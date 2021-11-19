News
Mass and Cass-area businesses, residents worry over Wu ‘pausing’ of tent enforcement
Call it Schrodinger’s cat’s pause.
Mayor Michelle Wu isn’t saying whether or not the the “pausing” of tent-removal efforts on Mass and Cass is alive or dead, spurring fear among locals that any progress made over the past few weeks is going to slip right away.
Asked again by reporters on Thursday morning, Wu didn’t directly answer the question of whether anti-encampment efforts are ongoing in the troubled area.
She said she’s working with her top advisers “to figure out the most urgent steps that the city can take,” though she added that “it is not safe for people to be in tents on the street.”
This comes a day after Wu told the media about the “pausing” of tent-removal efforts as a decision in a lawsuit loomed. And then Wu, asked whether the pause would end if the judge ruled in the city’s favor, said “not necessarily.”
A few hours later, the judge did side with the city, and Wu’s office then wouldn’t say whether the pause was continuing, other than to say the city would be taking a “holistic” approach focused on creating supportive housing.
The businesses of the industrial triangle of Newmarket Square, where a crowd of several dozen homeless have set up camp after being rousted from the heart of Methadone Mile a few blocks away. There, phone calls have been buzzing ever since Wu’s Wednesday statements around the uncertainty of what the city’s doing.
Sue Sullivan, head of the Newmarket Business Association, estimated that the number of tents overall had dropped from nearly 200 to around 70 in the few weeks since then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey implemented an order aimed at getting people out of tents and into housing — and allowing tent removal 48 hours after official notices if they didn’t go.
“I hope that Mayor Wu will continue removal of the rest of the tents from the area because we know that bad things are happening in a lot of these tents,” Sullivan said, citing recent deaths and violence.
One man who owns a food business in the Newmarket Square area said conditions have “worsened tenfold” since the city began removing tents at Mass and Cass.
“This is not helping anyone,” the business owner said, saying that the city’s simply allowing behavior like people defecating on his loading dock and threatening his employees to go ahead — while “the city writes me up if i don’t clear the snow in front of my building.”
George Stergios, of the nearby Worcester Square Neighborhood Association, said “Janey made real progress at the end, and she did it carefully.
“In the end, Wu owns this now,” he said. “She’s rolling the clock back to three, four weeks ago, and a lot of us are upset.”
News
Healey joins AGs probing Instagram’s effects on kids
A group of attorneys general, including the Bay State’s Maura Healey, are investigating the photo-sharing platform Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying parent company Facebook — now Meta Platforms — ignored internal research about the physical and mental health dangers it posed to young people.
“Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health — exploiting children in the interest of profit,” Healey said.
The investigation includes a bipartisan coalition of AGs from California, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. It follows damning reports, first by The Wall Street Journal and based on the company’s own research, that found that the company knew about the harms Instagram can cause teenagers — especially teen girls — when it comes to mental health and body image issues.
Since those first reports, a consortium of news organizations have published their own findings based on leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen, who has testified before Congress.
“Enough is enough,” said California AG Rob Bonta. “We’ve undertaken this nationwide investigation to get answers about Meta’s efforts to promote the use of this social media platform to young Californians — and to determine if, in doing so, Meta violated the law.”
The investigation targets the techniques Meta uses to keep young people on its platforms — and the harms that extended time spent on Instagram can cause.
In a statement, Meta spokesperson Liza Crenshaw called the accusations “false” and said they demonstrate “a deep misunderstanding of the facts.”
“While challenges in protecting young people online impact the entire industry, we’ve led the industry in combating bullying and supporting people struggling with suicidal thoughts, self-injury, and eating disorders,” Crenshaw said.
News
Ticker: Lobstermen must haul in gear to save whales; Heating aid up
Lobster fishermen off the Maine coast must begin to remove gear from a newly protected area intended to help whales, the federal government said.
New rules make an approximately 950-square-mile area of the Gulf of Maine essentially off limits to lobster fishing from October to January.
Federal officials said Wednesday that lobstermen in the area must remove their gear and may not set new traps. The feds expect gear to be removed within two weeks.
Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said the late fall orders raise safety concerns. He said the feds “have an obligation to take fisherman safety into concern when they make these decisions.”
Additional heating aid in spending plan
The White House is taking steps to help distribute billions of dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of $3 billion to $4 billion annually.
Electricity and natural gas prices are roughly 11% higher than a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index. Heating oil prices have more than doubled over the past year.
“These new programs and funding were designed to ensure that if the weather was colder or the prices were higher, we would have the highest resources ever to help as many hard-pressed families as possible,” said Gene Sperling, who’s overseeing coronavirus relief for the White House. “
News
Massachusetts weather for Thanksgiving travel: Forecasters monitoring ‘significant storminess’ potential
As millions hit the roads and head to the air for Thanksgiving next week, meteorologists are closely watching a pattern that could wreak havoc for travelers.
Forecasters are monitoring whether a “big storm” could form for Tuesday and Wednesday, during the peak of Thanksgiving travel.
“We’re closely watching how all of these pieces come together and if a big storm develops from this pattern or not,” Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist for AccuWeather, told the Herald on Thursday. “This is a pattern that can bring significant storminess.
“We’re heading into a very unsettled and a very changeable weather pattern into early next week,” he added.
Whether the storm happens or not, Porter warned that travel will likely be impacted next week. First, it looks like a strong push of rain will be dumped into southern New England from Sunday night into Monday.
Behind that, the coldest air of the season will be diving southward from Canada into the East Coast.
“There will be gusty winds that could cause problems for travel, especially air travel which could be impacted quite a bit by gusty winds,” Porter said. “That impact on the Northeast can cascade problems to the rest of the country as well.”
Some of those wind gusts are expected to top 50 mph.
The real-feel temps between the wind and the cold air could make it feel like the teens in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It should feel really cold as we head into the midweek time period,” Porter said.
There will be a major spike in travel for this Thanksgiving after a drop last year, when no one had been vaccinated yet.
“It’s important for people who are traveling to be aware of the latest forecast, which should come into greater focus during the next couple of days,” Porter said. “It’s definitely something people need to be paying attention to ahead of their Thanksgiving travel.”
