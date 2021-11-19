Connect with us

Most people don't know it's the law to 'move over' for police and road workers

Published

2 mins ago

on

Most people don’t know it’s the law to ‘move over’ for police and road workers
ST. LOUIS – We’ve seen so many tragic cases like today’s fatal collision involving two MoDOT employees, that police and road workers have come to expect it.

It’s such a problem that Missouri recently even passed a new law to combat the issue.

Lyndon’s Law was passed in 2019 after a hauntingly familiar case in Franklin County. It was the case of Lyndon Ebker, a 30-year MoDOT veteran who was killed by a driver in 2016. Investigators determined that driver was not paying attention.

The law authorizes the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke a person’s driver’s license for hitting a road worker.

Despite that, we’ve seen worker after worker struck recently – three just this year in Kansas City. In May, June, and July of this year, three workers were hit in three different crashes. Two workers survived. The third worker, who was putting up signs warning people about flooded roads, died.

Lyndon’s Law is on top of the Move Over law, which is the law in all 50 states. According to AAA, most people don’t know it’s the law. If you can’t move over, you’re required to slow down 10 to 20 miles below the speed limit.

Corp. Dallas Thompson said today after the MoDOT fatalities, “It’s pretty well spelled out in the law – move over. It’s the “Move Over law, so slow down, move over a lane. Get over and give those workers room to work.”

Illinois’ version of the Move Over law is called Scott’s Law. This year, reports from officers became so frightening that Illinois State Police started cracking down in March. ISP reports an increase from last year from drivers hitting squad cars after failing to move over – a jump from 14 cases last year to 21 this year and we’ve still got more than a month to go in 2021.

Trending