. 6 Insurrection Video Outtakes, New Book Says

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Donald Trump, Capitol
Author and journalist Jonathan Karl revealed what happened behind the scenes, when then-President Donald Trump was making his video message to rioters during the January 6 insurrection.

Before he was banned from Twitter in wake of the January 6 insurrection, former President Donald Trump released a video telling rioters to “go home,” but author Jonathan Karl spoke about what happened in the White House that day during a Thursday November 18 appearance on The View. The show’s co-hosts asked the 53-year-old Betrayal: The Final Act Of The Trump Show author what he learned about the riot, and he revealed that the then-president had to film multiple takes of his video, where he told rioters to “go home.”

During the January 6 insurrection, Trump tweeted out a video late in the afternoon addressing his supporters who were protesting to overturn the election, which he lost to President Joe Biden. “I know you’re pained, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it,” he said. “We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace.”

Trump didn’t tell rioters to ‘go home’ in early takes of his Jan. 6 video, according to a new book. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock)

Karl mentioned that Trump’s instructions for rioters to go home were not included in early takes of the video during his View appearance. “He finally issued that video – you remember—way late. The riot was almost over,” he said. “What I learned is there were multiple outtakes that were deemed unacceptable, and I asked somebody who was there for shooting that video what happened, and he said, ‘He didn’t tell them to go home. All he did was praise them.’ Like, ‘No, we got to do it again. Take 2, Take 3, Take 4.’”

Before explaining what had happened during the filming, Karl detailed more aspects of the insurrection, including that Trump watched what was happening from a room next to the Oval Office. “What I learned was he very much liked what he was seeing. He talked about how many people had been out there. People were finally fighting for him,” the author explained. He said that the then-president received a number of calls from people asking him “to do something about it.”

Jon Karl was a guest on ‘The View’ to discuss his new book ‘Betrayal.’ (AWNewYork/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the interview, The View hosts asked Karl in what ways the insurrection could’ve been worse, and he mentioned that there were other times that things could’ve “gone off the rails.” Karl mentioned how unclear it would’ve been if then-Vice President Mike Pence did try to overturn the election when Congress gathered to certify the election. He also mentioned that as Congress was being evacuated, a young staffer mentioned that someone should grab the mahogany boxes that held the electoral ballots. “Under our Constitution, you have to have the original electoral ballots, signed by the states, and they have to be done by a certain time,” he said. “A smart young staffer said grab them and save them.” HollywoodLife reached out to Donald Trump’s office for comment.

2 Men Convicted In Malcolm X Assassination Set To Be Exonerated More Than 50 Years After Being Convicted Despite Evidence of Innocence

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

2 Men Convicted In Malcolm X Assassination Set To Be Exonerated More Than 50 Years After Being Convicted Despite Evidence of Innocence
Welp, it only took the better part of six decades, but two of the three Black men accused of assassinating civil rights icon Malcolm X are set to be exonerated after spending more than 50 years professing their innocence, which the third person who admitted to the killing repeatedly confirmed.

Source: Photo 12 / Getty

Now, one of the men falsely accused of killing X is dead, and they had both been released from prison already, so this isn’t some feel-good story about justice being served. This is yet another story about America pretending to make up for its oppressive past after the fact.

According to The New York Post, 83-year-old Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009, will have their convictions tossed on Thursday, following a nearly two-year investigation into the 1965 killing of the man we all know America was not very fond of.

“The events that brought us here should never have occurred,” Aziz said in a statement, the Post reported. “Those events were and are the result of a process that was corrupt to its core—one that is all too familiar—even in 2021. While I do not need a court, prosecutors, or a piece of paper to tell me I am innocent, I am glad that my family, my friends, and the attorneys who have worked and supported me all these years are finally seeing the truth we have all known, officially recognized.”

There’s no reason it should have taken this long for an earnest investigation into the death of arguably one of the most well-known freedom fighters in America’s history to take place. Especially when a proper investigation would have freed two men whose lives were stolen from them by the state. It’s especially egregious considering the fact that Mujahid Abdul Halim, the third man found guilty March 1966 for Malcolm’s killing before being paroled in 2010, testified in court that Aziz and Islam had “nothing to do with it,” while admitting that he did take part in the shooting.

In the end, it appears to have taken a Netflix docuseries, Who Killed Malcolm X?, to finally light a fire under the District Attorneys’ office and prompt it to publicly announce it was conducting a review on the case in February of last year.

The review found that there was no physical evidence linking Aziz or Islam to the murder or even to the crime scene and that both had alibis backed by testimony. The probe also revealed that evidence of their innocence had been hidden from the defense at their trial by the FBI and the NYPD, which makes this the perfect time to remind you all that, in February, Malcolm’s family alleged that both the FBI and NYPD actually played a role in his death.

Aziz was paroled in 1985 and Islam was released in1977, but both men spent decades trying to clear their names even after they were let out of prison. Because being set free isn’t really freedom when you’re still guilty in the eyes of the law.

It’s just a shame that both these men spent most of their life never seeing true freedom and that one of them never lived to see his name cleared.

Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Facing 2 Felonies Over Brutal Attack On Ex-GF

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Facing 2 Felonies Over Brutal Attack On Ex-GF
Evan Habeeb/Getty Images

A manhunt is underway for a former NFL player who brutally attacked his ex-girlfriend in a viral video.

Zac Stacy is wanted on felony charges of assaulting Kristin Evans, the mother of his 5-month-old son.

According to docs obtained by TMZ Sports, Stacy is facing felony aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges.

Stacy faces up to 15 years behind bars if convicted on the aggravated battery charge and 5 years in prison on the criminal mischief charge.

The former running back is currently still at large. Evans believes his friends are hiding him in the Nashville area.

Photo may have been deleted

Getty Images, Twitter

In a video on Thursday, Evans said:

“I don’t know why his friends are hiding him. If you see him — he drives a white Kia Optima, a 2020 I believe or a 2021. Please, again, if you see him or you know of any location that he might be, please turn him in or call your local authorities.”

Evans said police in Oakland, Florida, where she lives, ignored her pleas to arrest Stacy. Their slow response enabled him to flee the state of Florida.

However, police officials tell TMZ officers responded to the domestic violence call “within two minutes” of Stacy’s attack last Saturday.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports Stacy has been dropped from his role as a youth football ambassador for the Music City Bowl this year.

Stacy, 30, is a former running back for the NY Jets and St. Louis Rams.

Caution: The video below contains violence which may be disturbing to some viewers.
 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TD8cDr23To

