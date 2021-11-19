News
NFL Week 11 Bettors Guide: Dolphins defense too good for any Jets QB
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
DOLPHINS at JETS
1 p.m., Dolphins by 3, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Think about it. The Jets have allowed 45, 45, 31 and 54 points over their last four games. The Dolphins have allowed 10, 9, 26 (against the Bills) and 30. It’s that simple. The Miami QB situation is strange. Neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Jacoby Brissett are completely healthy. But even the plodding Dolphins should be able to have some success against these guys. Joe Flacco isn’t going to be lighting up the Miami defense, which has allowed just one TD each of the last two weeks. He’s going to be checking down an awful lot. The Fish have a decent secondary and can create turnovers.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Dolphins and the under.
GIANTS at BUCS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Bucs by 11, 50 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Bucs have been a different team at home, winning four games SU and covering three spreads of 10.5 points. But those wins came over the Bears, Dolphins and Falcons. The Giants defense has been much improved since getting destroyed by the Rams and is good enough to get enough stops to keep this close as they usually do against Tom Brady, even if he beats them in the end. With Saquon Barkley returning and Devontae Booker uncertain with a hip the Giants’ running back situation is muddled and Daniel Jones hasn’t been great in prime time. We’re treading carefully here. The Bucs aren’t going to lose a third straight game, certainly not at home, but it’s just too many points to ignore.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Giants and the over.
SAINTS at EAGLES
1 p.m., Eagles by 1 ½, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The line has reversed itself in favor of the Eagles, primarily because Nick Sirianni has seen the light and is running the football. Plus he has Miles Sanders back this week. One problem, though. New Orleans has allowed a league-low 3.1 yards per rush this season as opposed to the combined 4.75 ypc allowed by Philly’s last four opponents, the Raiders, Broncos, Lions and Chargers. And when Jalen Hurts has to throw, bad things happen. Sean Payton’s teams have bounced back at a 64% rate against the spread over the years and are 3-0 ATS after a loss this season. The Eagles haven’t won at home in over a year.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Saints and the over.
COWBOYS at CHIEFS
4:25 p.m., Chiefs by 2, 55 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Patrick Mahomes and Co. came up aces in Las Vegas and appear as though they can get on a roll again. Still, we have to go with the better defense in this one. KC’s defensive numbers have improved over the past three weeks against the Giants, the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers and the Raiders but that secondary is a brush fire waiting to happen with Dak Prescott holding the spark. An improved pass rush has been key to the Chiefs’ recent success but Prescott’s quick release can negate that. The Cowboys, too, can bring pressure. They also have 14 interceptions and three more fumble recoveries and will test what has been a turnover-prone offense for most of the year. Dallas is 3-0 ATS as a road dog this season and 15-5 as a road dog dating back to 2018. The Chiefs are 0-5 ATS at home.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the over.
PACKERS at VIKINGS
1 p.m., Packers by 2 ½, 49 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: This is a much bigger game for the Vikings than it is for the Packers. They absolutely need this for their playoff chances and it happens to come at home against their biggest rival. They are also better than their 4-5 record, with four of those losses coming by a combined total of 11 points. The underdog is 9-4 ATS in the last 13 games between the teams. While many will look to other trends that favor the Packers (they are 9-0 ATS since opening day) and always like Aaron Rodgers as a short favorite, the Packers’ offense hasn’t exactly been sizzling. Even throwing out the game Rodgers missed, they haven’t scored 30 or more points since Week 3 against the Niners.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the under.
TEXANS at TITANS
1 p.m., Titans by 10 ½, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: After winning so many huge games against top teams, the Titans finally get a breather against the lowly Texans and there is no way they will be able to get up for this game the way they have over the last five. That’s especially true with a showdown coming up against Mike Vrabel’s old boss, Bill Belichick, and the Pats next week, and the divisional title sewed up. On the other hand, the Texans should give their top effort. Tyrod Taylor was downright awful in his return to action in Miami two weeks ago but will be better after a bye week. His legs give the offense a badly needed extra dimension and keep this under double digits.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Texans and the under.
CARDINALS at SEAHAWKS
4:25 p.m., Cardinals by 2 ½, 48
HANK’S HONEYS: Russell Wilson should be better after a rusty return in Green Bay but will that be good enough with Kyler Murray set to return this week? It looks as though RB Chris Carson will miss another game with a neck injury and leave the Seahawks unable to take advantage of the Arizona run defense while leaving Russell at the mercy of the Cardinals’ outstanding pass rush. The Seahawks’ home-field advantage isn’t what it once was with a 2-2 ATS record this season. The Cardinals are 5-0 ATS on the road and are 5-1 ATS in their last six trips to Seattle.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the under.
LIONS at BROWNS
1 p.m., Browns by 10, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Destroyed in Foxborough, this has to be a get right game for the Browns if they’re anywhere close to being a playoff team. Last week was the Lions’ chance for their first win and they didn’t get it in Pittsburgh. It seems like every time they play somebody tough they fall apart the next week. Witness a 44-6 loss to the Eagles after hanging with the Rams, a 34-11 loss to the Bengals after a two-point loss to the Vikings and a 10-point loss to the Bears after nearly beating the Ravens. Add to that the uncertain status of Jared Goff with an oblique injury. Baker Mayfield is hobbled but the Browns will be back at full strength in the backfield with Nick Chubb and the Lions’ run defense is awful.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the under.
RAVENS at BEARS
1 p.m., Ravens by 6, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: You’d figure John Harbaugh will have the Ravens in angry bounceback mode after that horrendous performance in Miami. They are a team that keeps falling behind and last week, it caught up to them. Now they’ll have over 10 days to figure out the all-out blitz that the Dolphins threw at Lamar Jackson. The weak spot of this Ravens defense is against the pass but Justin Fields has not proven that he can beat teams with his arm — and the Ravens see a scrambling QB every practice. The Bears have problems stopping the run and if they can’t do that here, they won’t be in the game.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Ravens and the under.
BENGALS at RAIDERS
4:05 p.m., Bengals by 1, 49 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Both teams have been disappointing over the past few weeks but it’s the Raiders who seem to be in more trouble. Their offense has always been a bit one-dimensional toward the pass and now, with Henry Ruggs gone, teams can focus on taking away TE Darren Waller’s underneath routes. Teams generally haven’t been good coming off the bye this year but the Bengals really needed the week off to reset after stinkers against the Jets and Browns. Joe Burrow and the Cincy offense is capable of following the blueprint the Chiefs laid out last week and we expect his top weapon, Ja’Marr Chase, to shake off the worst game of his rookie year. The Raiders’ secondary gives up some big plays.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the over.
* * *
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
STEELERS at CHARGERS
8:20 p.m., Chargers by 4 ½, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: Ben Roethlisberger’s COVID status is up in the air, which is enough reason to stay away from this game. That said, something has been wrong with the Chargers since their fast start. It almost seems that defenses have caught up with Justin Herbert, although he has too much talent not to break out one of these weeks. Mason Rudolph was unable to do much against the Lions. That shouldn’t have been surprising since Rudolph didn’t take any first-team reps all week and he’ll be better prepared for this game if he has to play. Plus, the Steelers will test the Chargers’ defense with Najee Harris.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Steelers and the under.
* * *
BEST OF THE REST
49ERS at JAGUARS
1 p.m., Niners by 6, 46 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.
WASHINGTON at PANTHERS
1 p.m., Panthers by 3, 43
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Panthers and the under.
COLTS at BILLS
1 p.m., Bills by 7, 50
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bills and the over.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Bengals. Time to fade the Raiders.
Last week: 8-6
Overall: 74-74-2
Over/under: 78-72
Best Bets: 6-4
Ravens vs. Bears scouting report for Week 11: Who has the edge?
The Ravens are coming off one of their worst performances in the Lamar Jackson era, a 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Now they head into Chicago to face a Bears team that has lost four straight but has an improving rookie quarterback in Justin Fields. Here’s who has the edge in each phase:
Ravens passing game vs. Bears pass defense
The Ravens knew the Miami Dolphins would attack them with a “Cover 0″ defense but never adjusted sufficiently. They tried to beat Miami’s pressure with screens and short crosses, but quarterback Lamar Jackson (26-for-43, 238 yards, one touchdown, one interception) never settled into a comfortable rhythm as blitzing defensive backs continued to take free runs at him. Other teams will surely try similar approaches, though it’s not clear the Bears, who rank 31st in the league in blitz percentage, will be one of them. Coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence in the Ravens’ ability to counter. With Jackson under so much pressure, he could not find his usual deep connections with Marquise Brown (six catches on 13 targets, 37 yards). Wide receiver Sammy Watkins looked rusty in his return from a three-game absence because of a hamstring injury. He pulled up too soon on a throw to the end zone and fumbled the lone ball he caught against the Dolphins. On the plus side, first-round pick Rashod Bateman (six catches on eight targets, 80 yards) continued his hot start, flashing his rare gift for snatching passes out of the air in traffic. After their down week, the Ravens rank 10th in the league in passing and yards per attempt.
The Bears have allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 6.7 yards per attempt, so they can be attacked downfield. They have struggled covering No. 1 wide receivers, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, so Brown could get back on track quickly. The Bears will hope to have their top pass rusher, Khalil Mack, after he missed the last two games with a foot injury. Veteran Robert Quinn (6 ½ sacks, eight quarterback hits) gives them a second threat off the edge.
EDGE: Ravens
Bears passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
The Bears have the least productive passing offense in the league, but that’s slightly misleading, because rookie quarterback Justin Fields (59.4% completions, four touchdowns, eight interceptions) has improved in recent weeks. He threw for 291 yards in a two-point loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. Like Jackson, Fields uses his legs to buy time and look downfield; he ranks second to the Ravens quarterback in air yards per attempt, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (36 catches on 59 targets, 450 yards) has been Fields’ most productive target, a mild surprise given that the Bears spent $17.8 million to extend Allen Robinson (30 catches on 50 targets, 339 yards) for this season.
The Ravens are still trying to sort through communications and tackling lapses in their secondary after they allowed passes of 64, 52 and 35 yards against the Dolphins. These explosive plays have undermined their good work in other areas; for example, they’re second in the league in third-down defense. But they have allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 7.3 yards per attempt, 29th in the league. Though the Ravens have blitzed less this year, they still rank third in the league in blitz percentage, according to Pro Football Reference. Do not be surprised if defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale calls a particularly aggressive game against a rookie quarterback who has turned the ball over frequently. Veteran Justin Houston (three sacks, 13 quarterback hits) has been the Ravens’ most consistent pass rusher, while Odafe Oweh leads all rookies in pressures.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens running game vs. Bears run defense
The Ravens’ ground attack went dormant again after their first drive against the Dolphins as veteran running backs Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell combined for just 36 yards on 13 carries. They generated few yards on first-down handoffs, leading to the third-and-long situations that haunted the offense for much of the game. Jackson (nine carries for 39 yards) did not punish Miami’s blitzes with his scrambling ability. The Ravens still lead the league in rushing and rank in fifth in yards per carry. They released Bell on Tuesday and could get Latavius Murray (ankle) back against the Bears. Blocker extraordinaire Nick Boyle (knee) could also return after a yearlong recovery.
The Bears have allowed more than 100 rushing yards in each of their past four games and have allowed opponents to average a solid 4.4 yards per carry on the season. Linebacker Roquan Smith easily leads them in tackles but grades poorly as a run defender, according to Pro Football Focus. Chicago does not have a dominant interior run stuffer.
EDGE: Ravens
Bears running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Bears rank fifth in rushing and seventh in yards per carry thanks to good work from their young running backs, David Montgomery (372 yards, 4.5 yards per carry in five games) and Khalil Herbert. Fields (288 yards, 5.5 yards per carry) is a significant running threat, though almost all of his yards have come from scrambles rather than designed plays. Chicago has rushed for more than 100 yards in eight of nine games.
The Ravens, led by defensive end Calais Campbell on the interior and linebacker Josh Bynes in the middle of the field, rank fourth in run defense. Opponents have generally attacked them through the air rather than on the ground, but the Bears seem likely to change that trend. This matchup could turn into a slugfest when Chicago has the ball.
EDGE: Even
Ravens special teams vs. Bears special teams
The Ravens have committed unusual errors on special teams over the last two weeks. Justin Tucker missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt against the Dolphins, and they gave up a 98-yard kickoff return and a fourth-down conversion off a fake punt the previous week against the Minnesota Vikings. Tucker has made 17 of 19 field-goal attempts on the season. Devin Duvernay has averaged 16.3 yards on 18 punt returns, and he could be a major factor against the Bears, who struggle in punt coverage. They have covered kickoffs better and have a dangerous returner in Jakeem Grant. Chicago kicker Cairo Santos has made 13 of 14 field-goal attempts, though he missed his only try from beyond 50 yards.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Bears intangibles
The Ravens are coming off their worst performance of the season in Miami and have not delivered a complete performance since they beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. They are still in good position in the topsy-turvy AFC but know they cannot squander another game against a losing team. So far, they have not been able to erase their communications lapses on defense or their struggles with the blitz on offense. But Harbaugh and his staff have a long track record of improving their teams over the course of the season. The Bears have lost four games in a row, and Matt Nagy is often listed as a coach on the hot seat. But Fields has given teammates and fans reason to be optimistic.
EDGE: Ravens
Prediction
The Ravens came out flat in Miami and never solved the problems thrown at them by an attacking defense. They’ll have another chance to bank a victory in Chicago, where the Bears have been mediocre on defense and erratic on offense with Fields at quarterback. This time, the Ravens will get it done, led by a rebound performance from Jackson against a less blitz-happy defense. Ravens 31, Bears 20
Punk rock bar with late night vegan food on tap in City Park West
Chris Maynard, Priscilla Jerez and Dale Canino met at Tooey’s Off Colfax 10 years ago.
Maynard and Jerez were on staff, and Canino was a regular of the watering hole at 1521 Marion St. in City Park West, a hot spot for service industry workers and punk rock fans.
But Tooey’s closed in December citing the pandemic, and now the three friends plan to create a new place to call home.
Later this month, they’ll open The Crypt at 1612-1618 E. 17th Ave., about a half mile from where Tooey’s operated.
“We’re just bar people that wanted to open a bar,” Maynard said.
The Crypt, which features punk rock, horror film and grim reaper decorations throughout, will serve cocktails, beer and wine and traditional bar food with a multitude of vegan options, such as a vegan muffuletta, eggplant pastrami, and a falafel sandwich. Non-vegan items will include a poutine and a burger.
“There’s not many other bars out there that serve vegan food late at night, so we wanted to offer that for the neighborhood,” Maynard said.
The pub will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day but Tuesday. Maynard, Jerez and Canino have received a cabaret license and plan to host DJs and bands, particularly local punk and metal bands, in the near future.
“We really just want to have a place that’s open for everybody, and that’s still within the realm of metal, punk rock and horror films and embracing the spooky, alternative cultures,” Maynard said.
The owners leased the 3,400-square-foot space in August. Part of the space was previously home to Botellón Spanish Tapas & Wine, which opened in October and closed in June to find a larger location, according to a social network post. The other portion was home to Yogis Indian, which opened in March 2020 and closed in April, according to online reviews.
The two restaurants shared a back of the house and had a doorway between the two, which The Crypt owners opened up to create one combined space.
They purchased the assets from Alex Gurevich, owner of Limón, which previously operated in 1618 E. 17th Ave. until 2015. He still owned the lease and was represented by broker Mark Valente with Sanborn and Company in the deal. Shane Henry with 303 Properties represented The Crypt owners, and Shawn Sanborn with Sanborn and Company represented the landlord.
“The timing of the world worked out that we were stepping away from our jobs, and we had been talking about opening our own bar for years before,” Maynard said. “The pandemic opened up some new opportunities, like real estate, we otherwise wouldn’t necessarily have.”
The owners funded The Crypt with their own savings. The bar will be Jerez and Maynard’s full-time job, and they plan to bartend there nightly. Canino, on the other hand, is the director of technology for Mobile TV Group, and will focus more on legal and administrative tasks.
“I’m very excited to ultimately be working for myself,” Maynard said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Both Priscilla and I have worked in bars and restaurants since we were teenagers and worked every job you can imagine in a bar, and we have a lot to bring to the table.”
California canned cocktail maker looking at mountain town for distribution hub
A California distiller and brewer is considering Montrose for a new canning and distribution hub, something that economic development officials said could help employ workers left behind when Russell Stover Chocolates closed its plant there in the summer of 2020.
The Colorado Economic Development Commission awarded the unnamed company, known as Project Chapter, $292,763 in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits conditioned on it providing 40 net new jobs paying an average annual wage of $53,076, which is 128% of the average annual wage in Montrose County. Reno, Nev., is also under consideration.
About half of the jobs would involve production work, while the remainder would be in sales and delivery. The distiller also plans to add several additional retail jobs to staff a tasting room and restaurant, but the state did not incentivize those lower-paying positions. The company, which currently has 26 employees, makes canned cocktails, which are growing in popularity, as well as canned beer and distilled spirits.
Commissioner Wendell Pryor noted that the state has no dearth of brewers and distillers and questioned why another one should be incentivized, but voted along with the other commissioners to approve the project.
Sandy Head, executive director of the Montrose Economic Development Corp., said the company would be an excellent addition to the city’s Colorado Outdoors industrial park and provide jobs needed to replace some of the 289 positions lost when the Russell Stover closed its plant.
“We have been taking names and have 90 individuals who are anxious to get back into food production,” she said.
Elsmere Education, a Denver-based education technology company that received $1.7 million in state tax credits under the name Project Norman in September, has chosen Denver over Houston for 138 new jobs paying an average annual wage of $84.490, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced.
COEDIT staff are also working on a plan to allocate $95 million in federal funds under the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which is designed to help with economic recovery efforts with a special focus on disadvantaged businesses. About $54 million could go to the state’s Venture Capital Authority, with another $23 million targeted for Cash Collateral Support Program, which provides support for loans that lenders might otherwise consider too risky to make.
About $3 million of the money could go to help back leases for early childhood education providers, which are considered a key link in getting more parents back into the workforce.
COEDIT also announced Thursday that it has awarded $1.5 million in grants to 55 out of 84 applicants seeking funds to promote economic development efforts in the state. It also said that its Advanced Industries Accelerator Program had awarded $6.35 million in early-stage capital and retention grants to 22 Colorado companies and five researchers. The goal of those awards is to provide funding for promising technologies and products that can be manufactured in Colorado and exported globally.
