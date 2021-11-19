News
MLB Betting – Everything You Need to Know 2021
MLB betting online has taken a life of its own, especially during the Summer months. The US sports betting industry is traditionally dominated by football and basketball, but those sports don’t have anything going on when the MLB season really starts to heat up.
Baseball and betting has had a very interesting past, but the future actually looks brighter than the playoff chances for the Arizona Diamondbacks. MLB betting is only going to continue to get even more popular, and we’re here to help make you a winner next season.
If you’re a baseball fan then you must have some patience, and that’ll come in handy for reading this review. This MLB betting review should take less time to read than it does for the Rockies to get through the 7th inning with their bullpen, but it’ll be worth it.
Ready to step into the batter’s box and get this thing started? Don’t miss to check out the best sportsbooks in the state we’ve selected for you!
-
How to Bet on the MLB Using Betting.com
Unless you have the ability to predict the future, then you’re going to need some help when betting on baseball online. That is where Betting.com comes in and it should be your one-stop source for everything MLB betting-related.
You won’t be able to make bets at Betting.com, but this is where you will get all of the information you need to beat the sportsbooks. MLB Betting picks and odds calculators are included at the site, and it also has the best sportsbook bonuses and promotions that you can find in Colorado.
Baseball teams create scouting reports for each of their upcoming opponents, and Betting.com needs to be your scouting report for everything to do with MLB betting. Now that you’ve checked out Betting.com, are you ready to see how that knowledge can help you out?
MLB Betting Markets
We are going to be showing examples for each betting market listed below and we’ll use the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. We’ll imagine that Todd Helton and Matt Holliday are still leading the Rockies and that’ll make them the favorites in each matchup.
Spread Betting/Run Line Betting
Betting against the spread is a commonly used term in the sports betting industry, but it’s not often used in baseball. There’s still a spread betting option, but it’s called run line for MLB betting.
In case you don’t follow baseball much, pitching has started to dominate the game as batters just continue to swing for the fences. This has caused a decrease in the total number of runs scored and has made games more competitive.
Because of this, the run line for most baseball games is set at 1.5-runs. You might see some variation to this, but you should question things if the run line is higher or lower than the standard.
Let’s say that the Colorado Rockies are -1.5 on the run line over the Arizona Diamondbacks. This means that not only do the Rockies have to win the game, but they have to do so by two runs at least. Arizona can actually lose the game by one run, but still be the correct team to bet on in this situation.
First Five Innings
MLB games can be long, and they have the tendency to get boring at times. If you can’t wait around for three hours or more to see the results of your MLB betting then you need to focus on a first five innings bet.
This bet is typically offered in moneyline form, but there’s a third option as well. Each betting app, whether it be Betway or BetMGM, will set their first five innings lines just a little bit differently.
Here is what the odds for this wager might look like:
- Colorado Rockies -165
- Tie +210
- Arizona Diamondbacks +145
This bet is over once the MLB game becomes official, and you can then enjoy the rest of the game without having to worry about a blown save or a late rally falling short.
MLB Totals
Baseball can be a hard game to predict, and that’s why you might want to look for MLB betting options that don’t include betting on a winner. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution to this, and it’s known as an MLB total bet.
This type of bet focuses on the total number of runs scored in an MLB game, and it’s also known as an “over/under.” Here is what this bet might look like at BetRivers.
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Over 9.5 Runs -110
- Under 9.5 Runs -110
The first thing you should notice is that the payout would be the same for whichever way you went with your wager. If the teams combined for at least 10 runs then the over would hit, but nine runs or fewer would mean that the under was the right play.
Remember to check the location of the game before placing a totals bet as Coors Field is known to have a massive effect on the total number of runs.
Home Run Scorers
“Chicks dig the long ball,” at least that’s what we were told in the 1990s. Home runs are still a huge part of the game, and it’s one of the most common wagers in the MLB betting selections to bet on at the sportsbook.
This is a form of prop betting, which has continued to become popular here in the state of Colorado. When you bet on a player to hit a home run, there really is only one true outcome available. See, MLB betting is getting easier and easier to understand by the minute.
You can find a list of players and their odds for each game of the MLB season. If your player does indeed go deep then you could be raking in some serious cash.
Futures
If you can’t wait for March to begin your MLB betting then there’s only one option. You’ll have to look at futures betting markets, and those odds come out as soon as one regular season comes to a close.
Betting on the next year’s World Series champion is the most common futures bet to make, but you can also bet on division winners, award winners, and regular season win totals.
Here is a look at the future odds to win the 2022 World Series:
MLB Parlay Bets
If winning a single MLB wager just isn’t enough for you then you’ll want to give MLB parlay betting a try. Winning an MLB parlay bet can give you as much satisfaction as belting a game-winning grand slam.
When building an MLB parlay bet, you’re in complete control. You can make the parlay as big as you want it to be, which would then increase the potential payout of the wager.
Each bet that you include in your parlay is known as a “leg” and each leg must hit for your parlay to be successful. You can include several of the MLB betting markets listed above in your parlay, and it’s usually best to add some variety.
If your parlay hits, be sure to celebrate accordingly.
MLB Betting Strategy
When it comes to creating the perfect MLB betting strategy that is something that we simply can’t provide. Every bettor is unique, and you really need to figure out what works best for you.
As you should be able to see by now we’re willing to help out whenever possible. Instead of delivering a set strategy to use, we’ve come up with some tips for you to use when betting on baseball.
Look at Starting Pitching Matchup
Some MLB teams have started to move away from using a starting pitcher at all, which is pretty stupid actually. That doesn’t change the fact that you should always start by looking at the pitching matchup when doing MLB betting research.
Sportsbooks will also use this same information to set the betting odds, but you can still find some value here. Runs are more fun, but pitching typically dictates the outcome of an MLB game.
Wait for Lineups to Be Posted
If you’re impatient then this next tip is going to be tough for you to follow. You need to try and wait for the starting lineups to be posted each day before you make any wagers.
Most teams announce starting lineups at least three hours prior to the game, and that’s the perfect time to strike. Making a bet before the lineups are posted might have more value, but it’ll also make things more difficult.
Check Weather Conditions
Making a weather prediction is about as exact a science as trying to hit a curveball from an MLB pitcher. Still, you should always take a look at the weather forecast before you get your MLB betting on.
Unless the game is played in a domed stadium then the weather will almost always have some sort of impact. This isn’t the only piece of information needed, but you’ll need to include it.
Look at Recent Trends
Baseball is a long season and there are losing streaks and winning streaks that happen for each team. You should always look at recent trends when betting on any sport, but especially when it comes to MLB betting.
Even the best teams in the league are going to go on a long losing streak at some point, and that might be the best time to stay away from them. Struggling teams are going to get hot for a stretch, and that’s the time to strike.
MLB Schedule
The MLB regular season is 162 games long, and if you’re a fan of a bad team then you know just how long that season can be. Games start at the end of March and then go all the way through the end of September.
This is one of the reasons that betting on baseball has started to pick up steam because there are just so many options. Those playing in MLB like to refer to the season as a marathon and not a sprint, and you need to have that same mindset when it comes to baseball betting.
Five teams from each league make it to the MLB Playoffs, with the season finally concluding with the World Series. The World Series now wraps up in the first week of November, which isn’t exactly baseball weather, especially in Colorado.
Trying to bet on each day of the MLB season is going to wear you down, and it’s best to take some breaks along the way. You can also find some help or guidance through the season, and that leads us into our next section.
Where to Find the Best MLB Picks?
Have you ever heard the phrase, “If you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying?” Well the same sort of philosophy applies to sports betting. If you aren’t looking around to try to find the best MLB picks each day then you’re putting yourself at a real disadvantage.
Fortunately, we have the perfect solution for you, and you can find all of the best MLB picks right here. The Denver Post wants to be your ally when it comes to betting on baseball, and we promise not to pick the Colorado Rockies every single night.
If for some reason you still don’t trust the picks at the Denver Post then you can find MLB picks all over during the season. Trusting your instincts is fine, but it’s okay to admit that you could use a little help with your MLB betting abilities.
When you find these picks, there’s still another step that you need to take before you go and make any serious MLB betting.
MLB Odds Comparison and Live Odds
Sportsbooks in Colorado are going to have live betting odds for MLB games, and this might be the best possible time to try out this MLB betting option. Live betting on other sports can be challenging because the action is happening so quickly.
There’s a lot of downtime in baseball, as you know, and that’ll give you some time to make a decision. These odds will typically change with each pitch, and you will want to be following along with the action if you’re going to live bet a baseball game.
Another thing that you should ALWAYS do is compare odds before making an MLB bet. Yes, this will take some additional work, but it can also add some additional cash in your pocket.
After determining which sites have the best odds, it’s time to look at some MLB expert predictions.
MLB Expert Predictions
Major League Baseball has now had eight different World Series winners over the last eight seasons. A number of teams continue to be among the group of betting favorites each year, but betting on MLB is never easy.
The Atlanta Braves just went on an improbable run to win the World Series, eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros en route to the championship. Making a bet on the Braves in August would have resulted in a huge payday, and it shows just how hard betting on baseball is.
There are two teams to focus on heading into the 2022 season: Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. Both teams are going to be loaded once again, and each franchise will continue to spend money like they are printing it themselves.
There are few certainties when it comes to baseball, but betting on the Dodgers or Yankees would be a smart move to make.
Conclusion
Some might argue that Pete Rose deserves some credit for making MLB a popular betting market in baseball. Betting and baseball used to be as taboo as being a good starting pitcher for the Colorado Rockies.
Now, MLB has started to market itself to betting sites, and the Rockies are one of the teams driving betting in the state. MLB betting is still not as popular as some other sports, but you will find plenty of options if this is something that you’re interested in.
There are a few things that you should always do before making any wagers on baseball, and shopping around for the best odds is at the top of the list. You also want to know and understand how MLB betting markets work, but hopefully, you learned something from this review.
Baseball might still be considered America’s pastime, so why not make MLB betting part of your pastime with the top sportsbooks selected by our experts:
Staff picks for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season: Colts vs. Bills, Chiefs vs. Cowboys and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 11:
New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Ryan McFadden (87-62 overall, 5-9 last week): Patriots
Mike Preston (92-57 overall, 6-8 last week): Patriots
Jonas Shaffer (89-60 overall, 6-8 last week): Patriots
Childs Walker (91-58 overall, 7-7 last week): Patriots
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Packers
Preston: Packers
Shaffer: Vikings
Walker: Packers
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Bills
Preston: Bills
Shaffer: Bills
Walker: Bills
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Browns
Preston: Browns
Shaffer: Browns
Walker: Browns
Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Panthers
Preston: Panthers
Shaffer: Washington
Walker: Panthers
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Titans
Preston: Titans
Shaffer: Titans
Walker: Titans
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: 49ers
Preston: 49ers
Shaffer: 49ers
Walker: 49ers
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Dolphins
Preston: Dolphins
Shaffer: Dolphins
Walker: Dolphins
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Eagles
Preston: Saints
Shaffer: Eagles
Walker: Eagles
Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
McFadden: Raiders
Preston: Bengals
Shaffer: Bengals
Walker: Bengals
Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
McFadden: Chiefs
Preston: Chiefs
Shaffer: Cowboys
Walker: Chiefs
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
McFadden: Cardinals
Preston: Cardinals
Shaffer: Cardinals
Walker: Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
McFadden: Steelers
Preston: Chargers
Shaffer: Chargers
Walker: Chargers
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
McFadden: Buccaneers
Preston: Buccaneers
Shaffer: Buccaneers
Walker: Buccaneers
Denver court dismisses lawsuit challenging Colorado law that limits shuttle competition
A Steamboat Springs man has lost the first round in his attempt to challenge a Colorado state law that allows regulators to limit competition among shuttle services.
Abdallah Batayneh sued the Colorado Public Utilities Commission in March, contending that its denial of his permit application to start a new shuttle service to Strawberry Park Hot Springs, outside Steamboat, relied on an unconstitutional law to protect two existing shuttle providers. On Monday, Denver District Court Judge Marie Avery Moses dismissed his lawsuit, ruling that its legal claims against the statute were insufficient.
Batayneh said he planned to appeal the ruling in a news release issued this week by the Arlington, Virginia-based Institute for Justice, a libertarian public-interest law firm that’s representing him.
“I think the decision is wrong and I feel like I should get my day in court,” said Batayneh, whom the commission had found was capable of starting and operating a new shuttle service before denying his application.
Other Colorado courts have upheld the law setting out the “monopoly rule” that the commission follows. That rule allows the commission to limit competition in the common-carrier market with the intention of ensuring that companies provide a quality service without getting stretched so thin by competition that they can’t earn a profit.
But Batayneh’s attorneys argue that the law allows too much interference in the marketplace, violating his right to due process. His lawsuit contended that the law effectively gave his prospective competitors veto power over his permit application.
NFL Odds and Betting Lines Today
The U.S. sports betting industry has taken off over the last three years, and sportsbooks have the National Football League to thank. While all of the college and professional sports in the U.S. have helped out, the NFL odds have brought in the most action.
The NFL consumes the average American from August through the Super Bowl, and betting on the NFL is now a large part of the Sunday tradition. Setting a fantasy football lineup is now secondary to looking at the NFL odds and betting lines for the week.
Comparing NFL odds is now a hobby of a large percentage of Americans, and you should consider joining that group if you plan on wagering on the NFL. Betting is fun, but increasing the winning chances because you know how to read odds and beat the betting apps can take this hobby to a new level.
This NFL odds and betting lines review will go over some of the top forms of NFL betting. We’ll use the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders in some examples, and we’ll also look at current odds for the 2021 season.
I suggest you throw on your favorite NFL jersey (Broncos) and get your game face on before reading any further. We’ve created the perfect playbook for understanding NFL odds and betting lines, and we’ll keep you from throwing a hail mary at the sportsbook.
Do you think you have what it takes to begin?
NFL Consensus Odds
As mentioned above, betting on NFL odds has turned into one of the biggest hobbies for Americans, and consensus odds highlight how that betting is taking place. Consensus odds show what betting odds are being used at most sportsbooks like BetMGM, Draftkings, BetRivers. & BetWay, and you won’t usually see much variation when it comes to the NFL.
In addition to that, consensus picks show on which side of the bet that the money is won. Let’s say that the NFL odds hold the Broncos as 4.5 point favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The consensus pick would show if more people are taking the Broncos to cover the spread, or if bettors favor the Raiders and the points. Knowing this information about the football odds can help you create a betting strategy of either fading or backing the public.
However, sportsbooks are also using this knowledge to protect themselves from big losses, and because of that you can see those consensus odds moving a bit. This information can be found at Betting.com or will be included in the NFL betting picks articles at the Denver Post.
It’s time to buckle up and take a deeper dive into the most common NFL odds and betting lines.
Moneyline NFL Odds
There is a reason that moneyline NFL odds are the first one on this list as they are the easiest to understand and easy to be placed.
When you are making a moneyline NFL bet, you are simply betting on which team is going to win that particular game. This might seem easy enough, but you aren’t always going to win much money with this type of wager.
Here is a breakdown of what moneyline NFL odds look like and how they work:
- Denver Broncos -360
- Las Vegas Raiders +210
The team that has an (-) in front of the odds is the betting favorite. Teams with a (+) are the underdogs in that particular game. The number that comes after that sign determines how much the payout will be in relation to $100.
For example, if you make a $360 wager on the Broncos then you’d win $100. On the other side of that, a $100 bet on the Raiders would result in a $210 win if they pulled the upset.
This is one of the biggest reasons that most bettors tend to stay away from moneyline betting unless they are either:
a) betting on an underdog or
b) including this pick in a parlay.
Moneyline betting is a great way to get some practice in, but it’s not always a good choice to make based on the odds. If you’re ready to take your understanding of NFL odds and betting lines to another level, check out the next section.
NFL Points Total Odds Over/Under
NFL fans and bettors are infatuated with points, and that presents another NFL betting option. NFL over/under or totals odds are usually listed at the very end when looking at a matchup.
This type of bet actually has two names, but it’s most commonly referred to as an “over/under.” This nickname has been adopted since there are only two options available when making the bet, either over or under.
Here is what the NFL odds for this type of wager might look like:
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Over 44.5 -110
- Under 44.5 -110
The first thing to notice is that the payout for each side of this bet would be exactly the same, but that doesn’t always have to be the case. You might see a little variation in those NFL odds, but most of the time it’ll be set at the standard -110.
This type of bet will see some changing in the odds in the days leading up to the game so be sure to keep a close eye on the movement. If you see the odds changing in one way or another then you need to do some homework and figure out why that has occurred.
And now we move on to the top NFL betting market.
NFL Spread Betting
We’ve already covered moneyline and over/under betting, but now it’s time for the granddaddy of them all: spread betting. If you want to be a bettor from the next level you should gain knowledge about the term, “betting against the spread,” and use it correctly.
If you’ve paid attention to NFL pregame shows while your buffalo chicken dip cooks then you likely notice they always mention a point spread. You might have seen something like Denver Broncos -5.5 and have always wondered what that meant.
NFL spread betting draws all of the attention in the national media, and it’s the best way to wager on each game. This form of betting does add a degree of difficulty as picking a winner is simply not enough.
Before we confuse you any more with words, let’s take a look at an example of what spread betting looks like:
- Denver Broncos -5.5
- Las Vegas Raiders +5.5
In the example above, the Broncos are the favorite, and oddsmakers believe they are at least six points better than the Raiders. Las Vegas will be trying to complete an upset in this game, but they can still win a bet even if they lose.
If you bet on the Broncos, Denver will have to win this game by six points in order to cover the spread. If you decide to bet on the Raiders, you’re betting that Las Vegas will be able to keep the final score within five points.
You should be warned that final scores of NFL games have a history of landing right at the spread, and you’re likely going to suffer some last-second losses with this form of betting.
NFL Live Betting Odds
There are few things more enjoyable than watching your favorite NFL team play and winning money while doing so. This is now a realistic possibility with the option of live betting but you should always use best NFL odds.
Live betting odds come at you fast, and you aren’t going to have time to study these odds and make a decision. That’s why we advise you to use NFL odds comparison in order to get the highest prices quickly. Each play in an NFL game will affect the odds, and there has to be a play clock in your head if you’re going to get in on the action.
NFL live betting options typically come in the form of moneyline, spread, or totals, but you can also find some prop options as well. The best time to make a live bet is during a timeout or between quarters and so you might have to compare NFL odds with one hand and grab a drink with the other.
NFL Playoffs and Futures Odds
The goal for every NFL team is to make it to the playoffs where they can show off their talents on the bigger stage. You should have a similar goal in trying to use the regular season to be ready to win big in the NFL Playoffs and know how to use the best NFL odds for your favour.
When it comes to the NFL Playoffs, you are going to find similar odds as what you’ll see during the regular season. You can bet on each game of the postseason just as you would during the regular season, and the odds aren’t going to change.
One way to bet on the NFL Playoffs actually does open up before the regular season begins with the odds changing during the season. Those are known as futures odds, and betting on the eventual Super Bowl champion is one of the biggest markets.
Here are the current betting odds to win the next Super Bowl:
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600
Los Angeles Rams +750
Arizona Cardinals +800
One of the biggest differences you will notice in looking at Futures odds is that you aren’t going to see anyone with (-) odds. Making a futures bet is a great way to win big on the NFL, but you also have to be great at predicting the future.
NFL Odds for MVP
When it comes to betting on individual player awards, no market draws more attention than NFL odds for MVP. Just like with other futures odds, these are released months before the season begins on the NFL odds comparison and are then updated as the games take place.
If you’re looking for a running back or wide receiver to be on the list of MVP betting favorites then you’re going to be disappointed most years. The league has fallen in love with the quarterback position and that is always reflected in NFL odds for MVP.
Here is what those odds look like during the 2021 NFL season:
Josh Allen+350
Kyler Murray +550
Dak Prescott +550
Tom Brady +550
Matthew Stafford +650
Aaron Rodgers +750
NFL Super Bowl Odds
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world so you can imagine how much attention it gets with sports betting sites and bettors. Betting on the actual game remains an option, but the Super Bowl also presents plenty of unique opportunities.
Super Bowl odds are released almost immediately after the matchup is confirmed. Those odds will shift slightly over the next two weeks as teams prepare to play on the world’s biggest stage
The three main odds to look at for the Super Bowl are obviously moneyline, spread, and total, but you also want to take a look at prop betting odds. Prop betting is now actually available throughout the regular season as well, but it’s synonymous with the Super Bowl.
Prop betting odds work the same way as some of the other options discussed above, but the markets are going to be much different. You can even find odds at the NFL odds comparison for the coin flip or length of the National Anthem.
Just as each team in the Super Bowl hopes to cap off a great season with a title, this game is a chance for you to cap off a year of betting on the NFL with some big wins. More than ever, you will want to shop around for the best Super Bowl odds as it could lead to some extra winnings.
Conclusion
Looking at NFL stats has been replaced with looking at NFL odds and betting lines here in the United States. There is still a large portion of the bettors that face difficulties what these odds mean, but that shouldn’t be you after reading the article.
Now that you know what these betting odds and lines mean, it’s time to go into action and beat the sportsbooks. Focus on one or two of the betting odds and lines discussed above, compare NFL odds, and use that knowledge to place successful bets with NFL odds.
You can also use this newly acquired knowledge when betting on other sports as well as you are going to find plenty of similarities. NFL betting is king in the United States, but it will be you that reigns supreme after learning all about NFL odds and betting lines.
If you are wondering where you can place your NFL wagers, our experts gathered for you the top NFL sportsbooks in Colorado:
