MoDOT workers identified after deadly collision in south St. Louis County

MLB betting online has taken a life of its own, especially during the Summer months. The US sports betting industry is traditionally dominated by football and basketball, but those sports don’t have anything going on when the MLB season really starts to heat up.

Baseball and betting has had a very interesting past, but the future actually looks brighter than the playoff chances for the Arizona Diamondbacks. MLB betting is only going to continue to get even more popular, and we’re here to help make you a winner next season.

If you’re a baseball fan then you must have some patience, and that’ll come in handy for reading this review. This MLB betting review should take less time to read than it does for the Rockies to get through the 7th inning with their bullpen, but it’ll be worth it.

Ready to step into the batter’s box and get this thing started? Don’t miss to check out the best sportsbooks in the state we’ve selected for you!

BetWay – GET YOUR $250 RISK-FREE BET!

T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.

BetRivers – 100% FIRST DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $250!

T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.

BetMGM – GET YOUR $250 RISK-FREE BET!

T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.

DraftKings – GET A DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $1,000

T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.

How to Bet on the MLB Using Betting.com

Unless you have the ability to predict the future, then you’re going to need some help when betting on baseball online. That is where Betting.com comes in and it should be your one-stop source for everything MLB betting-related.

You won’t be able to make bets at Betting.com, but this is where you will get all of the information you need to beat the sportsbooks. MLB Betting picks and odds calculators are included at the site, and it also has the best sportsbook bonuses and promotions that you can find in Colorado.

Baseball teams create scouting reports for each of their upcoming opponents, and Betting.com needs to be your scouting report for everything to do with MLB betting. Now that you’ve checked out Betting.com, are you ready to see how that knowledge can help you out?

MLB Betting Markets

We are going to be showing examples for each betting market listed below and we’ll use the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. We’ll imagine that Todd Helton and Matt Holliday are still leading the Rockies and that’ll make them the favorites in each matchup.

Spread Betting/Run Line Betting

Betting against the spread is a commonly used term in the sports betting industry, but it’s not often used in baseball. There’s still a spread betting option, but it’s called run line for MLB betting.

In case you don’t follow baseball much, pitching has started to dominate the game as batters just continue to swing for the fences. This has caused a decrease in the total number of runs scored and has made games more competitive.

Because of this, the run line for most baseball games is set at 1.5-runs. You might see some variation to this, but you should question things if the run line is higher or lower than the standard.

Let’s say that the Colorado Rockies are -1.5 on the run line over the Arizona Diamondbacks. This means that not only do the Rockies have to win the game, but they have to do so by two runs at least. Arizona can actually lose the game by one run, but still be the correct team to bet on in this situation.

First Five Innings

MLB games can be long, and they have the tendency to get boring at times. If you can’t wait around for three hours or more to see the results of your MLB betting then you need to focus on a first five innings bet.

This bet is typically offered in moneyline form, but there’s a third option as well. Each betting app, whether it be Betway or BetMGM, will set their first five innings lines just a little bit differently.

Here is what the odds for this wager might look like:

Colorado Rockies -165

Tie +210

Arizona Diamondbacks +145

This bet is over once the MLB game becomes official, and you can then enjoy the rest of the game without having to worry about a blown save or a late rally falling short.

MLB Totals

Baseball can be a hard game to predict, and that’s why you might want to look for MLB betting options that don’t include betting on a winner. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution to this, and it’s known as an MLB total bet.

This type of bet focuses on the total number of runs scored in an MLB game, and it’s also known as an “over/under.” Here is what this bet might look like at BetRivers.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Over 9.5 Runs -110

Under 9.5 Runs -110

The first thing you should notice is that the payout would be the same for whichever way you went with your wager. If the teams combined for at least 10 runs then the over would hit, but nine runs or fewer would mean that the under was the right play.

Remember to check the location of the game before placing a totals bet as Coors Field is known to have a massive effect on the total number of runs.

Home Run Scorers

“Chicks dig the long ball,” at least that’s what we were told in the 1990s. Home runs are still a huge part of the game, and it’s one of the most common wagers in the MLB betting selections to bet on at the sportsbook.

This is a form of prop betting, which has continued to become popular here in the state of Colorado. When you bet on a player to hit a home run, there really is only one true outcome available. See, MLB betting is getting easier and easier to understand by the minute.

You can find a list of players and their odds for each game of the MLB season. If your player does indeed go deep then you could be raking in some serious cash.

Futures

If you can’t wait for March to begin your MLB betting then there’s only one option. You’ll have to look at futures betting markets, and those odds come out as soon as one regular season comes to a close.

Betting on the next year’s World Series champion is the most common futures bet to make, but you can also bet on division winners, award winners, and regular season win totals.

Here is a look at the future odds to win the 2022 World Series:

MLB Parlay Bets

If winning a single MLB wager just isn’t enough for you then you’ll want to give MLB parlay betting a try. Winning an MLB parlay bet can give you as much satisfaction as belting a game-winning grand slam.

When building an MLB parlay bet, you’re in complete control. You can make the parlay as big as you want it to be, which would then increase the potential payout of the wager.

Each bet that you include in your parlay is known as a “leg” and each leg must hit for your parlay to be successful. You can include several of the MLB betting markets listed above in your parlay, and it’s usually best to add some variety.

If your parlay hits, be sure to celebrate accordingly.

MLB Betting Strategy

When it comes to creating the perfect MLB betting strategy that is something that we simply can’t provide. Every bettor is unique, and you really need to figure out what works best for you.

As you should be able to see by now we’re willing to help out whenever possible. Instead of delivering a set strategy to use, we’ve come up with some tips for you to use when betting on baseball.

Look at Starting Pitching Matchup

Some MLB teams have started to move away from using a starting pitcher at all, which is pretty stupid actually. That doesn’t change the fact that you should always start by looking at the pitching matchup when doing MLB betting research.

Sportsbooks will also use this same information to set the betting odds, but you can still find some value here. Runs are more fun, but pitching typically dictates the outcome of an MLB game.

Wait for Lineups to Be Posted

If you’re impatient then this next tip is going to be tough for you to follow. You need to try and wait for the starting lineups to be posted each day before you make any wagers.

Most teams announce starting lineups at least three hours prior to the game, and that’s the perfect time to strike. Making a bet before the lineups are posted might have more value, but it’ll also make things more difficult.

Check Weather Conditions

Making a weather prediction is about as exact a science as trying to hit a curveball from an MLB pitcher. Still, you should always take a look at the weather forecast before you get your MLB betting on.

Unless the game is played in a domed stadium then the weather will almost always have some sort of impact. This isn’t the only piece of information needed, but you’ll need to include it.

Look at Recent Trends

Baseball is a long season and there are losing streaks and winning streaks that happen for each team. You should always look at recent trends when betting on any sport, but especially when it comes to MLB betting.

Even the best teams in the league are going to go on a long losing streak at some point, and that might be the best time to stay away from them. Struggling teams are going to get hot for a stretch, and that’s the time to strike.

MLB Schedule

The MLB regular season is 162 games long, and if you’re a fan of a bad team then you know just how long that season can be. Games start at the end of March and then go all the way through the end of September.

This is one of the reasons that betting on baseball has started to pick up steam because there are just so many options. Those playing in MLB like to refer to the season as a marathon and not a sprint, and you need to have that same mindset when it comes to baseball betting.

Five teams from each league make it to the MLB Playoffs, with the season finally concluding with the World Series. The World Series now wraps up in the first week of November, which isn’t exactly baseball weather, especially in Colorado.

Trying to bet on each day of the MLB season is going to wear you down, and it’s best to take some breaks along the way. You can also find some help or guidance through the season, and that leads us into our next section.

Where to Find the Best MLB Picks?

Have you ever heard the phrase, “If you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying?” Well the same sort of philosophy applies to sports betting. If you aren’t looking around to try to find the best MLB picks each day then you’re putting yourself at a real disadvantage.

Fortunately, we have the perfect solution for you, and you can find all of the best MLB picks right here. The Denver Post wants to be your ally when it comes to betting on baseball, and we promise not to pick the Colorado Rockies every single night.

If for some reason you still don’t trust the picks at the Denver Post then you can find MLB picks all over during the season. Trusting your instincts is fine, but it’s okay to admit that you could use a little help with your MLB betting abilities.

When you find these picks, there’s still another step that you need to take before you go and make any serious MLB betting.

MLB Odds Comparison and Live Odds

Sportsbooks in Colorado are going to have live betting odds for MLB games, and this might be the best possible time to try out this MLB betting option. Live betting on other sports can be challenging because the action is happening so quickly.

There’s a lot of downtime in baseball, as you know, and that’ll give you some time to make a decision. These odds will typically change with each pitch, and you will want to be following along with the action if you’re going to live bet a baseball game.

Another thing that you should ALWAYS do is compare odds before making an MLB bet. Yes, this will take some additional work, but it can also add some additional cash in your pocket.

After determining which sites have the best odds, it’s time to look at some MLB expert predictions.

MLB Expert Predictions

Major League Baseball has now had eight different World Series winners over the last eight seasons. A number of teams continue to be among the group of betting favorites each year, but betting on MLB is never easy.

The Atlanta Braves just went on an improbable run to win the World Series, eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros en route to the championship. Making a bet on the Braves in August would have resulted in a huge payday, and it shows just how hard betting on baseball is.

There are two teams to focus on heading into the 2022 season: Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. Both teams are going to be loaded once again, and each franchise will continue to spend money like they are printing it themselves.

There are few certainties when it comes to baseball, but betting on the Dodgers or Yankees would be a smart move to make.

Conclusion

Some might argue that Pete Rose deserves some credit for making MLB a popular betting market in baseball. Betting and baseball used to be as taboo as being a good starting pitcher for the Colorado Rockies.

Now, MLB has started to market itself to betting sites, and the Rockies are one of the teams driving betting in the state. MLB betting is still not as popular as some other sports, but you will find plenty of options if this is something that you’re interested in.

There are a few things that you should always do before making any wagers on baseball, and shopping around for the best odds is at the top of the list. You also want to know and understand how MLB betting markets work, but hopefully, you learned something from this review.

Baseball might still be considered America’s pastime, so why not make MLB betting part of your pastime with the top sportsbooks selected by our experts:

