Meghan Markle Reveals Thanksgiving Day Plans With Prince Harry & 2 Kids On ‘Ellen’
Meghan Markle chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about her family’s Thanksgiving Day plans in her first sit-down interview since Oprah.
Meghan Markle was interviewed on Ellen on Thursday November 18, and the two spoke about what the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry have planned for Thanksgiving next week. Her chat with Ellen DeGeneres was her first big talk show interview since she sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March, where she spoke about her feelings as a new member of the royal family. Meghan, 40, confirmed to Ellen that she’ll be cooking on Turkey Day for Harry, 37, and their kids Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 5 months. “I love to cook,” Meghan said. “We’ll be home and just relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving home in California. it’ll be really nice.”
Meghan and Harry currently reside in Santa Barbara, California with their children. They’re actually neighbors with Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi! Meghan and Harry had previously lived at Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, in London, followed by a stay at Frogmore Cottage in the Home Park of Windsor Castle, until their exit from the Royal Family. Also during the Ellen interview, Meghan shared that she and her family stayed fairly low-key at home on Halloween. “We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all,” she explained, before revealing that “Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” while Lilibet dressed as “a little skunk” for her first spooky holiday.
Prior to the whole interview airing, Meghan spoke about how it felt to be back at the Warner Bros. Lot, where she used to audition during her time as an actress. She had complimented how kind the security guards had been to her, whenever she arrived for an audition. “What was so nice was the security guards here would always say, ‘Break a leg! We hope you get it!’” she told Ellen. She also relived some problems with an old Ford Explorer Sport that she used to drive to get to the auditions. “After auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot, and I would open the trunk and climb in, and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to-and-fro.”
While Meghan hasn’t had a sit down talk show interview since Oprah, she did speak to The New York Times as part of its DealBook Online Summit on November 9. During the conversation, she discussed the importance of paid family leave, a cause she had advocated for in am October open letter. She mentioned how the issue of childcare is a universal one. “I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue. We can all agree that people need support certainly when they’ve just had a child,” she said.
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Split: Model & Actor Reportedly Break Up After Over 1 Year Of Dating
The pair have reportedly called it a day, a little more than a year after first sparking romance rumors back in September 2020.
After a year of dating, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have supposedly decided to break up, a source told Page Six. While Kaia may have hinted that the two broke up by taking photos of herself with Jacob off of her Instagram, the source said that the split was “amicable.” The 24-year-old Kissing Booth actor doesn’t appear to have any photos of the 20-year-old model on his Instagram either.
While Kaia deleted most of the pictures of Jacob from her Instagram, the American Horror Story actress still has a few shots of her ex in a photo set from her 20th birthday party in September. In the black-and-white shots, Kaia wore a beautiful sparkling gown, perfect for a shining birthday celebration, and Jacob sported a black shirt. The pair were both all smiles in the silly photo. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Kaia and Jacob for comment.
The pair first sparked romance rumors that they were an item back in September 2020, when the pair were seen holding hands in New York City over Labor Day Weekend. The pair were later spotted heading to the gym together on September 9. Things were getting pretty serious as the couple started to be seen, because near the end of September, Jacob joined Kaia and her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber on a family trip to Mexico. While it’s sad to see their relationship come to an end, maybe the two will stay friends if it was an amicable breakup. The Euphoria actor showed he could be sweet, even as an ex-boyfriend, early in their relationship, when he showed love to his ex-girlfriend and Euphoria co-star Zendaya, when she won an Emmy Award for her role in Euphoria.
Throughout their relationship, the pair were seen out and about on a handful of more occasions, like when the pair were spotted kissing while walking Kaia’s adorable dog or wearing matching outfits to the gym. The couple also seemed like they were having a great time, while attending a friend’s birthday party back in June.
Tami Roman Gave Her Husband A Pass To Have A Baby With Another Woman & Return To Her In ‘One Or Two Years’
What’s going on here??
Reality actress Tami Roman is putting her career first and trusting that her husband, Reggie Youngblood will find his way back home after giving him a pass to knock up another woman, she revealed.
During a recent appearance on The Real, Tami spilled the beans about the progress she and Reggie were making towards having a baby after host Garcelle Beauvais asked her about past plans to find a surrogate. That’s when Tami lets the ladies and the rest of the world know that she and Reggie put those plans on ‘pause,’ instead she’s letting him look for a baby maker outside of their union.
“I feel like I’m at a point where my career is starting to do and reward me for all of the time and my efforts that I’ve been in this business and a baby for me right now would just be the thing to do,” she said. “So what I offered him was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his baby, we could get back together.”
Tami did add that she would help raise the baby, but did Reggie actually take her up on the offer? Not at all. Tami assured Giselle and Adrienne that Reggie turned down her proposal by ensuring her that he was there for her for the long run.
“He said ‘I don’t want that’,” Tami revealed. Hit play to hear it.
Would YOU give your significant other a pass to have a baby outside of your relationship?
Kate Middleton Stuns In Gorgeous Green Sequin Gown For The Royal Variety Performance — Photos
Kate Middleton looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she wore an emerald green sequin gown to The Royal Variety Performance in London on Nov. 18.
Kate Middleton, 39, absolutely stole the show at The Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 18, when she wore a stunning sequin dress. The long-sleeve fitted gown was by her favorite British designer, Jenny Packham, and it hugged her frame perfectly.
The long-sleeve gown featured a high-neck that was covered in jewels and gems and dramatic shoulder pads. Cinched around her tiny waist was a belt made out of jewels, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a slinky sequin skirt with a bit of a train that trailed behind her.
Kate accessorized her dazzling ensemble with a pair of gold Missoma Zehnu Earrings and a tiny green box clutch. As for her hair, she ditched her natural blowout for extravagant and voluminous curls that were swept to one side of her face.
In true royal recycler fashion, Kate first wore this exact dress during the royal tour of Pakistan back in 2019. Back then, she wore the gorgeous gown with a pair of metallic silver heels and a thin green scarf that was trimmed with beaded tassels.
Kate loves to wear sequins on a big night out and just recently she rocked the sparkly fabric yet again, when she attended the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London.
She opted to wear a gold sequin gown that was custom made by Jenny Packham and featured a plunging V-neckline, a ruched bodice, long-sleeves, and a long cape that flowed behind her. She accessorized the dress with metallic gold Aquazzura Fenix Pumps and a pair of Onitaa Earrings.
