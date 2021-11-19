Celebrities
Meghan Markle Shares Rare New Photo Of Archie, 2, & He Looks Just Like Prince Harry
Archie is the spitting image of a young Prince Harry in a photo shared by mom Meghan Markle on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’
Meghan Markle shared a candid snapshot of 2-year-old son Archie during her surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 18 — and he’s the spitting image of his father, Prince Harry. The eldest child of the duke, 37, and duchess, 40, could be seen admiring chickens from a coup, woven basket in tow to gather eggs, at his family home in Montecito, California.
Archie being raised with work ethic. #MeghanOnEllen pic.twitter.com/IDQPqRWxMm
— 🐱🎶mew mew mew 🎶 (@ArchewellBaby) November 18, 2021
While his face is not shown in the image, Archie has the same red hair as his father. Harry and Meghan also share daughter Lilibet, 5 months, born in June of this year. Host Ellen DeGeneres, the couple’s neighbor in Montecito, noted that Archie is “so sweet with the chickens too,” adding, “Archie is just such a gentle soul.”
During the interview, Meghan shared that Archie “loves being a big brother.” She said, “Everybody tells you — somebody told H and I — when you have one kid it’s a hobby and two’s parenting.” Meghan continued, “We realize what it is like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So they had that moment of, ‘This is fun. Oh, this is how it is now.’”
The duchess chatted about her upcoming Thanksgiving plans with her husband and children, too. “I love to cook,” Meghan said. “We’ll be home and just relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving home in California. it’ll be really nice.” She added that husband Harry “loves” California life.
“We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it’s just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great,” Meghan said. “We’re just happy.” The couple, who wed in May 2018, moved to California in March 2020 following the announcement that they would step back as senior members of the British royal family.
Meghan’s appearance on Ellen marks her first sit down interview since her explosive special with Oprah Winfrey in March. Alongside husband Harry, she recounted the isolation and racial abuse she experienced after she became a royal. The couple accused Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.
“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan said. “And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean… there is a lot that has been lost already.”
Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son
Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and only child of the Beatles’ lead guitarist, George Harrison!
Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docu-series called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
1. Dhani Is Named After Two Notes In The Indian Music Scale.
Born on August 1,1978 in Berkshire, England to George and Olivia Trinidad Arias, Dhani grew up on his father’s estate called Friar Park. As George embraced Indian culture and incorporated Indian instruments into his music, it’s no surprise Dhani was named after “dha” and “ni”, two notes from the Indian music scale, according to LifeOfTheBeatles.
2. Dhani’s First Professional Gig Was Finishing His Father’s Album.
Although Dhani was wary of being stuck in his father’s shadow, he forged ahead in music, telling The Guardian in 2003, “I just want to be able to make music without the whole My Dad thing hanging over me, which everyone in my position goes through.” Ironically, he was first tasked professionally with finishing Brainwashed, the album George was working on before he died in November 2001. “When you’re so close to someone it’s really tough,” Dhani told the outlet of the experience. “There were days when Jeff [Lynne, producer] and I had to leave the studio with lumps in our throats.”
3. He ‘Pissed Off’ His Dad By Going To Military School.
As any father/son relationship has its challenging moments, Dhani revealed he enrolled in a military school in an effort to spite his pacifist father. “To rebel in my family, was to go to a semi-military school,” Dhani explained in the Living in the Material World documentary, per Time. “We did CCF [Combined Cadet Force] one day a week. That used to piss him off, me walking around in an Air Force uniform.”
4. Dhani Calls Himself The Biggest Marvel Ever.
While discussing his work on Yesterday, the 2019 film imagining a world without Beatles’ songs. Dhani revealed he is a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I deal with all of the approving of the tracks and things, and I really like the idea of the story,” he told Rolling Stone of the gig. “I just haven’t seen the film yet. I only just got to see Avengers: Endgame the other day, and I’m the biggest Marvel fan ever. I’m a bit behind.”
5. Dhani Tried To Be An Olympic Athlete
In his efforts to avoid the constant comparison to his famous father, Dhani admitted he tried a variety of avenues other than music. “I did everything I could to not be a musician,” he told Billboard. “I went to university (Brown), I worked as a designer, I competed in Olympic sport (rowing)…and I ended up being a musician. It’s in the DNA, I guess.”
‘Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown Says Late Dad Billy ‘Gives Me Signs From Beyond’
‘Alaskan Bush People’ star Rain Brown says the ‘signs’ she gets from late father Billy ‘are too strange to be a coincidence!’
Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown, 18, still communicates with her late father Billy Brown — nearly one year after the former family patriarch died at age 69! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the youngest daughter of Billy, 69, and Ami Brown, 58, said that her father gives her “signs” that he is still with her! “He absolutely gives me signs from beyond. 100 percent. Some of these signs are so blatantly obvious and theses signs happen to all of us almost every day,” Rain said. “It makes me feel better knowing that he is always with me. It is very comforting.”
So what are some of the signs that Rain gets from her beloved father, who died after suffering a seizure in Loomis, Washington, on Feb, 7, 2021? “He comes through on the radio. It’s so strange because, even on the stations that don’t usually play this kind of music, I will turn on that station, or be flipping through the channels, you hear Stevie Ray on a station that does not play that kind of music. Or a song that will describe what is happening in my life. It will come on at the exact moment I am thinking about it or thinking about him. It is too strange to be coincidence,” Rain said.
In a recent interview with HollywoodLife, Rain’s brother Bear Brown, 34, said “that’s what dad would have wanted” when asked about why they chose to air their father’s final moments on the show. Rain said that she couldn’t agree more! “Dad loved his life and he loved living how we lived. When he died, we wanted to bring his story to a close that would honor him and we couldn’t think of a better way to do that than to show his final moments and the grieving process after. This is definitely what our father would have wanted for us to do and this is why we chose to handle it the way that we did,” she added.
The burning question on everyone’s mind, though is — will there be 14th season of Alaskan Bush People? It appears that Rain wouldn’t have any problem with that! “This was our dad’s passion, so it became our passion. Doing the show is his legacy. I can’t say if we are coming back for another season yet. But I will say that I would be down with that for sure to continue doing the show as long as possible. I love the show and the people. I love my family,” she said. The final episode for Season 13 of Alaskan Bush People airs this Sunday, 11/21 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery — and streaming on Discovery+
Porsha Williams Claps Back After ‘RHUGT’ Cast Throws Shade & Says She’s Not An ‘All Star’
Porsha Williams left Bravo to forge a new path for herself, but that doesn’t mean she’ll let some ‘Real Housewives’ shade get past her!
Porsha Williams may have left The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s still in the mix! The Bravo star spoke out after the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip basically shaded her on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. During the episode host Andy Cohen asked the women — which included Cynthia Bailey, LuAnn DeLesseps, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Kenya Moore, and Melissa Gorga — who they considered to be “all stars” from different Real Housewives franchises. When Porsha’s name was brought up, only Cynthia and Kyle gave her the sign of approval.
The cast of @peacockTV‘s #RHUGT dish on which Real Housewives are ALL STARS!
Head to YouTube to watch the full #WWHL clip now! pic.twitter.com/WYKKAIHn7f
— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 17, 2021
Porsha then took to Twitter to respond to the ostensible shade. “This is so cute being that I was originally cast to head the all star show along with Gizelle [Bryant],” the mother-of-one wrote. “Traveling during quarantine was our issue. Booked & busy when it came back around!” she clarified, then promoting her Porsha Family Matters upcoming show and shouting out Cynthia and Kyle for their support.
The longtime cast member of RHOA made the announcement Thursday, September 30 on Instagram that she was leaving the franchise after spending nearly a decade on the beloved program, becoming a fan-favorite in the process. Porsha, 40, is said to have come to the decision on her own, especially after having some negative experiences with castmates on the show – most notably Kenya, a source said.
Although the Atlanta show made Porsha a household name in the Bravoverse, she definitely seems ready to move on to greener pastures, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 1. “She’s worked hard for so long and deserves to put her energy and focus into wherever she pleases because plain and simple, she’s earned it,” our insider shared. “She’s excited about her future and the other projects she’s putting her focus and passion into now. It’s time for the next chapter.”
They continued, “It got really toxic with Kenya and Kandi [Burruss] is her only true friend still left on the cast. The decision was hers and she made it a few months ago.”
