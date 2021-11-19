News
Most people don’t know it’s the law to ‘move over’ for police and road workers
ST. LOUIS – We’ve seen so many tragic cases like today’s fatal collision involving two MoDOT employees, that police and road workers have come to expect it.
It’s such a problem that Missouri recently even passed a new law to combat the issue.
Lyndon’s Law was passed in 2019 after a hauntingly familiar case in Franklin County. It was the case of Lyndon Ebker, a 30-year MoDOT veteran who was killed by a driver in 2016. Investigators determined that driver was not paying attention.
The law authorizes the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke a person’s driver’s license for hitting a road worker.
Despite that, we’ve seen worker after worker struck recently – three just this year in Kansas City. In May, June, and July of this year, three workers were hit in three different crashes. Two workers survived. The third worker, who was putting up signs warning people about flooded roads, died.
Lyndon’s Law is on top of the Move Over law, which is the law in all 50 states. According to AAA, most people don’t know it’s the law. If you can’t move over, you’re required to slow down 10 to 20 miles below the speed limit.
Corp. Dallas Thompson said today after the MoDOT fatalities, “It’s pretty well spelled out in the law – move over. It’s the “Move Over law, so slow down, move over a lane. Get over and give those workers room to work.”
Illinois’ version of the Move Over law is called Scott’s Law. This year, reports from officers became so frightening that Illinois State Police started cracking down in March. ISP reports an increase from last year from drivers hitting squad cars after failing to move over – a jump from 14 cases last year to 21 this year and we’ve still got more than a month to go in 2021.
News
The reason why this contrail corkscrews over St. Louis may surprise you
ST. LOUIS – Set your alarms. Early Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse will begin just after midnight as the sun, Earth, and moon come into almost perfect alignment. And it’s a celestial event that’s easy to view.
“It’s not like a solar eclipse where you need glasses or you might need to travel halfway across the world. It’s as easy looking up, seeing the Moon, and it will put on a great show for us tonight,” said Will Snyder, the manager of the Saint Louis Science Center’s James S. McDonnell Planetarium.
For the partial lunar eclipse, we’ll have clear skies to see it if you don’t mind setting an early alarm.
News
Why Panera isn’t using ‘St. Louis Bread Co.’ to name new location
ST. LOUIS–Sunset Hills-based Panera Bread on Thursday opened the company’s first restaurant featuring “Next Generation” design on the site of what used to be a Steak N’ Shake restaurant on Manchester Road in Ballwin.
Among the changes in the new look, customers can now watch the bread-baking process, use contactless dine-in and delivery, and a double-lane drive thru.
“Our new bakery-cafe is designed with the best of what makes Panera unique – a warm, inviting environment that delights our guests, and the smell of freshly baked bread coupled with tech-enabled convenience,” said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread in a news release. “We’re proud to launch this new design just outside of our hometown of St. Louis; in fact, we couldn’t think of a better place to showcase our vision for the future than the place where we started.”
One change might leave St. Louis area customers scratching their heads. The restaurant is using the Panera name instead of the ‘St. Louis Bread Co’ monicker normally associated with local locations here.
“This is a one-time opening with the “Panera Bread” brand name in St. Louis and there will be no change to the St. Louis Bread Co. name,” a spokesman told FOX2. “Because of the national importance of the Next Gen platform for the company, we wanted to open with signage and branding that we anticipate rolling out across the rest of the country.”
News
Third suspect arrested in case of missing 81-year-old Lakewood man
A third homicide suspect has been arrested in connection to a missing 81-year-old Lakewood man.
Jay Sean Griffith, 21, was arrested on Thursday in connection to the homicide of Gail Wilson, police said in a news release. Griffith is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of tampering with a body and accessory to first-degree murder.
Ricardo Gonzalez Perez, 35, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and Savannah Nicole Wilson, 24, his daughter, is in custody for investigation of accessory to first-degree murder.
Gail Wilson was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 31 leaving his home in the 1300 block of South Reed Street, according to Lakewood police.
Last week, police said unknown suspects drove Wilson’s truck, a 1997 red Ford F-150 with Colorado license plate BXX-317, to various spots in Denver at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and unloaded items from the truck bed. A rolled-up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and numerous black bags, “items likely containing the body of Wilson,” were discarded in multiple areas around Colfax Avenue and Broadway, and East Sixth Avenue and York Street between 3 and 5 p.m. that day.
Wilson’s truck was recovered on Nov. 5 in an area just northwest of I-25 and Colfax in Denver. There was no sign of Wilson and he remains missing.
