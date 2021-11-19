Mass and Cass-area businesses, residents worry over Wu ‘pausing’ of tent enforcement

Call it Schrodinger’s cat’s pause.

Mayor Michelle Wu isn’t saying whether or not the the “pausing” of tent-removal efforts on Mass and Cass is alive or dead, spurring fear among locals that any progress made over the past few weeks is going to slip right away.

Asked again by reporters on Thursday morning, Wu didn’t directly answer the question of whether anti-encampment efforts are ongoing in the troubled area.

She said she’s working with her top advisers “to figure out the most urgent steps that the city can take,” though she added that “it is not safe for people to be in tents on the street.”

This comes a day after Wu told the media about the “pausing” of tent-removal efforts as a decision in a lawsuit loomed. And then Wu, asked whether the pause would end if the judge ruled in the city’s favor, said “not necessarily.”

A few hours later, the judge did side with the city, and Wu’s office then wouldn’t say whether the pause was continuing, other than to say the city would be taking a “holistic” approach focused on creating supportive housing.

The businesses of the industrial triangle of Newmarket Square, where a crowd of several dozen homeless have set up camp after being rousted from the heart of Methadone Mile a few blocks away. There, phone calls have been buzzing ever since Wu’s Wednesday statements around the uncertainty of what the city’s doing.

Sue Sullivan, head of the Newmarket Business Association, estimated that the number of tents overall had dropped from nearly 200 to around 70 in the few weeks since then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey implemented an order aimed at getting people out of tents and into housing — and allowing tent removal 48 hours after official notices if they didn’t go.

“I hope that Mayor Wu will continue removal of the rest of the tents from the area because we know that bad things are happening in a lot of these tents,” Sullivan said, citing recent deaths and violence.

One man who owns a food business in the Newmarket Square area said conditions have “worsened tenfold” since the city began removing tents at Mass and Cass.

“This is not helping anyone,” the business owner said, saying that the city’s simply allowing behavior like people defecating on his loading dock and threatening his employees to go ahead — while “the city writes me up if i don’t clear the snow in front of my building.”

George Stergios, of the nearby Worcester Square Neighborhood Association, said “Janey made real progress at the end, and she did it carefully.

“In the end, Wu owns this now,” he said. “She’s rolling the clock back to three, four weeks ago, and a lot of us are upset.”