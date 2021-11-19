News
Massachusetts weather for Thanksgiving travel: Forecasters monitoring ‘significant storminess’ potential
As millions hit the roads and head to the air for Thanksgiving next week, meteorologists are closely watching a pattern that could wreak havoc for travelers.
Forecasters are monitoring whether a “big storm” could form for Tuesday and Wednesday, during the peak of Thanksgiving travel.
“We’re closely watching how all of these pieces come together and if a big storm develops from this pattern or not,” Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist for AccuWeather, told the Herald on Thursday. “This is a pattern that can bring significant storminess.
“We’re heading into a very unsettled and a very changeable weather pattern into early next week,” he added.
Whether the storm happens or not, Porter warned that travel will likely be impacted next week. First, it looks like a strong push of rain will be dumped into southern New England from Sunday night into Monday.
Behind that, the coldest air of the season will be diving southward from Canada into the East Coast.
“There will be gusty winds that could cause problems for travel, especially air travel which could be impacted quite a bit by gusty winds,” Porter said. “That impact on the Northeast can cascade problems to the rest of the country as well.”
Some of those wind gusts are expected to top 50 mph.
The real-feel temps between the wind and the cold air could make it feel like the teens in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It should feel really cold as we head into the midweek time period,” Porter said.
There will be a major spike in travel for this Thanksgiving after a drop last year, when no one had been vaccinated yet.
“It’s important for people who are traveling to be aware of the latest forecast, which should come into greater focus during the next couple of days,” Porter said. “It’s definitely something people need to be paying attention to ahead of their Thanksgiving travel.”
Hot Property: Hidden gem neighborhood in Cambridge
As luxury build-outs in the Greater Boston area have achieved a happy plateau — where buyers know more or less what amenities and finishes they can expect in a high-end renovation — it might be time to turn back to the old real estate adage of location, location, location.
After all, you might want to take a walk around the neighborhood at some point. Buyers poking around Cambridge will find both — a swank house and a hidden gem neighborhood — with 14 Norumbega Street #14.
The three-bedroom condominium conversion in Cambridge’s Strawberry Hill enjoys the quiet away from the bustle of the city squares while being optimally located next to public transportation to Harvard Square, shopping and dining spots along Huron Avenue, and scenic dog walking around Fresh Pond Reservation.
Sitting on the right side of modern without overdoing it on the trends, the home’s open floor plan on the main living level has several things going for it: a shiplap feature wall with fireplace and oak shelving for visual interest, wide plank flooring, and a stylish kitchen that subtly blends in with the home’s aesthetic. Stainless steel Thermador appliances and a waterfall quartz island with seating add a sleek touch. Rounding out the first floor is a primary suite with a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath.
At more than 1,800 square feet, there’s more than enough elbow room for the whole family. The condo adds two more bedrooms on the second floor, each with tons of storage, plus a laundry room.
The bonus space in Strawberry Hill also yields a cute private yard space with a stone patio, and parking for one car.
To learn more about the property, on the market for $1,399,000, contact Aurel Garban with Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-875-1914.
3,815 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in continued spike
Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Massachusetts schools as a total of 3,815 staff and students tested positive in the past week, which is a spike of 754 cases from the week prior.
The weekly report published on Thursdays by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education lists 3,257 students and 558 staff that tested positive for the coronavirus from Nov. 12 to Wednesday.
The count of 3,815 cases represents a sharp increase from last week’s total of 3,061 cases.
Coronavirus pool testing is being used in more than 2,200 public and private schools, about double last year’s count, according to DESE. The test positivity rate in school this past week was 1.38%, up from 1.09% last week.
Districts with the most cases in the past week include Springfield with 112 cases,111 cases in Boston, 78 cases in New Bedford, 75 in Worcester, 65 in Lowell, 61 cases in Lawrence and 59 cases in Haverhill.
Boston Public Schools reported 89 student cases and 22 staff cases in the past week. BPS recently closed down the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain due to an outbreak. It will reopen on Tuesday. That school has reported 56 cases this year.
A total of 22,107 coronavirus cases have been reported in the weekly infection reports that started Sept. 16.
Massachusetts students and staff will have to continue to mask up in school until at least Jan. 15, unless 80% of people in the school are vaccinated, per a DESE mandate.
With no remote learning options allowed this year, all kids are back to school in person full time. Across all grade levels, an estimated 920,000 students and 140,000 staff are now participating in some form of in-person learning.
The report includes the number of positive COVID-19 cases as reported to DESE by school districts including charter schools and collaboratives.
Massachusetts began vaccinating children age 5-11 against coronavirus on Nov. 4. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one authorized for use in this age group.
High school football: Maple Grove rolls past Eden Prairie to advance to Class 6A title game
Traffic meant senior linebacker Sawyer Skanson and his Maple Grove teammates were late arriving to U.S. Bank Stadium in advance of their Class 6A state semifinal matchup against Eden Prairie Thursday night.
But while that might have slowed the Crimson down a bit, there was nothing that was going to stop Skanson and his teammates from advancing to the program’s first Prep Bowl appearance.
Especially not after senior running back Derrick Jameson carried the ball 14 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense returned a pair of fumbles for scores as Maple Grove downed the Eagles 35-3.
“It’s amazing to be a part of history at our school,” Skanson said. “We’re the first football team to ever make it to a state championship, so that’s really big. It’s big for us and it’s big for our community too.”
The Crimson (11-1) advance to meet the winner of Friday night’s semifinal between Lakeville South and St. Michael-Albertville in the state championship game, which is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Eden Prairie finished its season 10-2 overall.
“We just didn’t have enough to beat a good Maple Grove team tonight,” said Eagles coach Mike Grant, whose team has battled injuries all year, and got just a few carries early from injured running back Takhi Vaughn Thursday before he was unable to keep going.
Yet the Crimson couldn’t get out of their own way in the first quarter, even as the Eagles couldn’t take advantage of those mistakes.
An interception by senior Logan Gareis on the game’s opening drive gave Eden Prairie the ball at the Crimson 33. But the Eagles promptly turned the ball over on downs at the 25.
Then, after Gareis recovered a fumble at the Maple Grove 19, Eden Prairie managed only a 32-yard field goal by Cole Nelson that put the Eagles on top 3-0.
And that marked the end of Crimson’s stumbles for the night, while the Eagles’ were just getting started.
“Big credit to our defense,” said Jameson, whose team held a 9:01 to 2:59 edge in time of possession in the first quarter, despite trailing by three. “The offense got off to a slow start, but when the defense stopped them that gave us the energy to keep going.”
Maple Grove finally got on the board early in the second quarter, taking a 7-3 lead when junior Jacob Kilzer connected with classmate Jacob Anderson on a 33-yard touchdown pass. Then, after senior Jackson Powers picked off a Nick Fazi pass on 3rd-and-14 for Eden Prairie at the Maple Grove 29, Jameson took the ball 77 yards for a score that expanded his team’s lead to 14-3.
The Eagles’ troubles only grew larger on their next possession when Anderson scooped up a fumble and raced 38 yards to the end zone to give the Crimson a 21-3 at the half.
“I think we’re a pretty good team,” Maple Grove coach Matt Lombardi said. “We’ve been a little bit under the radar.
“I don’t think we’re surprised (to beat Eden Prairie),” he continued. “We didn’t plan on beating them 35-3, but we know the kind of talent we have.”
Disaster struck yet again for Eden Prairie on the second play from scrimmage of the second half as Maple Grove senior Kiers Brevik scooped a loose ball off the turf and took it 10 yards for a score to put his team on top 28-3.
Jameson added a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:45 to play in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring and put his team in position to play for a state title.
“It’s really huge,” said Jameson, who now has a school-record 23 touchdowns this season. “Ever since we were younger, during our freshman and sophomore year, Lombo has told us that we have a really good group of guys. When he first told us that, we felt like we could do something special. This summer, we all came together – working out, hanging out, practicing, all that. It paid off.”
